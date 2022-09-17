You are here

Stellar field set for Thailand as LIV Golf makes Asian debut

Stellar field set for Thailand as LIV Golf makes Asian debut
Hometown hero Phachara Khongwatmai will be part of a strong field at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok next month. (Supplied)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Stellar field set for Thailand as LIV Golf makes Asian debut

Stellar field set for Thailand as LIV Golf makes Asian debut
  • New format will be experienced by Asian golf supporters for the first time as series gets set for regional bow at all-new Stonehill
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

BANGKOK: The eyes of the golfing world will turn to Thailand next month as it gears up to host the biggest tournament to be held on Asian soil — the $25million LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok.

Forty-eight of the best golfers on the planet are Bangkok-bound to battle it out for individual and team glory as LIV Golf breaks new ground with Asia’s debut LIV Golf Invitational, taking place at Stonehill, Oct. 7-9.

A stellar field including defending Open champion Cameron Smith, big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau and multiple-major winners Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka is confirmed for the tournament. In addition, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson will make on-air contributions to the broadcast coverage and serve as a non-playing captain at the course.

They will be joined by hometown heroes Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai, plus a host of Ryder Cup and Major-winning stars including Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed.

The sixth event of eight in LIV’s inaugural year, the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok will hold the distinction of becoming the first international tournament to be staged at the all-new Stonehill in the northern suburbs of Bangkok, situated in Pathum Thani province.

LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman said: “Everyone at LIV Golf is enormously excited to bring our innovative format and elite competition to Thailand and the people of Asia, one of the most exciting and rapidly developing golf landscapes in the world. At LIV Golf, we’re committed to creating opportunities that grow the game and reach new audiences around the globe. Thailand is our first Asian stop as we continue our launch, and the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok promises to be a truly incredible week for players and fans alike.”

“I’ve been looking forward to saying this for a long time: Asia, here we come.”

The new tournament format of LIV Golf aims to raise the excitement levels in the sport of golf. Each event sees a world-class 48-man field compete in 12 teams of four, with a shotgun start, on-course music and entertainment that creates an electric atmosphere.

After three rounds of golf, both an individual and team champion is crowned and a prize of $25 million shared.

An incredibly strong field for Bangkok features no less than 12 Major champions and four former World No.1s set to be on the hunt for individual and team glory.

Thai star Khongwatmai has featured in all five of this year’s LIV Golf Invitationals, earning his spot through some top performances in the Asian Tour’s new marquee International Series events, which are supported by LIV Golf.

He said: “To be playing in an event of this scale at home in Thailand is something I could only have dreamed of growing up. The quality of the field is unlike any golf event that will ever have competed here, which makes this a huge moment for not only golf, but sport in Thailand and in Asia.

“These LIV events bring together the best golfers in the world, in a new format which works for both players and spectators. The atmosphere has been incredible in all the events I have played so far, and to be able to experience the same on home turf is something I’m really going to relish. It’ll be something very special for Thai golf and golf fans.”

Kaewkanjana, a two-time Asian Tour winner who has also teed it up in all LIV Golf events so far this season, said: “Playing in Thailand confirms that LIV Golf is a global league, bringing the best in the world to our country and growing the game across the region. LIV Golf is something different, something very exciting, and this week is further evidence that the series is connecting with new audiences all around the world.”

Indian star Anirban Lahiri is delighted to be bringing the series to Asia. Lahiri, who signed on with LIV Golf in late August, finished runner-up on his Boston debut in a thrilling three-way playoff defeat to Dustin Johnson, which also featured Chilean star Joaquin Niemann.

He said: “From my experience so far, LIV Golf is something very special — I could hardly have got off to a better start. The LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok brings something special to Thailand and also the wider region. There are so many golf fans in the Asian region and they will all be able to enjoy some world-class golf featuring some of the best in the game. The players love the atmosphere at the tournaments, as well as the format, and the fans in Asia are in for a real treat.”

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Interactive fan event to mark NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022

Interactive fan event to mark NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022
  • Event features NBA legends Chris Bosh, Vince Carter, Shaquille O’Neal, Isiah Thomas and Dominique Wilkins
  • ‘NBA Night in Abu Dhabi hosted by Shaq’ will celebrate first NBA games in Abu Dhabi
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The National Basketball Association and the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi have announced that NBA District, an immersive, interactive fan event, will be held at Manarat Al Saadiyat in the UAE capital from Wednesday, Oct. 5 until Sunday, Oct. 9.

The event will mark the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, which will feature the Atlanta Hawks and 2021 NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks playing two preseason games at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The two games on Thursday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 8, are the league’s first games in the UAE and the Arabian Gulf.

NBA District will showcase the music, media and art associated with basketball culture. Fans will be able to engage with NBA personalities from around the world, watch authentic NBA game entertainment, enjoy hands-on basketball activities, and purchase limited-edition merchandise. 

Programming will include:

  • Performances by the Milwaukee Bucks Dunk Team and mascot “Bango” and by the Atlanta Hawks Dance Team and mascot “Harry the Hawk”
  • Live art performances by UAE-based artist Mr. Dripping and NBA Lab Creative Director Billi Kid
  • Panels and workshops featuring current and former NBA players, global content creators, artists and entertainers
  • Hands-on basketball activities, including Jr. NBA clinics for boys and girls and the “NBA Ice Buckets” buzzer-beater competition for a chance to win tickets to the games
  • Photo opportunities with NBA personalities and authentic NBA memorabilia, including the Larry O’Brien Trophy
  • NBA-themed exhibitions and games
  • International and traditional Emirati food and beverages
  • Limited-edition NBA apparel and merchandise

“At Manarat Al Saadiyat, everyone can enjoy an immersive, exciting atmosphere watching the games live, as well as exhilarating basketball activities and entertainment acts,” said Director-General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al-Geziry.

“Hosting NBA District as part of the region’s first NBA games is another highly memorable moment for Abu Dhabi, as we continue to attract top-tier global sports, share our warm Emirati hospitality and showcase the destination’s many exciting, inspiring and relaxing experiences with the world.”

NBA Head of Fan Engagement and Direct-to-Consumer for Europe and the Middle East George Aivazoglou said: “Whether you are new to the NBA or a passionate fan, NBA District will offer a first-of-its-kind NBA experience in the heart of the city. 

“Featuring interactive basketball activities, authentic NBA game entertainment, appearances by NBA legends and more, NBA District will be a celebration of all things NBA and the perfect backdrop to our first games in Abu Dhabi,” he added.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 are part of a ground-breaking multiyear collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi that earlier this year saw the launch of the first Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, a youth basketball league for 450 boys and girls ages 11-14 from schools across Abu Dhabi. 

The collaboration also includes a variety of interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA players, a series of NBA FIT clinics promoting health and wellness, and an NBA 2K League exhibition event.

Al-Hilal defeat Al-Wehda to maintain perfect start to Roshn Saudi League campaign

Al-Hilal defeat Al-Wehda to maintain perfect start to Roshn Saudi League campaign
Updated 2 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Hilal defeat Al-Wehda to maintain perfect start to Roshn Saudi League campaign

Al-Hilal defeat Al-Wehda to maintain perfect start to Roshn Saudi League campaign
  • Reigning champions remain second on table behind Al-Shabab on goal difference
Updated 2 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Al Hilal beat Al-Wehda 3-0 at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Friday night to maintain their perfect start to the Roshn Saudi League season.

The reigning Asian and Saudi champions have collected a maximum of 12 points from four matches and stay in second place behind leaders Al-Shabab on goal difference.

Al-Wehda, with only three points, drop to 12th position in the standings.

The first half ended in stalemate before Al Hilal exerted their dominance after the break. Malian forward Moussa Marega opened the scoring in the in the 58th minute, before Nigerian star Odion Ighalo doubled the score on 79 minutes. Argentine striker Luciano Vietto, having just come on as a substitute, completed the scoring with one minute left on the clock.

The league will now take a two-week international break as the Saudi national team hold a training camp in the Spanish city of Alicante, where they will play two friendly matches against Ecuador and the US.

Al Hilal will next host Al-Taawoun on Oct. 2, while Al-Wehda will face Al-Ettifaq a day earlier.

Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Canada’s Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Canada’s Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup
Updated 17 September 2022
AP

Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Canada’s Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Canada’s Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup
  • Canada next plays Serbia next while Spain faces South Korea to determine which two advance to the quarterfinals in November
Updated 17 September 2022
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Carlos Alcaraz’s biggest fans had flocked see the world’s new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain.
Instead, they witnessed Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday.
Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his way after the 19-year-old Spaniard dug deep to claim the first-set tiebreaker.
“Felix is a beast. Physically and mentally, Felix is one of the best in the world,” Alcaraz said after his first match since winning the US Open last weekend to become the youngest man to rise to the top of the ATP rankings.
“I didn’t come in very good physical condition,” he added. “It was a very tough day, but I have to say congratulations to him because he played an unbelievable game.”
As the pavilion roared for Alcaraz, Auger-Aliassime coolly responded by surgically placing shot after shot exactly where he wanted. He dominated on his serve with 16 aces and eventually broke Alcaraz late in the second set and twice in the third.
“He is the world No. 1 and big credit to him for that, but today I think I was a little bit better in the third set,” the 13th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said. “I wasn’t going to let my team down with my fighting spirit.”
Roberto Bautista gave Spain the first point after he fought back for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win against Vasek Pospisil.
With no time to recover, Auger-Aliassime and Pospisil showed no sign of being worn down when they came from behind to beat Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martínez 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the decider.
Canada next plays Serbia on Saturday while Spain faces South Korea on Sunday to determine which two advance to the quarterfinals in November in the southern Spanish city of Málaga.
Spain beat Serbia 3-0 on Wednesday while Alcaraz was resting after jetting home from New York where he won his first Grand Slam singles title on Sunday after a grueling run that included three consecutive five-set victories.
Before the Davis Cup tie, Alcaraz was busy signing autographs and posing for photos after practice. He received the biggest applause when the Spain team was presented and he was introduced as the “new world No. 1.”
After the match, he didn’t focus on the loss, but rather the joy he got from being back home.
“I wanted to come back to Spain, I mean to share this moment to be No. 1 and to be US Open champion with all my people,” Alcaraz said.
After Spanish fans had to stay up practically all night to watch his matches at the US Open due to the time difference, this was the first chance many of his supporters had to watch him play at home since May when he won the Madrid Open. Alcaraz beat Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in the capital in what many saw as Nadal passing the torch to his Spanish successor.
Red and yellow flags were draped over railings at the pavilion, including one with the name of Alcaraz’s home region, Murcia, painted in big black letters. Valencia, on the Mediterranean coast, is about 2 1/2 hours north of Alcaraz’s hometown of El Palmar, population 24,000.
Alcaraz had only one previous meeting with Auger-Aliassime, at the 2021 US Open quarterfinals when the Spaniard had to retire due to injury.
While Alcaraz arrived from a tiring two weeks in the US, Auger-Aliassime played singles and doubles on Tuesday to help Canada beat South Korea in their Davis Cup opener.
Unable to touch Auger-Aliassime’s serve, Alcaraz summoned more cheers from the stands, which included his parents. He pumped his fist toward captain Sergi Bruguera and personal coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after hard-won points.
That proved enough for Alcaraz to eke out the first-set tiebreaker after Auger-Aliassime’s untimely errors.
But Auger-Aliassime never lost the initiative. Canada captain Frank Dancevic jumped out of his court-side seat to cheer when Auger-Aliassime finally broke Alcaraz late in the second set. The Canadian poured it on.
Also on Friday, the Netherlands advanced after beating Andy Murray’s Britain 2-1 in Glasgow. The result also meant the United States advanced from Group D.
Germany and Australia advanced from Group C after the Germans beat Belgium 2-1, while Italy defeated Argentina 2-1 in Bologna in Group A.
 

Ex-teammate charged over attack on French football star

Ex-teammate charged over attack on French football star
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

Ex-teammate charged over attack on French football star

Ex-teammate charged over attack on French football star
  • Aminata Diallo, 27, was detained Friday evening at the behest of the prosecutor's office in Versailles
  • Investigators suspect the motive for the attack on her was professional rivalry as Diallo was competing with the veteran for a midfield starting spot
Updated 16 September 2022
AFP

VERSAILLES, France: A former France and Paris Saint-Germain player was placed in pre-trial detention Friday, charged with aggravated violence and “criminal association” over an attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui last November, prosecutors said.
Aminata Diallo, 27, was detained Friday evening at the behest of the prosecutor’s office in Versailles, near Paris, after police arrested her and took her into custody.
Four other suspects, men allegedly involved in the attack, have also been charged over the attack last November on Hamraoui, 32.
Two of them have been charged with aggravated violence.
“While in custody the men suspected of participating in the attack said someone had explained to them they had to prevent Hamraoui from playing,” a judicial source told AFP.
Hamraoui, who has 39 caps for her country, had only returned to PSG months before the attack after a successful spell with Barcelona, where she won three titles and the Champions League last year.
Investigators suspect the motive for the attack on her was professional rivalry as Diallo was competing with the veteran for a midfield starting spot.
Diallo denies any involvement with the attack.
Her lawyer Mourad Battikh was unavailable for comment Friday evening.
A source close to the inquiry said Diallo “did not say much” during Friday questioning, adding that “she did not recognize participation (in the attack) before swiftly invoking her right to silence.”
Of the four men under investigation, one aged 19 and the others in their early 20s, one was released from custody but remains under investigation.
Diallo, first detained in the wake of the attack, was arrested for the second time following the detention of the four men earlier in the week.
A judicial source told AFP the two men had implicated Diallo in the attack under questioning, though she has denied any involvement.
Diallo was driving Hamraoui, a star PSG midfielder, home from a club dinner on November 4, 2021, when they were allegedly forced to stop by two masked men.
Hamraoui was then dragged out and beaten on the legs with an iron bar, resulting in injuries that required stitches in hospital.
“It was an ambush. These people were waiting for me behind a truck. They were at the right place at the right time. How could they have been so well informed?” she told French daily L’Equipe in June.
According to media reports, Hamraoui also told police she suspected Diallo might be involved because of the unusual route she took home, and the slow speed of their vehicle when the two attackers sprang out to stop the car.
Since the attack, Hamraoui’s defense team has said she has been the target of harassment campaigns fomented by fellow teammates over the suspicions against Diallo, which have impacted team morale and PSG’s performance.
She has been kept apart from fellow teammates since the start of the 2022-23 season, though the experienced international — twice a Champions League winner with Lyon — insists she intends to see through her PSG contract until June 2023.
The sporting director of PSG’s women’s team, Sabrina Delannoy, says Hamraoui does not feature in their plans, however, for the rest of the season.
Diallo, who has been capped seven times by France, is without a club since the expiration of her PSG contract.
The attack shook the wealthy Qatar-owned club and the French women’s league more broadly, just as women’s football is growing in popularity.
Clubs across Europe have plowed money into women’s clubs in recent years, with PSG attracting 16,000 supporters to their match against Real Madrid just a week after the November 2021 assault.

Newcastle keeper Karius ready to put ‘haunting’ mistakes behind him: Howe

FC Union Berlin's Loris Karius during the warm up before the match Pool. (REUTERS)
FC Union Berlin's Loris Karius during the warm up before the match Pool. (REUTERS)
Updated 16 September 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle keeper Karius ready to put ‘haunting’ mistakes behind him: Howe

FC Union Berlin's Loris Karius during the warm up before the match Pool. (REUTERS)
  • Ex-Liverpool stopper has ‘got better with every training session,’ Magpies’ head coach says
  • Karius was to blame for two goals in Liverpool’s 2018 Champions League final loss
Updated 16 September 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes Loris Karius has a point to prove at Newcastle United, but not for the reasons many believe.

The Magpies’ head coach has handed the German keeper a fresh start in the Premier League after his controversial, stop-start spell at Liverpool was cut short last summer. The 29-year-old was a free transfer signing after Karl Darlow picked up an injury and the club’s coaching staff wanted to improve on third choice Mark Gillespie.

It’s a move that has raised eyebrows, especially given the high-profile errors that go hand-in-hand with Karius’ name. The new United signing was, of course, to blame for two goals in Liverpool’s 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, a game which has haunted the player’s career ever since.

However, while Howe believes the player arrives on Tyneside with something to prove, it is not because of that night in Kyiv four years ago.

“I think there has been a period where he hasn’t had that day-to-day contact with a team,” he said of Karius, who is expected to be on the bench for tomorrow’s visit of AFC Bournemouth to St. James’ Park.

“I think he’s improved and got better with every training session we’ve had. Certainly, he’s been really good with the team.

“You don’t want to bring someone in who doesn’t want to play and who can’t play. He can do both. He’s pushing and trained very well.”

When asked about Karius’ Champions League final errors, Howe said: “I haven’t really gone into any depth into his career with him yet, he’s only been here minimal time. But every player that comes in has a point to prove, depending how you look at it.

“We certainly want to help him get to the best levels he’s capable of. From what I’ve seen in training I’ve been very impressed by him, not just his performances but his conduct and how he’s carried himself. He’s fitting into a group that has a really good feel about them, so he’s fitted into that really well.”

The Karius move only materialized when usual stand-in keeper Darlow suffered an ankle injury, which looks set to keep him out of action for the next two months.

It’s understood, having let Martin Dubravka go to Manchester United on loan, the club were unconvinced Gillespie could provide adequate cover for in-form No. 1 Nick Pope, and so they went for Karius.

Howe said: “The injury to Darlow was strange how he picked it up. He was just doing goalkeeping training with two or three goalkeepers and twisted his ankle from a normal shot action.

“With that news, and our 25-man squad still being open at that stage, we decided it was wise to move for someone with experience who could complement the goalkeepers we have, and Loris was the outstanding candidate when we looked at the goalkeepers available, which was quite a small pool.

“He’s a really good age and had some incredible experiences in his career. He’s trained very well.”

Meanwhile, Howe is keeping his cards close to his chest in relation to whether key trio Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson will return to the fold for the clash with the Cherries.

He said: “Everyone has improved but I’ll leave my team news until the time when we get it. It’s been a difficult period for us but hopefully we’re coming out of that. They’re big players for us, we need them back quickly.”

It’s understood that of the trio, Brazilian Guimaraes is the closest to a return before the Premier League closes down for next week’s international break.

 

