Saudi private funds' assets stable, public funds down from last quarter

Saudi private funds’ assets stable, public funds down from last quarter
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 20 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

Saudi private funds’ assets stable, public funds down from last quarter

Saudi private funds’ assets stable, public funds down from last quarter
  The comparable values of Saudi public funds' assets plummeted another 10.7 percent in the second quarter of 2022 to SR192.5 billion, from SR215.7
Updated 20 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

RIYADH: Private mutual funds’ assets in Saudi Arabia remained stable in the second quarter of 2022 at SR333.6 billion ($89 billion), as public funds deteriorated in their quarterly performance, according to data released by the Capital Market Authority.

Looking at private funds’ breakdown by the type of investment, the highest contributor, equities, saw an 11.4 percent decline from SR192.0 billion in the first quarter of 2022 to SR170.1 billion in the second quarter. This was countered by slight increases in the value of investments in debt instruments, real estate and venture capital.

Furthermore, the equities in the aggregate value of private funds’ assets decreased by 6.2 percentage points in the transition between the first quarter and the second quarter of 2022, from 51.0 percent to 57.2 percent.

Investment in real estate made up 34.0 percent of private funds’ investments in comparison to 29.6 percent in the last quarter — amounting to SR113.2 billion in the second quarter, a 14.7 percent increase from its SR99.1 billion value in the first quarter of 2022.

Regardless of its quarterly performance, equities investments mainly contributed to the 21.6 percent yearly growth in private funds’ aggregate assets from SR274.5 billion in the same quarter last year.

Moreover, the total number of subscribers in private funds increased by 1,161 to 9,702 over the same period after adding 918 and 522 subscribers in funds dedicated to real estate and private equity, respectively. This is in contrast to debt instruments, which lost 372 subscribers.

The comparable values of Saudi public funds’ assets plummeted another 10.7 percent in the second quarter of 2022 to SR192.5 billion, from SR215.7 billion in the previous quarter.

This comes after a 13.9 percent quarter-on-quarter decrease in its largest investment component, constituting 52.7 percent of the aggregate value of public funds’ assets, called money market instruments.

Money market instruments, which have been on a decline since the third quarter of 2021, went down from SR117.8 billion in the last quarter to SR101.4 billion this quarter.

Moreover, equities and debt instruments saw sharp quarterly declines of 13.6 and 14.2 percent, respectively, making up a smaller, but still significant 26.6 percent of total public funds’ assets when added together.

Debt instruments have seen their second decrease in value in a row, from SR31.4 billion in the months between January and March to SR26.9 billion from April to June 2022.

Although quarterly values of their equity investment went up in the previous quarter from a contraction at the end of 2021, they experienced another plunge in the second quarter of 2022, from SR28.3 billion to SR24.4 billion.

On a yearly basis, the public funds’ aggregate assets fell by 20.3 percent from SR241.6 billion in the second quarter of 2021, also thanks to a 34.6 percent reduction in the value of money market investments from SR155.2 billion last year.

The public mutual funds gained 156,958 subscribers, reaching 665,763 subscribers in the second quarter this year compared to last quarter, its highest quarterly increase since 2005.

The increase is driven by unprecedented growth in the number of subscribers in Saudi Arabia’s two close-ended traded funds, to reach 158,065 from just 17,987 in the first quarter of 2022.

The number of subscribers in public funds saw a big quarterly increase in transition between the third and fourth quarters of 2021 when it grew by 82,581 and was driven almost entirely by the influx of subscribers to the funds investing primarily in real estate investment trusts.

Topics: Capital Market Authority mutual funds

Top 10 most funded health tech startups in MENA region

Top 10 most funded health tech startups in MENA region
Updated 8 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

Top 10 most funded health tech startups in MENA region

Top 10 most funded health tech startups in MENA region
  Healthcare industry has given rise to newer business models such as telehealth
Updated 8 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: In a post-pandemic era, people have never been more aware of their wellness, including physical well-being and prevalent health issues.

COVID-19, on the other hand, had a significant effect on technology.

When quarantines and social distancing became a daily norm, people used digital technologies to interact with the world, especially in healthcare.

The result: The healthcare industry became one of the fastest growing sectors in the world and gave rise to newer business models such as telehealth and next-gen managed care. Arab News compiled a list of the top 10 most funded health-tech startups in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Vezeeta

Total funding: $73 million

Founders: Amir Barsoum and Ahmed Badr

Investors: BECO Capital, Silicon Badia, Vostok New Ventures, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst and STV

Headquarters: Egypt

Founded in 2012, Vezeeta offers appointment management software for doctors and healthcare providers to manage their operations better.

The company also provides patients with a free platform to book their appointments, as doctors can opt for the platform using a subscription model.

In 2020, Vezeeta managed to secure $40 million in a series D funding round to roll out new products and introduce its telehealth services.

Altibbi

Total funding: $52.5 million

Founders: Jalil Labadi and Abdel Aziz Labadi

Investors: Foundation Holdings, Hikma Ventures, Global Ventures and DASH Ventures

Headquarters: UAE

Founded in 2008, Atlibbi is a digital platform that allows users to receive remote medical consultations and connect with professionals via calls and text chats.

The company has over 10,000 doctors on its platform and won the World Summit Award for the Best Digital Health Content Award and the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.

In its latest funding round, Altibbi raised $44 million in a series B funding round in March 2022 to enhance its technology and e-pharmacy services.

Bayzat

Total funding: $31 million

Founders: Talal Bayaa, Tarek Bayaa and Brian Habibi

Investors: Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund, Point72 Ventures, Mubadala, Beco Capital, Silicon Badia and Hamed Kanoo Co.

Headquarters: UAE

Founded in 2013, Bayzat is a web and mobile application that allows clients to buy and sell health insurance.

The company’s health tech platform compares health insurance and offers them the best options. Raising $16 million in a series B funding round in 2019, the company used its funding to empower its technology to serve its clients better.

It also provides HR solutions for companies.

GluCare Health

Total funding: $20 million

Founders: Ali Hashemi and Ihsan Almarzooqi

Investors: Polymath Ventures

Headquarters: UAE

Founded in 2020, GluCare offers diabetic care in the clinic and virtually for its patients using its data monitoring and artificial intelligence.

With the company’s application, patients can connect with a care team to monitor glucose, insulin, diet intake and more. 

Selfologi

Total funding: $18 million

Founder: Tamer Wali

Investors: Xenel

Headquarters: UAE

Founded in 2020, Selfologi is an online platform for aesthetic medical treatments that allows users to book appointments with doctors in fields like botox, hair removal, acne scarring and more.

The company raised its $18 million investment in a round led by its founder and angel investor, Tamer Wali, with participation from Xenel international group. 

Tamer Wali, founder of Selfologi.

Okadoc

Total funding: $12 million

Founders: Fodhil Benturquia

Investors: Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Ithmar Capital and iGan Partners

Headquarters: UAE

Founded in 2018, Okadoc is an appointment booking platform provider that allows people to search for the nearest clinic, practitioners and hospitals.

In 2020, the company closed its $10 million series A funding, expanded its operations and promoted its telehealth offering and virtual consultations.

Yodawy

Total funding: $8.5 million

Founders: Karim Khashaba, Yasser AbdelGawad and Sherief El-Feky

Investors: Global Ventures, MEVP, Algebra Ventures, CVentures, P1 Ventures and Athaal Angel Investors Group

Headquarters: Egypt

Founded in 2018, Yodawy is a virtual pharmacy providing a marketplace for people who want access to medication with over 3,000 pharmacies.

In mid-2021, the company secured $7.5 million in a series B funding round to build its digital marketplace to serve its wide range of customers.

Aumet

Total funding: $8.5 million

Founders: Yahya Aqel and Shahed Altawafsheh

Investors: 500 Startups, Right side capital, TechStars, Shorooq Partners and Plug and Play

Headquarters: Saudi Arabia and Jordan

Established in 2020, Aumet is a B2B marketplace for healthcare providers to buy supplies from retailers. In 2020, the company raised $1.25 million in a seed funding round and had not disclosed its later investments.

Medsien

Total funding: $5 million

Founders: Hamed Ahmadi and Sina Torabi

Investors: Merus Capital, Naples Technology Ventures and Candou Ventures

Headquarters: UAE

Founded in 2018, Medsien is a chronic care management platform for medical professionals that operate in the UAE and USA.

In its seed funding round, the company raised $4.3 million to increase its presence in the US and grow its offerings.

Health at Hand

Total funding: $4 million

Founder: Charlie Barlow

Investors: Simon Charlton and Rockfirst Capital

Headquarters: UAE

Born in 2015, Health at Hand is a mobile application that facilitates virtual consultations for patients with nonemergency conditions like colds, coughs and others.

The company raised its total funding in a seed round in 2017 to develop its technology further and introduce its subscription-based model.

Topics: health-tech startups MENA

Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources minister meets Omani delegation

Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources minister meets Omani delegation
Updated 17 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources minister meets Omani delegation

Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources minister meets Omani delegation
  • Saudi non-oil exports to Oman until the end of June 2022 amounted to more than SR2 billion
  • The volume of Saudi imports from Oman in 2022 amounted to about SR7.2 billion
Updated 17 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef received the Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Qais bin Mohammed Al-Yousef on Friday at the Ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh. 

The Omani minister was accompanied by a ministerial delegation, and the two sides discussed the Kingdom’s vision 2030 and Oman 2040, strengthening aspects of industrial cooperation, and exploiting ambitious opportunities between the two sides, in addition to exchanging experiences in legislation, regulations, and services.

The meeting discussed benefiting from the Kingdom's experience in managing and operating industrial cities and enhancing the competitiveness of the national industry and Saudi exports, in addition to the Kingdom's experience in the “Made in Saudi” program and the financing aspects provided through the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and the Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM).

Saudi non-oil exports to Oman until the end of June 2022 amounted to more than SR2 billion ($532 million), represented in several economic activities, including food products, petrochemicals, building materials, heavy machinery, and electronics.

The volume of Saudi imports from Oman in 2022 amounted to about SR7.2 billion, which include minerals, building materials, and food products, in addition to vehicles, spare parts, and petrochemical products.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Oman Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Saudi banks’ real estate lending hobbles after 2018 ascent: SAMA

Saudi banks’ real estate lending hobbles after 2018 ascent: SAMA
Updated 17 September 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

Saudi banks' real estate lending hobbles after 2018 ascent: SAMA

Saudi banks’ real estate lending hobbles after 2018 ascent: SAMA
  The slowdown is because of decline in growth in retail sector, Saudi Central Bank says
Updated 17 September 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

RIYADH: After leading an ascent that began in 2018, Saudi banks’ real estate lending has slowed down over the past year caused by a decline in growth in the retail sector, according to the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

In the second quarter of 2021, the real estate lending growth rate halved to 5.4 percent from 10.8 percent in the first quarter of 2021.

Although real estate loans by banks increased by SR28.2 billion ($7.5 billion) between January and March 2021 to SR502.7 billion between April and June 2021, their growth rate decelerated compared to the past six quarters.

Moreover, this decrease in the growth trend has continued throughout the second quarter, where the total value of real estate loans stood at SR638.7 billion.

This dip came after a reduction in real estate bank loans to individuals who suffered the same fate since the quarter ending June 2021.

As a result, the bank loan growth rate stumbled from 13.6 percent to 5.7 percent in this quarter.

However, this was not the case during the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi banks’ real estate lending surged 133 percent from SR215.6 billion in the second quarter of 2018 to SR502 billion in the second quarter of 2021, according to the data compiled by Arab News. The period was considered the peak of coronavirus restrictions.

The retail sector has driven this staggering increase, knowing that individual loans grew 180 percent, from SR128.3 billion to SR358.0 billion over this period.

As a result, the share of retail loans in Saudi banks’ total real estate lending portfolio went up to 79 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

On the other hand, corporate loans kept decreasing their share of real estate bank loans.

Until 2019, corporate loans comprised approximately 40 percent of total credit banks’ loans. However, this number kept diminishing until it reached a mere 25 percent in the past year.

So, what could have been a possible cause for this change in trend? During the coronavirus outbreak, the Saudi government took it upon itself to aid citizens in their search for an affordable mortgage plan.

The government achieved it by removing the 15 percent value added tax from property deals and instead levied a lower 5 percent real estate transaction tax.

In fact, first-time Saudi homebuyers were exempted for transactions of up to SR1 million, according to a 2021 report by Bloominvest titled “Saudi Arabia Residential Market and its impact on the banking sector.”

The banks later increased their mortgage loans to align with the government’s plans to boost home ownership. This trend was evident through new residential mortgage finance for individuals provided by banks’ impeccable growth, hitting its all-time high record of 245 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2019 at SR19.5 billion in comparison to SR5.7 billion in the third quarter of 2018.

According to the SAMA data, this led to a 91 percent rise in the total value of new mortgage loans by banks to individuals.

However — like real estate loans — new mortgage finance loans to individuals plummeted over the past year. The number of new mortgage finance contracts declined 35 percent from 65,667 in the first quarter of 2021 to 42,693 in the second quarter of 2021. The value of new mortgage finance loans decreased 33 percent, from SR49.0 billion to SR32.8 billion during the same period. It fell further to SR31.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

Both contract and value mortgage loans performed slightly better in their year-on-year performances in the second quarter of 2022, which could have signified a possible recovery; however, this was countered by another drastic decrease in quarterly values of mortgage loans and contracts.

Therefore, it seems like the future of real estate loans to individuals will continue on a downward spiral.

Topics: SAMA Saudi Arabia SAUDI REAL ESTATE

Fintech companies bet on government initiatives to boost growth

Fintech companies bet on government initiatives to boost growth
Updated 17 September 2022
Nour El Shaeri

Fintech companies bet on government initiatives to boost growth

Fintech companies bet on government initiatives to boost growth
  The financial technology industry has been one of the most promising sectors globally
Updated 17 September 2022
Nour El Shaeri

CAIRO: The financial technology industry has been one of the most promising sectors globally, and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 blueprint is fueling fintech development in the country.

The Saudi government has been pushing initiatives toward the sector like never before. It set up Fintech Saudi, an initiative of the central bank to boost financial technology in all subsectors.
In June 2022, the Saudi Cabinet approved the Kingdom’s financial technology development strategy focused on nurturing fintech players from 90 in 2022 to 525 by 2030. But given the sector’s enormous potential, do the numbers add up?
Some successful startup executives believe there is considerable scope for development in the fintech sector, and more players yield better services and growth.
“If you look at Saudi Arabia today, there are a lot of financial services that require advancement and improvement in consumer experience,” Abdulaziz Saja, general manager of Tabby Saudi Arabia, a leading buy now, pay later platform, told Arab News.
Saja said that increased fintech players would benefit the Kingdom if each company focuses on a specific service and creates value through specialization.
The Kingdom is one of the largest economies in the Middle East and North Africa. However, compared to neighboring countries, the current number of fintech players would seem too low.
For example, last year, the UAE and the UK had 136 and 2,047 fintech companies, respectively, compared with 82 in the Kingdom, according to industry figures.

Ali Alhazmi, CEO and founder of OXO E-Shops. (Supplied)
 

Indeed, with more fintech players, the sector will become more competitive. A founder of an 11-month-old Saudi fintech startup would see that as harmful for business, but Ali Alhazmi, CEO and founder of OXO E-Shops, believes otherwise.
Alhazmi told Arab News that adding fintech players in the sector will drive competition, but it is necessary to boost growth.
“Competition is a good thing for the market,” Alhazmi said, “adding new players will be healthy as it makes existing companies fight harder for their market share and deliver the right values for their customers, which will boost the economy.” The country has seen many entrepreneurs entering the market recently as the central bank granted two licenses in August, bringing the total number of licensed fintech companies to 19.
Moreover, Djamel Mohand, chief operating officer of Foodics, a prominent fintech player in the Kingdom, stated that the growing number of licenses issued by the central bank indicates growth.
“The fintech sector in Saudi Arabia is thriving at a light-speed pace. The two main factors are the booming number of 
entrepreneurs wanting to disrupt the space and the exceptional support of the Saudi government from a regulatory, facilitation and access to capital perspective,” he told Arab News.
 

Topics: fintech Vision 2030 SaudiVision 2030 Fintech Saudi

IBM to introduce remote-sensing AI in Saudi Arabia

IBM to introduce remote-sensing AI in Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 September 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel
Dana Alomar

IBM to introduce remote-sensing AI in Saudi Arabia

IBM to introduce remote-sensing AI in Saudi Arabia
  IBM will deploy AI to achieve the Kingdom's sustainability goals: regional tech chief
Updated 17 September 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel Dana Alomar

RIYADH: International Business Machines Corp. will soon introduce remote-sensing technology in Saudi Arabia to track and measure carbon dioxide emissions and footprint, disclosed a top company official.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Global AI Summit in Riyadh, IBM’s chief technology officer for the Middle East and North Africa, Anthony Butler, told Arab News that the company will deploy artificial intelligence to achieve the Kingdom’s sustainability goals.

The American tech giant is partnering with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and the Ministry of Energy in driving AI in the industrial sector using some of their emerging technologies.

“Broadly, what we’ll be focusing on initially will be how we use artificial intelligence to address some of the challenges around sustainability,” Butler said.

Using multiple satellites and imaging technologies, the company will train an AI model to recognize and pinpoint various gas forms across the country. Doing so will help with earlier and better visibility of the problem, which is impossible with conventional measurement approaches.

Taking measurements of carbon emissions and installing sensors are costly, and sending people to monitor physically can also be time-consuming and expensive, he said.

Satellite technology, on the other hand, can identify hotspots in terms of greenhouse gas emissions in a city.

“Saudi Arabia has unique weather, and we will be testing the technology for the first time in these conditions. But we’re confident it will deliver value,” he added.

The technology, according to Butler, has been tested and even published in peer-reviewed journals. However, it will be introduced in the region for the first time.

IBM has delivered a lot of value to the oil and gas industry worldwide through its partnerships and its technology, said Butler.

He added that the company uses AI and other technologies to develop new materials that can store carbon dioxide, a paramount concern for the global oil and gas industry.

During US President Joe Biden’s visit to the Kingdom in July, IBM partnered with the Saudi information technology authority and committed to training 100,000 Saudis in advanced technologies, including AI.

Topics: Global AI Summit Saudi Arabia IBM

