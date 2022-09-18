NEOM to build a desalination plant by 2024 to quell water paucity: Official
According to the official, NEOM’s renewable energy goal is achievable and will have a competitive cost advantage because the wind speeds go up to 11 meters a second and the place is solar-intensive. (Supplied)
RIYADH: NEOM, Saudi Arabia’s smart and sustainable city, will build a water desalination plant by 2024 to combat water scarcity, revealed the CEO of its water and energy subsidiary ENOWA.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Future Desalination International Conference held in Riyadh, ENOWA’s CEO Peter Terium told Arab News that the project would also undertake the ambitious task of creating an artificial freshwater lake in Trojena.
“If you want to build a future land like NEOM, and you want to have livability, green parks and food production, then you need water, and of all the beautiful things it has, water is not one of them,” he said.
The desalination project will be a benchmark in sustainability because it will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy.
“We have an ambitious road ahead of us. The first thing would be bringing a large wind and solar field into NEOM, and then we need to add to that,” Terium said.
He added that NEOM’s renewable energy goal is achievable and will have a competitive cost advantage because the wind speeds go up to 11 meters a second and the place is solar-intensive.
Using renewable energy in water desalination will also boost the city’s green hydrogen production, which could be supplied to other countries.
“The first large-scale green hydrogen plant in the world is being built in NEOM,” he stated.
The NEOM Green Hydrogen project is a joint venture among NEOM, ACWA Power and USA’s Air Products. It is set to produce 650 tons of hydrogen daily and mitigate the impact of 3 million tons of carbon dioxide annually.
Terium also stated that NEOM’s strategic geographical positioning and the Kingdom’s vibrant economy would allow the futuristic city to supply green hydrogen to the largest markets in the world.
“Our position at the Gulf of Aqaba will allow us to get to Europe. We can get to Southeast Asia through the Red Sea, and then California is a bit further away,” pointed out Terium.
“We are in a position where we can export to any place where green hydrogen is needed and cannot be produced,” he said.
The production capacity of the green hydrogen plant in NEOM would be 2,000 megawatts, which is 10 times the largest planned production facility in Europe.
While the numbers may not match pace with the growing demand for green hydrogen, it is an excellent start for a city two times bigger than the collective size of London, New York, Singapore and Dubai.
“The world needs tens, if not hundreds, of gigawatts of hydrogen production. We are not big enough to host all of that, but we can lead by example as we are the first ones to do it,” said Terium.
Saudi PPP deal to enhance digital economy in MENA region: WB
Fahad Abuljadayel
RIYADH: In an agreement with the World Bank, Saudi Arabia formed a public-private partnership to accelerate digital transformation in developing countries.
The move will enhance the digital economy in the Middle East and North African region, said a top official.
In an exclusive interaction with Arab News, Issam Abousleiman, regional director, Gulf Cooperation Council countries at the World Bank, said that an integrated digital economy could produce a lot of jobs in the MENA region and increase the gross domestic product by $1.6 trillion.
He added that the MENA region’s GDP per capita could increase to $7,000 with the extra deployment of digitalization and artificial intelligence.
“If you take the GCC countries out and concentrate on the low- and middle-income countries of the MENA region, the GDP per capita will increase by $7,000,” he added on the sidelines of the Global AI Summit. The Saudi Authority of Data and Artificial Intelligence announced that Saudi Arabia is joining the World Bank’s Digital Development Partnership and contributing to its fund for these purposes.
DDP was established in 2016 to help operationalize the 2016 World Development Report on digital dividends.
The World Bank also launched a cybersecurity fund as part of the broader DDP umbrella program in July 2021.
According to the World Bank statement, the projects will help developing countries leverage digital innovations to solve their most pressing challenges.
According to Abousleiman, the move can increase women’s participation in the labor force from 20-40 percent. The World Bank considers Saudi Arabia among the faster moving countries worldwide in deploying digital technology.
“When it comes to 5G internet, Saudi Arabia is among the top five to 10 worldwide. It has created a digital government and economy by putting its investments where needed,” said Abousleiman.
Organized by the SADIA, the Kingdom hosted the second edition of the Global AI Summit in Riyadh from Sep. 13-15, with thousands of policymakers, specialists, and people attending on the ground.
More than 40 agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed between the global public and private sectors. Many local and international initiatives among multinational companies and institutions were announced to enhance international cooperation on AI and its uses.
Saudi private funds’ assets stable, public funds down from last quarter
The comparable values of Saudi public funds’ assets plummeted another 10.7 percent in the second quarter of 2022 to SR192.5 billion, from SR215.7
Hala Hisham Koura
RIYADH: Private mutual funds’ assets in Saudi Arabia remained stable in the second quarter of 2022 at SR333.6 billion ($89 billion), as public funds deteriorated in their quarterly performance, according to data released by the Capital Market Authority.
Looking at private funds’ breakdown by the type of investment, the highest contributor, equities, saw an 11.4 percent decline from SR192.0 billion in the first quarter of 2022 to SR170.1 billion in the second quarter. This was countered by slight increases in the value of investments in debt instruments, real estate and venture capital.
Furthermore, the equities in the aggregate value of private funds’ assets decreased by 6.2 percentage points in the transition between the first quarter and the second quarter of 2022, from 51.0 percent to 57.2 percent.
Investment in real estate made up 34.0 percent of private funds’ investments in comparison to 29.6 percent in the last quarter — amounting to SR113.2 billion in the second quarter, a 14.7 percent increase from its SR99.1 billion value in the first quarter of 2022.
Regardless of its quarterly performance, equities investments mainly contributed to the 21.6 percent yearly growth in private funds’ aggregate assets from SR274.5 billion in the same quarter last year.
Moreover, the total number of subscribers in private funds increased by 1,161 to 9,702 over the same period after adding 918 and 522 subscribers in funds dedicated to real estate and private equity, respectively. This is in contrast to debt instruments, which lost 372 subscribers.
The comparable values of Saudi public funds’ assets plummeted another 10.7 percent in the second quarter of 2022 to SR192.5 billion, from SR215.7 billion in the previous quarter.
This comes after a 13.9 percent quarter-on-quarter decrease in its largest investment component, constituting 52.7 percent of the aggregate value of public funds’ assets, called money market instruments.
Money market instruments, which have been on a decline since the third quarter of 2021, went down from SR117.8 billion in the last quarter to SR101.4 billion this quarter.
Moreover, equities and debt instruments saw sharp quarterly declines of 13.6 and 14.2 percent, respectively, making up a smaller, but still significant 26.6 percent of total public funds’ assets when added together.
Debt instruments have seen their second decrease in value in a row, from SR31.4 billion in the months between January and March to SR26.9 billion from April to June 2022.
Although quarterly values of their equity investment went up in the previous quarter from a contraction at the end of 2021, they experienced another plunge in the second quarter of 2022, from SR28.3 billion to SR24.4 billion.
On a yearly basis, the public funds’ aggregate assets fell by 20.3 percent from SR241.6 billion in the second quarter of 2021, also thanks to a 34.6 percent reduction in the value of money market investments from SR155.2 billion last year.
The public mutual funds gained 156,958 subscribers, reaching 665,763 subscribers in the second quarter this year compared to last quarter, its highest quarterly increase since 2005.
The increase is driven by unprecedented growth in the number of subscribers in Saudi Arabia’s two close-ended traded funds, to reach 158,065 from just 17,987 in the first quarter of 2022.
The number of subscribers in public funds saw a big quarterly increase in transition between the third and fourth quarters of 2021 when it grew by 82,581 and was driven almost entirely by the influx of subscribers to the funds investing primarily in real estate investment trusts.
Top 10 most funded health tech startups in MENA region
Healthcare industry has given rise to newer business models such as telehealth
Nour El-Shaeri
CAIRO: In a post-pandemic era, people have never been more aware of their wellness, including physical well-being and prevalent health issues.
COVID-19, on the other hand, had a significant effect on technology.
When quarantines and social distancing became a daily norm, people used digital technologies to interact with the world, especially in healthcare.
The result: The healthcare industry became one of the fastest growing sectors in the world and gave rise to newer business models such as telehealth and next-gen managed care. Arab News compiled a list of the top 10 most funded health-tech startups in the Middle East and North Africa region.
Vezeeta
Total funding: $73 million
Founders: Amir Barsoum and Ahmed Badr
Investors: BECO Capital, Silicon Badia, Vostok New Ventures, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst and STV
Headquarters: Egypt
Founded in 2012, Vezeeta offers appointment management software for doctors and healthcare providers to manage their operations better.
The company also provides patients with a free platform to book their appointments, as doctors can opt for the platform using a subscription model.
In 2020, Vezeeta managed to secure $40 million in a series D funding round to roll out new products and introduce its telehealth services.
Altibbi
Total funding: $52.5 million
Founders: Jalil Labadi and Abdel Aziz Labadi
Investors: Foundation Holdings, Hikma Ventures, Global Ventures and DASH Ventures
Headquarters: UAE
Founded in 2008, Atlibbi is a digital platform that allows users to receive remote medical consultations and connect with professionals via calls and text chats.
The company has over 10,000 doctors on its platform and won the World Summit Award for the Best Digital Health Content Award and the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.
In its latest funding round, Altibbi raised $44 million in a series B funding round in March 2022 to enhance its technology and e-pharmacy services.
Bayzat
Total funding: $31 million
Founders: Talal Bayaa, Tarek Bayaa and Brian Habibi
Investors: Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund, Point72 Ventures, Mubadala, Beco Capital, Silicon Badia and Hamed Kanoo Co.
Headquarters: UAE
Founded in 2013, Bayzat is a web and mobile application that allows clients to buy and sell health insurance.
The company’s health tech platform compares health insurance and offers them the best options. Raising $16 million in a series B funding round in 2019, the company used its funding to empower its technology to serve its clients better.
It also provides HR solutions for companies.
GluCare Health
Total funding: $20 million
Founders: Ali Hashemi and Ihsan Almarzooqi
Investors: Polymath Ventures
Headquarters: UAE
Founded in 2020, GluCare offers diabetic care in the clinic and virtually for its patients using its data monitoring and artificial intelligence.
With the company’s application, patients can connect with a care team to monitor glucose, insulin, diet intake and more.
Selfologi
Total funding: $18 million
Founder: Tamer Wali
Investors: Xenel
Headquarters: UAE
Founded in 2020, Selfologi is an online platform for aesthetic medical treatments that allows users to book appointments with doctors in fields like botox, hair removal, acne scarring and more.
The company raised its $18 million investment in a round led by its founder and angel investor, Tamer Wali, with participation from Xenel international group.
Okadoc
Total funding: $12 million
Founders: Fodhil Benturquia
Investors: Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Ithmar Capital and iGan Partners
Headquarters: UAE
Founded in 2018, Okadoc is an appointment booking platform provider that allows people to search for the nearest clinic, practitioners and hospitals.
In 2020, the company closed its $10 million series A funding, expanded its operations and promoted its telehealth offering and virtual consultations.
Yodawy
Total funding: $8.5 million
Founders: Karim Khashaba, Yasser AbdelGawad and Sherief El-Feky
Investors: Global Ventures, MEVP, Algebra Ventures, CVentures, P1 Ventures and Athaal Angel Investors Group
Headquarters: Egypt
Founded in 2018, Yodawy is a virtual pharmacy providing a marketplace for people who want access to medication with over 3,000 pharmacies.
In mid-2021, the company secured $7.5 million in a series B funding round to build its digital marketplace to serve its wide range of customers.
Aumet
Total funding: $8.5 million
Founders: Yahya Aqel and Shahed Altawafsheh
Investors: 500 Startups, Right side capital, TechStars, Shorooq Partners and Plug and Play
Headquarters: Saudi Arabia and Jordan
Established in 2020, Aumet is a B2B marketplace for healthcare providers to buy supplies from retailers. In 2020, the company raised $1.25 million in a seed funding round and had not disclosed its later investments.
Medsien
Total funding: $5 million
Founders: Hamed Ahmadi and Sina Torabi
Investors: Merus Capital, Naples Technology Ventures and Candou Ventures
Headquarters: UAE
Founded in 2018, Medsien is a chronic care management platform for medical professionals that operate in the UAE and USA.
In its seed funding round, the company raised $4.3 million to increase its presence in the US and grow its offerings.
Health at Hand
Total funding: $4 million
Founder: Charlie Barlow
Investors: Simon Charlton and Rockfirst Capital
Headquarters: UAE
Born in 2015, Health at Hand is a mobile application that facilitates virtual consultations for patients with nonemergency conditions like colds, coughs and others.
The company raised its total funding in a seed round in 2017 to develop its technology further and introduce its subscription-based model.
Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources minister meets Omani delegation
Saudi non-oil exports to Oman until the end of June 2022 amounted to more than SR2 billion
The volume of Saudi imports from Oman in 2022 amounted to about SR7.2 billion
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef received the Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Qais bin Mohammed Al-Yousef on Friday at the Ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh.
The Omani minister was accompanied by a ministerial delegation, and the two sides discussed the Kingdom’s vision 2030 and Oman 2040, strengthening aspects of industrial cooperation, and exploiting ambitious opportunities between the two sides, in addition to exchanging experiences in legislation, regulations, and services.
The meeting discussed benefiting from the Kingdom's experience in managing and operating industrial cities and enhancing the competitiveness of the national industry and Saudi exports, in addition to the Kingdom's experience in the “Made in Saudi” program and the financing aspects provided through the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and the Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM).
Saudi non-oil exports to Oman until the end of June 2022 amounted to more than SR2 billion ($532 million), represented in several economic activities, including food products, petrochemicals, building materials, heavy machinery, and electronics.
The volume of Saudi imports from Oman in 2022 amounted to about SR7.2 billion, which include minerals, building materials, and food products, in addition to vehicles, spare parts, and petrochemical products.
Saudi banks’ real estate lending hobbles after 2018 ascent: SAMA
The slowdown is because of decline in growth in retail sector, Saudi Central Bank says
Hala Hisham Koura
RIYADH: After leading an ascent that began in 2018, Saudi banks’ real estate lending has slowed down over the past year caused by a decline in growth in the retail sector, according to the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.
In the second quarter of 2021, the real estate lending growth rate halved to 5.4 percent from 10.8 percent in the first quarter of 2021.
Although real estate loans by banks increased by SR28.2 billion ($7.5 billion) between January and March 2021 to SR502.7 billion between April and June 2021, their growth rate decelerated compared to the past six quarters.
Moreover, this decrease in the growth trend has continued throughout the second quarter, where the total value of real estate loans stood at SR638.7 billion.
This dip came after a reduction in real estate bank loans to individuals who suffered the same fate since the quarter ending June 2021.
As a result, the bank loan growth rate stumbled from 13.6 percent to 5.7 percent in this quarter.
However, this was not the case during the coronavirus pandemic.
Saudi banks’ real estate lending surged 133 percent from SR215.6 billion in the second quarter of 2018 to SR502 billion in the second quarter of 2021, according to the data compiled by Arab News. The period was considered the peak of coronavirus restrictions.
The retail sector has driven this staggering increase, knowing that individual loans grew 180 percent, from SR128.3 billion to SR358.0 billion over this period.
As a result, the share of retail loans in Saudi banks’ total real estate lending portfolio went up to 79 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022.
On the other hand, corporate loans kept decreasing their share of real estate bank loans.
Until 2019, corporate loans comprised approximately 40 percent of total credit banks’ loans. However, this number kept diminishing until it reached a mere 25 percent in the past year.
So, what could have been a possible cause for this change in trend? During the coronavirus outbreak, the Saudi government took it upon itself to aid citizens in their search for an affordable mortgage plan.
The government achieved it by removing the 15 percent value added tax from property deals and instead levied a lower 5 percent real estate transaction tax.
In fact, first-time Saudi homebuyers were exempted for transactions of up to SR1 million, according to a 2021 report by Bloominvest titled “Saudi Arabia Residential Market and its impact on the banking sector.”
The banks later increased their mortgage loans to align with the government’s plans to boost home ownership. This trend was evident through new residential mortgage finance for individuals provided by banks’ impeccable growth, hitting its all-time high record of 245 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2019 at SR19.5 billion in comparison to SR5.7 billion in the third quarter of 2018.
According to the SAMA data, this led to a 91 percent rise in the total value of new mortgage loans by banks to individuals.
However — like real estate loans — new mortgage finance loans to individuals plummeted over the past year. The number of new mortgage finance contracts declined 35 percent from 65,667 in the first quarter of 2021 to 42,693 in the second quarter of 2021. The value of new mortgage finance loans decreased 33 percent, from SR49.0 billion to SR32.8 billion during the same period. It fell further to SR31.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022.
Both contract and value mortgage loans performed slightly better in their year-on-year performances in the second quarter of 2022, which could have signified a possible recovery; however, this was countered by another drastic decrease in quarterly values of mortgage loans and contracts.
Therefore, it seems like the future of real estate loans to individuals will continue on a downward spiral.