Walaa Insurance’s shareholders approve merger with SABB Takaful

SABB Takaful’s assets, liabilities, and rights will be transferred to Walaa Insurance, and the former will cease to exist. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. has received approval from its shareholders to merge with SABB Takaful, after a binding agreement was reached in February between the two parties.

Walaa Insurance also received its shareholders’ approval to raise its share capital to SR851 million ($227 million), out of which 24 percent will go to SABB Takaful's shareholders, according to a bourse filing

The merger will be conducted through a share swap where Walaa will issue 0.6 shares against each share issued by SABB Takaful.

Upon completion of the deal, SABB Takaful’s assets, liabilities, and rights will be transferred to Walaa Insurance, and the former will cease to exist.

Saudi dairy giant Almarai closes $426m sukuk issuance

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based dairy giant Almarai has completed the issuance of a SR1.6 billion ($426 million) sukuk, as of Sep. 16, it said in a bourse filing.

The sukuk, which offered a floating rate coupon, was offered to professional investors in the Kingdom for a period of seven years.

The financial results of this transaction are expected to be disclosed in the third quarter of 2022, it said.

Earlier, the dairy giant reported a first half net profit of SR940.8 million, up eight percent from SR868 million the previous year.

Cisco Networking Academy has trained 300k youth in KSA: Top official

Updated 18 September 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel
Dana Alomar

  • Out of 65,000 currently enrolled in Saudi Arabia, 30% are female, ‘which is higher than the global average’
Updated 18 September 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Cisco Networking Academy, a global information technology and cybersecurity education program run by Cisco Systems, has trained 300,000 youths in Saudi Arabia to acquire digital, networking and cybersecurity skills, said a senior official.

Guy Diedrich, Cisco’s senior vice president and global innovation officer, told Arab News that the academy provides free training, education and skill development, besides empowering women in the information technology space.

“Out of 65,000 currently enrolled in Saudi Arabia, 30 percent are female, which is higher than the global average,” said Diedrich.

Salman Faqeeh, Cisco’s managing director in KSA, told Arab News at the Global AI Summit in Riyadh that the company is strongly committed to Saudi education by being integral to several national, commercial and educational academies.

Cisco has been present in the Saudi market for over 25 years.

“Cisco has been investing in the Saudi youth for quite some time. We are very proud of the great examples that led Cisco in the past. Today they are taking leading positions, whether in the public or the private sector,” Faqeeh said.

Efforts are underway to join the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority Academy itself, Faqeeh said.

“We are very proud of our engagements with SDAIA, whether at a global or national level,” he said.

As digital transformation is advancing worldwide, Diedrich said Cisco aims to connect 1 billion people digitally by 2025. They have currently connected 700 million people, he said. Faqeeh said that Cisco is currently working with the government authorities to establish a local cloud node in Saudi Arabia.

He said the Kingdom is recognized as one of the best working environments for the youth. Cisco ranked first as the best workplace in Saudi Arabia in Great Place to Work Middle East’s 2021 rankings.

“We do focus on our working culture, developing our talent and making sure that they would be ready to lead our business as well as leading within our industry over the years,” Faqeeh said.

On Saudization, Faqeeh said that the company is in the green zone. “The level of Saudization is well represented in literally every part of the organization,” he said.

He added that Saudis work in Cisco’s engineering group, presales, post-sales, business, leadership and support functions.

Diedrich said that the company’s Country Digital Acceleration program matches pace with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Globally, the CDA operates in 44 countries and supports national priorities, including energy, health care, education, smart cities and sustainable cities through an ecosystem of partners.

Saudi Arabia’s contactless payment penetration rate is ‘94% of all digital transactions’

Updated 18 September 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel
Nour El-Shaeri

Updated 18 September 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been one of the leading countries in contactless payments, with a penetration rate of 94 percent of all digital transactions as compared to 70 percent in other developed countries, Maria Madvedeva, vice president at Mastercard Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, told Arab News.

“The percentage of Saudi youth willing to experiment with new methods (of payments) is about 69 percent. But the rest of the world is at 60 percent. The desire to really look at new solutions is extreme here in the Kingdom,” she told Arab News during the Global AI Summit in Riyadh.

Madvedeva is betting on the Saudi fintech ecosystem to continue to expand rapidly, and believes that Mastercard will grow with it.

“As we have seen opening up of Open Banking, as we’ll see opening up of buy now, pay later and Central Bank Digital Currency technologies, we will continue to invest and grow together with the country in those areas,” she said.

She added: “We have so many opportunities to convert cash, and look into digitizing over different cash aspects in government, commercial, business, and also in the personal space.”

As the rise of buy now, pay later options is increasing within the Kingdom, Madvedeva believes that installment payment options will be the future of Saudi consumer buying, adding that Mastercard will play a huge role in enabling that technology in the Kingdom.

Mastercard has also signed a three-year partnership with Saudi Esports Federation as an official sponsor to one of the largest gaming events in the world, Gamers8.

Madvedeva said that the partnership aims to promote digital payment acceptance within the gamers’ community in the Kingdom.

“Our agreement is creating the payment hub with the Saudi Esports Federation that would take gamers beyond physical cards, and into the world of the Metaverse and virtual reality space,” she explained.

The company has also launched Mastercard Ventures that aims to drive the adoption of virtual reality and the Metaverse in the Kingdom.

Mastercard has recently acquired a minority stake in Saudi-based fintech company, HyperPay, to fuel digital payments between merchants. “HyperPay has been a cornerstone of us being embedded into the Saudi ecosystem,” Madvedeva said.

Moreover, she stated that the company has made an investment into Network International in Saudi Arabia. Network International is part of the Saudi Fintech Hub Sandbox and it is working closely with Mastercard to drive new payment methods in the Kingdom.

NEOM to build a desalination plant by 2024 to quell water paucity: Official

Updated 18 September 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel
Nour El-Shaeri

  • Project will undertake the task of creating an artificial freshwater lake in Trojena: ENOWA CEO
Updated 18 September 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: NEOM, Saudi Arabia’s smart and sustainable city, will build a water desalination plant by 2024 to combat water scarcity, revealed the CEO of its water and energy subsidiary ENOWA. 

Speaking on the sidelines of the Future Desalination International Conference held in Riyadh, ENOWA’s CEO Peter Terium told Arab News that the project would also undertake the ambitious task of creating an artificial freshwater lake in Trojena. 

“If you want to build a future land like NEOM, and you want to have livability, green parks and food production, then you need water, and of all the beautiful things it has, water is not one of them,” he said. 

The desalination project will be a benchmark in sustainability because it will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

“We have an ambitious road ahead of us. The first thing would be bringing a large wind and solar field into NEOM, and then we need to add to that,” Terium said. 

ENOWA’s CEO Peter Terium speaks to Arab News during the event. (AN photo)

He added that NEOM’s renewable energy goal is achievable and will have a competitive cost advantage because the wind speeds go up to 11 meters a second and the place is solar-intensive. 

Using renewable energy in water desalination will also boost the city’s green hydrogen production, which could be supplied to other countries. 

“The first large-scale green hydrogen plant in the world is being built in NEOM,” he stated. 

The NEOM Green Hydrogen project is a joint venture among NEOM, ACWA Power and USA’s Air Products. It is set to produce 650 tons of hydrogen daily and mitigate the impact of 3 million tons of carbon dioxide annually. 

Terium also stated that NEOM’s strategic geographical positioning and the Kingdom’s vibrant economy would allow the futuristic city to supply green hydrogen to the largest markets in the world. 

“Our position at the Gulf of Aqaba will allow us to get to Europe. We can get to Southeast Asia through the Red Sea, and then California is a bit further away,” pointed out Terium.

“We are in a position where we can export to any place where green hydrogen is needed and cannot be produced,” he said. 

The production capacity of the green hydrogen plant in NEOM would be 2,000 megawatts, which is 10 times the largest planned production facility in Europe. 

While the numbers may not match pace with the growing demand for green hydrogen, it is an excellent start for a city two times bigger than the collective size of London, New York, Singapore and Dubai.

“The world needs tens, if not hundreds, of gigawatts of hydrogen production. We are not big enough to host all of that, but we can lead by example as we are the first ones to do it,” said Terium.

Saudi PPP deal to enhance digital economy in MENA region: World Bank

Updated 18 September 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

Updated 18 September 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: In an agreement with the World Bank, Saudi Arabia formed a public-private partnership to accelerate digital transformation in developing countries.

The move will enhance the digital economy in the Middle East and North African region, said a top official.

In an exclusive interaction with Arab News, Issam Abousleiman, regional director, Gulf Cooperation Council countries at the World Bank, said that an integrated digital economy could produce a lot of jobs in the MENA region and increase the gross domestic product by $1.6 trillion.

He added that the MENA region’s GDP per capita could increase to $7,000 with the extra deployment of digitalization and artificial intelligence.

“If you take the GCC countries out and concentrate on the low- and middle-income countries of the MENA region, the GDP per capita will increase by $7,000,” he added on the sidelines of the Global AI Summit. The Saudi Authority of Data and Artificial Intelligence announced that Saudi Arabia is joining the World Bank’s Digital Development Partnership and contributing to its fund for these purposes.

DDP was established in 2016 to help operationalize the 2016 World Development Report on digital dividends.

The World Bank also launched a cybersecurity fund as part of the broader DDP umbrella program in July 2021.

According to the World Bank statement, the projects will help developing countries leverage digital innovations to solve their most pressing challenges.

According to Abousleiman, the move can increase women’s participation in the labor force from 20-40 percent. The World Bank considers Saudi Arabia among the faster moving countries worldwide in deploying digital technology.

“When it comes to 5G internet, Saudi Arabia is among the top five to 10 worldwide. It has created a digital government and economy by putting its investments where needed,” said Abousleiman.

Organized by the SADIA, the Kingdom hosted the second edition of the Global AI Summit in Riyadh from Sep. 13-15, with thousands of policymakers, specialists, and people attending on the ground.

More than 40 agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed between the global public and private sectors. Many local and international initiatives among multinational companies and institutions were announced to enhance international cooperation on AI and its uses.

