SAGO buys 12k tons of wheat for $5.8m

The Saudi Grains Organization has paid SR21.8 million ($5.8 million) to 27 local wheat farmers who supplied quantities allocated for this season. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 September 2022
Arab News

Updated 18 September 2022
RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has paid SR21.8 million ($5.8 million) to 27 local wheat farmers who supplied quantities allocated for this season.

Purchasing an amount of 12,448 tons, the payment constitutes the fourteenth batch, according to SAGO’s statement.

It noted that the total amount spent so far this season has reached SR805.6 million.

 

