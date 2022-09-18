Aramco-Total JV SATORP names Abdullah Al-Suwailem as CEO

RIYADH: SATORP, a joint venture between oil giant Aramco and France’s Total Oil Co., has named Abdullah Al-Suwailem as its new president and CEO.
Al-Suwailem will be replacing Sulaiman Ababtain as of Sept. 1 for a period of five years, according to a bourse filing.
Al-Suwailem has over 34 years’ experience in the refining and petrochemical industries and has held various managerial and executive positions with Saudi Aramco and its affiliates.
Formally known as Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co., SATORP is 62.5 percent owned by Saudi Aramco and 37.5 percent owned by Total.
