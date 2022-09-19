You are here

Juventus’ shock loss at Monza raises doubts over Allegri
Monza’s Christian Gytkjaer scores their first goal past Juventus’ Mattia Perin in their Serie A match on Sunday. (Reuters)
Updated 19 September 2022
AP

  • Allegri was already under pressure after Juventus lost their second straight Champions League match midweek
MILAN: Two of the top Serie A coaches are already feeling the pressure after Juventus and Inter Milan surprisingly lost on Sunday.

Promoted Monza probably didn’t expect their first-ever Serie A win to come against Juventus but it managed to beat Massimiliano Allegri’s side 1-0. Juventus played most of the match with 10 men following Ángel Di María’s red card.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter side were earlier beaten 3-1 at Udinese, for their third loss of the season.

Allegri was already under pressure after Juventus lost their second straight Champions League match midweek. It was unbeaten in Serie A but had only won two of their opening six matches.

The Bianconeri were perhaps expecting an easier match at Monza, which was winless and had conceded 14 goals in its six games.

However, Juventus had barely a sight of goal and their chances of getting a morale-boosting win diminished when Di María was needlessly sent off in the 40th minute for elbowing Monza defender Armando Izzo forcefully in the chest.

And the home fans went wild in the 74th when Patrick Ciurria whipped in a cross from the right and Christian Lund Gytkjær volleyed in at the near post.

Monza is owned by former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi.

GIANTKILLERS

Udinese continued its surprising start to the season as it recorded their fifth straight win.

Nicolò Barella curled in a fantastic free kick in the fifth minute to get Inter off to the perfect start but Udinese leveled in the 22nd when Roberto Pereyra’s free kick went in off Milan &Scaron;kriniar for an own-goal.

Udinese hit the post before Jaka Bijol headed in a corner with three minutes remaining and Tolgay Arslan made sure of the points in stoppage time with a diving header.

MOURINHO TO MISS INTER

Roma coach José Mourinho will miss the match against his former club Inter after being sent off in the defeat to Atalanta.

Mourinho was shown a red card in the 57th minute after going onto the field to remonstrate with referee Daniele Chiffi who had awarded a free kick to Atalanta rather than what Mourinho thought should have been a penalty for his side. Mourinho became even more infuriated and had to be held back by a member of his staff.

Roma’s next match is at Inter after the international break. Mourinho steered Inter to the treble of the Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup in 2010.

Teenage defender Giorgio Scalvini scored the only goal of the match at the Stadio Olimpico, firing into the bottom right corner in the 35th minute.

Also, Lazio won 4-0 at Cremonese and Fiorentina beat Hellas Verona 2-0.

Updated 13 sec ago
AP

  • It’s the first major pro sports title for a team from Las Vegas, and league MVP A’ja Wilson surely hopes this is just the beginning
  • Gray — who overcame some serious injuries that threatened to sidetrack her career in the past — was WNBA Finals MVP, to no one’s surprise after averaging 18.3 points and 6 assists in the series
UNCASVILLE, Connecticut: Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 on Sunday.

Gray went 9 of 13 from the floor, and was named MVP after averaging 18 points over the run. The Aces improved to 4-0 in this year’s playoffs with two days rest.

Riquna Williams added 17 points Kelsey Plum added 16 points for the Aces, Jackie Young had 13 and league MVP A’ja Wilson added 11 points to go with 14 rebounds.

Vegas finished on an 8-0 run. As the buzzer sounded Wilson grabbed the ball and stomped the floor before being mobbed by her teammates.

We champs! We champs! We champs!” Wilson screamed at teammates as they pulled on their championship hats and T-shirts before the trophy ceremony.

It’s the first major pro sports title for a team from Las Vegas, and Wilson surely hopes this is just the beginning.

“You see it. You see it,” Wilson said in the on-court celebration. “This is what we’re building. This is what we’re doing. This is it. I’m so happy right now.”

Courtney Williams had 17 points to lead Connecticut and Alyssa Thomas had her second straight triple-double with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Jonquel Jones added 13 points and DeWanna Bonner had 12.

Las Vegas led by two points at the half and four points after three quarters.

For Aces coach Becky Hammon, who didn’t get a title in her standout WNBA career, the ring completed a decades-long quest. She left an assistant coach position with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs to take over in Las Vegas, and the move paid off.

“They’re unbelievable on the court but they’re unbelievable humans, first and foremost,” Hammon said. “They care about each other. They invest in each other. It’s been an absolute honor to be their coach. I saw excellence and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Hammon also paid tribute to former Aces coach Bill Laimbeer, who was on the floor for the ceremony. “He put this team together and saw the pieces,” Hammon said.

Aces owner Mark Davis, who also owns the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, wasn’t with his football team Sunday. He was in Connecticut to get a trophy. He hoisted it, then turned it over to gleeful players who did the same.

“Las Vegas, we are world champions,” Davis said.

It was a six-point lead in the fourth when Kelsey Plum was called for a flagrant foul after running into Bonner while the Sun guard was attempting a 3-pointer and sending her to the floor holding her right ankle. Bonner hit all three free throws before Jonquel Jones short jumper cut the lead to a point. The Sun then tied the game at 67 on free throw by Courtney Williams and took a 71-70 lead on two fouls shots from Brionna Jones.

But Las Vegas had the answers.

Riquna Williams 3-pointer put the Aces back on top and Chelsea Gray’s step-back jumper extended the lead back to 75-71 with under a minute left A’Ja Wilson then stole a pass and Plum hit a short jump shot to secure the win.

Bonner opened the scoring with a leaner from the left wing. But Kelsey Plum’s 3-pointer from the left baseline sparked an early 12-0 run for Vegas that shot them out to a 16-6 lead. The Aces, who gave up 34 points to the Sun in in first quarter of Game 3, led 16-12 after 10 minutes on Sunday.

Gray — who overcame some serious injuries that threatened to sidetrack her career in the past — was WNBA Finals MVP, to no one’s surprise after averaging 18.3 points and 6 assists in the series.

“My teammates are awesome,” Gray said as she broke into tears. “I worked so hard for this.”

She wasn’t a WNBA All-Star this season, nor was she a first-team all-league pick, and voiced her displeasure about that.

In the end, she also got the last word.

“They can keep that All-Star and first team,” Gray said. “I got the ring.”

SCRAPPY GAME

As expected, it was a physical game appropriately played on an NFL Sunday. The Sun got a scare when Bonner took an inadvertent elbow to the gut from Gray late in the first quarter and and was on the floor for a few minutes before being helped to the bench. She came back into the game later in the half, apparently suffering no ill effects. Natisha Hiedeman and Plum got into a short pushing match in the second quarter, eliciting technical fouls on both players. That was all before Plum’s flagrant in the fourth.

INCLUSIVE ORGANIZATIONS

Before the game, both coaches reflected on the makeup of organizations in the Final. The Aces are led by Hammon and two Black women executives in general manager Nikki Williams and Nikki Fargas, president of business operations. The Sun are owned by the Mohegan Tribe, have a woman president in Jen Rizzotti and are coached by Curt Miller, a gay man.

“Women’s basketball is such a story in terms of diversity and inclusion. I mean, our our league defines it and I’m so proud to be a part of it, Miller said, adding that he hopes to be an inspiration to any gay child “wondering if they can chase a career in sports.”

Hammon said she believes the diversity in her team’s front office has made it stronger

“You can make a lot better picture with a box full of crayons than just a pencil,” she said.

Updated 9 min 13 sec ago
AFP

  • Nine weeks after capturing the Claret Jug at St. Andrews, Smith said he needed a victory to send a message to critics of his decision to jump from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed upstart series
  • The 29-year-old from Brisbane added a $4 million LIV Golf top prize from a $25 million purse to a 2022 riches haul that includes $1.47 million for the Tournament of Champions win, $3.6 million at the Players and $2.5 million at the Open
Chicago: Reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia won his first LIV Golf title on Sunday, holding off Dustin Johnson and Peter Uihlein down the stretch to win the Chicago Invitational.

The 29-year-old from Brisbane fired a 3-under par 69 to finish on 13-under 203 in the 54-hole shotgun start event at Rich Harvest Farms.

World No. 3 Smith finished with back-to-back birdies, the last from 20 feet, to defeat two-time major winner Johnson and Uihlein by three strokes.

Nine weeks after capturing the Claret Jug at St. Andrews, Smith said he needed a victory to send a message to critics of his decision to jump from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed upstart series.

“I think I had to prove to myself and some other people that I’m a great player, that I’m out here to win golf tournaments,” Smith said.

LIV Golf’s record prize money has helped lure several big-name PGA defections, prompting the PGA to issue indefinite bans on former members and spark an antitrust lawsuit in the US set for trial in 2024.

Smith’s departure was a big blow for the PGA Tour, where he’d won the Tournament of Champions in January, The Players Championship in March and his first major title in July at St. Andrews.

Smith added a $4 million LIV Golf top prize from a $25 million purse to a 2022 riches haul that includes $1.47 million for the Tournament of Champions win, $3.6 million at the Players and $2.5 million at the Open.

Smith took a three-stroke lead after Johnson opened with a bogey at the first.

Smith missed a six-foot par putt to bogey the fourth and a poor blast out of a bunker at the sixth led to another bogey.

Both birdied the par-5 seventh but Smith rolled in a five-foot birdie putt at the eighth and after Johnson made back-to-back bogeys at eight and nine it was Uihlein who trailed Smith by three at the turn.

“I didn’t have my best stuff the first eight or nine holes but I struck it nice down the back nine.”

Smith chipped within inches of the hole and tapped in for birdie at the par-5 11th. He took a bogey at the par-3 16th, lipping out on a short par putt, but denied his US rivals with his closing birdies.

“A little disappointed in the way I played,” said Johnson, who shot 70. “I hit a lot of good putts. Just nothing would go in the hole.”

Johnson’s 4 Aces won the team event for the fourth consecutive time.

Updated 19 September 2022
AP

  • Neymar's partnership with Messi is getting closer to what it was at Barca when they shared 299 goals from 2013-17
PARIS: Lionel Messi and Neymar needed only five minutes to combine for Paris Saint-Germain’s goal in a 1-0 win at Lyon in the French league on Sunday as leader PSG moved two points clear of second-place Marseille.

Messi started and finished the slick move after exchanging passes with Neymar and curled the ball expertly past the despairing dive of goalkeeper Anthony Lopes for his fourth league goal of the season.

It was Neymar’s seventh assist in the league this season, and the former Barcelona teammates combined again moments later as Messi went close.

Neymar was making his 100th league appearance for PSG, during which time he has been involved in 121 goals (77 goals and 44 assists).

With the World Cup in Qatar fast approaching, the Brazil star looks fitter than he has for many injury-plagued years since joining from Barcelona for a world record &euro;222 million ($222 million) in 2017.

His partnership with Messi is getting closer to what it was at Barca when they shared 299 goals from 2013-17.

Lyon got into the game more in the first half and Alexandre Lacazette had a shot saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, but also missed a free header from close to the goal.

Messi had a shot cleared off the line early in the second half as PSG pressured before fading. With Lyon enjoying possession, PSG’s midfield was stretched and Marco Verratti limped off midway through the second half after a knock to his calf muscle.

“It’s a blow,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier said. “He was supposed to go and join up with the (Italian) national team tonight (but) he will come back to Paris for tests.”

PSG hit back and Messi’s low shot drew a superb low save from Lopes in the 78th, then Lopes made an even better save to claw away Messi’s curling free kick near the end. Neymar seemed unhappy about being substituted in the 85th and looked glum as he looked on from the bench.

NICE NIGHTMARE

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo will quickly want to forget this game after he was sent off just nine seconds into his side’s 1-0 home defeat to Angers.

The former Barcelona central defender tripped Abdallah Sima as he was running through on goal and referee Bastien Dechepy had no hesitation showing him the fastest red card in French first division history.

“A refereeing decision that shocks me and condemned my team to start the match at a big disadvantage,” Todibo wrote on his Twitter account. “Referee’s decisions at the start of this season have been very questionable and I hope the LFP (French league) does something to remedy this.”

Angers also finished with 10 players after midfielder Sofiane Boufal was sent off in the 62nd minute, but Nice couldn’t find an equalizer to midfielder Nabil Bentaleb’s fine 20-meter strike for Angers in the 43rd.

Marseille remains unbeaten but dropped points in a 1-1 home draw with Rennes where midfielder Matteo Guendouzi scored at both ends.

Rennes took the lead midway through the first half at Stade Velodrome when Guendouzi scored an own-goal by deflecting in Hamari Traoré’s cross.

He made amends in the 52nd when he headed home from a corner past former Marseille goalie Steve Mandanda, who played more than 600 games for Marseille and captained the club for many years.

OTHER MATCHES

Lens stayed in fourth place — one point behind Lorient — after drawing 0-0 at Nantes in a tight game.

Aleksandr Golovin scored at the start of the second half and Takumi Minamino and Wissam Ben Yedder netted late on in fifth-place Monaco’s 3-0 win at Reims.

Elsewhere, striker Mama Balde scored twice as Troyes rallied from conceding an early goal to win 3-1 at Clermont and Corsican side Ajaccio picked up its first victory of the season with a 1-0 win at Brest.

Updated 19 September 2022
AFP

  • Carlo Ancelotti’s side have started their title defense in perfect fashion, with a 100 percent record from six games
MADRID: Rodrygo and Federico Valverde scored to earn Real Madrid a 2-1 win over neighbors Atletico Madrid in a heated derby on Sunday to return to the top of La Liga.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side have started their title defense in perfect fashion, with a 100 percent record from six games. This victory took Real two points above Barcelona, who had leapfrogged into first on Saturday.
The game was marred by racist chants aimed at Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior outside the stadium before the game, sparked by criticism of his dancing goal celebrations and a subsequent debate over whether that criticism was racist.
Fans also threw objects at Vinicius after a Real goal and aimed racist chants at him in the closing stages.
After another Brazilian, Rodrygo, broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, he danced in celebration with Vinicius, to the chagrin of Atletico’s enraged supporters. Some threw objects, including lighters, at the duo.
“Derbies are always important but today was a bit different for what happened during the week,” said Rodrygo.
“We responded on the pitch, and I only talk for myself. I am very happy to play well and to score another goal.”
Madrid were missing the injured Karim Benzema while the hosts picked Antoine Griezmann in the starting line-up for the first time this season, and they were on top in the opening stages.
Spurred on by the rowdy atmosphere, Diego Simeone’s side pressed high up the pitch and put Los Blancos on the back foot, with Felipe heading over and Dani Carvajal deflecting a Yannick Carrasco shot into the side netting.
Geoffrey Kondogbia launched an effort at goal which missed narrowly, but with Atletico dominant, Madrid landed a sucker-punch.
Aurelien Tchouameni scooped a delightful pass over the defense and Rodrygo smartly dispatched it past Jan Oblak.
Atletico tried to fight back, with a fierce drive from Griezmann flying past the post and Thibault Courtois denying Carrasco, before Madrid struck another killer blow.
Vinicius, persistently whistled by Atletico fans, combined with Luka Modric before hitting the post and Fede Valverde followed up to slam into the net from close range after 36 minutes.
The Uruguayan has four goals and two assists in seven games across all competitions, cementing himself as an essential presence on the right flank for Ancelotti.
“(Valverde) and Rodrygo are very special players, because they are what the modern footballer has to be,” said Ancelotti.
“They can play in various positions, they have something that stands out, technique, physique, we are delighted with them.”
Real Madrid have now won all nine matches they have played this season across all competitions.
They took the sting out of the game in the second half by trying to keep the ball. Atletico midfielder Koke was booked for a wild hack at Rodrygo.
It was Koke’s 553rd game for the club, equalling the all-time record set by Adelardo, who retired in 1976, but it was one to forget.
Mario Hermoso pulled a goal back when Courtois flailed at a corner and the defender finished with his shoulder into the empty net in the 83rd minute, but Atletico could not complete an unlikely comeback.
“This Real Madrid reminds me of the team that we had, with Diego Costa,” noted Simeone. “When there is that forcefulness, football is marvellous.”
Further racist chanting was aimed at Vinicius from some home fans, and Hermoso was sent off in stoppage time for battling with Dani Ceballos at a corner to earn a second yellow card.
It was a dismal end to a dismal night for Atletico, both on and, shamefully, off the pitch.

Updated 19 September 2022
AFP

  • After their surprise 2-1 loss to Canada on Friday, in which Alcaraz lost to Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the Spaniards won in the singles against South Korea
PARIS: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz sealed Spain’s berth in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Sunday by beating South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets.

US Open champion Alcaraz won 6-4, 7-6 (7/1) against his 74th-ranked opponent at home in Valencia, after Roberto Bautista Agut had earlier beaten Hong Seong Chan 6-1, 6-3.

After their surprise 2-1 loss to Canada on Friday, in which Alcaraz lost to Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the Spaniards won in the singles against South Korea.

First in Group B ahead of Canada, the Spaniards will participate in the quarterfinals in November, in front of their home crowd in Malaga. Serbia have been eliminated.

In Hamburg, Germany took the top spot in Group C ahead of Australia after doubles pairing Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz’s 6-4, 6-4 victory over Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell.

That gave the hosts a 2-1 victory.

In singles, Thanasi Kokkinakis beat Oscar Otte 7-6 (8/6), 6-1 to keep Australia in the tie after Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff eased past Purcell 6-1, 7-5.

Germany and Australia had already secured the top two spots in Group C with wins over France and Belgium earlier in the group stage.

In Bologna, Croatia advanced to the last eight thanks to Italy’s 2-1 win over Sweden in Group A.

Croatia had started the competition with a heavy 3-0 loss to Italy before reacting against Sweden (2-1) and then Argentina (3-0).

The Croatian team took second place, qualifying behind Italy, while Sweden, third, were eliminated.

