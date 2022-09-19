Juventus’ shock loss at Monza raises doubts over Allegri

MILAN: Two of the top Serie A coaches are already feeling the pressure after Juventus and Inter Milan surprisingly lost on Sunday.
Promoted Monza probably didn’t expect their first-ever Serie A win to come against Juventus but it managed to beat Massimiliano Allegri’s side 1-0. Juventus played most of the match with 10 men following Ángel Di María’s red card.
Simone Inzaghi’s Inter side were earlier beaten 3-1 at Udinese, for their third loss of the season.
Allegri was already under pressure after Juventus lost their second straight Champions League match midweek. It was unbeaten in Serie A but had only won two of their opening six matches.
The Bianconeri were perhaps expecting an easier match at Monza, which was winless and had conceded 14 goals in its six games.
However, Juventus had barely a sight of goal and their chances of getting a morale-boosting win diminished when Di María was needlessly sent off in the 40th minute for elbowing Monza defender Armando Izzo forcefully in the chest.
And the home fans went wild in the 74th when Patrick Ciurria whipped in a cross from the right and Christian Lund Gytkjær volleyed in at the near post.
Monza is owned by former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi.
GIANTKILLERS
Udinese continued its surprising start to the season as it recorded their fifth straight win.
Nicolò Barella curled in a fantastic free kick in the fifth minute to get Inter off to the perfect start but Udinese leveled in the 22nd when Roberto Pereyra’s free kick went in off Milan Škriniar for an own-goal.
Udinese hit the post before Jaka Bijol headed in a corner with three minutes remaining and Tolgay Arslan made sure of the points in stoppage time with a diving header.
MOURINHO TO MISS INTER
Roma coach José Mourinho will miss the match against his former club Inter after being sent off in the defeat to Atalanta.
Mourinho was shown a red card in the 57th minute after going onto the field to remonstrate with referee Daniele Chiffi who had awarded a free kick to Atalanta rather than what Mourinho thought should have been a penalty for his side. Mourinho became even more infuriated and had to be held back by a member of his staff.
Roma’s next match is at Inter after the international break. Mourinho steered Inter to the treble of the Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup in 2010.
Teenage defender Giorgio Scalvini scored the only goal of the match at the Stadio Olimpico, firing into the bottom right corner in the 35th minute.
Also, Lazio won 4-0 at Cremonese and Fiorentina beat Hellas Verona 2-0.