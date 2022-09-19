You are here

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
The Tadawul All Share Index shed 2.18 percent to end Sunday at 11,572, while the parallel market Nomu slipped 1.62 percent at 20,585. (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index declined on par with major Gulf markets in the first session of the week, amid cautious investor sentiment ahead of domestic inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate announcement.

The Tadawul All Share Index shed 2.18 percent to end Sunday at 11,572, while the parallel market Nomu slipped 1.62 percent at 20,585.

Qatar index was down 1.2 percent, followed by Oman and Kuwait indexes, both of which decreased by 0.3 percent, however, Bahrain Index ended flat amid inflation concerns and economic slowdowns.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian Index dropped 3.1 percent, the biggest single-day decline in two-and-a-half months.

In energy trading, Brent crude slipped in the early hours of Monday to reach $91.24 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $84.83 a barrel, as of 9:12 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Saudi Aramco Total Refining & Petrochemical Co. named Abdullah Al-Suwailem as its president and CEO, replacing Sulaiman Ababtain on Sep. 1.

Al Rajhi Bank obtained the Saudi Central Bank’s approval to complete the process of increasing its stake in Al Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance to 35 percent.

Jazan Energy and Development Co. appointed Mohammed Al-Resheid as CEO, effective on Nov. 1, 2022.

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry is seeking votes from its shareholders to increase its capital by 50 percent to SR315 million ($84 million) through the issuance of bonus shares.

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development received the CMA approval to reduce its capital from SR650 million to SR315 million.

Watani Iron Steel Co. announced the renewal and amendment of a banking facility agreement with Bank Albilad to finance working capital

Al-Saqr Cooperative Insurance Co. named Majid Abdullah Al-Seri chairman and Abdul Mohsen Nafez Jaberas vice chairman.

Arabian Plastic industrial Co. set its offering price for a direct listing on Saudi Arabia’s parallel stock market at SR27 per share.

Calendar

September 22, 2022

Tadawul will be closed for the Saudi National Day

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Gulf states facing lower inflation than other countries, says IMF director 
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Inflation levels in the Gulf countries are lower than in other states, given the structure of the consumer basket, a senior International Monetary Fund official told Al-Arabiya. 

Jihad Azour, the fund’s director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department, said that with the global rise in inflation, it is necessary to adapt monetary policies to maintain acceptable levels of prices.

“On the other hand, the policies that have been adopted over the past years in terms of diversifying sources of income, are steps in the right direction, and it is necessary to continue and deepen them so that the economy becomes less dependent on energy,” he explained. 

Speaking of the rise in interest rates, Azour explained that they are linked to inflation jumps, as central banks resort to higher interest rates to curb the surge in prices. 

“It is a priority for all countries, including countries in the region. Therefore, other complementary measures must be taken,” he said. 

Azour added that other complementary measures should be taken as well. 

On the social level, the IMF official suggested that measures should be taken to protect the most vulnerable through a targeted support policy. While on the economic level, some work must be done to reduce the levels of deficit and its impact on the debt.

In countries that depend on foreign issuances, he said the high interest rates will reflect the cost of debt, “so it is necessary to hedge this type of risk through economic and financial reforms that contribute to reducing the need for financing.” 

Azour noted that although this year has seen multiple shocks, including the war on Ukraine and the rise in the cost of energy and raw materials, oil-exporting countries’ financial conditions will improve. 

This is because it is expected that there will be surpluses exceeding $1 trillion in the next four or five years, he said. 

The rest of the countries are divided into ones that depend on financing through financial markets, and that have to hedge the risks of rising interest, and others that have to speed up the reform process because of the rise in the dollar. 

Speaking of IMF financing, Azour said in the interview that negotiations to obtain new financing are continuing with Egypt and things are progressing according to the schedule.

He pointed out that upon reaching an agreement with Lebanon in April, there are a set of measures that the government must quickly take in order for this program to be presented to the fund's management. 

With regards to Tunisia, he noted that negotiations have also begun over the past months and are currently in progress.

 

Saudi fintech erad raises $2.4m to expand its financing platform

Saudi fintech erad raises $2.4m to expand its financing platform
Updated 16 min 42 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri

Saudi fintech erad raises $2.4m to expand its financing platform
Updated 16 min 42 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: A Saudi-based fintech startup, erad, raised $2.4 million in a pre-seed funding round by UAE-based venture capital firms Nuwa Capital and Venture Souq in addition to Saudi Arabia’s Khwarizmi Ventures.

The company offers a data-driven platform that provides non-dilutive growth capital for online businesses in the Middle East.

The platform evaluates the marketing, sales, and accounting activity of online business and assesses an applicant’s existing track record to determine if the company is eligible for funding.

The funding offers on the platform are made within 48 hours of eligibility acceptance after which the capital is deployed instantly using erad’s online payments solution.

“erad was created to provide online businesses with an alternative solution to bank loans or equity investment, and in turn support the growth of the Middle East’s digital economy,” Salem Abu-Hammour, co-founder and CEO of erad, said in a statement.

Launching its beta product in May 2022, erad was successful in participating in the Fintech Saudi program that aims to accelerate the sector in the Kingdom.

“We saw that there was an emerging online segment in the region, particularly in the e-commerce space, that needed a tailored financial solution to cover user acquisition and inventory costs but didn’t have a financing source that fit them,” Abu-Hammour added.

The company has also secured more than 25 startups on its platform and was accepted into Y Combinator, one of the world’s leading accelerator programs.

MENA Project Tracker— Oman signs gas exploration deal with international firms; EWEC requests EOI on water project

MENA Project Tracker— Oman signs gas exploration deal with international firms; EWEC requests EOI on water project
Updated 18 min 49 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

MENA Project Tracker— Oman signs gas exploration deal with international firms; EWEC requests EOI on water project
Updated 18 min 49 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO:UK/Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell and France’s TotalEnergies will be drilling and working on an area in Oman called “Block 11,” which is likely to hold huge gas reserves.

An exploration and production agreement has been signed between Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals and the two conglomerates.

The majority stake— equivalent to 67.5 percent—will be owned by Shell, the operator of the project.

TotalEnergies’ will own a 22.5 percent share, and the remaining 10 percent will be that of Omani state energy enterprise OQ holding, reported MEED.

“Today’s entry into Block 11 gives us the opportunity to unlock additional potential to meet domestic and export gas demand,” said Laurent Vivier, senior vice president of Middle East and North Africa – exploration and production at TotalEnergies.

 

EWEC requests EOI on water project

The Emirates Water and Electricity Co. has invited expressions of interest on the development of Abu Dhabi Islands Reverse Osmosis Independent Water Project.

The project consists of two standalone greenfield reverse osmosis seawater desalination plants to be located on Saadiyat Island and Hudayriat Island, reported Zawya. 

Through sustainable and low carbon methods, both plants will produce 100 million imperial gallons per day—covering the water demand of 180,000 households in Abu Dhabi.

“Reverse osmosis is a vital low-carbon intensive seawater desalination technology that enables EWEC to strategically change its water and power generation portfolio, and ultimately contribute to the decarbonization of the energy sector,” stated EWEC CEO Othman Al-Ali.

Financial closure on ADNOC’s $3.6b transmission system
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s project— a $3.6 billion high-voltage, direct current subsea transmission system— is on the verge of financial close.  

A consortium led by South Korean Kepco—including Japan’s Kyushu Electric Power Co. International and Électricité de France— was awarded the public-private partnership contract last December. 

The transmission system will decrease ADNOC offshore’s carbon footprint by 30 percent through using sustainable power sources in Abu Dhabi's onshore power network, according to MEED.

Construction on the project is expected to begin soon.

Oman receives bids on consultancy contract for smart city

Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has received over 35 bids of elaborate master plans for the consultancy contract for smart cities in Nizwa, Sohar and Salalah.

Oman-based Swiss Renardet & Partners submitted the lowest bid of 2.188 million Omani rials ($5.683m) for the smart city masterplan in Nizwa, while Muscat Design Centre and Partners put forth the lowest offer of 2.644 million Omani riyals For Sohar and Salalah’s master plan.

 

 

Saudi ports handle 212m tons freight in first 8 months 

Saudi ports handle 212m tons freight in first 8 months 
Updated 39 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ports handle 212m tons freight in first 8 months 
Updated 39 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ports witnessed a record-breaking performance during the first eight months of 2022, handling 212.4 million tons of freight compared to 187 million tons during the same period of the previous year, 

According to the latest data released by the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, general cargo volumes were up 8.93 percent to reach 5.7 million tons, whereas dry bulk cargo rose 7.16 percent to 32.7 million tons.

Liquid bulk cargo increased by 25.47 percent to 120.5 million tons during the same period.

Saudi ports received 538,265 cars between January and August, 16.08 percent higher than last year’s count of 463,704 vehicles.

Passenger traffic also climbed up during the same period by 42.85 percent to 610,060 passengers, compared to 427,075 passengers recorded in 2021.

Similarly, the livestock volumes increased by 5.42 percent to reach nearly 3 million heads compared to 2.8 million heads in 2021. 

This growth is attributed to optimized productivity and performance as well as enhanced operational and logistical capabilities of Saudi ports, Mawani said.

Saudi ports handle 90 percent of the Kingdom’s exports and 70 percent of its imports.

Mawani attributed the Saudi ports' performance to the initiatives undertaken to develop the maritime sector aiming at creating solutions, operating models, and various frameworks to stimulate growth and enable investment.

The performance is also a result of extending the exemption period for general cargo to 21 days, as well as enhancing the operational efficiency by restructuring procedures and implementing the latest technology, Mawani said.

India, Saudi Arabia to focus on sustainability to strengthen bilateral relations: Indian Commerce and Industry Minister  

India, Saudi Arabia to focus on sustainability to strengthen bilateral relations: Indian Commerce and Industry Minister  
Updated 56 min 39 sec ago
Nada Alturki

India, Saudi Arabia to focus on sustainability to strengthen bilateral relations: Indian Commerce and Industry Minister  
Updated 56 min 39 sec ago
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: India and Saudi Arabia plan to strengthen their long-held ties through sustainable initiatives that will expand the opportunities for both nations, said the Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

On an official visit to the Kingdom from Sept. 18-19, the minister met his counterpart Saudi Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Alkassabi to discuss economic ties between the Kingdom and India.

He is also set to co-chair the inaugural Ministerial Meeting of the Economic and Investments Committee alongside the Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman.

The areas of collaboration between the two nations will include the West Coast Refinery project, Trans-Ocean Grid connectivity and food security, besides encouraging trade in green hydrogen, pharmaceutical and energy security.

“The economy and trade relations play a vital role in today’s world. My visit this time is intended to create that enabling environment, which will help businesses from both countries engage with each other,” Goyal told Arab News.

“It will help expand opportunities for our young boys and girls, particularly in innovation,” he added.

Convergence in vision

With the Vision 2030 plan to bolster small and medium enterprises by paving the way for more significant opportunities, India plays a great role in encouraging startups in the Kingdom through the Make in India initiative.

The minister explained that Saudi Arabia could significantly benefit from the Indo-Saudi partnerships between startups and financing companies, gaining a greater understanding of the market’s development from one of the leading economies.

India holds the world’s third largest startup ecosystem, with over 70,000 startups registered under the Ministry of Commerce and 107 unicorns in the country, each valued at over $1 billion and collectively at $340 billion.

“This ecosystem can grow in India, given the strength of financing and the support that Saudi Arabia can provide in terms of capital…We don’t compete with each other; we complement each other,” the minister told Arab News.

One of the critical goals of the meeting was to accelerate progress on the $100 billion investment by the Kingdom toward growing various economic sectors in India, announced by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in 2019.

The minister said: “Because of the global uncertainties, some of our ambitious plans on investment flow from Saudi Arabia to India could not fructify, but given the commitment of both sides and the huge opportunities that are available in India, I do see this now going forward in mission mode.”

Exploring new synergies

Goyal highlighted the various sectors of opportunity for the fund as discussed with his Saudi counterpart, including clean energy production, the startup ecosystem, food trade, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and petrochemicals.

While India is one of the largest importers of oil from the Kingdom, Saudi’s economic diversification, notably the transition toward a non-oil economy and into newer avenues, was commended by the minister.

“In this day and age when fossil fuels are facing challenges of climate change, there is an effort to create alternative and renewable energy sources. It’s important that Saudi Arabia also embarks on diversifying its portfolio to prepare the country for the future,” the minister said.

“[It] clearly shows that the leadership of Saudi Arabia is truly progressive, modern and visionary,” he added.

As the recent pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have significantly affected most economies, India continues to be one of the fastest growing economies globally, with a 7 percent growth in its gross domestic product.

The nation has also mandated the Reserve Bank of India, its central bank, to closely monitor and tame growing inflation rates.

“We’ve shown a lot of resilience. Our management of COVID has been widely appreciated. I must acknowledge and thank the Saudi government, the crown prince, and the people of Saudi Arabia for their support during the time,” he said, crediting the Kingdom for providing essential medical oxygen supplies to the nation.

Sustainability in spotlight

One of the biggest initiatives taken by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the dedication to protecting the environment, addressing climate change, creating sustainable lifestyle methods and creating renewable energy sources.

The minister said: “Intergenerational equity demands that we leave behind a better planet than the one we inherited, and I think both Saudi Arabia and India are committed to that. We will work together and ensure that both countries work toward a better future for our children.”

India aims to produce 25 million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2047 as a first step to reducing energy imports. The country has also been developing the idea of a Trans-Ocean Grid, designed to harness solar energy and potentially distribute power globally.

“We have already initiated some studies to see how we can connect the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries and India through undersea cables and maybe create a transmission grid between the two regions,” he said.

The minister hopes trade relations will also carry onto food and energy security to the two nations on a grander scale.

“We are looking at creating a bridge between India and Saudi Arabia, so that food security of Saudi Arabia will become a responsibility that India will carry. Just like we believe that India’s energy security is the responsibility that our Saudi Arabian friends can carry,” he said.

“I see this partnership flourishing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and His Highness Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, to very high levels,” added the beaming minister.

Topics: Saudi India trade minister piyush goyal

