Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC acquires 15% of healthcare provider Burjeel

Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC acquires 15% of healthcare provider Burjeel
IHC is the largest company in the UAE by market value (IHC)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC acquires 15% of healthcare provider Burjeel

Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC acquires 15% of healthcare provider Burjeel
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: International Holding Co. has purchased a 15 percent stake in Burjeel Holdings, which is planning to go public this year in Abu Dhabi, Bloomberg reported.

“The acquisition will aim to continue to scale and diversify IHC’s investment in the healthcare sector locally and regionally,” the firm said in a statement.

IHC is the largest company in the UAE by market value and is led by Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser and the brother of the country’s president.

Burjeel’s owner VPS Healthcare LLC is seeking support for its initial public offering from sovereign and pension funds.

Founded in 2007, Burjeel operates 61 assets in the UAE and Oman, including hospitals and medical centers.

The healthcare provider plans to invest $1 billion in Saudi Arabia by 2030 through joint ventures and public-private partnerships.

 

Topics: IHC Burjeel Holdings

TASI continues to lose ground ahead of domestic inflation data: Opening bell

TASI continues to lose ground ahead of domestic inflation data: Opening bell
Updated 18 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI continues to lose ground ahead of domestic inflation data: Opening bell

TASI continues to lose ground ahead of domestic inflation data: Opening bell
Updated 18 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index continued to fall as investors awaited domestic inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate announcement.

The Tadawul All Share Index declined 0.22 percent to start Monday at 11,572, while the parallel market Nomu was down 0.1 percent at 20,565, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco added 0.14 percent decline, while the Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, gained 0.63 percent.

Al Rajhi Bank shed 0.35 percent, after it obtained the Saudi Central Bank's approval to complete the process of increasing its stake in Al Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance to 35 percent.

Jazan Energy and Development Co. edged down 0.41 percent, after announcing the appointment of Mohammed Al-Resheid as CEO, effective on Nov. 1, 2022.

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry added 0.29 percent, after inviting its shareholders to vote to increase its capital by 50 percent to SR315 million ($84 million).

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development gained 2.66 percent after it received the CMA approval to reduce its capital from SR650 million to SR315 million.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Lazard hires former Tadawul chair to manage MENA advisory unit

Lazard hires former Tadawul chair to manage MENA advisory unit
Updated 58 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Lazard hires former Tadawul chair to manage MENA advisory unit

Lazard hires former Tadawul chair to manage MENA advisory unit
Updated 58 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Financial services company Lazard has hired the former chair of the Saudi Stock Exchange Sarah Al-Suhaimi as the chair of its financial advisory business in the Middle East and North Africa to boost its bank’s regional operations.

Al-Suhaimi will also be the chair of Lazard’s Saudi Arabia unit, Bloomberg reported citing a statement.

With a career spanning over 20 years in the financial industry, Al-Suhaimi was named Tadawul chair in 2017 and served as the CEO of SNB Capital.

She also held various roles at Saudi investment bank Jadwa Investment.

This appointment follows the appointment of Wassim Al Khatib, a former Citigroup banker who played a crucial role in Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s 2019 initial public offering, as CEO for the region.

Lazard’s accelerated efforts to hire officials in Saudi Arabia reflects its move to match pace with the Kingdom’s plan to diversify its economy away from oil while investing in new industries.

Bloomberg said that Al Suhaimi’s appointment also marks a sign of women taking on more prominent roles in the Middle East’s biggest economy.

Topics: Saudi lizard TASI stock exchnage

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index declined on par with major Gulf markets in the first session of the week, amid cautious investor sentiment ahead of domestic inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate announcement.

The Tadawul All Share Index shed 2.18 percent to end Sunday at 11,572, while the parallel market Nomu slipped 1.62 percent at 20,585.

Qatar index was down 1.2 percent, followed by Oman and Kuwait indexes, both of which decreased by 0.3 percent, however, Bahrain Index ended flat amid inflation concerns and economic slowdowns.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian Index dropped 3.1 percent, the biggest single-day decline in two-and-a-half months.

In energy trading, Brent crude slipped in the early hours of Monday to reach $91.24 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $84.83 a barrel, as of 9:12 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Saudi Aramco Total Refining & Petrochemical Co. named Abdullah Al-Suwailem as its president and CEO, replacing Sulaiman Ababtain on Sep. 1.

Al Rajhi Bank obtained the Saudi Central Bank’s approval to complete the process of increasing its stake in Al Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance to 35 percent.

Jazan Energy and Development Co. appointed Mohammed Al-Resheid as CEO, effective on Nov. 1, 2022.

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry is seeking votes from its shareholders to increase its capital by 50 percent to SR315 million ($84 million) through the issuance of bonus shares.

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development received the CMA approval to reduce its capital from SR650 million to SR315 million.

Watani Iron Steel Co. announced the renewal and amendment of a banking facility agreement with Bank Albilad to finance working capital

Al-Saqr Cooperative Insurance Co. named Majid Abdullah Al-Seri chairman and Abdul Mohsen Nafez Jaberas vice chairman.

Arabian Plastic industrial Co. set its offering price for a direct listing on Saudi Arabia’s parallel stock market at SR27 per share.

Calendar

September 22, 2022

Tadawul will be closed for the Saudi National Day

Topics: Saudi tadawal TASI stock shares

Hospitality giant Alhokair gets CMA's approval for 46% capital reduction 

Hospitality giant Alhokair gets CMA’s approval for 46% capital reduction 
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

Hospitality giant Alhokair gets CMA’s approval for 46% capital reduction 

Hospitality giant Alhokair gets CMA’s approval for 46% capital reduction 
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest hospitality firms, was granted approval by the Capital Market Authority for a capital reduction of 46 percent.

Subject to shareholders’ approval, Alhokair Group’s plan includes reducing the company’s share capital from SR650 million ($173 million) to SR315 million, according to a statement by the CMA.

The move is to “amortize 98 percent of accumulated losses,” the company said.

Yaqeen Capital has been appointed as a financial advisor to manage the capital reduction process and all related procedures.

Topics: CMA Capital hospitality

Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks shareholders' approval for 50% capital hike

Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks shareholders’ approval for 50% capital hike
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks shareholders’ approval for 50% capital hike

Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks shareholders’ approval for 50% capital hike
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry has invited its shareholders to vote in favor of a 50 percent increase in the company's capital.

The pipe manufacturer is looking to increase its current capital of SR210 million ($56 million) to SR315 million through granting bonus shares, according to a bourse filing.

Shareholders will receive 0.5 shares for every share held through the capitalization of SR105 million from retained earnings.

“The objective of the proposed bonus shares is to provide sustainable returns to shareholders while supporting the company’s strategic investment plans,” the company said earlier.

The vote on the capital increase will take place at the company’s Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting to be held on Oct. 19.

East Pipes had previously reported a 190 percent year-on-year profit surge to SR6.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, buoyed by a higher sales volume.

Topics: Saudi capita east pipes

