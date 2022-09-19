You are here

Two killed in Iran protests over woman’s death after ‘morality police’ arrest

Mahsa Amini’s death in custody has been condemned nationwide, with the Persian hashtag #MahsaAmini reaching nearly 2 million Twitter mentions. (AFP)
  • Iranian human rights group Hengaw said at least two citizens — Fouad Qadimi and Mohsen Mohammadi — died after being taken to Kosar Hospital in Sanandaj and 15 others were injured
TEHRAN: The Iranian human rights group Hengaw said two men were killed on Monday in protests against the death of a Kurdish woman after her arrest by Iran’s morality police, but there was no immediate official confirmation of the report.

“In Monday’s protests in the town of Divandarreh, at least two citizens — Fouad Qadimi and Mohsen Mohammadi — died after being taken to Kosar Hospital in Sanandaj and 15 others were injured,” Hengaw said on its Twitter account.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said the US wants accountability for her death.

“Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained while in police custody for wearing an ‘improper’ hijab is an appalling and egregious affront to human rights,” the official said. “Our thoughts are with Mahsa’s family and loved ones.”

“Women in Iran should have the right to wear what they want, free from violence or harassment. Iran must end its use of violence against women for exercising their fundamental freedoms,” the official said. “There must be accountability for Mahsa’s death.”

Demonstrations were held in the capital Tehran, including several of its universities, as well in Iran’s second city, Mashhad, according to the Fars and Tasnim news agencies.

Protesters marched down Hijab Street — or “headscarf street” — in the center of Tehran denouncing the actions of the morality police, the ISNA news agency reported.

“Several hundred people chanted slogans against the authorities, some of them took off their hijab,” Fars said, adding that “police arrested several people and dispersed the crowd using batons and tear gas.”

A brief video released by Fars shows a crowd of several dozen people, including women who have removed their headscarves, shouting “Death to the Islamic republic!”

A “similar gathering” took place in the northeastern city Mashhad, the Tasnim agency reported.

The rallies on Monday came a day after police made arrests and fired tear gas in the dead woman’s home province of Kurdistan, where some 500 people had protested, some smashing car windows and torching rubbish bins, reports said.

Public anger has grown since authorities on Friday announced the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in a hospital after three days in a coma, following her arrest by Tehran’s morality police during a visit to the capital on September 13.

Such police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic republic that demands women wear headscarves in public.

It also bans tight trousers, ripped jeans, clothes that expose the knees and brightly colored outfits.

Police have insisted there was “no physical contact” between officers and the victim.

Tehran police chief General Hossein Rahimi said Monday the woman had violated the dress code, and that his colleagues had asked her relatives to bring her “decent clothes.”

He again rejected “unjust accusations against the police” and said “the evidence shows that there was no negligence or inappropriate behavior on the part of the police.”

“This is an unfortunate incident and we wish never to see such incidents again.”

Students rallied, however, including at Tehran and Shahid Beheshti universities, demanding “clarification” on how Amini died, according to Fars and Tasnim news agencies.

Her death has reignited calls to rein in morality police actions against women suspected of violating the dress code, in effect since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Filmmakers, artists, athletes and political and religious figures have taken to social media to express their anger over the death, both inside and outside the country.

President Ebrahim Raisi, an ultra-conservative former judiciary chief who came to power last year, has ordered an inquiry into Amini’s death.

State television on Friday broadcast a short surveillance video that showed a woman identified as Amini collapsing in the police station after an argument with a policewoman.

Amjad Amini, the victim’s father, told Fars that he did “not accept what (the police) showed him,” arguing that “the film has been cut.”

Topics: Iran Mahsa Amini Protests

Palestinian parents, students protest ‘Israelization’ of curriculum

  • Censors remove Qur’an verses, Al-Aqsa photos, Palestine references
  • 152 schools close as pupils launch stayaway
AMMAN: Palestinian parents and students succeeded in closing most schools in East Jerusalem on Monday in protest at attempts by the Israeli Ministry of Education to force them to accept a censored version of the Palestinian curriculum.

Some 152 schools did not open because students failed to turn up.

The decision to launch the city-wide stayaway was taken by parent-led committees. This was meant to prevent school administrations from having to choose to do so and potentially suffer a major loss of funding.

The call to action was taken at a meeting of parents on Aug. 23 at the largest of six schools targeted by Israel that had rejected the curriculum changes.

Ironically, the strike included schools run by the Israel municipality and those that teach the Israeli “bagrut” or matriculation curriculum.

The “sanitized” curriculum that Israel is imposing on East Jerusalem’s schools includes the deletion of all photos of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the word Palestine and the Palestinian flag.

Holy Qur’anic verses are also deleted on claims that they help strengthen Palestinian, Arab and Islamic identities.

Israel had initially warned six schools to accept the sanitized version of the Palestinian curriculum or face closure.

Concern spread to all schools including private, Islamic Waqf, UNRWA, and Christian church schools.

Israeli Minister of Education Yifat Shasha-Biton had sent warning letters on July 28 threatening to rescind the permanent operating licenses of the six Palestinian schools in East Jerusalem.

The minister had argued that the Palestinian government curriculum contains “dangerous incitement” against the Israeli government and army.

The schools were given one year to change the curriculum or face permanent closure.

The schools teaching the Palestinian curriculum and targeted by the decision are Ibrahimieh College and five schools run by the Al-Eman Schools organization.

Together, the schools have around 2,000 male and female pupils.

Parents at the six schools, and others, began distributing the original Palestinian books that were not changed by Israeli censors.

The stayaway brings back memories of September 1967 when Israel tried unsuccessfully to impose the Israeli curriculum on East Jerusalem schools. In the face of protests, Israel backed down and allowed the use of the Jordanian curriculum, which has since the Oslo Accords been replaced by the Palestinian curriculum.

The curriculum targets the high school tawjihi national examination in Jerusalem and the occupied territories, which is critical for acceptance to Palestinian and Arab universities.

Overall, the education system in Jerusalem continues to reflect the dichotomy faced by all Palestinians living in Jerusalem.

After the Oslo Accords, the 330,000 Arab Palestinians in Jerusalem were not allowed to hold Palestinian passports or have contact with the Ramallah government while being considered permanent residents in Israel. This came as a result of Israel’s unilateral annexation of Jerusalem.

Palestinian Jerusalemites insist that without an elected leadership they will continue to face this dichotomy, which will ultimately damage the education and job prospects of students.

Topics: Palestine Israel Education

‘They act like Rambo’: the bloody violence of Israel’s border police

  • As another victim suffers, critics say the controversial force is out of control
RAMALLAH: As Yousef Adi strolled through the Old City of Jerusalem on his way to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, the last thought on his mind was that he would end up bloodied, beaten and unconscious in hospital.

But thanks to the actions of a rogue element of the Israeli security forces that critics say is increasingly out of control, that is exactly what happened.

Adi, 36, from Hebron, a technician at Palestine TV, was arrested by officers from the Israeli Border Police force. He was handcuffed, forced to the ground and beaten until he bled. The beating continued at a nearby police station, where Adi was tied to a chair and attacked until he lost consciousness. He woke up in hospital.

Adi told Arab News: “A Border Police force officer stopped me and asked to check my identity card, then she asked me if I had an entry permit to Israel. After they checked and confirmed that I had a permit, she said she would conduct a body search.

“As I turned my face against the wall and raised my hands for the search, I asked: ‘Why do you want to search me? I am a journalist and hold a permit, and I came to pray at Al-Aqsa.

“The policewoman replied: ‘I am free to search you, and arrest you as well.’ Then she called other officers, who put me on the ground and handcuffed me, and started beating me. My nose was bleeding, and they put their knees on my neck, and I remembered George Floyd, and I felt I almost suffocated.”

Yousef Adi shows his injuries at his apartment in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AP)

The violence continued for three hours at the police station, where Adi passed out. When he regained consciousness in hospital, he was taunted by a high-ranking officer from the Border Police, who said he had reprimanded his officers for not beating Adi more severely.

The following day, Adi was brought before an Israeli court, which released him on bail of $150 and banned him from entering Jerusalem for a month. “I asked to file a complaint against the officers who beat me, but no one listened to me,” he said.

Adi’s ordeal this month came as no surprise to activists who have been documenting excessive violence by the Border Police against Palestinians for more than 20 years. In a report in 2001, the Israeli group B’tselem recorded several cases of abuse over only a few months, including officers breaking the hand of a three-year-old child. B’tselem also accused the force of breaking the law by failing to display tags that allowed individual officers to be identified. Filing complaints against the Border Police is also deliberately blocked by bureaucratic obstacles.

The force operates in the occupied West Bank under the command of the Israeli military, but it is administered by the Ministry of Internal Security, which makes it difficult to take legal action against it.

Jessica Montell, executive director of the HaMoked rights group, told Arab News: “Police violence against Palestinians in East Jerusalem has become routine over the past few years, but violent police officers are rarely held accountable. Investigations into police brutality can drag on for years, and most complaints are closed with no measures taken against violent police officers.

“This creates a cycle that perpetuates police violence, as very few Palestinians are willing to file complaints because they have little faith in this system. Police officers can act with impunity.”

HaMoked has filed dozens of cases on behalf of Palestinian victims of Border Police violence, including a 60-year-old woman who was handcuffed and dragged across the floor of her home; a young man pulled out of bed in the middle of the night, falsely identified as someone else, and his family members beaten; and a 16-year-old stripped and beaten in a public washroom.

Despite the violence, the Border Police have their defenders. Samuel Katz, author of a book about the force, said they were placed in an impossible position. They had a dual mission of deterrence and de-escalation, while under public and political pressure to show unbreakable force. “They are damned if they do the right thing and damned if they don’t,” he told Arab News.

“They aren't tougher than any other gendarmerie force in the world that contends with civil disturbances. Just check out European police anti-riot units, including those in Holland, Belgium, and especially France, the Israelis are tame by comparison.”

Palestinian leaders reject that analysis. Ahmed Ghuneim, of the Fatah movement in East Jerusalem, said the conduct of the Border Police, who “behave like Rambo characters,” was largely responsible for the cycle of violence in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

He told Arab News: “The experience of the Palestinians is that the state of Israel has not condemned any soldier who assaulted Palestinians, even if he causes them to be killed. So to whom do we complain, and why would we bother?

“The young man who sees his brother, father, mother or sister being violently beaten by the Border Police will undoubtedly think of revenge.”

Topics: Palestine Israel Israeli violence

Dubai to celebrate Saudi National Day from Sept. 23-26

  • Arab musicians Assala Nasri and Fouad Abdelwahed will take to the stage on Sept. 24 at Coca-Cola Arena
  • Dubai’s most famous landmarks including Burj Al-Arab Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and the Dubai Frame will be lit up in green on Sept. 23
DUBAI: Dubai will host special Saudi National Day celebrations from Sep. 23-26, Dubai Media Office announced on Monday.

“With the close ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and with so many Saudi nationals living in and visiting Dubai, the city will host an extensive programme of special celebrations for the Kingdom and its people, including spectacular concerts and entertainment, unbeatable retail promotions, fun-filled activities, and amazing hotel deals,” the office said.

Arab musicians Assala Nasri, Fouad Abdelwahed and Aseel Hameem will take to the stage on Sept. 24 at Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets are available online on dubai.platinumlist.net, and prices start at AED195 ($53).

Retail brands throughout Dubai’s malls will offer discounts of between 25 and 75 percent across clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, beauty, perfumes, home and outdoor furnishings, and electronics. Pharmacies, department stores, and hypermarkets will also be offering discounts.

Dubai’s most famous landmarks including Burj Al-Arab Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and the Dubai Frame will be lit up in green on Sept. 23. There will also be fireworks at The Beach.

Topics: Saudi National Day 2022 Dubai Saudi Arabia

Yemen troops seize control of ‘major’ Al-Qaeda position in Abyan

  • Security forces discover mortar shells, ammunition, explosives hidden at camp in Omaran valley
AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni military forces have retaken a major military facility and surrounding mountains from Al-Qaeda in the southern province of Abyan, consolidating gains made against the militants within their strongholds.

Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a military spokesperson for the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council, told Arab News on Monday that their forces had fully taken control of a significant military base used by Al-Qaeda militants in the Omaran valley in Abyan.

Sappers have combed the valley in search of landmines and improvised explosive devices that the militants may have planted.

“This is an Al-Qaeda international military facility. We discovered a lot of mortar shells, ammunition, and IEDs hidden in the camp,” Al-Naqeeb said, adding that permanent military forces would be stationed in the valley to prevent Al-Qaeda from resuming operations.

Early last week, pro-independence Yemeni forces launched an offensive in Abyan and the province of Shabwa with the aim of eradicating Al-Qaeda from the area, including a chain of mountains that connects the two provinces with Houthi-held Al-Bayda.

For the first time in years, government forces successfully stormed Al-Qaeda hideouts and military facilities in Al-Mousinah in Shabwa, as well as Omaran.

Al-Naqeeb said that during the previous 48 hours, two soldiers were killed and numerous others injured, as militants detonated 25 roadside IEDs in an effort to stop the advance.

The government forces will go to Al-Mahfad, another long-standing Al-Qaeda hideout in Abyan, after securing the liberated regions in Omaran.

Al-Qaeda affiliate accounts posted statements on social media disputing government claims that they had advanced into Omaran, countering that they had attacked government outposts, detonated bombs, and prevented government troops from taking control of the valley.

The Yemen-based branch of Al-Qaeda, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, has been significantly weakened, according to terrorism experts, due to a lack of leadership, financial issues, competition with Daesh — which has courted Al-Qaeda operatives — and serious military operations.

Yemeni counterterrorism expert Saeed Obeid Al-Jemhi stated that the weakened Al-Qaeda would only use guerrilla warfare tactics to confront expanding government forces, adding that the militant group resorted to kidnappings to fill its empty coffers.

“The organization is in a position that prevents it from responding other than through defensive operations, such as planting roadside bombs or targeting military barricades,” Al-Jemhi said.

Topics: Yemeni troops Al-Qaeda Abyan

Blinken affirms US support for Yemeni presidential leadership council

  • Blinken affirmed US support for the council and the two officials discussed the need to extend a UN-mediated truce by Oct. 2.
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi on Monday.

During the meeting, Blinken affirmed US support for the council and the two officials discussed the need to extend a UN-mediated truce by Oct. 2.

Blinken commended the Yemeni government on its leadership on the truce to date, “which has brought much needed calm and hope while improving the lives of millions of Yemenis across the country.”

The secretary of state and Al-Alimi affirmed their support for additional steps under the truce, “including opening roads in Taiz and other areas, expanding commercial flights from Sanaa airport, and ensuring salary payments to tens of thousands of teachers, nurses, and other civil servants who have for years worked without pay,” the State Department said.

They expressed hope that the Houthis will also support such important steps to bring relief to the people of Yemen. 

Blinken said that the truce remains the best opportunity through which to reach a nationwide, permanent ceasefire and the launch of an inclusive, comprehensive political process under UN auspices that includes Yemenis’ calls for justice, accountability, and redress for human rights violations and abuses.

Topics: Yemen US Truce UN

