What We Are Reading Today: If Nietzsche Were a Narwhal

Author: Justin Gregg

Justin Gregg’s If Nietzsche Were a Narwhal overturns everything we thought we knew about human intelligence, and asks the question: Would humans be better off as narwhals? Or some other, less brainy specie

All our unique gifts like language, math, and science do not make us happier or more “successful” (evolutionarily speaking) than other species. Our intelligence allowed us to split the atom, but we’ve harnessed that knowledge to make machines of war.

Gregg argues that there’s an evolutionary reason why human intelligence isn’t more prevalent in the animal kingdom. Simply put, non-human animals don’t need it to be successful.