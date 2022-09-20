Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed

MEXICO CITY: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, killing at least one person and setting off a seismic alarm in the rattled capital on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes.
There were at least some early reports of damage to buildings from the quake, which hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the US Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.
It said the quake was centered 37 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 kilometers (9.4 miles).
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that the secretary of the navy told him one person was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima when a wall at a mall collapsed.
In Coalcoman, Michoacan, near the quake’s epicenter, buildings were damaged, but there were not immediate reports of injuries.
“It started slowly and then was really strong and continued and continued until it started to relent,” said 16-year-old Carla Cárdenas, a resident of Coalcoman. Cárdenas ran out of her family’s hotel and waited with neighbors.
She said the hotel and some homes along the street displayed cracks in walls and segments of facades and roofs had broken off.
“In the hotel, the roof of the parking area boomed and fell to the ground, and there are cracks in the walls on the second floor,” Cárdenas said.
She said the town’s hospital was seriously damaged, but she had so far not heard of anyone injured.
Mexico’s National Civil Defense agency said that based on historic data of tsunamis in Mexico, variations of as much as 32 inches (82 cm) were possible in coastal water levels near the epicenter. The US Tsunami Warning Center said that hazardous tsunami waves were possible for coasts within 186 miles (300 kilometers) of the epicenter.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum tweeted that there were no reports of damage in the capital
Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017. The magnitude 8.0 quake centered near the coast of Guerrero state in 1985 killed at least 9,500 people. More than 360 people died in the magnitude 7.1 quake that struck in 2017.
“This is a coincidence,” that this is the third Sept. 19 earthquake, said US Geological Survey seismologist Paul Earle. “There’s no physical reason or statistical bias toward earthquakes in any given month in Mexico.”
Nor is there a season or month for big earthquakes anywhere on the globe, Earle said. But there is a predictable thing: People seek and sometimes find coincidences that look like patterns.
“We knew we’d get this question as soon as it happened,” Earle said. “Sometimes there are just coincidences.”
The quake was not related to or caused by the drill an hour or so earlier, nor was it connected to a damaging temblor in Taiwan the day before, Earle said.
Humberto Garza stood outside a restaurant in Mexico City’s Roma neighborhood holding his 3-year son. Like many milling about outside after the earthquake, Garza said the earthquake alarm sounded so soon after the annual simulation that he was not sure it was real.
“I heard the alarm, but it sounded really far away,” he said.
Outside the city’s environmental ombudsman’s office, dozens of employees waited. Some appeared visibly shaken.
Power was out in parts of the city, including stoplights, snarling the capital’s already notorious traffic.
Can young people’s ideas help to fix a broken global education system?
A symbolic declaration aims to spur political commitment to solving the global crisis in education
Over 500,000 youth in 170 nations consulted for the document submitted to the UN chief on Sept. 16
Updated 9 min 34 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD
NEW YORK CITY: Today, 222 million young people living in regions affected by wars and disasters — in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and South America — are without access to uninterrupted or quality education.
According to analysis by Education Cannot Wait, the UN global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, 78.2 million of these children are not in school, and 119.6 million are not achieving minimum-competency levels in reading and mathematics despite attending school.
Against this bleak backdrop, a “Youth Declaration on Transforming Education” was presented to Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the UN, on Sept. 16 — the first day of the Transforming Education Summit, dubbed “Mobilization Day.”
The document outlines 25 principles, purposes, and demands to create and ensure an education system that is fully accessible and inclusive.
The declaration is the outcome of extensive consultation processes involving nearly 500,000 youth from more than 170 countries and territories. They contributed through over 20 in-person and online surveys and social media campaigns.
“We assert the need for an intersectional, intersectoral, and cross-cutting approach based on the principles of human rights, sustainable development, gender equality, climate justice, inclusion, equity, equality, and solidarity across all actions to transform education and its systems at the global, regional, national, local, and grassroots levels,” the declaration said.
Addressing the signatories of the document, Leonardo Garnier, special adviser to the Transforming Education Summit, said: “You are telling us authorities, experts, adults, I should say boomers, to stop being condescending, to stop being wiser-than-thou, to stop pretending we have all the answers when the truth is we didn’t even get the questions right.
“For all this I really commend you and I thank you for keeping the hope alive.”
Guterres’ description of the challenge was couched in even more precise terms. “The problem is that the education systems that we have around the world are not fit for purpose,” he said.
“We need education as a factor to prepare us for the future and not for the past, to learn how to learn and to prepare societies that are societies based on cooperation and solidarity, instead of societies based on blind competitiveness among people.”
He added: “This summit is an important opportunity to introduce a clear vision of this transformative nature of what we have to do about education and your declaration is a very important tool to make us move in the right direction.”
The first day of the summit, which began just ahead of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, featured ministers of education from a host of countries including Canada, Ecuador, Sierra Leone, Portugal and Chile.
Other speakers included youth leaders and delegates, as well as education-focused NGO heads. Among the youth delegates was Saudi Arabia’s Amani Alkhiami, who spoke of the transformation occurring in the Kingdom under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
“In Saudi Arabia, young people make (up) about two-thirds of the country’s population. These young people are digital natives, fast moving and more enabled and empowered than ever,” she said.
“In Saudi Arabia, under the ambitious 2030 Vision, we are developing, transforming and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, quickly while collaborating with countries from around the world on issues such as development and sustainability, security and education for lifelong learning.
“This transformation is not momentary, but continuous, which means that we need agile and innovative solutions that are designed to meet the needs of each generation.”
Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh, Saudi Arabia’s minister of education, attended the second day of the summit, dubbed “Solutions Day,” and spoke at a high-level session entitled “Effective Educational Ecosystems: Solutions for Open Digital Contents.”
He highlighted the importance of open electronic resources to support students, teachers and parents.
INNUMBERS
* 260m children not at school.
* 400m aged 11 who can read and write no longer learning.
* 840m young people have no qualifications.
“Advanced technologies provide effective, equitable and comprehensive access to open electronic resources and platforms for learners with different backgrounds, interests and needs at any time and from anywhere in the world,” he said. The outlets can be “satellite channels, digital platforms, and text messages,” he added.
In the latest Human Development Index, a report released by the UN Development Program, Saudi Arabia ranked 35th out of 191 countries for 2022. The Kingdom also ranked 10th among the G20 countries and made the most progress between 2019 and 2021.
The ministerial sessions aimed to provide a forum for global partners to mobilize support for launching or expanding initiatives related to the summit’s themes — particularly focusing on the monetary crisis affecting education.
“But (to put it) loud and clear, we need more and better financing,” Amina Mohammed, the deputy secretary-general of the UN and chair of the Sustainable Development Group, said in her address on the second day.
“We can’t do this with fresh air, it has to be fueled, and fueling has to come from our domestic resources, from the support that we need in solidarity with the international community.”
Seconding Mohammed’s view, Guterres said the critical issue of finding innovative financing for education needed to be resolved.
“Education is the building block for peaceful, prosperous, stable societies,” he said. “Reducing investment virtually guarantees more serious crises further down the line.”
UN Special Envoy for Global Education Gordon Brown, who spoke alongside Guterres and Mohammed at the summit’s joint press conference, announced the biggest ever single investment in global education.
The fund, which is managed by the International Finance Facility for Education, is expected to grow from an initial $2 billion to $5 billion and then to $10 billion over time.
“We believe it can transform the prospects of millions of children,” Brown, a former British prime minister, said, adding that refugees and children growing up in crisis-ridden countries would be the main beneficiaries of the fund.
According to Guterres, the facility is not a new fund, but a mechanism to increase the resources available to multilateral banks to provide low-cost education finance.
“It will complement and work alongside existing tools, like the Global Partnership for Education, that provide grants and other assistance,” he said.
On Monday, the third day of the summit, dubbed “Leaders’ Day,” heads of state and government from around the world were due to present a national statement of commitment to transform education.
They were also scheduled to participate in roundtables and discussions on the learning crisis, financing education, digital transformation of education and living sustainably.
Pakistan urges OIC to call for UN envoy to focus on growing problem of Islamophobia
On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned of the worrying ‘institutionalization of Islamophobia’ in European politics
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News
UNITED NATIONS: Islamophobia has reached alarming levels worldwide, especially in Europe, according to Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Speaking on Monday during a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Contact Group on Muslims in Europe, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, he urged the OIC to ask UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a special envoy, or equivalent, to focus on the issue of Islamophobia.
“What is most worrisome is that Islamophobia continues to find strong resonance in political spheres in Europe, ultimately leading to the institutionalization of Islamophobia through new legislation and policies such as discriminatory travel bans and visa restrictions,” Bhutto Zardari said.
The UN General Assembly last year adopted a landmark resolution, introduced by Pakistan on behalf of OIC countries, designating March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.
“The momentum generated by this resolution should be maintained,” Bhutto Zardari said.
“Today, one of the worst manifestations of such Islamophobia is in Hindutva-inspired India. Driven by the ideology of hate against Muslims, the (ruling) BJP-RSS regime is executing its century-old plan to obliterate India’s Islamic legacy and to transform India into an exclusive Hindu State.”
He added: “The gender aspect of Islamophobia is also gaining prominence, with Muslim girls and women being targeted due to the mode of their dress and the general notion that Muslim women are oppressed and thus must be ‘liberated,’” he said, referencing a “well-documented” rise in hate crimes against Muslims in Europe.
Bhutto Zardari said the OIC needs to further strengthen its observatory to monitor all such incidents of discrimination and hate crimes in Europe and elsewhere in the world;
He said the organization should call on the UN high commissioner for human rights and the human rights commissioner of the Council of Europe to establish an observatory to monitor acts of religious hatred, hostility and violence against Muslims and report regularly to relevant policy organizations.
Bhutto Zardari also said that OIC member states, within the framework of their bilateral relationships with European countries, should raise the issue of the challenges Muslims face and make specific efforts to secure help in addressing these issues.
Sustainable Development Goals ‘further out of reach’: UN chief
‘This is a definitive moment. The world has a long to-do list’: Antonio Guterres
Updated 19 September 2022
Alex Whiteman
LONDON: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged world leaders to get back on track with the organization’s Sustainable Development Goals after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Addressing the UN General Assembly, he said the world had been beset by a series of “perils” in recent years, but warned that focusing on immediate crises was pushing the SDGs “further out of reach.”
He said: “In the face of such perils, it is tempting to put our long-term development priorities to one side, to leave them for a sunny day.
“But development cannot wait. The education of our children cannot wait. Dignified jobs cannot wait. Full equality for women and girls cannot wait. This is a definitive moment. The world has a long to-do list.
“But all of you here today — and those tuning in from around the world — give me immense hope that we can put our hands on the wheel of progress and steer a new course.”
Set up in 2015, the 17 SDGs aim to provide affordable clean energy and build a more equitable future by 2030.
Despite being halfway to the deadline, the president of the 77th session of the UNGA, Csaba Korosi, warned that “by most markers” the global community is “failing” its goals.
“I accept that we had COVID-19, but the pandemic was a postcard from the future, a bleak future of interlocking global crises, and one that we want to avoid and that we can avoid. We must now regain the speed lost to the pandemic and to our inaction,” said Korosi.
“Solutions are at hand, transitions must happen — to name a few, a transition to a renewable, carbon-free energy base and to green, inclusive and circular economies.
“We need initiatives from civil society, the voice and passion of youth, support of the private sector but, most importantly, you, member states, to deliver on promises made.
“The 17 SDGs must be the to-do-list of all leaders in this room. We are the people who can get this done.”
As well as momentum, the pandemic also threw the financing of the SDGs into disarray, with a $1.2 trillion increase in the funding gap, which had already stood at $2.5 trillion, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Korosi said the “critical issue” of financing had not been overlooked by those spearheading the program, adding that it was for this reason that a high-level meeting on financing for development would occur alongside the SDG Summit next September.
Mia Motley, prime minister of Barbados, urged young people to hold international organizations’ and states’ “feet to the fire” to progress efforts that COVID-19 derailed.
“This world is at a critical junction in the affairs of man,” Motley told the UNGA. “Are we so arrogant as to believe that there will be no failed societies and no extinct species when history shows us otherwise?
“I ask us to speak to the citizens of the world in this battle to remind leaders, remind parents, teachers, to remind each other, they are necessary to join the army to fight against poverty … and provide education.”
Pakistan court drops terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan
The court said Imran Khan’s alleged offense didn’t attract terrorism charges
Updated 19 September 2022
Reuters
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan high court on Monday quashed terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his defense lawyers said, a relief for the former cricket star who has faced a spate of legal woes since being ousted from office.
The court said Khan’s alleged offense didn’t attract terrorism charges, Faisal Chaudhry, one of his lawyers told Reuters.
The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.
“The case against Imran Khan, however, will remain intact, that will now be tried in an ordinary court, instead an anti-terrorism court,” Chaudhry said.
“This is actually an order to quash the charges,” another of his lawyers, Babar Awan, told Reuters, adding, “It only proves that these are trumped up charges, and just a tool for political victimization.”
Islamabad police brought the charges against Khan in August after his public remarks that he would not spare the police and a judicial officer who had denied bail to his aide.
Khan subsequently explained that his remarks were not meant to be a threat.
The former premier has faced several cases since his ousting in April in a vote of confidence won by opposition parties in an effort led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
One of the cases is at a crucial stage in the high court, which is slated to indict Khan on Sept 22 in a contempt of court case for threatening the judicial officer. If convicted, he could face disqualification from politics for at least five years.
Another case involves foreign funding for his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party that an election tribunal found unlawful.
Khan, who rode to power in a 2018 election allegedly on the back of support from Pakistan’s military, had fallen out of favor with the powerful generals. Both the military and Khan deny he came to power with the military’s support.
Since his ousting he has held nationwide rallies to demand snap polls, but the ruling coalition has refused it, saying the election will be held as scheduled by the end of 2023.
The court found the woman guilty of attempted murder and of terrorism-linked charges.
The woman had suddenly lunged at two random women shopping at the store, attempting to slit their throats
Updated 19 September 2022
AFP
BELLINZONA: A Swiss woman was given a nine-year jail term on Monday for slashing two people in the name of Daesh but her sentence was suspended so she can undergo psychiatric treatment.
The court found the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, guilty of attempted murder and of terrorism-linked charges.
She had “no respect for human life,” court president Fiorenza Bergomi said as she read out the verdict.
She had “acted in cold blood, had planned her actions and decided what weapon to use, and where to buy it,” Bergomi continued.
The 29-year-old woman’s mental state was at the heart of the trial at Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, in the southern Italian-speaking Ticino region where the attack occurred.
The attack, which did not result in fatalities, took place on November 24, 2020 in the plush Manor department store in Lugano, near Bellinzona.
The woman had suddenly lunged at two random women shopping at the store, attempting to slit their throats.
One of the two victims suffered a serious neck injury, while the second sustained wounds on one hand and managed, with others, to control the assailant until the police arrived.
During the trial, the court heard that the woman has been in contact with psychologists and psychiatrists since childhood, with two experts testifying that she suffers from a range of psychological disorders.
Her lawyers argue the accused’s psychological disorders mean the attack could not be considered a “terrorist act” because the woman lived in a fantasy world.
When questioned during the trial, the woman showed no remorse, telling the court: “If I could go back, I would do it better.”
On Monday, she was found guilty of “repeated murder attempts” and of violating the Swiss laws against association with Al-Qaeda, Daesh and related Islamist groups.
The accused was ordered to pay the woman who suffered the most serious injuries, and who was a civil party in the case, 41,000 Swiss francs ($42,000) to cover her legal costs and as compensation for the “moral wrong.”
The court president pointed to studies indicating that terror suspects could suffer from stress and psychiatric problems.
“We must not forget that there are... people with psychiatric problems who do not belong to terrorist organizations, but who are considered lone wolves,” she said.
Monday’s verdict was in line with the prosecution’s request, but her sentence was shorter than the 14-year-term it had asked for.
The prosecutors, who had also suggested her sentence be suspended and that she be committed to a closed treatment facility for as long as she was deemed a threat, said Monday that they “took note” of the verdict, but did not indicate whether they would appeal.
The daughter of a Swiss father and a Serbian mother, her adolescence was marked by anorexia and she did not attend secondary school.
Aged 19, she married a man of Afghan origin and converted to Islam. The pair divorced last year.
After falling in love over social media in 2017 with a jihadist in Syria, she attempted to travel to meet him, but was stopped by Turkish authorities at the Syrian border and sent back to Switzerland where she was admitted to a psychiatric clinic, police said.