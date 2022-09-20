You are here

Hong Kong to further relax COVID-19 restrictions 'soon'

Hong Kong to further relax COVID-19 restrictions ‘soon’
Arrivals at Kong Kong airport, once one of the world’s busiest, are at a fraction of pre-pandemic levels with many airlines skipping the city altogether. (Reuters)
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

Hong Kong to further relax COVID-19 restrictions ‘soon’

Hong Kong to further relax COVID-19 restrictions ‘soon’
  • Hong Kong has adhered to a version of China’s strict zero COVID-19 rules throughout the pandemic
  • Policy battered the economy and deepened the city’s brain drain
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday said he will soon make a decision on further relaxing coronavirus restrictions, as residents and businesses decry quarantine rules that have kept the finance hub cut off for more than two years.
“We will make a decision soon and announce to the public,” chief executive John Lee told reporters.
“We want to be connected with the different places in the world. We would like to have an orderly opening up,” he added.
Hong Kong has adhered to a version of China’s strict zero COVID-19 rules throughout the pandemic, battering the economy and deepening the city’s brain drain as rival business hubs reopen.
It maintains mandatory hotel quarantine for international arrivals — currently at three days — widespread masking, business operating limits and bans on more than four people gathering in public.
Lee, a Beijing-anointed former security chief, took office in July and vowed to reopen the city while keeping cases low.
He reduced hotel quarantine from seven to three days but has faced a growing chorus of criticism from residents, business organizations and health experts saying he should go further.
Over the past week multiple Hong Kong media outlets have reported, citing sources, that the government has already agreed to lift quarantine.
Lee would not confirm that decision or commit to a firm timeline on Tuesday.
But his comments were the strongest indication yet that Hong Kong is planning to join much of the rest of the world in accepting endemicity.
That would leave just China and Taiwan still maintaining mandatory quarantine for arrivals.
“Our goal is to maximize Hong Kong’s international connectivity and reduce the inconvenience for arrivals due to quarantine, on the condition that we can control the trend of the pandemic,” Lee said.
Hong Kong is in the midst of a technical recession while its financial chief recently warned its fiscal deficit is expected to balloon to $12.7 billion (HK$100 billion) this year, twice initial estimates.
Arrivals at the airport, once one of the world’s busiest, are at a fraction of pre-pandemic levels with many airlines skipping the city altogether.
Regional rival Singapore has long dispensed with coronavirus controls and is hosting a slew of conferences, entertainment and sporting events over the coming months.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong has seen multiple events canceled by organizers citing the uncertain pandemic controls including most recently next year’s World Dragon Boat Championships which will be held in Thailand instead.
Hong Kong is planning to host a banking summit and the Rugby Sevens in November, although under current rules players in the latter will have to stay in a “closed loop” bubble.

Topics: Hong Kong Coronavirus

US court awards millions to victims of Hezbollah rockets

US court awards millions to victims of Hezbollah rockets
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

US court awards millions to victims of Hezbollah rockets

US court awards millions to victims of Hezbollah rockets
  • Case was brought under the US Anti-Terrorism Act
  • Such civil lawsuits brought against militant groups are difficult to enforce
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
JERUSALEM: A US court has ordered the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to pay millions of dollars in damages to a group of Americans who sued saying they were wounded by the group’s rockets during a war with Israel in 2006.
The case was brought under the US Anti-Terrorism Act and alleged that Hezbollah caused the plaintiffs physical and emotional injury and damaged their property. The judge ordered Hezbollah to pay damages of $111 million to the plaintiffs.
Such civil lawsuits brought against militant groups are difficult to enforce but Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs, said it was an important legal victory against the Iran-backed group.
“Only by exacting a heavy price from those who engage in the business of terrorism can we prevent the suffering and loss of additional victims to their violence,” Darshan-Leitner said in a statement.
Israel and Hezbollah fought a monthlong war in 2006. Israel pounded targets in Lebanon while Hezbollah launched thousands of rockets at cities and towns in Israel’s north. Israel still considers the heavily armed Shiite militant group a major threat.
In Friday’s ruling, Judge Steven L. Tiscione of federal court in Brooklyn, New York, said the plaintiffs had successfully established that Hezbollah’s actions were a violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act and held the group liable.
A Hezbollah spokesman declined to comment.

2nd international camel show highlights Saharan peoples, impact of climate change

2nd international camel show highlights Saharan peoples, impact of climate change
Updated 19 min 20 sec ago
Hakima Bedouani

2nd international camel show highlights Saharan peoples, impact of climate change

2nd international camel show highlights Saharan peoples, impact of climate change
  • Visitors from some 30 countries attended the show, among them Bedouins, Tuaregs and nomads
  • The French audience was treated to numerous parades of dromedaries in the colors of the participating countries, as well as conferences, exhibitions and other events
Updated 19 min 20 sec ago
Hakima Bedouani

The second edition of the International Camel and Camelid Show took place on Sept. 17-18 in Janvry, near Paris.

Visitors from 30 countries attended the event, including Bedouins, Tuaregs and nomads, for whom camels are essential in daily life.

Speakers, adventurers and veterinarians participated, including Bernard Faye, international speaker and president of the International Society for Research and Development on Camelids (France); Gaukhar Konuspayeva, professor of food biotechnology at Al-Farabi University (Kazakhstan) and consultant for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN; Coralie Le Meur, manager of the Dromasud camel farm; and Wahiba Boukhari, president of the office of the Association of Algerian Veterinarians in the city of Ouargla.

The French public was able to attend numerous parades of dromedaries in the colors of the participating countries, as well as conferences, exhibitions and events. (Supplied)

Parades of dromedaries in the colors of participating countries, conferences, exhibitions and other attractions took place to further the audience’s knowledge of the world of dromedaries, camelids and Saharan peoples such as the Tuaregs of Niger, the nomads of Chad, the Moors of Mauritania, the Bedouins of Tunisia and the Berbers of North Africa.

In addition, the show spotlighted the impact of climate change on the survival of the groups and their animals.

This event had Morocco as its guest of honor. Mohammed El-Hjiri, consul general of the Morocco in Orly, near Paris, said: “It is an opportunity to strengthen cultural, economic and social cooperation between France and Morocco.”

This article originally appeared in French at Arab News en Français

Topics: France

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan

Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 200 prisoners: Erdogan
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not provide full details about the swap
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: Russia and Ukraine have agreed to swap 200 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges of the seven-month war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told US television.
Erdogan made the announcement after talks last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan.
Erdogan did not provide full details about the swap, calling the people being exchanged “hostages” and not saying how many there were from each side.
“Two hundred hostages will be exchanged upon agreement between the parties. I think a significant step will be taken forward,” Erdogan told PBS television late Monday.
NATO member Turkey has tried to stay neutral in the conflict, supplying combat drones to Kyiv and shying away from Western-led sanctions against Moscow.
Erdogan said he had the “impression” that Putin was willing to end the war.
“We had very extensive discussions and he is actually showing me that he is willing to end this as soon as possible,” Erdogan said.
“That was my impression because the way things are going right now are quite problematic.”
Erdogan said Russia’s return of captured lands would be an important part of any lasting truce.
“If peace is going to be established in Ukraine, of course returning the land that was invaded will become important,” he said.
Asked repeatedly if Putin should be held responsible for invading Ukraine, Erdogan said there was no benefit in taking sides.
“We are not going to defend a single leader. Instead, we have to look for a solution that will satisfy all the parties involved.”
Erdogan has repeatedly tried to bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky together in Turkey for truce talks.

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

KARACHI: At least nine people died on Monday of infectious and water-borne diseases that have attacked tens of thousands of people in flood-hit Pakistan, government data showed, taking the toll from such causes to 318.
The death toll from the deluge itself has touched 1,559, including 551 children and 318 women, which does not include the disease deaths, the country’s disaster management agency said.
As flood waters have started to recede, which officials say may take two to six months in different areas, the flooded regions have been attacked by diseases including malaria, dengue fever, diarrhea and skin problems, mainly in the southern Sindh province.
The provincial government said in a report issued on Tuesday that nine people died of gastroenteritis, acute diarrhea and suspected malaria on Monday. It has reported a total of 318 deaths from diseases since July 1.
The report said over 72,000 patients were treated on Monday at makeshift or mobile hospitals set up in flood-hit regions.
Over 2.7 million people have been treated at these facilities since July 1, the report said.
Record monsoon rains and glacial melt in northern Pakistan triggered the flooding that has impacted nearly 33 million people in the South Asian nation of 220 million, sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock in damages estimated at $30 billion.
Hundreds of thousands of people who have been displaced are living in the open, exposing them to the diseases spread in the stagnant waters. They are in dire need of food, shelter, clean drinking water, toilets and medicines, authorities have said.
UNICEF has termed the situation of the families “beyond bleak.”
It says an estimated 16 million children have been impacted, and at least 3.4 million girls and boys remain in need of immediate, lifesaving support.
The country received 391 mm (15.4 inches) of rain, or some 190 percent more than the 30-year average through July and August, a monsoon spell that started early and stretched beyond the usual timeline. Rainfall in the southern province of Sindh shot up to 466 percent of the average.

Topics: Pakistan floods

Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region — Russian-installed authorities

Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region — Russian-installed authorities
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region — Russian-installed authorities

Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region — Russian-installed authorities
  • Ukraine’s armed forces had regained complete control of the village of Bilohorivka
  • Ukraine is still assessing what took place in areas that were under Russian control for months
Updated 20 September 2022
Reuters

A Ukrainian strike on a Russian-controlled village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine killed seven civilians, including three children, on Monday night, Russian-installed officials said on Tuesday.

The strike hit Krasnorichenske, in part of Luhansk region held Russian forces, Luhansk’s representative to the Joint Center of Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Tuesday.

“As a result of artillery shelling by Ukraine’s armed forces on the village of Krasnorichenske, seven civilians were killed, including three children (twins, a girl and a boy born in 2021, and a girl born in 2015,” the representative said in a statement.

The JCCC was set up as part of the failed Minsk Agreement — a deal between Russia and Ukraine designed to mediate and deescalate the conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukraine that started after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Ukraine earlier said its troops have marched farther east into territory recently abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on Moscow’s occupation forces in the Donbas region as Kyiv seeks more Western arms.

“The occupiers are clearly in a panic,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised address late on Monday, adding that he was now focused on “speed” in liberated areas.

“The speed at which our troops are moving. The speed in restoring normal life,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader also hinted he would use a video address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday to call on countries to accelerate weapons and aid deliveries.

“We are doing everything to ensure Ukraine’s needs are met at all levels — defense, financial, economic, diplomatic,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine’s armed forces had regained complete control of the village of Bilohorivka, and were preparing to retake all of Luhansk province from Russian occupiers, provincial Governor Serhiy Gaidai said. The village is only 10km west of Lysychansk city, which fell to the Russians after weeks of grinding battles in July.

“There will be fighting for every centimeter,” Gaidai wrote on Telegram. “The enemy is preparing their defense. So we will not simply march in.”

Luhansk and the neighboring province of Donetsk comprise the industrialized eastern region of Donbas, which Moscow says it intends to seize as a primary aim of what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops have begun to push into Luhansk since driving Russian forces out of northeastern Kharkiv province in a lightning counter-offensive this month.

In a sign of nervousness from a Moscow-backed administration in Donbas about the success of Ukraine’s recent offensive, its leader called for urgent referendums on the region becoming part of Russia.

Denis Pushilin, head of the Moscow-based separatist administration in Donetsk, called on his fellow separatist leader in Luhansk to combine efforts toward preparing a referendum on joining Russia.

The Ukraine general staff said fighting in the past 24 hours had been limited to the Donetsk region, and Russian attacks had been repelled near Mayorsk, Vesele, Kurdyumivka and Novomykhailivka settlements.

In the south, where another Ukrainian counter-offensive has been making slower progress, Ukraine’s armed forces said they had sunk a barge carrying Russian troops and equipment across a river near Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region.

“Attempts to build a crossing failed to withstand fire from Ukrainian forces and were halted. The barge ... became an addition to the occupiers’ submarine force,” the military said in a statement on Facebook.

Reuters could not independently verify either side’s battlefield reports.

Increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability had likely forced Russia’s Black Sea fleet to relocate some of its submarines from the port of Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk in Krasnodor Krai in southern Russia, the British military said on Tuesday.

Ukraine is still assessing what took place in areas that were under Russian control for months before a rout of Russian troops dramatically changed the dynamic of the war earlier this month.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

