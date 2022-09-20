You are here

White House thanks Qatar for assistance in release of kidnapped navy veteran

White House thanks Qatar for assistance in release of kidnapped navy veteran
Mark Frerichs was abducted in 2020 while working as a civil engineer for construction projects in Afghanistan. (File/AP)
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

White House thanks Qatar for assistance in release of kidnapped navy veteran

White House thanks Qatar for assistance in release of kidnapped navy veteran
  • Mark Frerichs arrived in Doha safely and is receiving proper care
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

WASHINGTON DC: The White House thanked Qatar on Monday for its assistance in the release of American citizen Mark Frerichs, who was kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2020, Qatar News Agency reported.

“We are particularly grateful for Qatar’s assistance in this and, frankly, many other matters. We anticipate that the Secretary of State will speak with his Qatari counterpart to convey those thanks,” a White House senior administration official said at a press conference.

The official stated that Frerichs arrived in Doha safely and that he is receiving proper care. 

According to the US State Department, the navy veteran was abducted in 2020 while working as a civil engineer for construction projects in Afghanistan. 

After extensive negotiations, the US and Afghanistan reached a prisoner swap agreement in which Afghanistan agreed to release Frerichs in exchange for an Afghani tribal leader named Bashir Noorzai, who had been held by the US since 2005.

 

 

Rights group relaunches app that helps Iranian women avoid ‘morality police’

Rights group relaunches app that helps Iranian women avoid ‘morality police’
Updated 20 September 2022
ALI YOUNES

Rights group relaunches app that helps Iranian women avoid ‘morality police’

Rights group relaunches app that helps Iranian women avoid ‘morality police’
  • United For Iran and its partners released the Gershad app anonymously in 2016 but have now decided to reveal their role in its development and release
  • Their public promotion of the app, downloaded more than 100,000 times, comes days after the death in police custody of 22-year-old Iranian Mahsa Amini
Updated 20 September 2022
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: An Iranian human rights group has relaunched a smartphone app designed to help Iranian citizens, especially women, avoid harassment, arrest and punishment by the strict “morality police” who enforce religious observance and public morality, including standards of dress, in the country.
United For Iran, an organization based in San Francisco that promotes civil liberties and individual human rights for Iranians, is promoting the Gershad app as a tool that can help citizens, journalists, activists and civil society groups to monitor the whereabouts of officials from the religious police so that they can steer clear of locations where officers are known to be active, avoiding the risk of confrontation.
It could help users avoid potential problems if they fail to follow rules or restrictions imposed by the religious police based on a strict interpretation of Shariah, in particular women who do not want to wear a hijab to cover their head in accordance with rigid government rules.
The Islamic Republic of Iran has been ruled by its religious establishment since the 1979 revolution that the toppled the pro-western Shah. Women in the country are required to conform to government restrictions on Western-style clothing and wear the hijab in public.
Last week, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman reportedly suffered a serious head injury and was declared brain dead following her arrest by the morality police in Tehran, who accused her of failing to properly follow hijab rules. She died on Friday.
Amini was allegedly beaten inside a police van on the way to a detention center, according to eyewitnesses quoted in reports by Radio Farda, the Iranian branch of the US government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty broadcast service.
A US government official condemned her death and demanded that the Iranian government holds accountable those responsible.
“Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained while in police custody for wearing an ‘improper’ hijab is an appalling and egregious affront to human rights,” the official said.
“Women in Iran should have the right to wear what they want, free from violence or harassment. Iran must end its use of violence against women for exercising their fundamental freedoms.”
Muslim women are expected to cover their hair and dress modestly in accordance with Islamic teachings in many Islamic countries but, with the exception of Iran, their governments do not force them to wear a hijab and is not legally mandated.
The Gershad app was launched anonymously in February 2016, according to rights advocacy group United For Iran, which said that for reasons of safety and privacy it and partner organization Article 19 did not initially publicize their involvement in its development and release, but have chosen to do so now. It has been downloaded more than 100,000 times.
Firuzeh Mahmoudi, executive director of United For Iran, told Arab News that the group’s main objective is to enable and empower Iranians, especially women, to make their own choices about civil liberties and human rights free of government control.
“Our work is to support the people of Iran to have full self-agency of their own lives,” she said
The app is increasingly popular among young Iranian men and woman who want to live a normal life, just like their counterparts elsewhere in the world, according to Mahmoudi.
“Since Gershad’s launch, we have received powerful feedback about the role the app has played in helping to protect basic human rights and liberties, allowing Iranians to unite in an unprecedented way, preventing arrests and providing a platform for people to express how humiliating it is to deal with the morality police,” she said.
The Iranian people are modern-thinking and want to be free of government restrictions on the way they live or dress, she added.

EU envoys 'gravely concerned' over crisis in Lebanon

EU envoys ‘gravely concerned’ over crisis in Lebanon
Updated 20 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

EU envoys ‘gravely concerned’ over crisis in Lebanon

EU envoys ‘gravely concerned’ over crisis in Lebanon
  • Saudi Arabia keen on maintaining Lebanese stability, adhering to constitution: Ambassador
Updated 20 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: EU member states’ ambassadors to Lebanon on Tuesday told President Michel Aoun of their “grave and growing concerns” over the deepening economic crisis in the country.

During a meeting with Aoun, the EU’s envoy to Lebanon, Ralph Tarraf, urged the Lebanese leader to immediately implement the reforms needed to resolve the situation.

In a tweet, Tarraf said: “Today, we, the ambassadors of the EU and its member states resident in Beirut, along with the ambassadors of Switzerland and Norway, met with President Aoun to express our grave and growing concern about the current situation in Lebanon.

“We urged the president to do his utmost to support and actively contribute to the implementation of the crucial economic, monetary, and fiscal reforms that Lebanon has committed to.

“Though Lebanon’s context is challenging, immediate measures ... need to be implemented. The time to act is now. The EU and its member states remain ready to support Lebanon in this critical period, politically and financially, in the context of implementing a sound economic recovery plan and an IMF (International Monetary Fund) program,” he added.

On Monday, Aoun and his political team had reiterated their rejection of Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s caretaker government taking over the country’s administration in the event of a presidential vacuum because they believed the government to be illegitimate.

Aoun’s office noted that the president had assured the EU ambassadors that he was working on forming a legitimate government that could assume the powers of the president in such an event and was doing all he could to implement economic reforms.

Meanwhile, the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, has held a series of meetings with Lebanese politicians over recent days. He said: “Saudi Arabia is keen on maintaining Lebanese stability and adhering to the Taif Agreement (reached in 1989 to provide the basis for the ending of the civil war and return to political normalcy in Lebanon) and the Lebanese constitution.”

On Monday, he held talks with the head of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblatt and on Tuesday met the leader of the Lebanese Forces party Samir Geagea as part of a political tour ahead of the presidential elections.

Jumblatt said: “We discussed many issues; but Bukhari stressed the Kingdom’s historic keenness on Lebanese stability, the Taif Agreement, and the constitution, and that we, the Lebanese, respect constitutional deadlines and elect a president.”

Geagea said: “We discussed local and regional issues but focused on the Lebanese crisis and talked about the upcoming elections.

“I learned that Saudi Arabia has prepared large aid packages for Lebanon, which require us to have a president, a prime minister, and a government that can be trustworthy, since the Kingdom is unwilling to deal with any Lebanese official involved in financial or political corruption,” he added.

A source in Dar Al-Fatwa told Arab News that the spiritual authority for the Sunni community in Lebanon would be holding a meeting for Sunni MPs on Saturday. Of the 27 in parliament, two had so far declined the invitation, reformist Halime Kaakour and independent Osama Saad.

“This will be the first meeting that brings together Sunni MPs of various political orientations since their victory in the parliamentary elections in May,” the source said.

On Tuesday, the Lebanese pound reached a record low. Banks closed for the second day in a row while the price of goods, especially fuel.

A delegation led by Ernesto Ramirez-Rigo, the IMF’s head of mission for the Middle East, met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, whose media office said that they discussed the stages of the dialogue between Lebanon and the IMF and the legislation implemented by parliament.

“Parliament is determined to intensify its work to accomplish what is required of it in terms of reform legislation, and to cooperate with the executive authority in this regard and preserve the rights of depositors,” Berri told the delegation.

After his meeting with the IMF delegation, caretaker Economy Minister Amin Salam said: “We discussed the reform laws requested by the IMF, specifically the capital control law, banking secrecy law, bank restructuring law, and the 2022 budget.

“The IMF carries a very clear message, which is the urgency in approving these laws; otherwise, we will not be able to move forward to reach a final agreement with the fund.”

Salam told the Associated Press that Lebanon hoped to adopt key reforms demanded by the IMF for a long-delayed but urgently needed bailout before the end of next month if there was a “political will.”

He added: “The IMF and the World Bank believe that Lebanon needs special care to achieve food security, and we will address, during the annual meeting of the World Bank, the need to support Lebanon in the field of food security.”

Egypt, France in bilateral talks at UN

Egypt, France in bilateral talks at UN
Updated 20 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt, France in bilateral talks at UN

Egypt, France in bilateral talks at UN
  • The two ministers discussed ways to advance cooperation in economic and investment fields
Updated 20 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has met his French counterpart Catherine Colonna for bilateral talks away from the UN General Assembly meetings in New York.

Shoukry is keen for France to support efforts to bring stability to certain areas, particularly since the European country’s presidency of the UN Security Council coincides with Egypt’s interest in the current situations in Libya, Syria, Iraq and Sudan.

The two ministers discussed ways to advance cooperation in economic and investment fields, and reviewed their bilateral relations over recent years.

Shoukry also requested a high-level French presence at the UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh in November.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in July at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Macron affirmed his country’s commitment to support bilateral relations, while El-Sisi said he was keen for Egypt to strengthen its strategic partnership with France.

Yemeni troops take control of Abyan's Omaran valley from Al-Qaeda

Yemeni troops take control of Abyan’s Omaran valley from Al-Qaeda
Updated 20 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni troops take control of Abyan’s Omaran valley from Al-Qaeda

Yemeni troops take control of Abyan’s Omaran valley from Al-Qaeda
  • Southern military forces last week crossed into Al-Qaeda strongholds in southern provinces
  • Ongoing military operations in Abyan and Shabwa were launched early last week following a string of assaults on government forces
Updated 20 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni troops have announced they have taken control of a large valley in Abyan’s southern province from Al-Qaeda, forcing its fighters to abandon their hiding spots and training facilities.
Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a spokesperson for the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council, said forces had retaken control of the long and steep Omaran valley in the governorate, and were now working to defuse landmines and explosive devices to allow people to return to their villages.
“We have removed all terrorist elements from the valley, forcing them to flee to other mountains. We won’t let them surge again,” Al-Naqeeb said.
The announcement came a day after the same military forces announced the expulsion of Al-Qaeda militants from a major military facility in the Omaran valley, where they hid hostages, prepared explosive-rigged cars, and plotted deadly attacks on government targets in liberated areas.
Southern military forces last week crossed into Al-Qaeda strongholds in southern provinces, in a military offensive aimed at expelling militants from remote rural areas in Abyan and Shabwa.
After the demining mission in the Omaran valley is complete, Al-Naqeeb said forces will go to highland and valley regions in the neighboring Mahfad district in Abyan to pursue Al-Qaeda fighters.
He said: “We will announce the full liberation of Abyan from Al-Qaeda once terrorists are purged from Mahfad.”
The ongoing military operations in Abyan and Shabwa were launched early last week following a string of assaults on government forces in southern provinces that resulted in the deaths of dozens of soldiers and the kidnapping of citizens and foreign aid workers.
Yemeni officials say Al-Qaeda militants planned the operations and trained suicide bombers in military bases in valleys such as Omaran.
Yemeni journalists and activists urged the country’s people, the media and the international community to support the ongoing military operations to neutralize the threat of terrorist organizations.
Fatehi bin Lazerq, editor of Aden Al-Ghad, said the international community should support any efforts by the Yemeni government, the STC, and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen to rid the region of groups such as Al-Qaeda, the Houthis, and Daesh.
“The fight against these extremists must be free of any calculations, tendencies or political orientations. Al-Qaeda poses a threat to society as a whole,” Bin Lazerq said.
He added that state bodies should be reactivated and security forces permanently deployed in former Al-Qaeda strongholds, stressing the need to organize widespread awareness campaigns and provide employment opportunities for the local population.
“To effectively fight terrorism, a real environment must be created through education, the creation of job opportunities for young people, and the establishment of real mechanisms preventing them from traveling to terrorist hotspots,” he said.

Egypt, India bid to develop military cooperation

Egypt, India bid to develop military cooperation
Updated 20 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt, India bid to develop military cooperation

Egypt, India bid to develop military cooperation
Updated 20 September 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki have had discussions on military and security matters with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

El-Sisi and Singh spoke of ways to enhance their countries’ military and security cooperation, particularly in joint manufacturing, transfer, and localization of technology.

They also discussed matters in the fields of training and rehabilitation, joint exercises, and the exchange of experience and information. El-Sisi and Singh expressed their keenness to bolster historical ties between their countries.

Zaki and Singh signed a memorandum of understanding in military cooperation, and the latter said he was looking forward to support for new horizons in that field.

He tweeted: “India and Egypt continue to work on enhancing mutual trust and confidence. It was reaffirmed that both the countries are committed to expanding our multi-faceted cooperation.

“We had wide-ranging discussions on several initiatives to further expand bilateral defence engagements.”

