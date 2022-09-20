Flash Entertainment to open Riyadh base as leisure sector booms

RIYADH: The UAE’s Flash Entertainment has launched a stand-alone office in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, as the Kingdom develops its events and leisure sector.

The entertainment firm is known for organizing some of the biggest global events, including Yasalam after-race concerts for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the FIFA Club World Cup, UAE National Day, the AFC Asian Cup and Pope Francis’s visit to the UAE in 2019, which saw over 180,000 people in attendance.

“Flash Entertainment is growing, evolving, and bringing more events & experiences to more of our audience in the region, with plenty in the works in the year ahead!” the company said in a tweet.

The move comes in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to foster a diverse economy and establish the Kingdom as a world-class live entertainment and tourism destination.

“Saudi Arabia is witnessing major change in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and realizing Saudization goals,” said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment, according to a statement published by Zawya.

“The entertainment industry is evidently growing at a rapid pace and the goal in opening our KSA headquarters is for Flash Entertainment to become a key contributor to a priority trident of industry development, economy diversification and Saudization goals,” he added.