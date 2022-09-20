You are here

Flash Entertainment to open Riyadh base as leisure sector booms

Flash Entertainment to open Riyadh base as leisure sector booms
John Lickrish, CEO, Salem AlSulaimani, Operations Director and Michael Valentine, VP Business Development (Flash Entertainment)
RIYADH: The UAE’s Flash Entertainment has launched a stand-alone office in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, as the Kingdom develops its events and leisure sector.

The entertainment firm is known for organizing some of the biggest global events, including Yasalam after-race concerts for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the FIFA Club World Cup, UAE National Day, the AFC Asian Cup and Pope Francis’s visit to the UAE in 2019, which saw over 180,000 people in attendance.

“Flash Entertainment is growing, evolving, and bringing more events & experiences to more of our audience in the region, with plenty in the works in the year ahead!” the company said in a tweet. 

The move comes in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to foster a diverse economy and establish the Kingdom as a world-class live entertainment and tourism destination.

“Saudi Arabia is witnessing major change in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and realizing Saudization goals,” said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment, according to a statement published by Zawya.

“The entertainment industry is evidently growing at a rapid pace and the goal in opening our KSA headquarters is for Flash Entertainment to become a key contributor to a priority trident of industry development, economy diversification and Saudization goals,” he added. 

UAE’s Agthia Group launches the world’s first virtual platform for trading in dates  

UAE’s Agthia Group launches the world’s first virtual platform for trading in dates  
RIYADH: UAE’s food and beverage firm Agthia Group has launched the world’s first virtual platform dedicated to trading in dates, named eZad, according to a statement. 

The online platform aims to connect date buyers from around the world with sellers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, as well as enabling their produce to reach regional and international markets. 

The virtual marketplace provides buyers an internationally accredited certificate for the quality of dates, according to unified scientific standards, without the need for inspection and travel, and with after-sale services. 

“We are proud to launch eZad, a unique and innovative platform that brings together date buyers and sellers from around the world,” Mubarak Huthaili Al Mansoori, chief corporate services officer, said. 

“It is the easiest and  most efficient way to trade in dates electronically, allowing date sellers to reach a global market and giving buyers around the world the chance to purchase the best  dates on the market.” 

During eZad’s soft launch, the platform attracted 1,200 buyers and was able to sell 120 tons of dates.

Saudi Arabia has ranked first globally in terms of the value of date exports in 2021, according to the TradeMap of the International Trade Center.

The value of Saudi exports of dates in 2021 reached SR1.2 billion ($320 million).

The Kingdom also realized the highest annual growth rate of exports over the past five years of 12.5 percent, with exports entering 113 countries.

The value of palms and dates in Saudi Arabia is almost SR7.5 billion, 12 percent of the agricultural gross product and 0.4 percent of the non-oil gross product.

Saudi Cabinet approves formation of Jeddah Governorate Development Authority

Saudi Cabinet approves formation of Jeddah Governorate Development Authority
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved transforming the Jeddah Governorate Projects Management Office into a body named Jeddah Governorate Development Authority.

The authority’s board of directors will be formed under the chairmanship of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Makkah governor and his deputy, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The board will also include the culture minister, the Jeddah governor, the ministers of commerce and tourism, the governor of the Public Investment Fund, the Jeddah mayor, and Ibrahim Al-Sultan, an adviser at the Royal Court.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council of ministers also authorized the minister of industry and mineral resources to discuss with his Australian counterpart a draft memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation in mining. 

PIF’s Jada and Saudi Venture Capital looking for startups in South Korea: Seoul Metropolitan Government

PIF’s Jada and Saudi Venture Capital looking for startups in South Korea: Seoul Metropolitan Government
RIYADH: Representatives of Jada, a fund-of-funds set up by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and Saudi Venture Capital have arrived in Seoul, South Korea, to look for local startups to add to their portfolios, according to a government statement. 

The Seoul Metropolitan Government noted that these two public investment funds will cooperate with the Seoul government to find Korean firms with a value of $1 billion to invest in. 

The city government noted that Saudi Arabia is interested in startups in the Korean game industry, commerce and artificial intelligence sectors. 

The representatives arrived in Seoul on Monday, and will stay until Thursday. 

In line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has been busy diversifying its economy, and the Kingdom is focussing a lot on the gaming sector. 

Earlier this month, during the Next World Forum, Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission, said the esports market size in the Kingdom is expected to expand by more than 250 percent in the next eight years. 

He also added that the gaming sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product will increase 50 times by 2030.

During the event, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said that some 21 million Saudi nationals out of a total population of 34 million consider themselves gamers. 

Prince Faisal added that the Kingdom is undergoing an amazing journey in the e-sporting sector over the last five years, with a strong community within the Kingdom.

TASI rebounds slightly amid recession concerns: Closing bell

TASI rebounds slightly amid recession concerns: Closing bell
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index recovered slightly after slipping steeply at the beginning of the week, but major central banks’ plans to increase interest rates and the risk of recession remain concerns for investors.

The Tadawul All Share Index rose 0.50 percent to end Tuesday at 11,503, while the parallel market Nomu traded flat at 20,218.

Saudi oil giant Aramco increased by 0.56 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. grew by 1.27 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, climbed 2.25 percent, while Saudi British Bank improved 1.45 percent.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi Bank edged up 0.47 percent, while Alinma Bank added 1.39 percent

Saudi pharma SPIMACO added 2.20 percent, after it renewed its agreement with MSD to license and market pharmaceutical preparations.

Retal Urban Development Co. added 0.59 percent, after it signed an agreement with the National Housing Co. to build 759 housing units in Riyadh worth an estimated SR864 million ($230 million).

Sumou Real Estate Co. gained 0.51 percent, after signing a development agreement with the National Housing Co. in Riyadh to build residential units for SR403 million.

Shares of Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. rose 0.44 percent following signing a memorandum of understanding with Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. to discuss a potential merger between the two companies.

 

Saudi stock exchange cancels listing of $89m government bonds

Saudi stock exchange cancels listing of $89m government bonds
RIYADH: The Saudi Exchange has announced the delisting of a government debt worth SR335 million ($89 million) due to maturity.

The delisting is scheduled to occur by the end of Sept. 20, Tadawul said in a statement.

