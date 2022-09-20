Cyclist Adam Yates signs for UAE Team Emirates

You are here

Adam Yates has signed with UAE Team Emirates. (Twitter/@TeamEmiratesUAE)
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

  • The 30-year-old British climbing specialist has won 18 professional races
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: British cyclist Adam Yates signed a three year contract with UAE Team Emirates, Emirates News Agency reported.

The 30-year-old climbing specialist has won 18 professional races, including the Deutschland Tour, Vuelta Catalunya and UAE Tour, achieved two Top Five Tour de France results, and tasted victory in the San Sebastian Classic.

“I’m really excited to join UAE Team Emirates. I have seen the growth of the team over the years and the opportunity to join was one that I could not turn down. I feel that I’m entering my peak years as a rider and the team will get the best out of me,” Yates said.

“I look forward to riding with many of the top riders in the world and to contribute to the team becoming number one in the world,” he added.

Yates was previously signed with Ineos Grenadiers before leaving to join the UAE team.

Team Principal and CEO Mauro Gianetti said: “We are very pleased to welcome Adam into our team for the coming years. His ability to win and achieve top results across a wide variety of races is very impressive and he has proven to be a consistent talent. We all know he is a rider of great panache and we believe that he will be the right fit for our structure as we continue to reinforce the team for the coming years.”

 

Topics: UAE Team Emirates

England wins 1st T20 in triumphant return to Pakistan

England wins 1st T20 in triumphant return to Pakistan
Updated 10 min 1 sec ago
AP

England wins 1st T20 in triumphant return to Pakistan

England wins 1st T20 in triumphant return to Pakistan
  • Debutant left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood grabbed 3-24 to help limit Pakistan to 158-7
  • Alex Hales, in his return to England colors after more than three years, smashed 53 off 40 balls and led the visitors to 160-4 in 19.2 overs
Updated 10 min 1 sec ago
AP

KARACHI, Pakistan: England made a triumphant return to Pakistan after 17 years with a six-wicket win in the first Twenty20 on Tuesday.
Debutant left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood grabbed 3-24 to help limit Pakistan to 158-7 after captain Moeen Ali won the toss in his country of roots and elected to field.
Alex Hales, in his return to England colors after more than three years, smashed 53 off 40 balls and led the visitors to 160-4 in 19.2 overs.
“Very enjoyable performance, it’s my debut so can’t complain,” Wood said. “They had a good start, but you kind of work it out quickly. We kept taking wickets, which was the key and (we) had a pretty good back end.”
Pakistan couldn’t capitalize on Mohammad Rizwan (68) and captain Babar Azam’s (31) aggressive opening stand of 85 off 57 balls before the middle-order capitulated against Wood in the death overs.
“After 10 overs, there was a swing of momentum for which you have to give credit to England,” Babar said as Pakistan could score only 71 in the last 10 overs after getting along comfortably at 87-1 in the first 10. “We didn’t have enough big partnerships and our batters need to step up.”
Hales then benefitted from two dropped catches in his 20s before going down to fast bowler Haris Rauf soon after completing his half century.
Harry Brooks, who played for Lahore in the PSL earlier this year, made an unbeaten 42 off 25 balls to finish off the game with four balls to spare.
Hales benefitted from two dropped catches in his 20s before perishing to fast bowler Haris Rauf soon after completing his half century.
Harry Brooks, who played for Lahore in the PSL in Pakistan earlier this year, made a robust unbeaten 42 off 25 balls to finish off the game with four balls to spare.
Babar seemed to have regained his lost batting form which saw him score only 68 runs in six games of Asia Cup earlier this month.
Babar drove David Willey to midwicket for a boundary off the first ball he faced before Adil Rashid struck in his second over.
Babar played to the wrong line against Rashid’s googly and was clean bowled as England made a strong back in the latter half of the innings.
Rizwan showed lot of aggression against both pace and spin and raised his half century off 32 balls with a straight six off Ali before the offspinner got him stumped in the 15th over.
Shan Masood, who got his maiden call to Pakistan’s T20 squad on the back of his terrific form for Derbyshire in the Blast this season, could score only 7 and Haider Ali made 11 as Pakistan’s middle-order crumbled against some disciplined England bowling.
In the absence of rested vice-captain Shadab Khan and power-hitter Asif Ali, Pakistan couldn’t accelerate with Wood grabbing three wickets in his last two overs.
Hales, one of the eight England players having experience of playing in the PSL, dominated both pace and spin.
Shadab’s replacement leg-spinner Usman Qadir (2-36) couldn’t hold onto a sharp return catch when Hales was on 24 before Shan Masood couldn’t grab a regulation catch in the deep when the batter reached 28.
Hales raised his half century with a pulled four against Haris Rauf to fine leg before Babar Azam finally took a good running catch to dismiss him off the next delivery.
Young fast bowler Naseem Shah finished with 0-41 off his four overs as Brooks took charge and raised the victory with a boundary over extra cover against Shahnawaz Dahani (1-38) in the last over.
Both teams observed a minute of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II before the start of play and England players also wore black armbands.
The series is a tune-up for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia with Karachi hosting four games and Lahore the remaining three from Sept. 28-Oct. 2.

Topics: England Pakistan Cricket T20

Morocco recall gives Hakim Ziyech a shot at redemption

Morocco recall gives Hakim Ziyech a shot at redemption
Updated 20 September 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Morocco recall gives Hakim Ziyech a shot at redemption

Morocco recall gives Hakim Ziyech a shot at redemption
  • After erratic displays at Chelsea and national team troubles, the former Ajax star could revive his career with a strong showing at Qatar 2022
  • New coach Walid Regragui has recalled Ziyech for friendly games against Chile on Friday and Paraguay on Tuesday
Updated 20 September 2022
Liliane Tannoury

DUBAI: When the Morocco squad reconvened this week for their upcoming friendlies against Chile and Paraguay, a much-missed figure joined them for the first time this year.
For 29-year-old Hakim Ziyech, things have not exactly gone to plan over the past 18 months.
Life looked rosy on the bitterly cold London night of Feb. 13, 2020, when Chelsea agreed to pay Ajax $40 million for the services of the gifted winger.
Fans of the Amsterdam club back then worried that Ziyech, a key player, would be difficult to replace when he made the move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.
But things quickly started to go wrong for the player, while his former club went from strength to strength.
Ziyech’s first appearance for the Blues in a pre-season friendly against Brighton lasted until 10 minutes into the second half when he hobbled off injured.
It was a sign of things to come, with the injury keeping him out of opening three matches of the season.
Ziyech returned and scored against FC Krasnodar in the 81st minute of his Champions League debut for Chelsea on Oct. 28 the same year. Frank Lampard, still the Blues boss at the time, was thought to be an admirer of the Moroccan’s finishing, dribbling, speed and tactical awareness.
But when Lampard was sacked the following January, Thomas Tuchel took over and Ziyech was soon a bit-player, often a substitute and on the periphery of the action when he did take part.
Nevertheless the season ended on high note with a Champions League medal, though Ziyech did not make it off the bench as Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in Porto.
There were hopes that the following season would deliver more results from his time in London, but despite winning the European Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup — alongside FA Cup final and League Cup final defeats — the 2021-22 campaign would be another frustrating, inconsistent one for the Moroccan.
At the same time, Ziyech fell out with the now departed Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic, a development that seemed to have ended any chances of him making the World Cup squad.
He has started only one of eight matches for Chelsea so far this season.
During the summer transfer window, Chelsea opened the door for Ziyech to leave, with Milan expressing interest, before there was genuine desire from all sides for him to return to Ajax. But no move panned out.
A defining moment for many Chelsea fans who had already accused Ziyech of lacking desire and effort came in the Champions League match on Sept. 14 against Red Bull Salzburg.
Ziyech came on with 10 minutes left and played so poorly, missing a clear chance, that supporters turned on him in numbers on social media.
Angry Chelsea fans accused him of arrogance and ignorance, and not being serious about improving his performances.
In fairness to Ziyech, much of his troubles have stemmed from his long-term marginalization by Tuchel. For those who have followed his career closely since his Ajax days, the resulting loss of confidence contributed hugely to his poor performances and body language.
While it remains to be seen whether he will have a long-term future at Chelsea under new boss Graham Potter, things appear to be getting better for Ziyech with the Morocco national team.
New coach Walid Regragui has recalled him for friendly games against Chile on Friday and Paraguay on Tuesday during the last FIFA break before the World Cup in November.
After the disciplinary issues faced under Halilhodzic, he now has a clean slate to make amends to his teammates and fans after saying last year, during Chelsea’s triumphant FIFA Club World Cup campaign in Abu Dhabi, that he would never represent his country again.
Ziyech will hope that the next two internationals will be provide the spark to reignite his career and lead to a starting spot for Morocco at the World Cup.
Tough matches against Belgium, Canada and Croatia await in Doha, but convincing performances could lead to an upturn in fortunes that will get his Chelsea career back on track, or prompt interest from Manchester United, Milan or even Ajax.
Ziyech has been offered an unexpected second chance. He must not waste it.

Topics: Morocco Chelsea Hakim Ziyech World Cup

Aspas ‘hurt’ by Spain snub ahead of World Cup

Aspas ‘hurt’ by Spain snub ahead of World Cup
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

Aspas ‘hurt’ by Spain snub ahead of World Cup

Aspas ‘hurt’ by Spain snub ahead of World Cup
  • The forward has five goals this season in La Liga
  • "It hurts not to go with the national team," he said
Updated 20 September 2022
AFP

BARCELONA: Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas feels “hurt” by Luis Enrique not picking him for the Spanish national team, he told Cadena SER radio station on Tuesday.
The forward has five goals this season in La Liga and is behind only Real Betis’s Borja Iglesias, with six, and top scorer Robert Lewandowski, on eight.
Iglesias was given his first call-up by Luis Enrique for the upcoming Nations League clashes with Switzerland and Portugal, along with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, with Aspas’s chances of going to the World Cup in Qatar now negligible.
“It hurts not to go with the national team,” he said on the show El Larguero. “I’m stubborn and I will fight to the end to go. That prize is around the corner and I will do all I can (to get it).”
Aspas finished as the top scorer of Spanish nationality in four of the last six seasons, including the 2021-22 campaign, when he netted 18 league goals.
“I finished the last season playing well, it hurts that he didn’t call me up,” added Aspas. “I have never had any problems with the coach and if there was, he would have told me, because he speaks his mind.”
Aspas, 35, has not played for Spain since 2019 and has a total of six goals in 18 appearances for his country, the last of them coming against Morocco in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Topics: Spain La Liga Iago Aspas Celta Vigo

Saudi take on Ecuador as World Cup preparations continue

Saudi take on Ecuador as World Cup preparations continue
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi take on Ecuador as World Cup preparations continue

Saudi take on Ecuador as World Cup preparations continue
  • Herve Renard’s men face US next week, amid training in Spain
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

The 26-man Saudi Arabia squad on Monday continued its second phase of preparation for the 2022 World Cup with another training camp in the Spanish city of Alicante, which will be followed up with two friendlies later this month.

The Green Falcons are set to play Ecuador on Sept. 23 and the US four days later.

Both matches will be played at Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia.

The training session took place at La Finca Resort under the watchful eye of French coach Herve Renard with players eased gently into warm-up exercises, before picking up the pace with possession drills, and finally winding down with warm-down stretches.

Training will continue on Tuesday with an evening session as Renard will look to pick up the pace ahead of the first friendly match on Friday.

Topics: Ecuador 2022 World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Talisca’s strike against Al-Batin voted Roshn Saudi League goal of the week

Talisca’s strike against Al-Batin voted Roshn Saudi League goal of the week
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

Talisca’s strike against Al-Batin voted Roshn Saudi League goal of the week

Talisca’s strike against Al-Batin voted Roshn Saudi League goal of the week
  • Al-Nassr’s Brazilian playmaker received 43.8% in a Twitter poll
Updated 20 September 2022
Arab News

Al-Nassr playmaker Anderson Talisca has claimed the Roshn Saudi League goal of the week for his strike against Al-Batin, as voted for by fans on Twitter.

The goal came from a direct free kick and was the second in a comprehensive 4-0 win which saw the Riyadh club climb to fourth in the league standings.

 

 

Talisca received 43.8 percent of the votes, while Abha midfielder Saleh Al-Omari’s goal in the 1-1 draw with Al-Feiha came second with 33.1 percent.

Moussa Marega’s goal for champions Al-Hilal in the 3-0 win over Al-Wehda came third with 23.1 percent.

Topics: football Roshn Saudi League

