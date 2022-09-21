You are here

Oil gives up gains as soaring US dollar offsets Putin's troop mobilization

A big increase in US crude stocks could also weaken oil prices. Analysts forecast US crude stocks rose 2.2 million barrels last week.
A big increase in US crude stocks could also weaken oil prices. Analysts forecast US crude stocks rose 2.2 million barrels last week.
Oil gives up gains as soaring US dollar offsets Putin’s troop mobilization

Oil gives up gains as soaring US dollar offsets Putin’s troop mobilization
NEW YORK: Oil prices gave up early gains on Wednesday as a soaring dollar and global recession fears offset worries about a Russian military mobilization.

A big increase in US crude stocks could also weaken oil prices. Analysts forecast US crude stocks rose 2.2 million barrels last week.

On Tuesday, data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed crude stocks rose 1.0 million barrels in the week to Sept. 16.

Brent futures were 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, lower at $90.52 a barrel by 10:13 a.m. EDT (1413 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.66.

Both contracts were up more than $2 earlier in the session.

Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilization, saying he was defending Russian territories and that the West wanted to destroy the country.

“The oil complex (advanced) largely off Putin’s apparent escalation of the Ukraine war,” analysts at energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said, noting the strong dollar and expected higher US interest rates will limit oil price gains.

Oil prices soared to a multiyear high in March after the Ukraine war broke out. EU sanctions banning seaborne imports of Russian crude will come into force on Dec. 5.

Investors this week have been bracing for another aggressive interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve that they fear could lead to recession and plunging fuel demand.

The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points for the third time in a row later on Wednesday in its drive to rein in inflation.

The dollar was on track for its highest close against a basket of other currencies in over 20 years. A strong dollar reduces demand for oil by making the fuel more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Signs of a recovery in Chinese demand, hit by COVID-19 shutdowns, had also helped lift prices earlier in the session.

At least three Chinese state oil refineries and a privately run mega refiner are considering increasing runs by up to 10 percent in October from September, eyeing stronger demand and a possible surge in fourth-quarter fuel exports, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Meanwhile, the US said that it did not expect a breakthrough on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at this week’s UN General Assembly, reducing the prospects of a return of Iranian barrels to the international market.

The OPEC+ producer grouping — the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and associates including Russia — is now falling a record 3.58 million barrels per day short of its production targets, or about 3.5 percent of global demand. The shortfall highlights the underlying tightness of supply in the market.

Topics: Oil WTI Brent OPEC OPEC+

Saudi food chain Raydan wins CMA's approval to cut capital by 53%

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi food chain Raydan wins CMA’s approval to cut capital by 53%

Saudi food chain Raydan wins CMA’s approval to cut capital by 53%
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Raydan Food Co. has been given the go-ahead from Saudi Arabia’s market’s watchdog to reduce its capital by 53 percent.

The company is cutting its capital from SR338 million ($90 million) to SR158 million, according to a bourse filing, and has now received approval from the Capital Market Authority.

This reduction plan was made in order to restructure the company’s capital structure in order to recover losses.

Raydan Food reported earlier that its accumulated losses reached SR179 million in the first half of the year, representing 53 percent of its share capital.

This approval is subject to the approval of the company’s shareholders and completion of the necessary procedures under applicable regulations, as stated in the statement.

 

Topics: Raydan Capital Market Authority (CMA)

MENA Project Tracker — ADSSC tenders Scada and data center contracts; Dubai investments to start $272m community project

MENA Project Tracker — ADSSC tenders Scada and data center contracts; Dubai investments to start $272m community project
Updated 4 min 48 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

MENA Project Tracker — ADSSC tenders Scada and data center contracts; Dubai investments to start $272m community project

MENA Project Tracker — ADSSC tenders Scada and data center contracts; Dubai investments to start $272m community project
Updated 4 min 48 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Kuwait Oil Co. has awarded two contracts to Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting and Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Co., reported MEED. 

Alghanim will work on the construction of remote header manifolds in the south and east of Kuwait, but KOC has yet to divulge the contract’s value details. 

The second 15.5 million Kuwaiti dinar ($50.2 million) contract — handled by Heisco — is for the provision of marine fleet staff. 

ADSSC tenders two Scada and data center contracts  

Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Co. has started bids on two separate contracts for the development of a Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition — also known as a Scada system — and a disaster recovery data center facility.

The first contract entails creating the hardware and software of the Scada system, and constructing a new command and control center building.

Bids for this project are expected by Oct. 10, reported MEED.

As for the disaster recovery data center contract, its work includes restoring and fixing ADSSC’s digital infrastructure and digital operations — when its primary data center becomes unavailable.

The client is expecting bids for this contract on an earlier date of Oct. 3.  

Dubai investments to start $272m community project

Dubai Investments will start the construction of the 1 billion UAE dirham ($272 million) Danah Bay community project next month, which will be located on the island of Al Marjan in Ras Al Khaimah, reported Zawya.

“Construction will commence in October 2022 and the first phase of the project is expected to be completed by December 2024,” said Khalid Bin Kalban, vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments.

The beach-front project consists of luxury townhouses, villas ranging from two to four bedrooms, and apartments along the island’s coast, according to Zawya.

Additionally, it will include a four-star hotel under the management of Millennium Hotels & Resorts.

Topics: MENA project tracker Kuwait oil company Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Co

Al-Jouf region sees $51.5m investment contracts for varied  schemes 

Al-Jouf region sees $51.5m investment contracts for varied  schemes 
Updated 25 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Jouf region sees $51.5m investment contracts for varied  schemes 

Al-Jouf region sees $51.5m investment contracts for varied  schemes 
Updated 25 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Investment contracts worth over SR194 million ($51.5 million) were signed for 26 projects in the Al-Jouf region during the meeting of its Governor with the region’s mayor and other investors on Sept. 21. 

These projects are spread across varied service schemes including tourist and entertainment resorts, shops, restaurants, educational, health and sports activities and advertising panels, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The region’s Governor Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz stressed on the rich qualitative investment opportunities in Al-Jouf that contribute to accelerating the movement of trade.

This comes as the “Invest in Al-Jouf" forum was recently held in the region, pointing out the opportunities and benefits of investing in the municipal sector and other promising sectors in the region. The forum highlighted the facilities provided by the concerned authorities to bolster investment and promote an economic renaissance.

Topics: Saudi Al-Jouf contracts Investment Projects

Saudi Aramco awards $40m steel pipes contract to homegrown producer

Saudi Aramco awards $40m steel pipes contract to homegrown producer
Updated 30 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco awards $40m steel pipes contract to homegrown producer

Saudi Aramco awards $40m steel pipes contract to homegrown producer
Updated 30 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has awarded a deal worth SR149.8 million ($40 million) to Saudi Steel Pipe Co. for the supply of oil and gas steel pipes.

Saudi Steel Pipe expects to see financial impact from its new order in the second and third quarters of 2023, it said in a bourse filing.

In May, the pipe producer signed a 10-month contract worth SR97 million with Saudi Aramco to supply the latter with oil and gas steel pipes.

Meanwhile, in June it won a contract worth SR58 million to supply oil giant Aramco with steel pipes for oil and gas extraction

 

 

Topics: Saudi Aramco steel pipes Contract

Hospitality giant Alhokair calls for shareholder vote on 52% capital cut

Hospitality giant Alhokair calls for shareholder vote on 52% capital cut
Updated 33 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Hospitality giant Alhokair calls for shareholder vote on 52% capital cut

Hospitality giant Alhokair calls for shareholder vote on 52% capital cut
Updated 33 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest hospitality firms, has invited its shareholders to vote for a capital reduction of 52 percent.

Alhokair Group’s plan calls for reducing the company’s share capital by SR650 million ($173 million) to SR315 million, according to a bourse filing

The hospitality giant said that the move was made in order to “amortize 98 percent of accumulated losses,”

Earlier this week, Alhokair was granted approval by the Capital Market Authority for the capital cut.

Topics: Saudi hospitality CMA Capital

