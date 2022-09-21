You are here

Rights watchdog condemns arrest of Iranian photojournalist

(Credit: Yalda Moaiery)
  • Reporter detained by security forces while covering anti-state protests in Tehran
LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists has demanded the immediate release of Iranian photojournalist Yalda Moaiery, who was arrested by authorities while covering anti-state protests in Tehran.

“Iranian authorities must understand that they can’t hide the country’s nationwide anti-state protests by jailing journalists,” Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, said on Tuesday.

“Authorities must free photojournalist Yalda Moaiery immediately and unconditionally, and cease the practice of arbitrarily locking up members of the press at this critical moment for Iran,” he added.

Protests erupted across the country last week following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by morality police after allegedly violating Iran’s compulsory hijab law.

Women took to the streets on Saturday to protest against police brutality and demand a relaxation of Islamic law under which women are required to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

Many also posted videos on social media of themselves chopping off their hair and setting their hijabs on fire.

According to exile-based Iranian human rights group Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, at least seven other people have been killed during the protests.
 

 

Moaiery was reportedly hit during her arrest and forced into a van with tens of other female protesters before being taken to Qarchak prison, a female-only detention facility in the city of Varamin, southeast of Tehran.

“In the event that anything happens to me (while in custody), it is the responsibility of the ruling system,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Throughout her career, Moaiery has documented conflicts and natural disasters in parts of the world including Afghanistan, Iraq and Lebanon. Her photographs have been featured in international magazines and newspapers, such as Time, Newsweek, San Francisco Chronicle, Le Monde and El Pais.

In 2019, she gained notoriety when she spoke out against President Donald Trump after he used one of her photos to hit out at the Iranian regime.

This is not the first time Iranian women have come together to protest against being forced to wear the hijab. Last July, women shared photos and videos of their heads unveiled on Iran’s National Day of Hijab and Chastity.

In 2018, a Girls of Revolution Street’s protest, a movement started after a woman took off her headscarf in central Tehran, led to the arrest of 29 people.

According to media rights group Reporters Without Borders, Iran is one of the world’s 10 worst countries in terms of media freedom and ranks 178 out of 180 countries on the 2022 World Press Freedom Index.

Instagram disrupted across Iran amid protests

Instagram disrupted across Iran amid protests
Updated 21 September 2022
AP

Instagram disrupted across Iran amid protests

Instagram disrupted across Iran amid protests
  • Protests erupted after a woman who was detained by the country’s morality police for allegedly wearing her Islamic headscarf too loosely was reported dead last week
  • In a separate development, hackers took down the websites of several Iranian state agencies
Updated 21 September 2022
AP

DUBAI: Iranians saw their access to Instagram, one of the few Western social media platforms still available in the country, disrupted on Wednesday following days of mass protests over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police.
NetBlocks, a London-based group that monitors Internet access, reported widespread disruptions. Witnesses inside Iran, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of security concerns, said they were unable to log on using mobile phones or home connections.
There was no immediate comment from Iranian authorities on the disruption to Instagram, which would limit the ability of protesters to organize and share information.
Iran already blocks Facebook, Telegram, Twitter and YouTube, even though top Iranian officials use public accounts on such platforms. Many Iranians get around the bans using virtual private networks, known as VPNs, and proxies.
In a separate development, the website of Iran’s Central Bank was briefly taken down on Wednesday as hackers claimed they had targeted the websites of several Iranian state agencies. Later, the official websites of Iran’s president and supreme leader were down.
The apparent cyberattack came amid days of protests over the death of a woman who was detained by the country’s morality police for allegedly wearing her Islamic headscarf too loosely. It also came hours before Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi addressed the United Nations General Assembly.
Central Bank spokesman Mostafa Qamarivafa denied that the bank itself was hacked, saying only that the website was “inaccessible” because of an attack on a server that hosts it, in remarks carried by the official IRNA news agency. The website was later restored.
The Culture Ministry’s website was also unavailable as of Wednesday afternoon.
Hackers linked to the shadowy Anonymous movement said they targeted other Iranian state agencies, including state TV and the office of the presidential spokesman.
Iran has been the target of several cyberattacks in recent years.
In February, dissident hackers put up an anti-government message on a website that streams state television programming. Last year, an online group released video footage from inside Iran’s notorious Evin prison that it claimed to have acquired through hacking.
Later that year, a cyberattack crippled gas stations across the country, creating long lines of angry motorists unable to get subsidized fuel for days. Messages accompanying the attack appeared to refer to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Other attacks, which Iran has blamed on Israel, have targeted its nuclear program and industrial sites.
Iranians have been protesting for days over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was arrested by the morality police last week. The police say she died of a heart attack and was not mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account, saying she had no previous heart issues and that they were prevented from seeing her body.
The UN human rights office says the morality police have stepped up operations in recent months and resorted to more violent methods, including slapping women, beating them with batons and shoving them into police vehicles.
Amini’s funeral on Saturday sparked protests in the western Kurdish region, where she was from, which eventually spread across country and reached the capital, Tehran. The protesters have clashed with police and chanted against the Islamic Republic itself.
Raisi has called for an investigation into Amini’s death. Iranian officials have blamed the protests on unnamed foreign countries that they say are trying to foment unrest.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made no reference to the protests in a meeting on Wednesday with veterans of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war.
Iran has seen waves of protests in recent years, mainly over a long-running economic crisis exacerbated by Western sanctions linked to its nuclear program.
The Biden administration and European allies have been working to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, in which Iran curbed its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief, but the talks have been deadlocked for months.
In his speech at the UN, Raisi said Iran is committed to reviving the nuclear agreement but questioned whether it could trust America’s commitment to any accord.
Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. It began ramping up its nuclear activities after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 agreement, and experts say it now likely has enough highly-enriched uranium to make a bomb if it chooses to do so.

TikTok to verify political accounts in US, ban campaign fundraising

  • The announcement comes as social media platforms are working to clamp down on political misinformation ahead of the US midterm elections in November
  • The social media app has banned political advertising on its platform since 2019
LONDON: TikTok will begin requiring accounts belonging to US government departments, politicians and political parties to be verified and will ban videos aimed at campaign fundraising, the short-form video app said on Wednesday.
The move comes as TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, and other social media platforms are working to clamp down on political misinformation ahead of the US midterm elections in November, after years of being criticized for allowing such content to flourish on their services.
Political accounts can submit a request for verification, TikTok said, and the company will also work to confirm the authenticity of profiles it believes belong to politicians or political parties.
A verified account, indicated by a blue check mark on TikTok and other platforms like Twitter, means the platform has confirmed the ownership of the account.
TikTok has long faced scrutiny from US lawmakers, who have questioned the Chinese-owned app’s safeguards of user data. The app has also sought to preserve its image as a place for dance videos and comedy skits, and has banned political advertising since 2019.
To help enforce the ban, accounts belonging to politicians and parties will automatically be prevented from accessing advertising features, TikTok said in a blog post.
TikTok said it will update its policies to prohibit campaign fundraising. Content that will be banned under the new policy includes videos from politicians soliciting donations or political parties directing users to make a donation on their website.
The accounts will also be prohibited from using money-making features available to influencers on the app, like digital payments and gifting.

Twitter expands recommendations push with new tests

  • Twitter has also said it is building tools for users to control and provide feedback on recommended content
LONDON: Twitter is expanding how it recommends posts from accounts that users do not follow, the social media company announced on Tuesday.
As part of the expansion, it is also building tools for users to control and provide feedback on that content.
“With millions of people signing up for Twitter every day, we want to make it easier for everyone to connect with accounts and Topics that interest them,” Twitter said in a blog post.
The tests come as social media companies double down this year on what they call “unconnected content,” or posts from accounts users do not follow, after short video app TikTok shot to prominence relying entirely on algorithm-driven suggestions.
Among the new designs Twitter has been testing is placement of “related tweets” below conversations on a tweet detail page, said Angela Wise, a senior director of product management responsible for “discovery” on the service.
Twitter is also experimenting with an “X” tool that users may click to remove recommended tweets they do not like from their timelines, the blog post said.
Competitor Meta Platforms is aiming to double the percentage of recommended content that fills its users’ feeds on Facebook and Instagram by the end of 2023, it disclosed in July.
Twitter is making less of a wholesale shift than that, having embraced recommended tweets in its home timeline as far back as 2014, although at least some of its redesigns likewise include nods to TikTok.
In one recent experiment presenting a choice between algorithmic and chronological versions of its home timeline, it renamed the algorithmic version “For You,” the same as TikTok’s main page, for example.
Twitter’s Wise said the company’s discovery efforts were largely aimed at new users, who have yet to figure out which accounts to follow and generally send the company fewer signals about their interests than do prolific longtime tweeters.
Some users have complained about “related tweets” exposing them to irrelevant hyperpartisan content and creating confusion over which tweets were part of a conversation and which were suggested by algorithm.

'House of the Dragon' breaks records in MENA, OSN says

  • HBO drama series is the best-performing series premiere to date on all platforms
LONDON: HBO’s fantasy drama television series “House of the Dragon” set a new record by becoming the best-performing series premiere to date on all platforms in the Middle East and North Africa region, OSN revealed.

Since it first aired on Aug. 21, “House of the Dragon” attracted an unprecedented number of viewers with the first episode beating out the finale of the franchise’s predecessor, “Game of Thrones,” by more than 25 percent.

“‘House of the Dragon’ is by far the biggest launch in the history of OSN and has quickly found a loyal and dedicated fanbase that has fallen in love with this immersive fantasy drama,” said Joe Kawkabani, OSN group CEO.

“We aim to continue breaking records and bring premium content to the screens of all our audiences across the region.”

OSN+ and OSN Showcase, the streaming platforms of the Dubai-based entertainment content company OSN Group, reported having a never-seen-before growth in users and trialists since the premiere, with a skyrocketing engagement rate of 50 percent audience reach on the channel.

Adding to the list of successes, the drama series also recorded the longest total duration watched for a single title as well as the highest subscriber rating of any series premiere to date for both OSN Showcase and OSN+.

The “House of the Dragon” companion content, including “House of the Dragon: The House That Dragons Built,” also confirmed a strong fanbase for George R.R. Martin’s epic fantasy, with behind-the-scenes exclusive episodes witnessing unprecedented demand and maintaining a place on the platform’s top five most viewed shows since Aug. 24.

The 10-episode series based on American novelist Martin’s book titled “Fire & Blood” is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and tells the story of the House Targaryen, one of the families from the epic fantasy novel series “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

Afghanistan sets out to ban TikTok, PUBG this year

  • Afghanistan has around 10 million internet users
  • Taliban spokesperson previously said ban was to prevent youth ‘from being misled’ 
MODASER ISLAMI

KABUL: The Afghan government is set to ban video-sharing platform TikTok and online multi-player game PUBG within the next three months, an official confirmed on Tuesday, following a string of bans on content deemed immoral since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year.

The Taliban announced a ban on both popular apps earlier this year, with the group’s Spokesman Inamullah Samangani saying in April that the move was necessary to “prevent the younger generation from being misled.”

Internet access in Afghanistan, along with its youth population, has grown rapidly in recent years, with 10 million users, according to data from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. More than 63 percent of the country’s population of 40 million are under 25 years old.

Afghan officials agreed on a timeline for the ban over the weekend after a discussion with telecommunication companies and internet service providers in the country, the ministry’s Spokesman Anayatullah Alokozai told Arab News.

“After a series of meetings that we had with telecommunications companies, the companies promised in the latest meeting on Saturday that they will close TikTok in one month and PUBG game in three months,” Alokozai said on Tuesday.

The upcoming ban on TikTok is likely the Taliban’s attempt to curtail dissent, Afghan journalist Abdulhaq Omeri told Arab News.

“TikTok users have recently increased in Afghanistan. People criticize the actions of the Taliban’s government in live videos and short clips. Through banning TikTok, the Taliban want to stop them,” he said.

In South Asia, TikTok and PUBG are currently banned in India. The former was also briefly banned in Pakistan last year when Islamabad called on the platform to control content deemed immoral and indecent.

Omeri said “it is impossible for the Taliban to succeed in banning TikTok and PUBG,” as similar moves in other countries were not effective with people circumventing the ban with the help of virtual private networks.

But some Afghans say the ban could be a good thing for the younger generation.

“PUBG and TikTok are a threat to the youth’s future as most of them are having difficulties in their studies and are facing mental health issues,” Omeri said.

Manizha Khan, an education specialist from Kabul, pointed to how some users had spent too much time on the game and “become very loud and rude.”

“I would be very happy if PUBG is banned because it is extremely addictive and promotes violence and abuse among the youth,” Khan told Arab News.

She lamented the TikTok ban, however, as she has been using the app to lift her spirits, listening to interpretations of the Holy Qur’an and watching cooking videos.

“I personally use TikTok for daily motivation away from social life, which I currently don’t have much of,” Khan said. “The ban will take this opportunity from me.”

