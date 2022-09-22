You are here

Scotland down Ukraine to boost Nations League push

Scotland down Ukraine to boost Nations League push
Scotland's Lyndon Dykes, third left, scores his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Ukraine, at Hampden Park, in Glasgow, Wednesday. (AP)
Updated 22 September 2022
AFP

Scotland down Ukraine to boost Nations League push

Scotland down Ukraine to boost Nations League push
  • The Scots have moved above Ukraine to the top of the group as they chase promotion to League A
Updated 22 September 2022
AFP

GLASFOW: Scotland boosted their bid for Nations League promotion and gained a measure of revenge over Ukraine with a 3-0 win in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Steve Clarke’s side dominated a one-sided clash at Hampden Park but had to wait until the last 20 minutes for their goals as John McGinn’s opener and Lyndon Dykes’ brace sent them top of Group B1.

Scotland were beaten 3-1 by Ukraine in an emotionally-charged World Cup playoff at Hampden Park in June.

Their failure to qualify for a first World Cup since 1998 still hurts Clarke’s players, so this was a cathartic result, albeit one they would rather have had four months ago.

Ukraine’s hopes of providing a rare moment of levity in their war-torn nation by reaching the World Cup were eventually dashed as they lost to Wales in the playoff final.

A shadow of the team that beat Scotland in the playoffs, Ukraine provided little resistance as Scotland made it three wins from their four Nations League matches.

The Scots have moved above Ukraine to the top of the group as they chase promotion to League A.

While the competition is derided by some, Scotland are well aware of the Nations League’s importance after securing a Euro 2020 playoff through winning their Nations League group.

In their final group games, Scotland host the Republic of Ireland on Saturday before traveling to Ukraine on Sept. 27.

“I’m pleased for the players. They suffered in the summer more than anybody,” Clarke said.

“We did a lot of work in the short period we had, a lot of it very boring work in the lecture room, and they obviously took it all on board. They were excellent.

“Sometimes you need to respond in football and it’s nice that we’ve responded in this way.”

Dykes added: “Obviously I wanted to impact the game, I was disappointed I wasn’t starting. The manager went with Che (Adams).

“But I came on, I changed the game and got two goals and we got three points so it’s good.”

After a minute’s applause before kick-off to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Scotland should have taken an immediate lead when Che Adams shot straight at Ukraine keeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Adams narrowly failed to convert Ryan Christie’s cross moments later before Nathan Patterson’s delivery was glanced wide by McGinn.

Scotland’s fast start had Ukraine pinned back and the chances kept coming.

Christie headed over from Stuart Armstrong’s cross and Armstrong forced a fumbled save from Trubin.

Scotland’s momentum was interrupted when Everton defender Patterson was stretchered off with a possible knee injury.

Mykhaylo Mudryk should have capitalized on a wayward clearance from Craig Gordon but his scuffed finish saved the Scotland ‘keeper’s blushes early in the second half.

Clarke’s team kept pressing and came within a whisker of breaking the deadlock as Adams headed McGinn’s cross onto the bar before the striker’s follow-up was saved by Trubin.

By the time Armstrong headed another good chance wide it seemed Scotland were destined for a frustrating night.

But McGinn rewarded Scotland’s relentless pressure in the 70th minute as the Aston Villa midfielder rolled his man inside the area and fired into the far corner.

Ukraine appealed for a foul but the referee did not check the monitor after getting advice from his video assistant.

QPR striker Dykes put the result beyond doubt 10 minutes later with a powerful header from fellow substitute Ryan Fraser’s corner.

Scotland were rampant and Dykes headed his second goal from another Fraser corner in the 87th minute.

Topics: UEFA Nations League Scotland Ukraine

Updated 44 min 58 sec ago
AFP

Embattled Suns owner Sarver to sell NBA club

Embattled Suns owner Sarver to sell NBA club
Updated 44 min 58 sec ago
AFP

 

Sarver’s decision was welcomed by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as well as Sarver’s co-owners and the NBA Players’ Association

AFP

LOS ANGELES: Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, banned for a year and fined $10 million by the NBA for racist and misogynist remarks and workplace bullying, said Wednesday he will sell the team.

Following the punishments imposed last week, NBA players union executive director Tamika Tremaglio called for Sarver to be banned for life, and NBA stars LeBron James and Chris Paul declared the penalties too light.

Major sponsor PayPal said it would not renew its deal with the team if Sarver were still involved, and Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi called for Sarver to resign.

“In our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear... whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past,” Sarver said in a statement.

“For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and (Women’s NBA) Mercury.”

Sarver’s decision was welcomed by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as well as Sarver’s co-owners and the NBA Players’ Association.

“I fully support the decision by Robert Sarver to sell the Phoenix Suns and Mercury,” Silver said in a statement. “This is the right next step for the organization and community.”

Added NBPA President CJ McCollum: “We thank Mr. Sarver for making a swift decision that was in the best interest of our sports community.”

Silver had said when the sanctions were announced that he didn’t think the violations rose to the level of forcing Sarver, the Suns managing partner, to sell the club, as was done in 2014 with former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling over racist remarks.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, had said the league “got this wrong” with that decision.

On Wednesday, he tweeted his approval that Sarver will sell.

“I’m so proud to be a part of a league committed to progress!” James said.

In announcing the sale, Sarver declared it “the best course of action for everyone.”

Sarver was banned and fined after a 10-month probe into his 18-year tenure at the Suns.

The NBA had commissioned the investigation in the wake of a damning ESPN report on the club’s “toxic” work environment.

Investigators found that Sarver “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and League rules and policies.” 

“This conduct included the use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees; sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying,” their report said.

Investigators, from the law firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, said multiple witnesses told them Sarver’s aggressive behavior often seemed intended “solely to provoke a reaction from employees — to embarrass them or assert dominance over them.”

Sarver said Wednesday he thought the one-year suspension would give him time to “focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.”

Amid the ongoing criticism, however, he decided that he didn’t want to be “a distraction.”

Suns Legacy Partners, the group that manages the Suns and Mercury, said the decision was “in the best interest of the organization and community.”

The group acknowledged the “courage of the people who came forward” and said Sarver’s departure was only part of the task of reshaping the work environment of the franchise.

“While we are proud of our progress and the culture of respect and integrity we are building, we know there remains work to do and relationships to rebuild,” their statement said.

Topics: basketball NBA Phoenix Suns

Bayern Munich in crisis, 4 Bundesliga games without a win

Bayern Munich in crisis, 4 Bundesliga games without a win
Updated 22 September 2022
AP

Bayern Munich in crisis, 4 Bundesliga games without a win

Bayern Munich in crisis, 4 Bundesliga games without a win
  • It’s not the first time Bayern have endured a hangover before the annual Oktoberfest celebrations
Updated 22 September 2022
AP

BERLIN: Munich’s Oktoberfest is in full swing but Germany’s most successful soccer club is in no mood to party.

Bayern Munich are in crisis after four consecutive Bundesliga games without a win.

Doubt, uncertainty, disbelief — and anger. They’ve all been evident at the club since Bavarian rival Augsburg defeated Julian Nagelsmann’s star-studded team 1-0 on Saturday.

There was muted enthusiasm from the team and officials as they donned their traditional Bavarian outfits to visit the Oktoberfest on Sunday — smiles for the cameras, but little cheer.

The 10-time defending champions had started the season brilliantly, clocking 15 goals and conceding just one in their opening three games for the best start any team has ever made to the Bundesliga.

Then it stopped.

Bayern haven’t won since — being held to three consecutive draws by Borussia Monchengladbach, Union Berlin and Stuttgart — before Saturday’s shock also brought an end to Bayern’s league-record of scoring in 87 consecutive games. Leipzig was the last team to hold Bayern scoreless in the Bundesliga on Feb. 9, 2020.

“In the first three, four or five weeks we didn’t allow the opponents any chance,” Bayern midfielder Marcel Sabitzer said, “but then suddenly everything was gone.”

It’s not the first time Bayern have endured a hangover before the annual Oktoberfest celebrations. Niko Kovac’s team lost before festival visits in 2018 and 2019, while Carlo Ancelotti was fired shortly after the team’s 2017 visit. Pep Guardiola was the last Bayern coach to oversee a win right before the Oktoberfest in 2015.

The event did not take place last year or the year before due to the unpredictable development of COVID-19 infections and restrictions.

Nagelsmann, who had been expected to lead Bayern to more than “only” the Bundesliga in his second season in charge, appears stumped, struggling for answers amid his team’s slump.

“I need to think about everything, about myself, the situation, about everything,” a visibly peeved Nagelsmann said in the post-game press conference on Saturday.

Nagelsmann bristled when he was asked if the team missed Robert Lewandowski, who switched to Barcelona in the offseason and has continued his goal-scoring ways in Spain.

“It’s all the same what I say,” Nagelsmann said. “If I say ‘no,’ then everyone will say ‘he doesn’t know the problem,’ and if I say ‘yes,’ you’ll all write ‘he misses Lewandowski.’ The answer doesn’t matter.”

But it’s clear that Bayern has a problem converting chances. The team had 19 efforts at goal against Augsburg — two of those from Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer — but in the end it was Neuer’s counterpart Rafał Gikiewicz who was celebrating several outstanding saves.

Bayern veteran Thomas Müller said he was “angry” after the third draw. After the fourth game without a win, he said, “we’re standing here stunned and devastated. It matches the weather, it’s getting darker.”

Sadio Mane is being criticized for the first time since joining from Liverpool. The Senegal star scored three goals in his first three Bundesliga appearances, but none since.

There has also been speculation about Nagelsmann’s future, with some linking former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel with the club. Tuchel is available after he was fired by Chelsea earlier this month.

But both Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn and club president Herbert Hainer said they were backing Nagelsmann and were not even thinking of a change.

“We’re completely convinced by Julian Nagelsmann and our whole team,” Hainer told local newspapers Münchner Merkur and TZ. “The season has just started and we know we have the potential to achieve our big goals.”

While Bayern are struggling in the Bundesliga, the team’s Champions League campaign is off to a winning start after victories at Inter Milan and at home over Barcelona.

Inter defender Robin Gosens is surprised by Bayern’s domestic troubles.

“When we played against Bayern, we all sat in the dressing room after the game and thought: ‘Wow, what intensity they have in their game,’” Gosens said Monday after joining the rest of the Germany squad for upcoming internationals. “It’s already the absolute top level in Europe and in the world. They took us by surprise, overran us and showed twice the intensity we did.”

There were warning signs, however, in Bayern’s 2-0 win over Barcelona last week, when the visitors created more chances and were only caught out by quick-fire goals after the interval.

Then came the first loss of the season at modest Augsburg.

The international break is giving Bayern’s players and officials time to think about the situation. The next game, against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sept. 30, will show whether that was beneficial or not.

Topics: Bayern Munich Bundesliga

Tom Kim the Presidents Cup ‘secret weapon’ for Internationals

Tom Kim the Presidents Cup ‘secret weapon’ for Internationals
Updated 22 September 2022
AFP

Tom Kim the Presidents Cup ‘secret weapon’ for Internationals

Tom Kim the Presidents Cup ‘secret weapon’ for Internationals
  • Internationals assistant captain K.J. Choi said Kim “has quality and a strong mind. He’s very personable, very fun. He has good English, better than mine.”
  • Kim’s excitement is infectious, teammates said
Updated 22 September 2022
AFP

CHARLOTTE: On the 12th hole at Quail Hollow on Wednesday during his final practice round for the Presidents Cup, 20-year-old South Korean star Kim Joo-hyung botched a math calculation.

“Is that college math?” teased Internationals assistant captain Geoff Ogilvy.

“Dude, I didn’t even graduate from high school,” Kim said.

The world No. 22 and youngest player on the global squad has been a joker to keep the locker room lighthearted as the Internationals prepare to face the US, who lead the rivalry 11-1-1 after eight consecutive triumphs.

Kim, nicknamed Tom for his youthful love of Thomas the Tank Engine, is the Seoul-born son of a teaching professional who grew up in Australia, the Philippines and Thailand and turned pro in May 2018 at age 15.

He finished third in last year’s Scottish Open, earned PGA playing rights for this past season and won his first PGA title last month in nearby Greensboro.

“Tom could be our little secret weapon,” said teammate Adam Scott. “He’s a confident young kid. He has won on the PGA Tour and this is the next challenge in his career. He’s obviously good enough to do it on the big stage. This is his first real opportunity.”

Kim, one of a record four South Koreans on the squad, accepts his role as a motivator with aplomb.

“I’m the youngest guy on the team and I’m a big jokester, so playing that role, I feel like I can bring good energy and enlightenment to the team,” he said. “When things get tough, I feel I can bring people up. That’s going to be my role.”

Compatriot Im Sung-jae, who delivered 3.5 points for the Internationals in 2019, is fine with the “baby” antics.

“He has got a great sense of humor, brings a lot of positive energy and obviously he’s the youngest player, so he’s kind of the baby,” Im said. “Brings a lot of humor to keep the energy very lighthearted.”

Kim has found a new audience for his humor.

“I just like to joke around a lot. I’m lucky enough that they don’t give me (abuse) for it,” he said. “It’s a great vibe, definitely enjoyable in the team room.”

That could carry over to the course if he is matched against US pal Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked Masters champion.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to trash talk to Jordan Spieth. I’m not that close enough,” Kim said. “But I think Scottie, he gives me a really hard time. It would be fun if I could play with him. We’d probably give each other a hard time.”

Internationals assistant captain K.J. Choi said Kim “has quality and a strong mind. He’s very personable, very fun. He has good English, better than mine.”

That, Scott said, could be a key link in uniting players from all over the world.

“He’s going to help bring our team together even more,” Scott said. “It really helps integrate our team.”

“He’s obviously speaking perfect English,” 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama said. “He’s mixing with the team really well. A great player. I feel like he’s got a great tee shot and short game.”

Kim’s excitement is infectious, teammates said.

“To just come in here with an energy like this is the biggest moment of his life, it kind of brings everyone else into that frame of mind,” said Australian Cam Davis.

“He’s super fluent and super funny so he really helps the whole team mesh,” said Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz. “That’s only going to help us.”

Topics: Presidents Cup Kim Joo-hyung

Saudi Sports for All calls on residents to take 92m steps with National Day campaign across the Kingdom

Saudi Sports for All calls on residents to take 92m steps with National Day campaign across the Kingdom
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Sports for All calls on residents to take 92m steps with National Day campaign across the Kingdom

Saudi Sports for All calls on residents to take 92m steps with National Day campaign across the Kingdom
  • SFA urges people to get their fitness plans into gear under the slogan ‘Move, because your movement moves our nation’
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: In celebration of the Kingdom’s 92nd National Day, the Saudi Sports for All Federation is picking up the pace of its efforts to create a healthier Saudi Arabia.

The federation has challenged residents of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to walk 92 million steps in September in honor of the 92nd Saudi National Day.

Adopting a new slogan — “Move, because your movement moves our nation” — the federation is urging people across the country with its National Day campaign to accelerate the Kingdom’s transformation by shifting their fitness plans into gear.

 

 

For the campaign, the SFA has developed different relatable scenarios for people on “why we move.”

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, SFA president, said that the federation always marks Saudi National Day in a specific way with “big wellness challenges.”

“Every year, we have put out a nationwide call for our healthy active community to participate in goals, and every year you have delivered,” he said. “This year, we want you to be louder and prouder than ever before about every step that you contribute toward our goal. I’ll be walking, you’ll all be walking, and the SFA wants to see you in action, so tag our channels.”

In the run-up to, on, and after Saudi National Day, SFA has put together a diverse program of sporting events, experiences and engagements to get people moving.

This will include the National Day steps virtual walking challenge held around the country. Launched on the SFA App, the challenge calls on people to walk 92 million steps and as an added incentive, more than a 1,000 people will be rewarded for participating in the challenge. By participating, they will be automatically entered into a raffle to win SFA hampers, with a lucky few set to win an iPhone or Apple Watch.

Additionally, a cycling event will be hosted on Sept. 23 in collaboration with the Saudi Cycling Federation, inviting riders in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Eastern Province to pedal up to 15 km.

The SFA National Day campaign forms part of the federations’ efforts to offer more people access to world-class provisions and activities with the vision of creating a healthier society in line with the Quality of Life Program objectives.

Topics: Saudi Sports for All Federation Saudi Arabia Saudi National Day 2022

Saudi ‘rugby guy’ raising profile of sport in Kingdom

Saudi ‘rugby guy’ raising profile of sport in Kingdom
Saudi club playing in the Dubai 7s tournament. (Supplied)
Updated 21 September 2022
Jasmine Bager

Saudi ‘rugby guy’ raising profile of sport in Kingdom

Saudi ‘rugby guy’ raising profile of sport in Kingdom
  • President of Saudi Arabian Rugby Federation Ali Aldajani passing on love of game to new generation of Saudis, expats
  • Rugby played in Kingdom for almost 50 years, now being developed from grass roots to professional level
Updated 21 September 2022
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: Ali Aldajani never thought that one day he would become well-known in his country as “the rugby guy.”
As president of the Saudi Arabian Rugby Federation the 29-year-old has fond memories of his early years in the game and pride in how much the sport means to him today.
Growing up in the Kingdom, Aldajani was always an athlete. He played football, tennis, basketball, and took part in track and field events. When he moved to Canada at the age of 14, he decided to delve into a contact sport. Since his school did not have an American football team, he decided to try rugby.
After four months of training, he started to lose interest in the game — until he played his first match.
After that, he was hooked on the sport and the community behind it. He dropped his other sports to focus on rugby and when he returned to the Kingdom after finishing school, decided to stick with it.
He told Arab News: “When I came back in 2019, at the time, I was playing with Bahrain rugby, semi-professionally, and I heard that the Saudi rugby committee had been dissolved.
“I was approached by someone who works with the Olympic committee about taking on the role as president, and, at the time, I was 26. I really wasn’t sure what I was able to do or what I could do, but I just knew that I liked the sport so decided to give it a try,” he said.
Expats and Saudis have been playing rugby in private compounds after work since the 1970s. Aldajani said the majority of them were businessmen, lawyers, and other professionals.
“If you look at Saudi Arabia’s position in any sport within the Gulf Cooperation Council, we have probably the biggest ratio of nationals to non-nationals. When you look at other countries like the UAE and Kuwait, a lot of those teams, most of the population is based on expats,” he added.
Rugby union was introduced in the Kingdom by British expats in the mid-20th century. In 2010, the Kingdom enjoyed its first ever international win in a rugby competition. Initially, it was a mix of expat and Saudi players. In 2012, a national team — which was made up of only Saudi players — entered the West Asia 7s competition in the UAE and finished third overall. And in 2014, the country participated in the Asian Games in South Korea.
Aldajani’s SARF board is made up mostly of Saudis but with individuals who have had international experience.
Amal Al-Grafi is the chief executive officer, Dr. Hadeel Ramadan Bakhsh heads the women’s rugby committee, and Lojain Alharbi chairs the finance committee. The communications, grassroots sports, player welfare, and coaching and officiating committees and led by Sami Amin, Mansour Aldehaiman, Waleed Yousef, and Khalid Al-Mansour, respectively, while Patrick Raupach is board adviser and head of the competitions committee.
While the majority of players are men, great efforts are being made to encourage women and girls to take up the sport.
Aldajani said: “Women’s rugby is a very big focus for us, starting with kids in middle and high school — there are some clubs here that are specifically for kids under the age of eight, between the ages of two and four, and up to 12. So those are going pretty strong.
“Our strategy as a federation was to select a few schools that had a blend of Saudi and expat kids, the reason being that the expat kids, or their parents, will most likely have been exposed to the sport back home. So, convincing them to play would be a lot less difficult.
“And because they are meant to sell tickets, now the kids want to participate with their friends, and they know it gets them excited. It’s also something new,” he added.
The federation’s training and education committee concentrates on developing individuals and players to become either match officials, first aiders, or coaches for kids, adults, and even professionals.
Aldajani pointed out that the tight-knit nature of the rugby community ensured that many ex-players ended up getting involved in coaching or helping out in other ways.
“You have a population of players that are engaged beyond retirement age. We focus on playing fifteens and sevens. Sevens is a very fast-paced game involving a lot of sprinting. Most people retire about 28 or 29 but some go on until they are 34. But by the age of 35, the bones start to ache, and break,” he said.
Major positives of the game, he noted, were its inclusivity and culture built on honor, integrity, respect, discipline, and teamwork.
According to Guinness World Records, the oldest international rugby union player was UK-born Colin Stanley who played for Saudi Arabia against Jordan in 2017, aged 58.
Expats in the Kingdom will always be key members of any side, but more Saudis are becoming keen to join in.
“We have the sustainability model where we can always rely on Saudis to keep joining. And what we’re really trying to focus on is using our current infrastructure with expats and embedding it with Saudis.
“The coronavirus pandemic was tough because a lot of us got laid off. For us, as a population and as a sport that relied on our players, we suffered a lot because we lost maybe a quarter to a fifth of our player base. It takes a toll on everything,” Aldajani added.
Despite its tough image, Aldajani said rugby was one of the safest sports he had ever played. But while he was keen to see it expand in schools and beyond, he wanted players to be smart, and prioritize their education.
“Professional athletes have such a short window where they can be really good, and sometimes they’re really good but never make it through. They finish, and perhaps do not work for years, but when they come to needing a job, they find they have no skills.
“Maybe, in a way, my parents really emphasized that. School comes first. I’ve seen a lot of my friends that didn’t do that, and it hasn’t worked out as well for them as it has for me. So, I hope in a way that rugby does not take over a person’s life,” he added.
Variations of the game can be played with less physical contact.
“Touch rugby caters to all ages, all sizes — we have guys that are 350 pounds and play with us, up to guys that are maybe 110 pounds and fly around. It is a sport that can be played co-ed, male and female. It’s really fun,” Aldajani said.
Participation is not for everyone, but rugby is a popular spectator sport. The Rugby World Cup, taking place in France next year, is the third-largest sporting event in the world. Closer to home, rugby is played throughout the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia rugby

