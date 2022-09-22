You are here

Oil Updates — Crude up on supply concerns; China’s crude demand rebounds 
China’s crude oil demand rebounds as refiners prepare to ramp up output. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil rebounded on Thursday after sliding 1 percent in the previous session as concerns over tight supplies heading into winter eclipsed fears of a global recession.

Brent crude futures rose 50 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $90.33 per barrel by 0319 GMT, recouping their losses in early Asia trade. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 45 cents to $83.39.

China’s crude oil demand rebounds 

At least three Chinese state oil refineries and a privately run mega refiner are considering increasing runs by up to 10 percent in October from September, eyeing stronger demand and a possible surge in fourth-quarter fuel exports, Reuters reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Chinese refiners are expecting Beijing to release up to 15 million tons worth of oil products export quotas for the rest of the year to support the no. 2 economy’s sagging exports. Such a move would signal a reversal in China’s oil products export policy, add to global supplies and depress fuel prices.

An official with a state refinery said his plant is eyeing a 10 percent hike in runs from September to about 240,000 barrels per day. “We’re raising runs next month in preparation for a possible opening in exports, though nobody has a clear idea how big the opening would be,” the official said.

A second official with another state refinery said his plant is also planning about an 8 percent hike in throughput next month, but added that the plan had been driven by firmer domestic margins. A third state refinery expects to restart a 60,000-bpd crude unit next month after maintenance, one of the sources said.

China’s single largest refinery Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp, which is capable of processing 800,000 bpd of crude, is aiming to ramp up runs in the coming months from the current levels of 700,000-750,000 bpd, according to two sources familiar with its operations.

A ZPC representative confirmed the firm is considering a run increase due to signs of economic recovery, but declined to elaborate further.

Repsol to begin turnaround at Tarragona oil refinery

Spanish energy giant Repsol is investing €100 million to reduce emissions at its 186,000 bpd Tarragona refinery in Spain, which begins two months of maintenance at the end of the week.

The distillation and hydrotreating fuel units will stop simultaneously on Sept. 23, while the remaining areas of the Tarragona complex, such as the chemical plants, will continue to operate normally, Repsol said.

Repsol has dubbed the project “the most important turnaround ever carried out at the refinery.”

The work is designed to improve the energy efficiency of the complex’s facilities and prevent the emissions of 32,500 tons of carbon dioxide each year.

Repsol aims to be a net zero emissions company by 2050.

Norway’s August gas output exceeds forecast, oil lags

Norway’s crude oil output in August missed the official forecast, while gas output exceeded expectations, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate showed on Wednesday.

Crude oil output rose to 1.77 million bpd in August from 1.64 million bpd in July, compared to a forecast of 1.83 million bpd, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in August averaged 332.8 million cubic meters per day, down from 350.6 mcm per day in July but 4.5 percent above forecast, NPD said.

The full-month gas output fell to 10.8 billion cubic meters from 10.9 bcm in July, the agency said. 

(With input from Reuters)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s central bank raised its key interest rates on Wednesday following a hike by the Federal Reserve as the US agency continued its battle to contain inflation.
Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) matched the Fed’s increase of three-quarters of a percent.
“SAMA has decided to raise the rate of Repurchase Agreement (Repo) by 75 basis points to 3.75 percent, and the rate of Reverse Repurchase Agreement (Reverse Repo) by 75 basis points to 3.25 percent,” the bank said in a statement on Wednesday evening, citing an objective of maintaining monetary and financial stability.
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said it was hiking its base rate by three quarters of a percentage point as well to 3.15% effective from Thursday, moving in parallel with the Fed’s third straight hike of that size.
The bank said it would maintain the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the base rate.

(With input from Reuters)

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve raised the key US interest rate again Wednesday and said more hikes are coming as it battles soaring prices -- an aggressive stance that has raised fears of a recession.
And Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the process of conquering inflation will involve some pain.
It was the third consecutive increase of 0.75 percentage point by the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), continuing the forceful action to tamp down inflation that has surged to the highest in 40 years.
The increase -- the fifth one this year -- takes the policy rate to 3.0-3.25 percent, and the FOMC said it "anticipates that ongoing increases... will be appropriate."
Soaring prices are putting the squeeze on American families and businesses, and have become a political liability for President Joe Biden as he faces midterm congressional elections in early November.
But a contraction of the world's largest economy would be a more damaging blow to Biden, and the world at large.
Powell has made it clear that officials will continue to act aggressively to cool the economy and avoid a repeat of the 1970s and early 1980s, the last time US inflation got out of control.
It took tough action -- and a recession -- to finally bring prices down in the 1980s, and the Fed is unwilling to give up its hard-won, inflation-fighting credibility.
Powell said the US central bank is committed to raising interest rates and keeping them high until inflation comes down, and he warned against reversing course too soon.
"The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy," Powell told reporters.
He said there is no room for complacency and the Fed will "keep at it until the job is done," although at some point it will be appropriate to slow the pace of rate increases, depending on the data.
He acknowledged that bringing inflation down will require a period of slower growth and higher unemployment, noting that the job market is out of sync, with far more openings than workers.
"We have got to get inflation behind us. I wish there were a painless way to do that. There isn't."
But he said continued high inflation would be even more painful, especially on those least able to withstand it.
The Fed's quarterly forecasts released with the rate decision Wednesday show FOMC members expect US GDP growth to virtually flatline this year, rising just 0.2 percent. But they see a return to expansion in 2023, with annual growth of 1.2 percent.
They project further rate hikes this year -- totaling 1.25 percentage points -- and more in 2023, with no cuts until 2024.
While the FOMC noted continued "robust" job gains in recent months and low unemployment, the forecasts project the jobless rate will rise to 4.4 percent next year and hold around that level through 2025.
Inflation is a global phenomenon amid the Russian war in Ukraine on top of global supply chain snarls and Covid lockdowns in China, and other major central banks are taking action as well.
Despite a welcome drop in gasoline prices at the pump in recent weeks, the disappointing consumer price report for August showed widespread increases.
The FOMC statement said noted the "broader price pressures" beyond food and energy, and stressed that officials are "strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective."
The aim is to raise the cost of borrowing and cool demand, and it is having an impact: The housing market has slowed as mortgage rates have surged.
Many economists say at least a short period of negative US GDP in the first half of 2023 will be needed before inflation starts coming down.
Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics said the updated Fed forecasts acknowledge "the toll that higher rates will take on the economy," but she said "their projections are more optimistic than our own."
Stocks on Wall Street turned negative following the announcement, while the US dollar soared to a 20-year high.
 

RIYADH: The Large Corporate Investments Committee, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has appointed Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Arifi as CEO of the Private Sector Partnership Reinforcement Program, known as Shareek, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Arifi, a Stanford graduate, currently works as an advisor at the Council of Ministers’ General Secretariat. 

He has also worked as the Saudi transport minister’s assistant, as the CEO of Jadwa Investment, and as the treasury director of Bahri, formerly known as the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia. 

The Shareek program aims to strengthen partnerships with the private sector and increase national companies’ contributions to the country’s economic sustainability. 

The crown prince launched the program in March 2021 as part of his efforts to build the private sector in line with Vision 2030’s economic and development goals. 

The program aims to assist local businesses in achieving a local investment volume of up to SR 5 trillion ($1.3 trillion) by 2030. 

The program also intends to increase the Saudi economy’s flexibility and provide more jobs for Saudis in all sectors across the Kingdom.

 

RIYADH: The Large Companies Investments Committee has appointed Abdulaziz Al-Arifi as the CEO of a government-backed initiative aimed at developing partnerships between the public and private sector.

Saudi Arabia’s Shareek Program was launched by the Saudi crown prince last year and seeks to raise the private sectors’ contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to 65 percent. 

Al-Arifi holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Babson College Massachusetts, and a master’s degree in business administration from Stanford University, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

He has leadership and practical experiences in the public and private sectors, as he currently works as a consultant in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

NEW YORK: Oil prices gave up early gains on Wednesday as a soaring dollar and global recession fears offset worries about a Russian military mobilization.

A big increase in US crude stocks could also weaken oil prices. Analysts forecast US crude stocks rose 2.2 million barrels last week.

On Tuesday, data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed crude stocks rose 1.0 million barrels in the week to Sept. 16.

Brent futures were 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, lower at $90.52 a barrel by 10:13 a.m. EDT (1413 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.66.

Both contracts were up more than $2 earlier in the session.

Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilization, saying he was defending Russian territories and that the West wanted to destroy the country.

“The oil complex (advanced) largely off Putin’s apparent escalation of the Ukraine war,” analysts at energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said, noting the strong dollar and expected higher US interest rates will limit oil price gains.

Oil prices soared to a multiyear high in March after the Ukraine war broke out. EU sanctions banning seaborne imports of Russian crude will come into force on Dec. 5.

Investors this week have been bracing for another aggressive interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve that they fear could lead to recession and plunging fuel demand.

The Fed is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points for the third time in a row later on Wednesday in its drive to rein in inflation.

The dollar was on track for its highest close against a basket of other currencies in over 20 years. A strong dollar reduces demand for oil by making the fuel more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Signs of a recovery in Chinese demand, hit by COVID-19 shutdowns, had also helped lift prices earlier in the session.

At least three Chinese state oil refineries and a privately run mega refiner are considering increasing runs by up to 10 percent in October from September, eyeing stronger demand and a possible surge in fourth-quarter fuel exports, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Meanwhile, the US said that it did not expect a breakthrough on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at this week’s UN General Assembly, reducing the prospects of a return of Iranian barrels to the international market.

The OPEC+ producer grouping — the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and associates including Russia — is now falling a record 3.58 million barrels per day short of its production targets, or about 3.5 percent of global demand. The shortfall highlights the underlying tightness of supply in the market.

