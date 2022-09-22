You are here

  • Home
  • Soad Hosny: The many faces of the Egyptian icon

Soad Hosny: The many faces of the Egyptian icon

Soad Hosny: The many faces of the Egyptian icon
Soad Hosny was known as “The Cinderella of Egyptian cinema.” (Alamy)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wmb2y

Updated 7 sec ago
William Mullally

Soad Hosny: The many faces of the Egyptian icon

Soad Hosny: The many faces of the Egyptian icon
  • For this week’s edition of our series on Arab icons, we profile one of the Arab world's most popular stars
  • The Egyptian singer and actress played a bewildering variety of roles during her decades-long peak
Updated 7 sec ago
William Mullally

DUBAI: Even 22 years on from her untimely passing, few stars in the history of Arab cinema captivate the cultural imagination quite like Soad Hosny. The singer and actress known as “The Cinderella of Egyptian cinema” was a key part of the rise of her country’s movie culture, starring in a number of the most popular Arab films of the Sixties and Seventies, working with greats including Omar Sharif and director Youssef Chahine. 

But Hosny’s enduring popularity is due to something more than just her talent. As brilliant as she was an artist, it was her bewitching personality — both familiar and always out of reach — that even those who knew her are still attempting to figure out to this day. 




Soad Hosny with Hussein Fahmy in 1972’s ‘Watch Out for ZouZou.’ (Supplied)

“It was like she was split into two different personalities, and you could always see both on her face” famed Egyptian designer Karim Mekhtigian — who knew Hosny from his early childhood, being the nephew of her close friend and frequent collaborator, producer Takfour Antonian — tells Arab News.

“Either in life or in film, Soad’s face could convey opposing feelings simultaneously. It was genuinely remarkable. One eye (could be) full of sadness, the other radiating happiness. She was never one thing. That’s part of what made her talent so remarkable,” he continues. 




Soad Hosny holding Karim Mekhatagian as a baby. (Courtesy of Karim Mekhatagian)

For Hosny herself, the fact that she took such varying roles over the decades in which she dominated Egyptian cinema while also topping its music charts was simply because she could not force herself to stay in any one mode for too long, growing restless if she felt stagnant creatively.

“By nature, I am bored,” Hosny said in an Egyptian television interview in 1984. “I do not wish to repeat the same thing. I can make political films; I can make entertaining films. Every film will present something new. I can play the naughty girl or the innocent wife. I am always looking to play different personalities. Each character I play has an atmosphere I can present. I want to play women in all their many facets.”

Like many of her contemporaries, part of what made Hosny so suited to the career she chose was the fact that she grew up in an intensely artistic household, led by her father, the famed Islamic calligrapher Mohammad Hosny — a Kurdish artist who had settled in Egypt at the age of 19. 




Soad Hosny receives an honor from then Egyptian president Anwar Sadat in the 1970s. (Alamy)

Young Soad, the daughter of her father’s second wife, grew up among 16 siblings and half-siblings, with numerous luminaries of the Arab world’s artistic community shuffling in and out of their home. Each of the children were affected by those interactions in different ways. Her sister Nagat, for example, also became an actress and singer, while her half-brother Ezz composed music for decades. Others played instruments or pursued fine arts, but none reached the heights of their sister Soad. 

While that environment was far from a formal means of preparation for a life in the arts, it was, ultimately, all that Hosny needed.

“I came into film unadulterated,” she said in an interview with Qatar TV in 1972, shortly after her career defining hit “Watch Out for ZouZou,” Hassan El-Imam’s classic film about a student who falls in love with her professor. “I did not enter an institute, or anything like that. I never took a lesson.” 

Hosny entered the film world early. Her debut, “Hassan and Nayima” (1959) began shooting when she was just 15. Throughout the Sixties, Hosny starred in hit after hit opposite top stars Omar Sharif, Salah Zulfikar and Rushdy Abaza, among others, finally collaborating with Egypt’s top director Youssef Chahine in 1970 with “The Choice,” by which time she had developed from a key collaborator with the film world’s biggest stars to the main draw in her own right. 

“Every film I have worked on gave me more education; every experience has taught me lessons. ‘ZouZou,’ for example, was a huge success and people loved it, and if I am to continue on from that success, I don’t need to take lessons in schools to do that,” Hosny told Qatar TV in that same interview. 

As the years went on, Hosny pushed for roles that would help define not only who Egyptian women were, but who they could be — pushing boundaries with overtly political films as well as biting satire that deliberately gave voice to the voiceless in Egyptian society, a move that made her a thought leader as well as a beloved cultural figure. 

“I love playing the modern girl of Egypt, and expressing her problems, the environment in which she lives, and her psyche. I want to play her hopes, her ambitions, her ideas, and dreams. I want to explore what it means for us to love Egypt, and express all that that means,” she said in 1972.

Hosny was a symbol of Egyptian femininity for many, something that current Egyptian superstar Mona Zaki said she initially struggled to embody when playing her in the 2006 TV series about Hosny’s life, “Cinderella,” co-starring acclaimed Egyptian screenwriter Tamer Habib.




 Mona Zaki (centre) as Soad Hosny in 2006’s ‘Cinderella.’ (AFP)

“Soad Hosny was so feminine both in appearance and substance, while I’m a tomboy. I could play Hosny’s character only after much searching. I built a new relationship with my femininity after this series,” Zaki told Vogue in 2021. 

“For the Egyptian people, she was like a princess in a fairytale. That is why they dubbed her Cinderella,” Habib tells Arab News. “For two years, we used to talk about everything on the phone for hours. She felt how much I loved her, so she opened her heart to me. I was so lucky — she was truly one of a kind.”

Hosny’s peak lasted for more than two decades. But by the late Eighties she was struggling with illness, ultimately retiring from acting in 1991 at just 48. 

Though she stepped away from the screen, Hosny never left the public eye. When she died in June 2001, tragically falling from the balcony of her friend Nadia Yousri’s apartment in London, England, it confounded and saddened all of Egypt, with her funeral attracting 10,000 mourners. Theories as to the exact circumstances of her death still circulate today. 

Despite the enduring love Hosny has inspired over the 63 years since she first debuted on the screen, those closest to her still feel that she is misunderstood and underappreciated. 

“Soad was incredibly talented. She had the ability to perfectly play any role whether it is comedic or tragic. She had charisma and charm. Yet, she was unappreciated and died alone," actor and friend Hassan Youssef told Egypt Today in 2018. 

While the mere fact that interest has never faded from her life or work seems to disprove his blanket statement that Hosny was unappreciated, there is perhaps a kernel of truth in his words. After all, is it even possible to fully appreciate the nuances and variety of a life and career such as Soad Hosny’s?

Topics: Soad Hosny

Part-Lebanese superstar Shakira opens up about Gerard Piqué split 

Part-Lebanese superstar Shakira opens up about Gerard Piqué split 
Lebanese Colombian singer Shakira this week opened up about her break up with Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué. (AFP)
Updated 3 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Part-Lebanese superstar Shakira opens up about Gerard Piqué split 

Part-Lebanese superstar Shakira opens up about Gerard Piqué split 
Updated 3 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Three months after calling it quits, Lebanese Colombian singer Shakira this week opened up about her break up with Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué. 

“I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all,” the part-Arab superstar said in an interview with Elle Magazine. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.” 

The singer said she has paparazzi camping in front of her house.

“There’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house,” she said. “We can’t take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us. So it’s hard.”

Shakira said that she has been trying to protect her two boys, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, but they still come across stories online or hear news from their friends at school that “affects them.”

“Sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point,” she added. “But no, it’s real. And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media.”

“And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I’ve been fighting on different fronts,” she said. “Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life.”

Shakira and Piqué announced their split in June, amid a legal battle in Spain that saw the singer accused of tax fraud.

Spanish prosecutors accused her of defrauding the Spanish tax office out of $15.5 million on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

Her defense lawyers said she moved to Spain full time only in 2015 and insist that her “conduct on tax matters has always been impeccable in all the countries she had to pay taxes.”

“It’s clear they wanted to go after that money no matter what,” she said in the interview.

Topics: Shakira Gerard Pique

Saudi 100 Brands fashion exhibition makes its way to Milan

Saudi 100 Brands fashion exhibition makes its way to Milan
Fashion label Qoftan will showcase its latest line at the event. (Supplied)
Updated 32 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi 100 Brands fashion exhibition makes its way to Milan

Saudi 100 Brands fashion exhibition makes its way to Milan
  • The Saudi 100 Brands show is a traveling exhibition featuring a curated selection of clothing and accessories from the Kingdom
Updated 32 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: One hundred Saudi fashion designers will show off their latest collections at an international wholesale exhibition during Milan Fashion Week from Sept. 22-25

The Saudi Fashion Commission collaborated with WHITE Milano, which stages the ExpoWhite exhibition, to organize the showcase.

The Saudi 100 Brands exhibition features 80 female designers from the Kingdom.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a rich culture shaped by the diversity of its people, traditions and heritage. Through Saudi 100 Brands we will honour artisan tradition, embrace technology, nurture creativity, and inspire the next generation of Saudi designers to share their talents with the world. We would like to express our gratitude to WHITE for creating ExpoWhite, a unique program that builds a bridge between fashion creatives and the international fashion community,” said Burak Cakmak, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Fashion Commission, in a released statement.

“We are excited to launch ExpoWhite and profile a new generation of designers and brands from diverse backgrounds on the global fashion stage. Saudi 100 brands will celebrate Saudi’s local fashion talents and showcase the Kingdom’s growing fashion industry to a new audience,” commented Brenda Bellei, Chief Executive Officer of WHITE.

Brands on show include Adelfes, Almuhaisen Jewellery, Atelier Hekayat, Bovenue - By Sadeem, Charmaleena, Dazluq, Dollybrand, Eman Joharjy, Kaf By Kaf, Khawla Al-Aiban, Lillian Ismail, Loomer Jewellery and Lurline. 

The news comes after the Saudi 100 Brands initiative staged a show in New York this summer.

The designers were chosen from a pool of 1,500 and finalized into the top 100 based on their pieces.

Topics: Milan Saudi 100 Brands

Middle East masterpieces under the hammer at Christie’s 

Middle East masterpieces under the hammer at Christie’s 
Updated 22 September 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Middle East masterpieces under the hammer at Christie’s 

Middle East masterpieces under the hammer at Christie’s 
  • Highlights from first exhibition curated by Christie’s new regional management 
Updated 22 September 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

 

DUBAI: Highlights from several upcoming sales at Christie’s London — predominantly the Middle East Sale taking place from 15-19 October — reveal a diverse range of art not limited to the Middle Eastern region.

From an intricately painted 2016 diptych (“The Interpreter”) by US-based Iraqi artist Hayv Kahraman to Palestinian artist Hazem Harb’s satirical “Hollyland,” which layers acrylic lettering in the style of Hollywood’s famous sign over an archival photograph of Jerusalem, through the late Iranian artist Monir Farmanfarmaian’s mirrored disco ball sculpture from the 1970s, and even British painter L.S. Lowry’s iconic 1953 work “Going to the Match,” displayed in honor of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, highlights displayed in an exhibition at Christie’s showroom in Dubai until September 24 include masterpieces of modern Arab and Iranian art, as well as works by eminent artists form the African continent including El Anatsui and the emotive paintings of Lynette Yiadom-Boakye — underlining growing regional interest in art from Africa. 

The exhibition is the first curated by Christie’s new management in the region. 

Hazem Harb, “Hollyland.” (Supplied)

“Creating and expanding a global platform for the appreciation and sale of artworks from the Middle East has been a key objective for Christie’s since 2005, and we are bringing some stellar sale highlights to the region,” said the new deputy chairman of Christie’s Middle East, Dr. Ridha Moumni, in a statement. 

“We have clients that purchase so differently that creating a Middle Eastern art sale is challenging; we don’t want to be replicating works from before and want to provide an offering that shows what clients want to purchase now,” Meagan Kelly Horsman, the new regional managing director, told Arab News.

A case in point would be Saudi artist Ahmed Mater’s famous “Evolution of Man” (2010), which examines the Kingdom’s rapid growth since the discovery of oil in 1938. It is expected to sell for between $28-35,000. 

Kamal Boullata, “Angelus II-1.” (Supplied)

There’s also “Angelus II-1” a poignant abstract work from 2017, consisting of a series of colorful crisscrossing lines by the late Palestinian painter and art historian Kamal Boullata, estimated at $28-40,000, as well as a rare piece by Iraqi painter Dia Azzawi — 1970’s “Colored Letters” — estimated at $34-45,000.

One of the most expensive works on show is “Broken Land” (2015) by New York-based Iranian painter Ali Banisadr. Constructed in his signature rhythmic, abstract style, an intense sense of motion — and emotion — is immediately conveyed by his sea of figures and objects in scenes hardly recognizable to the viewer.

Among the African works on display is Ibrahim El-Salahi’s “The Tree” (2003) — an abstract geometric composition that is part of a series referencing the Haraz tree native to his homeland of Sudan. Born in Sudan in 1930, El-Salahi is one of the most important living African artists and a central figure in the development of African Modernism. His work is currently being shown in the main exhibition of “The Milk of Dreams” at the 59th Venice Biennale. 

Monir Farmanfarmaian, “Mirror Ball.” (Supplied)

There’s also a 1997 image by Nigerian photographer Samuel Fosso called “The Chief: The One Who Sold Africa To The Colonists,” estimated at $17-23,000, and from Robert Devereux’s Sina Jina Collection there’s El Anatsui’s 2002 acrylic on carved woodwork “Drying Line” (estimated at £68-91,000) and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye’s “Magic” (2007), a series of three oil paintings going for $171-228,000.

“Devereux is known as an early supporter of African art and his collection showcases a broad offering of art from the continent,” Isabel Miller, a specialist in post-war and contemporary art at Christie’s London, told Arab News. 

Samuel Fosso, “The Chief - The One Who Sold Africa To The Colonists.” (Supplied)

Devereux’s collection, which is the largest single owner collection of African contemporary art to come to the market, will be sold in a single-owner sale on Oct 13 in London. 

“Collecting tastes in the region are more international now than regional,” said Suzy Sikorski, a specialist at Christie’s Middle East. “Even collectors that originally started collecting from this region are now branching out into African and international art.”

Topics: Christie’s Christie’s London

Qatar Museums announces collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York

Qatar Museums announces collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

Qatar Museums announces collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York

Qatar Museums announces collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York
  • Works from the Met’s collection will be on display in Doha from Oct. 26 as part of wide-ranging collaboration
Updated 21 September 2022
Arab News

DOHA: Qatar Museums will collaborate with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in a partnership involving the exchange of exhibitions, programs and scholarly cooperation, Qatar News Agency reported on Wednesday. 

Qatar Museums has made a donation to the prestigious New York museum to commemorate the reopening of Qatar’s reimagined Museum of Islamic Art and the 10th anniversary of the Met’s opening of renovated Islamic art department galleries. 

In turn, the Met’s art collection from the Umayyad and Abbasid periods has been named the Qatar Gallery.

Under the Abbasid caliphate (750–1258), which succeeded the Umayyads (661–750), the focal point of Islamic political and cultural life shifted eastward from Syria to Iraq.

As part of the collaboration, Qatar Museums has loaned works from its collections to the Met for exhibitions such as “Jerusalem in the Middle Ages” (2016), “Sultans of Deccan India, 1500-1700: Opulence and Fantasy” (2015), “The Great Age of the Seljuks” (2016), and “Monumental Journey: Girault de Prangey’s Daguerreotypes” (2016). 

Works from the Met’s collection will be on display in Doha from Oct. 26 in a special exhibition at the newly renovated Museum of Islamic Art. The exhibition, “Baghdad: Eyes Delight,” focuses on the art of the Abbasid period, one of two classical eras featured in the Met’s Qatar Gallery. 

“The establishment of the Qatar Gallery at the Metropolitan Museum of Art highlights the collegiality between our institutions and our desire to advance a crucial goal we hold in common, to heighten appreciation everywhere for the art of the Islamic world,” Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Qatar Museums’ chairperson, said. 

“We are proud to come together with the Met to honor the beauty, depth and variety of a global tradition that spans 14 centuries,” Al-Thani added.

Max Hollein, director of the Met, said: “This gift is the latest instance of the longstanding relationship between our institutions, and marks the start of a broad partnership encompassing the exchange of exhibitions, programs and scholarly cooperation. 

“This critical support is especially meaningful as we mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Met’s renovated Islamic art department galleries, which continue to be a source of great interest and inspiration for our millions of yearly visitors.”

The collaboration between the cultural institutions contributes to Qatar Museum’s mission of sharing art and culture from Qatar and the region with the rest of the world. 

It is also a legacy project of Qatar Museums’ 2021 Year of Culture program, which celebrated the strong ties between Qatar and the US through a year-long cultural exchange.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended the launch ceremony held at the Met to celebrate the partnership with Qatar Museums.

He toured the museum, including the Qatar Gallery with its Islamic manuscripts and artwork. 

Topics: Qatar Museums Metropolitan Museum of Art

Related

Muslim World League chief lays foundation stone for Islamic museum in Jakarta
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League chief lays foundation stone for Islamic museum in Jakarta
Qatar’s revamped Museum of Islamic Art to reopen in October
Lifestyle
Qatar’s revamped Museum of Islamic Art to reopen in October

‘Beirut After the Blast’ documentary finds its home on the metaverse

‘Beirut After the Blast’ documentary finds its home on the metaverse
Updated 21 September 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar

‘Beirut After the Blast’ documentary finds its home on the metaverse

‘Beirut After the Blast’ documentary finds its home on the metaverse
Updated 21 September 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: A debutant filmmaker is using the metaverse as a platform to share the harrowing story of the 2020 Beirut port blast and its aftermath.

Fahed Abu Salah, who witnessed the tragedy first hand, told Arab News: “I saw the whole thing and all the damage and confusion that happened on that day. No one understood what was going on; it was such a shock for everyone.”

At least 218 people were killed when ammonium nitrate stored at a port facility in the Lebanese capital exploded on Aug. 4, 2020. The deadly blast caused $15 billion in property damage and left an estimated 300,000 people homeless.

Director Fahed Abu Salah at the ‘Beirut After the Blast’ premiere in Dubai. (MContent)

Abu Salah’s documentary “Beirut After the Blast” held its metaverse premiere in Dubai at the Waldorf Astoria DIFC this month ahead of its release online. It is now available to stream on the MContent app, one of the first Watch2earn content ecosystems and proponents of Web3 cinema.

“This is a next-generation platform for cinema, I totally believe in it. The app has amazing plug-ins and they provided technical support for everything we asked for,” Abu Salah said.

Umair Masoom, MContent founder and CEO, said in a statement: “One of the key strengths of a Web3 content company and streamer like MContent is our ability to pick up any story that our community wants to shed light on despite any power center disliking the underlying narrative. This premiere further highlights the unique independence of our content empowering filmmakers like Fahed with limited resources to create and widely distribute an incredibly important story.”

Before the explosions, Abu Salah was already dabbling in short videos online, but “Beirut After the Blast” is his first full-length documentary.

“I had two goals when I made the documentary. First of all, I didn’t want anyone to forget what happened. I wanted everything that happened to be documented properly, so people can watch over and over again and more people can know this story,” he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MContent (@mcontentofficial)

“Second, people are suffering as we speak. They want answers and they want closure. Nobody even knows how many people really died. I wanted to look for answers.”

Making the documentary was no walk in the park either. “I had a lot of challenges. Since the explosion is an ongoing investigation, it was hard to get statements from people who are close to the investigation. A lot of the victims also refused to talk because they didn’t want to really remember what happened that day because of the trauma.”

He added: “We were shooting really close to the date of the memorial of the blast, so it was chaotic. There were a lot of protests as we tried to cover everything on that day and that was the closure of the shoot as well. It was hard to get a statement. It was hard to shoot.”

Topics: Beirut After the Blast Fahed Abu Salah MContent Metaverse

Latest updates

Part-Lebanese superstar Shakira opens up about Gerard Piqué split 
Part-Lebanese superstar Shakira opens up about Gerard Piqué split 
Mubadala World Tennis Championship targets UAE community engagement
Mubadala World Tennis Championship targets UAE community engagement
Markets tumble again as Fed hikes rates, warns more to come
Markets tumble again as Fed hikes rates, warns more to come
Saudi 100 Brands fashion exhibition makes its way to Milan
Saudi 100 Brands fashion exhibition makes its way to Milan
UAE foreign minister meets Ukrainian counterpart in New York
UAE foreign minister meets Ukrainian counterpart in New York

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.