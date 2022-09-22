You are here

  • Home
  • Roman Reigns to take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh

Roman Reigns to take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh

Roman Reigns to take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh
The clash between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns and the social media star Paul will take place on Nov. 5. (WWE)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ar89

Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

Roman Reigns to take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh

Roman Reigns to take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh
  • The clash between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns and the social media star Paul will take place on Nov. 5
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

This year’s WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh will see the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns take on Logan Paul in the headline match on Saturday Nov. 5, it has been confirmed.

The confirmation of the clash comes after the 27-year-old social media megastar took the opportunity to publicly challenge “The Head of the Table” to a one-on-one match, following Reigns’ appearance as a guest on the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE.

In an official press conference held in Las Vegas, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed the match, which is set to see Logan Paul compete in the third match of his WWE career as he goes up against one of the most dominant athletes in the organization’s history.

Reigns will look to extend his current 750-day reign as the champion, with all eyes turning to the Middle East for the upcoming live show set to take place in the Kingdom’s capital.

Topics: WWE Crown Jewel WWE

Related

Riyadh Season kicks off with a bang as WWE Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia video
Sport
Riyadh Season kicks off with a bang as WWE Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia
Special The end of the road for Bobby Lashley and Goldberg at the WWE Crown Jewel video
Sport
The end of the road for Bobby Lashley and Goldberg at the WWE Crown Jewel

Federer to AP: Tennis will withstand big-name retirements

Federer to AP: Tennis will withstand big-name retirements
Updated 28 min 4 sec ago
AP

Federer to AP: Tennis will withstand big-name retirements

Federer to AP: Tennis will withstand big-name retirements
  • “I mean, look, it’s going to leave some fans with not the same taste for the game,’” Federer said
  • Federer thinks highlight-reel shots that make their way around on social media can help
Updated 28 min 4 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Roger Federer was paying attention right along with everybody else when Serena Williams played what is expected to be her last match three weeks ago at the US Open.
“Not surprised. Just very similar to me, in many ways. We were expecting it to come at some point,” Federer told The Associated Press. “You don’t ever want players like Serena to ever retire. ... I just thought, ‘What a great career.’”
He recognizes that their back-to-back exits after about a quarter-century each in tennis — he is 41 and leaves with 20 Grand Slam titles and she turns 41 on Monday and has 23 major singles championships — will spur some fans to move on from the sport.
Federer insists, though, that plenty will stick around.
“I mean, look, it’s going to leave some fans with not the same taste for the game. We might lose some, because they say, ‘OK, well that chapter for me closes, and I’ll move on to another sport or another athlete,’” Federer said in an interview Thursday at the Laver Cup, where the final match of his stellar career will be in doubles alongside rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe on Friday night.
“And some will stay with the game forever, because tennis is just a sport (that), once you’re in it, you’re normally in it. That’s why I don’t believe a lot of people will leave,” he continued. “But they will not maybe wake up at 3 in the morning anymore for the Australian Open. Or they might not use their vacation time to go travel to a place. Maybe they say for a few years, ‘OK, let me go with a friend of mine and do a good adventure trip somewhere,’ until they find their way back in.”
He and Williams — along with Nadal, a 36-year-old who has a men’s-record 22 Slam titles, and Novak Djokovic, a 35-year-old with 21 titles — helped create a golden era in the sport, drawing new viewers and inspiring new players.
“Serena and Roger probably have more fans than anybody in tennis,” said Taylor Fritz, a 24-year-old Californian who is the highest-ranked American man at No. 12 and a part of Team World in London. “It’s tough to replace two people as iconic as them, but I still think there is a lot of exciting times ahead.”
Still, what happens after they leave?
“These two players are irreplaceable. I don’t think there is any question about that,” said John McEnroe, who won seven major trophies from 1979 to 1984. He added this caveat: “The sport goes on, no matter what, and we have witnessed that in every sport over time.”
Which is why Federer is among those optimistic about the future.
“I’m a big believer, always, that tennis is bigger than anybody,” he said, “and it will always create new superstars.”
Federer thinks highlight-reel shots that make their way around on social media can help. So can the telling of each new top player’s “captivating story.”
McEnroe mentioned the sport’s need to do better marketing of fresh faces.
Someone Federer believes could fit the “superstar” category is Carlos Alcaraz, the 19-year-old from Spain who won the US Open and became the youngest man at No. 1 in the history of the ATP computerized rankings, which date to 1973.
Federer watched — on TV — some of Alcaraz’s epic quarterfinal in Flushing Meadows against Jannik Sinner, a 21-year-old from Italy. It lasted 5 hours, 15 minutes, ending at 2:50 a.m. in New York — that’s 8:50 a.m. in Federer’s home country of Switzerland, so the father of two sets of twins missed the fifth set, he explained, “because I had to bring the kids to school.”
He came away impressed by both players.
“Super movers. Great ball-strikers, forehand and backhand,” Federer said. “And I always said it: The best movers are the best players. We’ve seen it with Novak, we’ve seen it with Rafa, we’ve seen it with myself, Lleyton (Hewitt). You name it. ... And because you cover the court so, so well, you end up giving yourself more time and less stress.”
Alcaraz’s all-court ability has been likened, albeit in a it’s-far-too-early-to-put-their-names-in-the-same-sentence sort of way, to that of Federer.
Federer did not dismiss the comparison.
“He has great power with his forehand. And that sets up everything for him. In this sense, when you can do that, like I did, you can then decide, ‘Shall I drop shot? Shall I hit it big? Shall I hit it big again? Or should I actually go for the angle? Or should I come in?’” explained Federer, whose first Grand Slam title came at 21. “My problem when I was younger — and I don’t think I was nearly as good as him at his age — is, for me, it was so hard which decision to take. He seems to have more clarity. He’s stronger mentally. He’s worked harder. You can see his body; if you look at our two bodies, we were different guys. He’s got a lot that is already going in a really good direction. Then it’s just a matter of powering through, plowing through.”

Topics: tennis Roger Federer Serena Williams US Open

Related

Roger Federer to retire from the sport after next week’s Laver Cup
Sport
Roger Federer to retire from the sport after next week’s Laver Cup
Djokovic in 13th Wimbledon quarter-final as Federer eyes ‘one more time’
Sport
Djokovic in 13th Wimbledon quarter-final as Federer eyes ‘one more time’

Germany’s World Cup preparations overshadowed by virus fears

Germany’s World Cup preparations overshadowed by virus fears
Updated 22 September 2022
AP

Germany’s World Cup preparations overshadowed by virus fears

Germany’s World Cup preparations overshadowed by virus fears
  • Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka were forced to leave the team’s hotel after positive tests for COVID19
  • Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt left with flu-like symptoms after testing negative for the virus
Updated 22 September 2022
AP

BERLIN: Germany’s World Cup preparations have been disrupted by the coronavirus, forcing coach Hansi Flick to improvise for tournament warmup games against Hungary and England.
Captain Manuel Neuer and his Bayern Munich teammate Leon Goretzka were forced to leave the team’s hotel Wednesday after positive tests for COVID-19, while Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt left with flu-like symptoms after testing negative for the virus.
It’s an unwelcome reminder for Flick that the pandemic is not over and could yet play a role in Germany’s fortunes at the World Cup, which begins in Qatar in just under two months.
Flick wanted his players “get into tournament mode and be there from the start” this week as the team prepares for Nations League games against Hungary in Leipzig on Friday and England in London.
But instead, there’s a fear of further positive cases. Midfielder Jonas Hofmann said “the alarm bells are going off.”
Team training was scheduled for later on Thursday than it had been on previous days. Players face increased checks in the wake of the positive cases. The squad were then to travel to Leipzig by train from the team hotel in Gravenbruch, near Frankfurt.
Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann has been called up as a replacement for Neuer, though Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen is more likely to play against Hungary. Wolfsburg midfielder Maximilian Arnold is also a late addition to the squad.
Flick previously called up Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs to replace the injured Marco Reus.
Flick is still aiming for top spot in Nations League Group A3 to ensure qualification for the finals next June. Hungary lead the group with seven points from four games and would clinch qualification for the finals with a win over Germany if Italy do not beat England at the same time.
Germany have six points and will remain in contention as long as they avoid defeat on Friday. But if Germany lose, Flick’s team could no longer catch Hungary, and if England get at least a draw against Italy, then England vs. Germany on Monday would suddenly become a duel against relegation.
For Hungary players Péter Gulácsi, Willi Orban and Dominik Szoboszlai, the game in Leipzig will be a special one. All three play for Bundesliga team Leipzig.
“We’re playing away and at home,” Szoboszlai said. “We’ll go there and we’ll enjoy it.”
Hungary held Germany to 1-1 in Budapest in June, when Timo Werner and David Raum had several chances saved by Gulácsi.
Hungary will be without the injured Roland Sallai and Zsolt Nagy on Friday.
“Germany are the strongest team we could meet,” Hungary coach Marco Rossi said. “We’ll do everything we can to make their work as difficult as possible so our fans can be proud of us again.”

Topics: Germany 2022 Qatar World Cup Hansi Flick Manuel Neuer

Related

Neuer, Goretzka ruled out of Germany Nations League games with Covid
Sport
Neuer, Goretzka ruled out of Germany Nations League games with Covid
Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup
Sport
Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup

Protection of modern pitches means the ‘sticky wicket’ has had its day

Protection of modern pitches means the ‘sticky wicket’ has had its day
Updated 22 September 2022
Jon Pike

Protection of modern pitches means the ‘sticky wicket’ has had its day

Protection of modern pitches means the ‘sticky wicket’ has had its day
  • Rain has for centuries caused havoc with surfaces but new covering measures mean more predictable conditions
Updated 22 September 2022
Jon Pike

Over its history, cricket has developed a language of its own. In so doing, it has been responsible for introducing words and phrases, unique to the game, into common usage or adapting simple words and making them specific to cricket.

An obvious example of the former is “playing with a straight bat,” meaning to act in an upright, honest and respectful manner.

An example of the latter is “sticky wicket,” where a difficult, even treacherous, situation is encountered. In cricket, this situation was created by a particular combination of rain, sun and wind.

Cricket has had an uneasy relationship with rain throughout its history. It makes a pitch soft, the degree of softness depending upon the hardness and quality of the pitch prior to rain, the rain’s intensity and the type of soil on which it fell. If, once play resumes, the pitch is very soft, the ball will cut through the surface, taking a piece of the top with it, leaving a mark and/or a tuft. On harder pitches, the ball may skim through or bounce steeply.

Anticipating how a pitch will play after rainfall is not an easy task, as there are so many variables to consider. One of these is how quickly the pitch will dry. Rain, followed by hot sun and/or a drying breeze, provides conditions for a sticky wicket to reveal its character. Conditions for batting become problematic, as the ball could be spun quite sharply, with the patches on the damaged pitch creating a surface from which the ball could either rear to head height or shoot through at ankle level.

A wet outfield stops the progress of the ball across it and the movement of fielders is impeded. The area over which the bowler approaches the crease, the runup, becomes difficult to navigate, increasing the importance of slow bowlers, especially those possessing the guile to extort maximum advantage.

It is logical to think that measures would be taken to minimize the effects of rain. Throughout the 17th, 18th and the first half of the 19th century, pitches were uncovered and open to the elements, largely because of a lack of effective materials. It is reasonable to assume that the players of the day would be as concerned as current ones about the loss of play to rain and its effect on the wicket. There would have been considerable concern amongst participants in matches played for wagers about the negative impact of rain on the outcome. Indeed, a revision to the Laws in 1788 included a provision for the covering of the pitch during a match by mutual consent, a situation that remained in place for another 100 years.

In those days players did not have to worry about overarm bowling, which was legalized in 1864. The downward pressure exerted by overarm action to pitch the ball, compared with underarm delivery, which started its trajectory by travelling upwards or horizontally, caused the ball to bounce higher. This could be head high and potentially dangerous. Bowlers lengthened their runups before delivering the ball, which, in wet conditions, was hazardous.

It should be of little surprise, then, that calls for the ends of pitches, at least, to be covered, grew. In experiments at Lords between 1872 and 1875, prepared pitches were covered with tarpaulin before the match. The results were not satisfactory and, in 1884, a revision of the Laws made it illegal to cover the wicket — with or without consent — once the game had begun. There was no mention of wicket covering before the match began.

Given this imprecise guidance, individual administrators and groundkeepers took it upon themselves to decide when pitches should be covered. The potential loss of income caused by rain-affected matches was enough to influence their decisions. By 1910, protection of pitch ends during playing hours was introduced.

The responsibility for making and maintaining the Laws was vested in the Marylebone Cricket Club or MCC. This notoriously conservative body embraced a view that pitch covering ran contrary to the spirit of the game. Its members were also probably of the view that batting on unpredictable, sticky wickets was regarded as a supreme test of skill. Another 70 years would pass before pitch protection against rain at all times for Test matches was authorized in 1979 and, for all first-class games, in 1982. In the intervening years, the age of the sticky wicket had its heyday.

In extreme circumstances, a benign pitch could turn into one on which only the greatest players could succeed. There are famous examples of this, Hobbs and Sutcliffe of England being classic exponents. In mid-August 1926, an overnight storm in South London turned the pitch at the Oval into a quagmire. Australia expected the rapidly drying pitch to assist them to defeat England. Yet, on a venomously spitting pitch, the pair scored a 100 and 161, respectively, to create a winning basis for England.

Conversely, Sir Donald Bradman, whose average of 99.94 is the highest ever in Test match cricket, chose not to master batting on such wickets, as he came across them so infrequently.

Cricket authorities in other countries made much quicker progress toward full covering. Australia, for example, had made covering compulsory for State matches with effect from the 1934-35 season. It was not a popular move with everyone. Australian slow bowlers who had earned their reputations on sticky wickets were most disadvantaged and disappeared from view, along with sticky wickets.

The conditions for these remained in certain countries, including England, for almost another 50 years. During this time, various types of covers were deployed, ranging from tarpaulin sheets, to arched covers on wheels and a machine modelled on a hovercraft. All of these took time to roll out. At a recent Test match at the Oval, London, I witnessed, for the first time, easily portable, semi-translucent polyethylene, 100 percent waterproof sheets being placed quickly over the pitch and a wide surrounding area. The age of the sticky wicket has passed but its memory remains.

Topics: Cricket Jon Pike Cricket Column

Related

Why catching remains paramount in winning cricket matches
Sport
Why catching remains paramount in winning cricket matches
Changing shape, nature of cricket’s international venues
Sport
Changing shape, nature of cricket’s international venues

Herve Renard looks to solve World Cup selection issues as Saudi face Ecuador in friendly 

Herve Renard looks to solve World Cup selection issues as Saudi face Ecuador in friendly 
Updated 22 September 2022
John Duerden

Herve Renard looks to solve World Cup selection issues as Saudi face Ecuador in friendly 

Herve Renard looks to solve World Cup selection issues as Saudi face Ecuador in friendly 
  • Mohamed Kanoo and Fahad Al-Muwallad return after lengthy suspensions while question could arise over exclusion of goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf
Updated 22 September 2022
John Duerden

A little history will be made on Friday as Saudi Arabia take on Ecuador in Spain. According to reports, Herve Renard will take charge of the national team for the 31st time, equalling the number reached by Jose Peseiro from 2009 to 2011. It is an impressive record and would have been even better had COVID-19 not hit in 2020.

The Frenchman won’t care too much about that as his time will not be judged only on what he has done since his appointment in July 2019 but what happens in November and, hopefully, December in Qatar.

Unlike Peseiro, Renard has taken the Green Falcons to the World Cup and finished qualification on top of a group that also included Japan and Australia. It was an impressive campaign. Renard crafted a team that was more cohesive, flexible and tactically astute than before and got his just rewards with a contract extended to 2027 and a spot at Qatar 2022 in a group with Argentina, Poland and Mexico.

Preparations started almost immediately with June friendlies against Colombia and Venezuela in Spain, two South American opponents that had not qualified for the World Cup. Both games were lost 1-0 and showed there was work to do.

There was a little too much space behind the defense and perhaps a little too much respect given to the opposition, especially Colombia. Still, there were some absences, including star player Salem Al-Dawsari, and Renard himself missed the first due to illness and, as tests go, they were valuable.

Just how valuable will be seen on Friday against a South American team that will be at Qatar — and will face the hosts in their opening match and see Saudi Arabia as good preparation for that — and then a clash with the US four days later.

After three years in charge, Renard has a good idea of his best team and there were few surprises in his squad. An eyebrow or two had been raised at the exclusion of Al-Hilal right-back Mohammed Al-Breik, though there are decent options in this position. The main talking point concerned goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf. The 35-year-old retired from international football in 2019 but then indicated earlier this year that he would be available once more.

It is not going to happen.

“His level is excellent at the moment but Al-Mayouf decided to retire more than three years ago,” Renard said. “We currently have a good goalkeeper, Muhammad Al-Owais, who has played well with the national team.”

Al-Mayouf himself has said that he respects the decision.

As always, a coach will live and die by such decisions but this is an unusual situation and will be discussed by the international media at the World Cup. Al-Mayouf is the number one at Al-Hilal while Al-Owais is his number two and therefore not playing regularly. Many feel that the former is the best domestic shotstopper in a league that is dominated by foreign goalkeepers and not only that, is better on the ball and playing out from the back. He also recently broke the league record for total number of clean sheets.

Yet Al-Owais did perform well in qualification and it is understandable that a coach wants to stay loyal to the man that has consistently delivered. It may be wise, however, to consider taking Al-Mayouf to Qatar to at least give some strength in depth if anything does happen to Al-Owais. Any goalkeeping mistakes in Spain in the next few days will surely lead to a greater debate at home in the next few weeks.

Renard has also called two players who have been serving lengthy bans: Mohamed Kanoo and Fahad Al-Muwallad. Both served well during qualification and will be looking to show the fans, as much as the boss, what they can do. Al-Muwallad has recently left Al-Ittihad to join Al-Shabab and the winger’s attacking qualities are likely to be needed in Qatar. Their experience appeals especially as captain Salman Al-Faraj has been picking up knocks on a regular and worrying basis of late. All hope that the Al-Hilal man stays fit for the big event.

In attack, Renard has recalled Haroune Camara, understandably so, given the lack of options. The mercurial Al-Ittihad forward has not played much this season but has scored one good goal and offers something a little different. Abdullah Al-Hamdan is out, perhaps paying the price for the striking riches that his club Al-Hilal have, which means he is very much a squad player, while club-mate Saleh Al-Shehri is still injured with an achilles tendon and so is touch-and-go for November. Saudi Arabia would welcome any sign of goalscoring prowess from anyone but, at the moment, Firas Al-Buraikan is the main man, even if some feel he is more effective coming off the bench.

Ecuador finished fourth in CONMEBOL qualification and have a squad with plenty of experience in their home continent, Europe and MLS. They arrive in Spain full of confidence and on the back of an unbeaten run of four games, which includes draws against Argentina and Mexico and a win over Nigeria.

So a tough test awaits, which is how it should be just two months out of the World Cup. For Saudi Arabia and their record-breaking coach, it is as much about the performance and fine-tuning the team ahead of Qatar as it is about the result and not falling to a confidence-sapping third defeat in a row against Latin American opposition.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football World Cup

Related

Herve Renard offers final chances for Saudi World Cup squad at Spanish training camp
Sport
Herve Renard offers final chances for Saudi World Cup squad at Spanish training camp
Special After three successful years as coach of the Saudi national team, Herve Renard eyes World Cup success
Sport
After three successful years as coach of the Saudi national team, Herve Renard eyes World Cup success

Mubadala World Tennis Championship targets UAE community engagement

Mubadala World Tennis Championship targets UAE community engagement
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

Mubadala World Tennis Championship targets UAE community engagement

Mubadala World Tennis Championship targets UAE community engagement
  • Emirati residents can participate in the region’s leading sports and entertainment experience
  • Community Cup winners will take part in a clinic with a top player
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The organizers of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship here have started a nationwide community engagement drive with three programs on offer at the 14th edition of the tournament.

With less than 90 days until six of the world’s top male tennis players and two of the best in the women’s game take to the court at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, from Dec. 16 to 18, the search is on for ball kids, volunteers and amateur players keen to test their skills.

The annual amateur Mubadala Community Cup, presented by Healthpoint, for the region’s tennis enthusiasts will start on Nov. 5, with more than 300 players expected to take part.

“The Mubadala World Tennis Championship is more than just three days of fantastic tennis featuring the sport’s biggest and best names; it is a holistic, inclusive tennis experience. The championship consists of various sporting activities and events in line with our established goal of promoting the sport of tennis, supporting the development of healthy lifestyles in the region, and strengthening communities across the UAE,” said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment.

Players can enter in the mixed categories under the ages of 10, 12, and 14, singles for men and women, and mixed doubles for adults. The winners, who will have to negotiate seven rounds successfully, will be rewarded with a unique opportunity to take part in a clinic with one of the game’s top players during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

The organizers are also seeking 150 volunteers for a variety of positions, including support for the players’ clinic, team leaders, Tennis Village operations, guest services, gate and seat ushers, and announcers.

The MWTC Ball Kids Program is open once more to youths aged between 12 and 17. This special program, which provides an engagement with global tennis stars, is run by Zayed Sports Academy at the International Tennis Centre.

Ball Kids spend seven weeks training and sharpening their skills ahead of the three-day festival. Designed to enhance their on-court abilities and etiquette — both crucial during elite tennis — it is also a great opportunity to work on hand-eye coordination, teamwork, unity, agility, and fitness.

“We take great pride in getting the community involved and the ball kids and volunteer programs really offer participants a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of a world class event and be right at the heart of the action,” said Lickrish.

Topics: tennis Mubadala World Tennis Champhionships Abu Dhabi UAE

Related

December dates set for return of Mubadala World Tennis Championship
Sport
December dates set for return of Mubadala World Tennis Championship
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Tennis Championship marks 50 days before tournament start
Sport
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Tennis Championship marks 50 days before tournament start

Latest updates

Federer to AP: Tennis will withstand big-name retirements
Federer to AP: Tennis will withstand big-name retirements
Ukraine president thanks Saudi crown prince for prisoner release efforts
Ukraine president thanks Saudi crown prince for prisoner release efforts
Meta sued for breaking Apple privacy policies to ‘snoop’ on users
Meta sued for breaking Apple privacy policies to ‘snoop’ on users
Amanpour says Iran president interview scrapped over headscarf demand
Amanpour says Iran president interview scrapped over headscarf demand
Madinah governor celebrates first phase of King Abdulaziz Square
Madinah governor celebrates first phase of King Abdulaziz Square

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.