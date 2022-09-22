You are here

  • Home
  • UAE University collaborates with 52 Saudi universities, research centers

UAE University collaborates with 52 Saudi universities, research centers

UAE University collaborates with 52 Saudi universities, research centers
The United Arab Emirates University in Abu Dhabi. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2fu4c

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

UAE University collaborates with 52 Saudi universities, research centers

UAE University collaborates with 52 Saudi universities, research centers
  • Partnerships focus on range of subjects, from medicine to astronomy
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

AL AIN: The United Arab Emirates University has collaborated with 52 universities, government research institutions and other bodies in Saudi Arabia, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency.

International collaboration is one of the university’s strategic priorities as it aims to share best educational and research practices in a way that supports its vision of becoming a research-intensive institution.

Ahmed Ali Murad, the UAEU’s associate provost for research, stressed the importance of cooperation and partnerships in enhancing the university’s international reputation.

“International collaboration allows us to benefit from the infrastructure available in these institutions in a way that will enhance our research output,” he said.

“The UAEU is working to improve its academic and research collaboration with universities and research centers in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration led to the publication of 628 research papers during 2017-22, with a total of 28,903 citations.

“This is equivalent to 46 citations for each research project, which confirms the quality of output and contributes to strengthening the university’s global position,” he added.

Murad continued: “Moreover, there is a twinning program between UAEU and King Saud University, where researchers from the two universities published 151 research papers during 2017-22, with 20,250 citations.

“Also, researchers from the UAE University in collaboration with researchers from Al-Faisal University published approximately 85 research papers during that period, with a total of 19,114 citations.”

The collaboration with Saudi universities and educational institutions focused on medicine, engineering, chemistry, computer science, physics and astronomy, he said.

On seven projects, UAEU researchers worked with teams from King Saud University, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and King Abdulaziz University.

An externally funded project is being worked on by the UAEU Emirates Center for Mobility Research and Umm Al-Qura University.

Topics: United Arab Emirates University King Saud University

Related

Academic researcher proposes creating Saudi camel encyclopedia
Saudi Arabia
Academic researcher proposes creating Saudi camel encyclopedia
Jameel Fund supports critical research projects
Corporate News
Jameel Fund supports critical research projects

‘Drink it anyway’: Syria water woes peak in cholera outbreak

‘Drink it anyway’: Syria water woes peak in cholera outbreak
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

‘Drink it anyway’: Syria water woes peak in cholera outbreak

‘Drink it anyway’: Syria water woes peak in cholera outbreak
  • Cholera is generally contracted from contaminated food or water and spreads in residential areas that lack proper sewerage networks or mains drinking water
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

AL-KASRAH, Syria: In a Syrian hospital crowded with women and wailing children, Ahmad Al-Mohammed writhed in pain beside his wife after they contracted cholera, which is resurging for the first time in years.

During his six days in treatment, Mohammed has watched patients stream into the Al-Kasrah Hospital in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, where the highly polluted Euphrates River is a major source of contaminated water used for both drinking and irrigation.

“We have suffered from diarhea, vomiting and pain ...  because we drink directly from the Euphrates River,” the 45-year-old said from the hospital, barely able to speak.

“The waters of the Euphrates are polluted but we have no other choice.”

Cholera is generally contracted from contaminated food or water and spreads in residential areas that lack proper sewerage networks or mains drinking water.

The disease is making its first major comeback since 2009 in Syria, where nearly two-thirds of water treatment plants, half of pumping stations and one-third of water towers have been damaged by more than a decade of war, according to the UN.

The Syrian regime has announced 23 deaths and more than 250 cholera cases across six of the country’s 14 provinces since the start of the outbreak in September, with most cases concentrated in the northern province of Aleppo.

The semi-autonomous Kurdish administration that runs northeast Syria and parts of Deir Ezzor has recorded 16 deaths and 78 cases in areas under its control, including 43 cases in western Deir Ezzor, health official Juan Mustafa said on Wednesday.

He said water testing of the Euphrates proved the presence of bacteria responsible for cholera — a spread he said was caused by reduced water flow.

The Euphrates runs for almost 2,800 km across Turkey, Syria and Iraq.

In times of rain, it has offered abundant supplies, gushing into northern Syria through the Turkish border and flowing diagonally across the war-torn country towards Iraq.

But drought and rising temperatures linked to climate change have severely diminished water levels, with the Euphrates experiencing historic lows.

Syria’s Kurds have also accused Turkey of holding back more water than necessary in its dams.

The reduced water flow has compounded the problem of river pollution, largely from sewage, but also from oil in hydrocarbon-rich regions, including Deir Ezzor.

Despite the contamination, over five million of Syria’s about 18 million people rely on the Euphrates for their drinking water, according to the UN.

The cost of this reliance was visible in Al-Kasrah hospital, where a man softly cradled his infant, an intravenous tube piercing the child’s tiny hand. environment

Hospital director Tarek Alaeddine said the facility admits dozens of suspected cholera cases every day and has tallied hundreds of cases over the past three weeks.

“The patients were all drinking water delivered by trucks that extract it directly from the Euphrates River, without filtering or sterilization,” Alaeddine said.

“We appeal to all international organisations working on health and the to act quickly and urgently,” he said.

The Britain-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said early this month that the disease had spread in western parts of Deir Ezzor after local authorities stopped distributing chlorine to water pumping stations.

The Kurdish administration, which controls parts of Deir Ezzor including Al-Kasrah, said they have resumed distribution following the outbreak.

They also announced assistance to Al-Kasrah and other medical facilities in the region to help contain the number of cases.

But the main source of the problem remains largely unresolved.

Farmer Ahmad Suleiman Al-Rashid, 55, said he irrigated his fields of cotton, okra, spinach and sesame using water from the Euphrates, which caused contamination of crops.

“There are no water filtering stations ... we drink unsterilized and unchlorinated water and rely on God for protection,” he said

“What else can we do? The authorities are to blame.”

As he spoke, a rusty truck pumped water from the murky, green Euphrates.

Meanwhile, irrigation pipelines sucked water out of the river, leaking what appeared to be oil onto the land.

“We know the water is polluted... but we drink it anyway,” Rashid said. “We have no other option.”

Nearby, a young boy splashed river water on his face to cool down in the summer heat while Sobha Hamid Ali, 60, sat in the shade cleaning spinach leaves.

She too is aware of the dangers but said there is little she can do.

“We are forced to eat contaminated vegetables,” Ali said in a soft voice. “We must live after all.”

Topics: Syria Cholera outbreak Euphrates

Related

Syria reports 7 dead in first major cholera outbreak in years
Middle-East
Syria reports 7 dead in first major cholera outbreak in years
UN warns cholera outbreak in Syria is a threat to the region
Middle-East
UN warns cholera outbreak in Syria is a threat to the region

Diplomacy wasted on Houthis, Yemeni leader tells UN General Assembly

Diplomacy wasted on Houthis, Yemeni leader tells UN General Assembly
Updated 59 sec ago
Alex Whiteman

Diplomacy wasted on Houthis, Yemeni leader tells UN General Assembly

Diplomacy wasted on Houthis, Yemeni leader tells UN General Assembly
  • Diplomacy with ‘terrorist militias’ undermines basis of UN: Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council
  • ‘Partners in Saudi and the UAE have helped protect our people’: Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi
Updated 59 sec ago
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: The chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council has highlighted the futility of diplomacy when dealing with the country’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Addressing the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi said diplomacy only works with “legitimate regimes,” and persisting to use it with “terrorist militias” undermines the basis of the UN as an institution.

“For the eighth year in a row, a Yemeni leader is talking about the destruction in Yemen, is talking about the worst suffering in the world at this time,” he said.

“We are losing so many people because of this war. Each time a year passes without a robust response, the militias and terror groups attacking our republic build up, becoming more and more dangerous, and not only a regional threat but a transnational threat.

“I am here to again share this history and the hurt the people of Yemen have taken. Is there not a way to get an effective means to address this, to allow Yemenis to live a normal life?”

Al-Alimi said the Houthis and their allies have repeatedly disregarded their treaty commitments, including the 2018 Stockholm deal and a truce reached in Sanaa two months ago.

He expressed gratitude for the international community’s unified position on the situation in Yemen, and said there is “no excuse” for Houthi actions.

“This institution (the UN) requires principles of peace to be upheld, and that means we need alternative modes of challenging and deterring what is happening in Yemen,” he added.

“Partners in Saudi and the UAE have helped protect our people by hosting Yemeni refugees and supporting the technocratic government set up alongside the presidential council.”

Reemphasizing the threat to the international community posed by the Houthis, Al-Alimi pointed to the FSO Safer oil tanker off the Yemeni coast, which he said is being used to exert pressure on his government.

The Yemeni government acquired the Japanese-made vessel in the 1980s to use as an offshore storage platform for some 3 million barrels of oil.

After the Houthis took control of the country’s western Red Sea ports, including Ras Issa — just 6 km from where the Safer is moored — they also gained control of the ship itself, with reports that they had been mining the waters.

However, the since-abandoned vessel has lacked the necessary upkeep to prevent a leak that could potentially cause a spill worse than that off the south coast of the US in 2010.

While the UN has been negotiating with the Houthis for years to try to get experts on the tanker to examine it, there have been delays and claims of prevarication from the group.

Al-Alimi warned that failure to address the ship, which has been described as a “ticking time bomb,” presents a clear threat to freedom of navigation.

He added: “These militias are threatening international navigation, energy supply, and generating a situation in which you have 20 million people suffering from famine.” 

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA Yemen Houthis UN General Assembly (UNGA)

Related

UN says enough money pledged to begin salvage work on decaying oil tanker in Yemen
Middle-East
UN says enough money pledged to begin salvage work on decaying oil tanker in Yemen
Charity urges donor support to avert oil spill off Yemen
Middle-East
Charity urges donor support to avert oil spill off Yemen

Boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sinks off Syria, 34 dead

Boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sinks off Syria, 34 dead
Updated 44 min 47 sec ago
AP

Boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sinks off Syria, 34 dead

Boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sinks off Syria, 34 dead
  • The incident is one of the deadliest since a surging number of Lebanese, Syrians, and Palestinians have tried to flee crisis-hit Lebanon by sea to Europe
  • At least 34 people died in the incident, and 20 survivors are being treated at the Al-Basel Hospital in the coastal city of Tartus
Updated 44 min 47 sec ago
AP

DAMASCUS, Syria: A boat carrying migrants from Lebanon capsized off Syria’s coast Thursday afternoon leaving at least 34 people dead, Syrian state media reported.
The incident is one of the deadliest since a surging number of Lebanese, Syrians, and Palestinians have tried to flee crisis-hit Lebanon by sea to Europe.
In Lebanon alone, tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs and the Lebanese pound has dropped more than 90 percent of its value, eradicating the purchasing power of thousands of families that now live in extreme poverty.
Syria’s state television quoted the Syrian Health Ministry as saying that at least 34 people died in the incident, and 20 survivors are being treated at the Al-Basel Hospital in the coastal city of Tartus. Most of the migrants Lebanese and Syrians, and some without identification papers.
State media quoted one survivor as saying the boat carried over 150 people, which would leave over 100 migrants still missing at sea.
Tartus Governor Abdulhalim Khalil has reportedly visited the 20 survivors at the hospital.
It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard and where exactly they were heading, but coast guards are still searching for bodies.
State media gave no further details but quoted some of the survivors as saying that they sailed from the Lebanese coastal town of Minyeh several days ago apparently aiming to reach Europe. It said the boat was carrying people of different nationalities.
Thousands of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians have left Lebanon on boats over the past months seeking better opportunities in Europe.
Lebanon has a population of 6 million, including 1 million Syrian refugees, and has been in the grips of a severe economic meltdown since late 2019 that has pulled over three-quarters of the population into poverty.
In April, a boat carrying dozens of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians trying to migrate by sea to Italy went down more than five kilometers (three miles) from the port of Tripoli, following a confrontation with the Lebanese navy. Dozens were killed in the incident.
Migrants have been leaving the country from the northern Lebanese coast that is the most impoverished region in the small country.
On Thursday, Lebanese officials said naval forces rescued a boat carrying 55 migrants after it faced technical problems six nautical miles (7 miles) off the coast of the northern region of Akkar. It said the people rescued included two pregnant women and two children.

Topics: Syria Lebanon Cyprus Boat migrants

Related

Cyprus helps rescue 300 migrants aboard Italy-bound boat
Middle-East
Cyprus helps rescue 300 migrants aboard Italy-bound boat
More Tunisian migrants head to Italy amid political and economic crisis
Middle-East
More Tunisian migrants head to Italy amid political and economic crisis

Lebanon PM vows to press ahead with key reforms

Lebanon PM vows to press ahead with key reforms
Updated 22 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon PM vows to press ahead with key reforms

Lebanon PM vows to press ahead with key reforms
  • MPs welcome Saudi-France-US agreement on ‘next phase of rescue roadmap’
  • Saudi Arabia, US and France expressed their continuing support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, security and stability
Updated 22 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has promised to move ahead with urgently needed reforms after Saudi Arabia, France and the US agreed on a rescue roadmap for the crisis-hit country.
Representatives of the three countries issued a joint statement early on Thursday following a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
The statement highlighted their willingness to work with Lebanon, but warned that support for the next phase of the rescue is subject to compliance with key provisions.
These include “the formation of a government capable of implementing the structural and economic reforms urgently needed to address Lebanon’s political and economic crises, specifically those reforms needed to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund,” the joint statement said.
Saudi Arabia, US and France expressed their continuing support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, security and stability.
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari said on Twitter that the joint statement carried a message that the Taif Agreement is “the guardian of national unity and civil peace in Lebanon.”
MP Marwan Hamadeh called on Lebanese political parties to read the joint statement and the Saudi ambassador’s tweet thoroughly.
The MP called for a conference aimed at forming a tripartite state that would allow Hezbollah to become “a partner in governance.”
Mikati, who represented Lebanon at the UN General Assembly, addressed the country’s social and economic crisis in a speech on Wednesday night.
He said the crisis was threatening all institutions, driving most of the population below the poverty line, and causing a brain drain among the country’s young.
The caretaker PM pledged to move forward with legislative and administrative reforms, and said that Lebanon relies on its international friends, especially among Arab countries.
He reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to the Taif Agreement, and vowed to deal strongly with any threat to its provisions.
Mikati told delegates that “a sovereign, independent, strong and capable Lebanese state is critical to peace, security, stability and prosperity in the region.”
MP Abdul Rahman Al-Bizri told Arab News that the Saudi-US-French joint statement reflects the hopes of all Lebanese in terms of holding presidential elections, forming an effective government and implementing political reforms.
MP George Okais said the statement highlighted key issues that need to be addressed if Lebanon is to regain stability.
A political observer told Arab News that the terms outlined in the joint statement follow on from the Taif Agreement.
The statement insisted on the implementation of all international resolutions, including those restricting the supply of weapons to Lebanon’s armed forces and Internal Security Forces.
The three countries also highlighted the importance of “timely elections” as Lebanon’s parliament prepares to elect a new president.
“It is critical to elect a president who can unite the Lebanese people, and work with regional and international actors to overcome the current crisis,” the joint statement said.
“We affirm the need for the Lebanese government to implement the provisions of UN Security Council resolutions 1559, 1680, 1701, 2650, and other relevant international resolutions, including those issued by the Arab League, and commit to the Taif Agreement which enables the preservation of national unity and civil peace in Lebanon,” the joint statement said.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati UNGA77

Related

Lebanon’s bank strike extended
Middle-East
Lebanon’s bank strike extended
KSRelief continue aid efforts in Yemen, Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief continue aid efforts in Yemen, Lebanon

​​Qatar pledges $12 million in humanitarian aid to Horn of Africa

​​Qatar pledges $12 million in humanitarian aid to Horn of Africa
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

​​Qatar pledges $12 million in humanitarian aid to Horn of Africa

​​Qatar pledges $12 million in humanitarian aid to Horn of Africa
  • Situation requires urgent measures, assistant minister says
  • Pledge made at event held on sidelines of UN General Assembly
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK: Qatar has pledged $12 million in humanitarian aid to the Horn of Africa, where millions of people face starvation due to drought, food insecurity and malnutrition.

The pledge was made on Wednesday during a speech delivered by Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi at the High Level Side Event: Responding to the Urgent Humanitarian Needs in the Horn of Africa, Qatar News Agency reported.

Qatar, Italy, the US and the UK hosted the event on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, in collaboration with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Al-Khulaifi said the situation in the Horn of Africa required the international community’s continuous commitment, and urgent measures to reach those in desperate need of aid, reduce risks and strengthen the population’s resilience.

The UN event was an important opportunity for nations to reaffirm their unwavering support for Horn of Africa countries as they struggle to meet their basic needs, he added.

Al-Khulaifi said Qatar was eager to work with the international community to address humanitarian challenges, and that humanitarian and development assistance was a top priority for Qatar.

He also expressed his nation’s pride in its support for the UN through programs such as the Qatar Fund for Development and its partners’ pledge, made last year, to finance sustainable development and humanitarian relief, which has transformed the lives of people in 47 countries.

Furthermore, the QFFD, in collaboration with Qatar Red Crescent, has begun a two-year program to support the health, water, sanitation and hygiene sectors in Somalia.

Al-Khulaifi added that the QFFD was financing and implementing many development projects in Somalia, including infrastructure, education and economic empowerment, in collaboration with Qatari institutions.

He also expressed Qatar’s pride in hosting the second part of the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries, which will run from March 5-9 next year.

The conference was a critical opportunity to effect transformational change in the lives of those living in vulnerable countries, he said.

According to the assistant minister, solidarity and multilateral action are more important than ever, and Qatar will remain committed to harmonious humanitarian work, with a priority to continue its significant contribution to alleviating human suffering.

Topics: UNGA77 UNGA Qatar humanitarian aid

Related

Saudi delegation participates in the opening session of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Foreign minister leads Saudi Arabia’s delegation to 77th UN General Assembly
Israel must end its occupation of Palestine, Qatari emir tells UN General Assembly
World
Israel must end its occupation of Palestine, Qatari emir tells UN General Assembly

Latest updates

UAE University collaborates with 52 Saudi universities, research centers
UAE University collaborates with 52 Saudi universities, research centers
Israel PM Lapid: World must use ‘force’ if Iran builds nuclear bomb
Israel PM Lapid: World must use ‘force’ if Iran builds nuclear bomb
Blinken calls on international community to condemn Russia for Ukraine atrocities 
Blinken calls on international community to condemn Russia for Ukraine atrocities 
Saudi ambassador praises King Abdullah II’s UN speech
Saudi ambassador praises King Abdullah II’s UN speech
‘Drink it anyway’: Syria water woes peak in cholera outbreak
‘Drink it anyway’: Syria water woes peak in cholera outbreak

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.