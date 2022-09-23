You are here

  • Home
  • Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z7gms

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
  • The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies”
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

BOSTON: The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, effective immediately, and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise in the future.

The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people with knowledge of the matter said Udoka was being sanctioned because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization. Those people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal that detail publicly.

“A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date,” the Celtics said.

Udoka, in a statement published by ESPN, apologized but did not offer detail.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment,” he said.

One of the people who spoke with The AP said Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will take over on an interim basis.

It’s the second major disciplinary situation in as many weeks in the NBA, following the decision last week by Commissioner Adam Silver to suspend Robert Sarver — the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury — for one year and fine him $10 million after an investigation showed his pattern of disturbing workplace conduct, including abusive and racist language. Sarver said Wednesday he intends to sell his teams.

Topics: Boston Celtics NBA Ime Udoka

Related

Embattled Suns owner Sarver to sell NBA club
Sport
Embattled Suns owner Sarver to sell NBA club
NBA suspends Suns owner Sarver for one year after racism probe
Sport
NBA suspends Suns owner Sarver for one year after racism probe

Clippers say Kawhi Leonard is cleared for 5-on-5 play

Clippers say Kawhi Leonard is cleared for 5-on-5 play
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

Clippers say Kawhi Leonard is cleared for 5-on-5 play

Clippers say Kawhi Leonard is cleared for 5-on-5 play
  • Leonard being cleared was expected, given how long he has been sidelined and the typical time it takes to recover from ACL surgery
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: Kawhi Leonard has been cleared for 5-on-5 basketball again, more than a year since his last NBA game.

Los Angeles Clippers President Lawrence Frank said Thursday that the team will proceed with some caution with Leonard, the two-time NBA Finals MVP and five-time All-Star who tore the ACL in his right knee during the playoffs in June 2021.

Leonard missed the remainder of that postseason, and the entirety of this past season.

“Well, I think, one, he feels great,” Frank told reporters in Los Angeles. “Two, his plan is, look, he wants to participate in everything. And I think, three, organizationally, we’re going to be cautious. So it will be a step-by-step approach.”

Leonard being cleared was expected, given how long he has been sidelined and the typical time it takes to recover from ACL surgery. But it still is a major step for the Clippers, who believe they can contend for a championship this season if healthy.

“You want those expectations,” Frank said. “Any time you have a talented team, there should be expectations. You embrace them, and you always have to shoot for the highest goal. Our goal is not just to try to compete and win a championship this year, but be in the same position the following year and the following year after that.”

There was other positive injury news from Frank on Thursday. He said forward Paul George’s elbow injury — one that limited him to 31 games last season — is also a thing of the past. Frank also said George was crucial to the Clippers’ recruitment of former All-Star guard John Wall, who signed with the team with hopes of reviving his career after a long series of injuries.

Wall was selected for the All-Star Game in five consecutive seasons from 2014 through 2018, but has played in only 82 games since. He had surgery for bone spurs in his left heel, then tore his left Achilles tendon.

“Paul, his elbow is 100 percent healthy,” Frank said. “Paul has had an extremely purposeful, driven, and very productive offseason, in that his consistency of training has been off the charts. Plus, he continues to take more and more of an ownership and leadership role.”

Leonard already has two championships — in 2014 with San Antonio, and in 2019 with Toronto. He was MVP in both of those title series.

The Clippers, though, are still chasing what would be the franchise’s first title. The closest they’ve gotten was in 2021, when they made the Western Conference finals for the first time. But Leonard had gotten hurt in the previous series against Utah, and the Clippers lost that West title matchup to Phoenix in six games. The Suns went on to lose that season’s NBA Finals to Milwaukee.

“We all embrace the challenge but realize how fragile it is,” Frank said. “All we have to do is go back two years ago to Kawhi’s injury against Utah. Kawhi was playing the best basketball of any player in the world. Our team was playing at a high level. Unfortunately for Kawhi and for the group, he got injured. I think with that, it reinforces the urgency you have to approach every single day. Nothing is guaranteed.”

The Clippers will hold their media day Monday, then travel to Las Vegas for the start of training camp on Tuesday. Their first preseason game — and possibly, Leonard’s first game action since those 2021 playoffs — is Sept. 30, in Seattle, against Israeli club Maccabi Ra’anana.

“Kawhi’s done a lot of controlled basketball for a long time,” Frank said. “Though 5-on-5 is viewed to the layman as a benchmark, it’s more complicated than that. Ultimately, he keeps trending toward being able to play in an NBA basketball game, and so he’ll just continue to take those steps in camp.”

Topics: Kawhi Leonard basketball los angeles clippers NBA

Related

LA Clippers re-sign injured superstar Kawhi Leonard
Sport
LA Clippers re-sign injured superstar Kawhi Leonard
Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Clint Capela #15 and John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/AF)
Sport
Clippers rally to oust top seeded Jazz, Sixers set stage for game 7

Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in World Cup warmup

Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in World Cup warmup
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in World Cup warmup

Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in World Cup warmup
  • It was Australia’s last home match before the World Cup in Qatar
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

BRISBANE, Australia: Spain-based winger Awer Mabil scored his eighth goal in 29 appearances for Australia and the Socceroos beat New Zealand 1-0 Thursday at Suncorp Stadium.

In the 32nd minute, Australia midfielder Jackson Irvine poached the ball in New Zealand’s half and fed Mabil, who stepped around a defender and sent a long-range strike into the bottom corner of the net. Mabil plays for Spanish club Cadiz.

“Far from satisfied, to be honest,” Irvine said. “There’s a lot of things we could have done better, but at the end of the day, a win is a win.”

It was Australia’s last home match before the World Cup in Qatar. The teams play again on Sunday in Auckland. New Zealand did not qualify for the World Cup.

Australia advanced to their fifth consecutive World Cup in the final phase of qualifying after a penalty shootout win over Peru in Qatar in June. The Socceroos are in Group D and play play France, Tunisia and Denmark.

Topics: 2022 Qatar World Cup FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Related

Australia edge France at Davis Cup, US make it two from two
Sport
Australia edge France at Davis Cup, US make it two from two
Special All eyes on Arab football star power as countdown to FIFA World Cup Qatar begins photos
Sport
All eyes on Arab football star power as countdown to FIFA World Cup Qatar begins

Babar and Rizwan lead Pakistan to big win over England

Babar and Rizwan lead Pakistan to big win over England
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

Babar and Rizwan lead Pakistan to big win over England

Babar and Rizwan lead Pakistan to big win over England
  • Babar and Rizwan charged against England with aggressive batting as the visitors couldn’t hold onto their chances to break the stand
Updated 23 September 2022
AP

KARACHI: Babar Azam returned to batting form with a century and Mohammad Rizwan hit 88 in a Pakistan record-breaking double-century opening stand to beat England by 10 wickets in the second Twenty20 on Thursday.

Babar made an unbeaten 110 in his second T20 century off 66 balls as Pakistan reached 203-0 with three balls to spare to level the seven-match series.

Moeen Ali accelerated at the backend of England’s innings with an unbeaten 55 off 23 balls and led the team to 199-5 after he won the toss and elected to bat.

“We planned to play according to the situation, and planned when to charge and when to hold back,” Babar said. “The execution of that plan went brilliantly. When you have a target in front of you, you play according to that and change gears accordingly.”

Babar and Rizwan charged against England with aggressive batting as the visitors couldn’t hold onto their chances to break the stand.

Babar came into Thursday’s game on the back of only 98 runs in his previous seven T20s that included 68 runs in the six Asia Cup matches in the UAE and a knock of 30 in the opening game of the series on Tuesday.

Rizwan profited from two let-offs before he had completed his half century, but Babar belted 11 boundaries and five sixes against both pace and spin.

Babar and Rizwan held the previous record of Pakistan’s 197-run opening wicket stand, which they made against South Africa at Centurion in 2021.

Rizwan also scored a half century in the first match, which England won by six wickets on Tuesday. He was more aggressive in the batting powerplay as Alex Hales dropped him while running backwards at mid-off.

“We batted well, but we dropped a big catch,” Ali said. “Duckett’s partnership with Salty (Phil Salt) was fantastic and me and Brooksy (Harry Brook) played nicely.”

Salt couldn’t stump Rizwan off Adil Rashid’s first ball soon after Hales dropped a sitter. From then on, England struggled to stem the flow of runs.

Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, the only change England made from the first game, stood out with 0-26 off his four overs, but rest of the bowlers got punished by Pakistan’s accomplished T20 opening pair.

The momentum swung in Pakistan’s favor in the 13th over when Ali’s only over went for 21 as Babar smashed two sixes against his counterpart. Left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood, who grabbed three wickets in the his debut T20 on Tuesday, was smashed for 0-49.

“The momentum changed when I bowled my over,” Ali said. “I know they (Babar and Rizwan) get a lot of stick for their strike-rates but they are brilliant and you can’t afford to bowl off spin to them.”

David Willey also had an off day with 0-44 before Babar hit a boundary against the left-arm seamer in the last over.

Earlier, Ben Duckett improvised against Pakistan spinners Mohammad Nawaz (1-40) and Usman Qadir (0-40) despite Shahnawaz Dahani (2-37) clean bowling Hales (30) and Dawid Malan (0) off successive deliveries in the last over of batting powerplay.

Duckett played some impressive ramp shots over the head of the wicketkeeper before he was clean bowled by Nawaz in the 13th over while trying to repeat the shot.

Brook made a quickfire 31 and accelerated well with Ali in the late overs before getting bowled by Haris Rauf (2-30) in the 17th over. But Mohammad Hasnain, who replaced Naseem Shah in the lineup, conceded 37 runs off his last two overs to end up with 0-51 as England made 66 off the last 30 balls.

Ali raised his half century by smashing two straight sixes against Hasnain off the last two deliveries.

England won the opening game by six wickets.

Topics: Twenty20 cricket international Pakistan England Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan

Related

England wins 1st T20 in triumphant return to Pakistan
Sport
England wins 1st T20 in triumphant return to Pakistan

Mbappe stars as France shrug off troubles to outclass Austria

Mbappe stars as France shrug off troubles to outclass Austria
Updated 22 September 2022
AFP

Mbappe stars as France shrug off troubles to outclass Austria

Mbappe stars as France shrug off troubles to outclass Austria
  • Mbappe showcased his phenomenal pace and strength on the way before finishing emphatically to put the reigning world champions ahead
  • The recalled Olivier Giroud doubled their lead nine minutes later
Updated 22 September 2022
AFP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning opening goal as France shook off injuries to a host of key players and a series of off-field issues to claim a welcome 2-0 win over Austria in the UEFA Nations League in Paris on Thursday.
Mbappe showcased his phenomenal pace and strength on the way before finishing emphatically to put the reigning world champions ahead in the 56th minute at the Stade de France.
The recalled Olivier Giroud doubled their lead nine minutes later as France ran out deserved winners to stave off the threat of relegation from the top tier of the Nations League, a competition they won just last year.
Didier Deschamps’ side still need to win their last Group A1 game away in Denmark on Sunday to be certain of avoiding relegation, while qualification for the four-team finals next June is already out of reach.
France’s failure to win any of their four games in June is the reason for that, but the priority for Les Bleus now is the World Cup, with the first game of their title defense in Qatar exactly two months away.
Deschamps will hope to have recovered at least the majority of his crocked stars by the time that match against Australia comes around on November 22.
Those missing from this game would make up a very strong team in their own right, with the absentees including goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris; center-backs Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe; left-back Theo Hernandez; midfield lynchpin N’Golo Kante and forward Kingsley Coman.
Karim Benzema is currently out too, and then there is Paul Pogba, who faces a race against time to recover from knee surgery.
Pogba has also been in the headlines after filing a complaint with Italian prosecutors saying he was the target of a 13 million-euro ($13m) blackmail plot.
His brother Mathias is one of five people charged and detained in the case.
Meanwhile this week began with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe refusing to take part in a photo shoot in a row with the French Football Federation over image rights.
But neither Mbappe nor his teammates appeared distracted as they outclassed Austria.
Mbappe had the ball in the net inside 90 seconds only to be denied by the offside flag, and he was a constant threat in the first half.
France should have led at the interval but Austria had goalkeeper Patrick Pentz to thank for a sensational double save in the 35th minute.
Pentz tipped Aurelien Tchouameni’s acrobatic overhead kick onto the bar and then got down low to save Antoine Griezmann’s follow-up attempt.
Before that the hosts — who gave debuts to Monaco center-back Benoit Badiashile and his club colleague, midfielder Youssouf Fofana — saw their injury worries increase when Barcelona’s Jules Kounde limped out.
Goalkeeper Mike Maignan also came off at half-time to be replaced by West Ham United’s Alphonse Areola, and France went ahead soon after.
Mbappe collected a Giroud pass on the left before surging inside, bouncing off Austria’s Marcel Sabitzer, and lashing a shot beyond Pentz.
He celebrated by mimicking a photographer, an apparent nod to the troublesome quarrel over image rights.
Giroud then marked his return to the side by heading in Griezmann’s cross to make it 2-0 with his 49th international goal.
He is now just two shy of Thierry Henry’s French record of 51.

Topics: France Austria Kylian Mbappé Olivier Giroud UEFA Nations League

Related

Neuer, Goretzka ruled out of Germany Nations League games with Covid
Sport
Neuer, Goretzka ruled out of Germany Nations League games with Covid
Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup
Sport
Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup

Man United to reduce spending in upcoming transfer windows

Man United to reduce spending in upcoming transfer windows
Updated 22 September 2022
AP

Man United to reduce spending in upcoming transfer windows

Man United to reduce spending in upcoming transfer windows
  • United were one of the biggest spenders in Europe in the summer transfer window, with an outlay approaching $250 million on players
  • The influx of new players is starting to take effect, with United winning their last four English Premier League games
Updated 22 September 2022
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United are set to reduce their activity in the transfer market in upcoming windows, one of the club’s senior executives said on Thursday, following an overhaul of the squad after the arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag.
United were one of the biggest spenders in Europe in the summer transfer window, with an outlay approaching $250 million on players including Antony, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez.
The record 20-time English champions reported a net loss of 115.5 million pounds ($130 million) for the 2021-22 season, with the net debt under their unpopular owners — Glazer family — rising 95.4 million pounds ($107.5 million) to 514.9 million pounds ($580 million). That’s an increase of 22 percent.
The influx of new players is starting to take effect, with United winning their last four English Premier League games after opening with back-to-back losses that put Ten Hag under some pressure.
“We will continue to support Erik in ensuring he has players with the right quality and characters to achieve success, while ensuring that investment remains consistent with our commitment to financial sustainability,” John Murtough, United’s football director, said on a call to investors.
“Overall, we are ahead of schedule in our recruitment plans as envisaged at the start of the summer, and we do not anticipate the same level of activity in future windows.”
United chief financial officer Cliff Baty said the club’s financial results were adversely affected by the absence of a summer tour in July 2021 and the impact of the weakening of the pound on some non-cash finance costs.
United’s revenues rose by 18 percent, to 583 million pounds ($657 million). Baty said the club expects to have revenues of 580-600 million pounds ($655-677 million) for the next financial year despite the team being in the Europa League this season and not the more lucrative Champions League.
Following the signings in 2021 of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, United’s wage bill rose by 19.1 percent to 384.2 million pounds ($433.6 million) — the highest in the Premier League according to the latest figures released by clubs.
Payoffs to managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was fired in November, and Ralf Rangnick, who replaced Solskjaer on an interim basis and then did not take up a two-year consultancy role at the end of the season, and their associated coaching staff contributed to the cost of “exceptional items” amounting to 24.7 million pounds ($27.9 million).

Topics: Manchester United Premier league Erik ten Hag

Related

Manchester United get Europa League group with Silva’s Sociedad
Sport
Manchester United get Europa League group with Silva’s Sociedad
Billionaire Ratcliffe interested in buying Manchester United — source
Sport
Billionaire Ratcliffe interested in buying Manchester United — source

Latest updates

Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
War leaves Ukraine farming village queueing for food
War leaves Ukraine farming village queueing for food
NY probe found potential crimes. Why isn’t Trump in cuffs?
NY probe found potential crimes. Why isn’t Trump in cuffs?
Hala Al-Tuwaijri appointed as head of Saudi Human Rights Commission
Hala Al-Tuwaijri appointed as head of Saudi Human Rights Commission
Court won’t let Philippines declare Communists as terrorists
Court won’t let Philippines declare Communists as terrorists

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.