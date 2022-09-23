You are here

Saudi Arabia, UAE non-oil foreign trade up 92.5% in past decade at over $30bn: FCSC

Saudi Arabia, UAE non-oil foreign trade up 92.5% in past decade at over $30bn: FCSC
The non-oil trade exchanged last year is almost double the 2012 figure (Shutterstock)
Jana Salloum





Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Saudi Arabia jumped 92.5 percent over the last ten years as it hit 124.69 billion dirhams ($33.9 billion) by the end of 2021, WAM reported citing official data.

The non-oil trade exchanged last year is almost double the 2012 figure, which came in at 64.79 billion dirhams according to statistics from the UAE’s Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center.

The figures also showed the total value of non-oil exports from the UAE to Saudi Arabia over the past ten years was around 205.5 billion dirhams, while re-exports were valued at 471.7 billion dirhams, and imports at 227 billion dirhams.

Petroleum and oil obtained from bituminous minerals topped the list of Emirati imports in 2021, with a value of over 5 billion dirhams, and then by ethylene polymers in their primary forms — valued at 3.35 billion dirhams. 

Raw, semi-worked or powdered gold followed with a value of 1.87 billion dirhams, and then by propylene polymers in their primary forms.

Gold topped the list of key commodities exported from the UAE to Saudi Arabia in 2021, with a value of 10.9 billion dirhams, followed by wires valued at 3.11 billion dirhams.

Telephone devices, including phones for cellular networks and other wireless networks, topped the list of goods that were re-exported to Saudi Arabia in 2021, with a value of 11.58 billion dirhams, according to the FCSC.

Machines for the self-processing of information and their units, magnetic or optical readers, and machines for transmitting information on stands in the form of codes followed, valued at 6.12 billion dirhams, followed by cars worth 2.29 billion dirhams, vehicle parts and supplies worth 2.08 billion dirhams, and ready-made clothes worth 1.59 billion dirhams.

Taking in oil, Saudi Arabia was the UAE’s fourth leading trading partner, from 2012 to 2021, with the partnership amounting to 904.3 billion dirhams, reflecting 5.6 percent of the UAE’s total international trade.

Saudi Arabia was ranked first in the list of countries that received re-exports from the UAE over the past 10 years, as they nearly hit 423 billion dirhams.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE trade

Head of UAE's ADNOC says little room for maneuver in oil markets


Updated 23 September 2022
Reuters





Reuters

DUBAI, Sept 22 : Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. CEO Sultan Al-Jaber said on Thursday there was little room to maneuver in oil markets that may face further disruption with minimal spare capacity.

Speaking at an event in New York, Jaber also warned that underinvestment in the current energy sector before alternative sources of supply were ready was a recipe for disaster, not progress.

“If people’s basic energy needs are not met, economic development slows down, and so does climate action,” Jaber said.

“If we under-invest in the energy system of today before the energy system of tomorrow is ready, we will only make matters worse.”

Jaber put spare oil capacity at less than 2 percent of global consumption.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, has been warning since August that the spare capacity cushion was thin.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are believed to hold the bulk of that spare capacity within the alliance, and are the only two members with the ability to increase production in a meaningful way.

On Thursday Jaber also warned of a wide funding gap between investment in renewables and the portion of those funds dedicated to zero-carbon energies that can transition heavy industry, manufacturing, construction and agriculture.

“As global energy demand continues to increase, we need to collectively and quickly decarbonize the existing energy sources that the world still relies on,” Jaber, who is also the UAE’s special envoy for climate change, said.

“We are a global energy player and fully committed to the energy transition,” he said.

Topics: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Oil prices edge down, recession fears back in focus


Updated 23 September 2022
Reuters




  • Brent, WTI down on weekly basis
  • Stalled Iran nuclear deal, Ukraine invasion concerns cap oil’s losses
  • Some Russians flee Ukraine draft as Moscow remains defiant at UN

Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Friday amid recession fears and a stronger US dollar, though losses were capped by supply concerns after Moscow’s new mobilization campaign in its war with Ukraine and an apparent deadlock in talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

Brent crude futures fell 41 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $90.05 per barrel at 0325 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $83.19.

Front-month Brent and WTI contracts were down 1.5 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, for the week so far.

“In the wake of accelerating rate hikes by the major central banks, the risk of a global economic recession overshadows supply issues in the oil markets, despite the recent escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

“However, a sharp fall in the US SPR and drawdown in inventories may still keep oil prices supported at some point as there is still an inevitable undersupply issues in the physical markets, while Iran’s nuclear deal is in stalemate,” she said, referring to crude oil in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve which dropped last week to its lowest since 1984.

Following the US Federal Reserve’s hefty 75 basis point increase on Wednesday for a third time, central banks around the world also followed suit in hiking interest rates, raising the risk of economic slowdowns.

“Crude prices remain volatile as energy traders grapple with a deteriorating demand outlook that is still vulnerable to shortages,” said Edward Moya, senior market analysts at OANDA, in a note.

“Supply risks and tight market conditions should give oil some support above the $80 level, but a quicker tumble to a global recession will keep prices heavy.”

A senior US State Department official said that efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have stalled due to Tehran’s insistence on the closure of the UN nuclear watchdog’s investigations, easing expectations of a resurgence of Iranian crude oil.

Topics: OPEC oil and gas Saudi Arabia Russia

Saudi tourism fund signs MoU to promote entrepreneurial talent


Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News




  • Overall tourism spending in Saudi Arabia, including residents and foreigners, rose 52 percent in 2021 to SR95.6 billion ($25.5 billion) from SR63.4 billion the previous year

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Endeavor Network to support local and international entrepreneurs in the tourism sector.

Signed during the Future of Hospitality event currently held in Dubai, the agreement aims to enhance opportunities for entrepreneurs with support programs, financing, investment solutions, and services that both parties already provide.

“The Tourism Development Fund affirms its keenness to support and empower targeted entrepreneurs, to reach the best global experiences in entrepreneurship, and to improve the tourist experience by creating tourism technologies and quality projects,” the CEO of the tourism fund, Qusai bin Abdullah Al-Fakhri said in a statement.

Endeavor Saudi Arabia CEO Latifa Wallan explained that the company will further support businesses in the tourism sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

Saudi Endeavor Network is the local representative of Endeavor International, a nonprofit organization that provides acceleration, promotion, and mentoring opportunities to entrepreneurs and startups in the Kingdom.

Overall tourism spending in Saudi Arabia, including residents and foreigners, rose 52 percent in 2021 to SR95.6 billion ($25.5 billion) from SR63.4 billion the previous year, data published by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed.

According to SAMA, domestic tourism in the Kingdom, which includes residents traveling on holiday, soared 86.6 percent to SR80.9 billion ($21.6 billion) in 2021 from SR43.35 billion in 2020.

Holidays and shopping alone contributed 58.2 percent of domestic tourism, totaling SR47.1 billion.

Topics: saudi tourism Saudi Tourism Development Fund Saudi Endeavor Network

Vision 2030 policies ensure Saudi Arabia will become 60% more resilient to oil shocks by 2030: KAPSARC


Updated 22 September 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel




  • The study stated that economic reforms will make Saudi households' consumption 40 percent less volatile

Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's economy is estimated to become 60 percent more resilient to oil price shocks by 2030, according to a study issued by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, an advisory think tank entity based in Riyadh.

“What we mean by resilient is how this economy can withstand shocks, and to recover quickly and rapidly after the shock to the same level of growth or even better, and we found that by implementing the policies of Vision 2030 the Saudi economy will be 60 percent more resilient to shocks by 2030,” Hossa Almutairi, KAPSARC researcher and a co-author of the study told Arab News.

Almutairi stressed that an advanced economy is driven by household spending, and when households have a clear vision toward the future, they invest in it even more.

“In a more stable economy, you have a stable income. It’s harder to plan for the future if you don’t know what will happen, and you are uncertain about the future,” she said.

Almutairi believes that a stable economy will also result in a growing demand for businesses, saying, “It's a continuous cycle that will affect households’ income and job creation.”

The study stated that economic reforms will make Saudi households' consumption 40 percent less volatile.

According to a report issued by the International Monetary Fund, the Kingdom is likely to be one of the world’s fastest-growing economies this year, thanks to sweeping pro-business reforms and a sharp rise in oil prices as well as production power recovery from a pandemic-induced recession in 2020.

Gross domestic product is expected to expand by 7.6 percent, the fastest growth in almost a decade, the IMF reported.

According to Almutairi, a major part of this growth was due to growing oil revenues as well as an increase in government spending.

“This growth is led by the activity in the oil sector, and also government spending increased by 10 percent in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021,” she said.

Oil revenue for the first half of 2022 was SR434 billion ($115.7 billion), compared with SR248.7 billion in the first half of 2021, an increase of 75 percent, according to Zawya.

Non-oil revenues have also increased by 5 percent this year, said Almutairi, which aligns with the Kingdom’s long-term economic diversification aims.

“The non-oil sector contributed to the growth and you see that non-oil revenue increased by 5 percent,” she said.

According to Almutairi, oil will remain a major economic resource for the Kingdom as the economic reforms of Saudi Vision 2030 are not about abandoning oil but rather on focusing on diversifying the economy.

“In the most ambitious scenario for climate change, which is the net zero scenario by the International Energy Agency that was released last year, oil will remain at 24 million barrels per day in 2050. So the world still needs oil, and Saudi Arabia has among the lowest costs of producing oil. My point is, oil will be part of the economic activities,” she said.

Topics: Saudi Vision 2030 KAPSARC King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) Oil

MENA Project Tracker — SWPC to tender sewage plants projects; EWEC qualifies 19 companies for solar PV


Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News





Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is rumored to be acquiring part or all of $4 billion commodity trading company Gunvor Group, according to Bloomberg.

Details of the agreement remain unclear, as both companies have not yet confirmed the partial or full acquisition.

The UAE-based oil company has become one of the largest in the country, where it recently tendered a project to increase its ethane production, according to MEED. 

ADNOC gas processing — a subsidiary of ADNOC — has received expressions of interest from many contractors on the engineering, procurement and construction works on the ‘Meraam’ project, which aims to expand ethane recovery and maximize its profits.

SWPC to tender ISTP projects

Saudi Water Partnership Co. is to issue by October the request for proposals for its third batch of independent sewage treatment plant projects, according to MEED.

SWPC will be splitting the projects into two contracts — one for the Al-Haer ISTP project in Riyadh, and the other for the construction of both the Riyadh East and Khamis Mushait ISTP scheme.  

The company has already pre-qualified companies to bid on the two contracts.

EWEC qualifies 19 companies for solar PV

Abu Dhabi's Emirates Water & Electricity Co. has qualified 19 companies to bid for the contract to develop the next solar photovoltaic independent power project in Abu Dhabi, reported MEED.

Companies have submitted their statement of qualifications for the contract in July.

Once complete, the Al-Ajban solar IPP will have the capacity to generate 1,500 megawatts of electricity — enough to power 160,000 homes across the UAE, in addition to reducing Abu Dhabi’s carbon dioxide emissions by more than 2.4 million metric tonnes yearly.

Topics: MENA project tracker Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) EWEC

