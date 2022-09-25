You are here

MENA's top 4 most funded agri-tech startups

Founders of Red Sea Farms, and Pure Harvest Farms. Agricultural technology can be services or applications. (Supplied)
Founders of Red Sea Farms, and Pure Harvest Farms. Agricultural technology can be services or applications. (Supplied)
Nour El Shaeri

Founders of Red Sea Farms, and Pure Harvest Farms. Agricultural technology can be services or applications. (Supplied)
  • Technology is reshaping the traditional model of farming to improve profitability
Nour El Shaeri

CAIRO: With its severe environments and large areas of unused land, the Middle East and North Africa region is in prime need of agricultural and technological advancement.

Agri-tech, also called agtech, the use of technology in agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture, is reshaping the traditional model of farming to improve yield, efficiency and profitability.

Although agri-tech’s potential may be overlooked by investors, the sector has been performing well, raising $265 million in H1 2022 and ranking as the fifth best performing sector in terms of amount invested, according to a report by MAGNiTT.




Red Sea Farms Founders.

Arab News has compiled a list of four agri-tech startups headquartered in the MENA region which have received the highest amount of funding in the sector.

Pure Harvest Farms                          

Total Funding: $334.4m

Founders: Mahmoud Adi and Sky Kurtz

Main investors: Shorooq Partners, IMM Investment, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Mohammed Bin Rashid Investment Fund, and Shuaa Capital

Headquarters: UAE

Founded: 2016

Pure Harvest Smart Farms is an agri-tech company based in the UAE focusing on the year-round production of premium fruits and vegetables. The company is not only ranked the first startup in terms of funding in the agri-tech sector, but also one of the most funded in the entire MENA startup ecosystem. In its last funding round, Pure Harvest Smart Farms secured $180.5 million by global investors to fuel its expansion across Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Asia.

Red Sea Farms

Total Funding: $38.8m

Founders: Ryan Lefers, Mark Tester and Derya Baran

Main investors: Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Ventures, KAUST Innovation Fund, Savola Group, Global Ventures, and Future Investment Initiative Institute.




Hussein Abo Bakr, Co-founder of Mozare3 (L) and Gregory Lu, Founder of Natufia. (Supplied)

Headquarters: Saudi Arabia

Founded: 2018

Founded by three industry specialists, Red Sea Farms is an agri-tech company that allows farmers to crop using primarily salt water. The company tackles the region’s arid environment by providing farmers with the right technology to sustainably grow their produce. In April 2022 the company raised its most recent funding round of $18.5 million to expand its regional and global footprint.

Natufia Labs

Total funding: $4.8m

Founders: Gregory Lu, Lauri Kapp and Nadim Taoubi

FASTFACT

Although agri-tech’s potential may be overlooked by investors, the sector has been performing well, raising $265 million in H1 2022 and ranking as the fifth best performing sector in terms of amount invested, according to a report by MAGNITT.

Main investors: KAUST Innovation Fund and Butterfly Ventures

Headquarters: Saudi Arabia

Founded: 2014

Estonian-born agri-tech Natufia Labs relocated its headquarters to Jeddah after receiving an investment led by the Saudi-based KAUST Innovation Fund. The company is providing a mixture of advanced technology and years of research and development experience in sustainable indoor food production. Natufia Labs raised $3.5 million in a series A funding round led by KAUST which was used for the relocation as well as research and development.

Mozare3

Total funding: $1m

Founders: Hussein Abou Bakr and Tamer El-Raghy

Main investors: Algebra Ventures, Disruptech, and EFG-EV

Headquarters: Egypt

Founded: 2020

Founded in 2020, Mozare3 is aiming to provide over 20 million farmers in Egypt with access to credit and market solutions. The company helps farmers sell their crops by working with international buyers as well as reducing the risk of waste. In 2021, Mozare3 was able to raise $1 million in a pre-seed funding round co-led by Algebra Ventures and Disruptech, to build the first digital community for farmers that offers expert support.

 

 

Topics: AgTech

Topics: Metaverse UAE Web3 BEDU Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Mars Amin Alzarouni

