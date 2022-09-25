You are here

King Salman, crown prince receive Bahrain king

King Salman, crown prince receive Bahrain king
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman welcomes Bahrain’s King Hamad at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Sunday. (SPA)
King Salman, crown prince receive Bahrain king
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman welcomes Bahrain’s King Hamad at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Sunday. (SPA)
King Salman, crown prince receive Bahrain king
King Salman, crown prince receive Bahrain king

King Salman, crown prince receive Bahrain king
  • Bahraini king arrived in Jeddah earlier on Sunday
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received Bahrain’s King Hamad and held a luncheon in his honor at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Sunday.




Saudi Arabia’s King Salman welcomes Bahrain’s King Hamad at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Sunday. (SPA)

The luncheon was attended by a number of officials including Minster of State Prince Turki bin Muhammad and the Bahraini ambassador to the Kingdom Sheikh Ali bin Abdulrahman bin Ali Al-Khalifa.

Later on Sunday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the king at the palace and hosted a dinner in his honor.




Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Bahrain’s King Hamad at the Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah. (SPA)

The Bahraini king arrived in Jeddah earlier on in the day and was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal and Minster of State Prince Turki bin Muhammad. 




King Hamad was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal and Minster of State Prince Turki bin Muhammad earlier on Sunday. (SPA)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain Bahrain's King Hamad King Salman

International Astronautical Federation elects first Saudi woman as vice president

International Astronautical Federation elects first Saudi woman as vice president
Updated 25 September 2022
Arab News

International Astronautical Federation elects first Saudi woman as vice president

International Astronautical Federation elects first Saudi woman as vice president
  • The federation advances knowledge about space, supporting the development and application of space assets by promoting global cooperation
Updated 25 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Aerospace engineer Mishaal Ashemimry has become the first Saudi woman to hold a leadership position at the International Astronautical Federation after being elected as one of the body’s 12 vice presidents.

Ashemimry was elected to the post at the world’s leading space advocacy body due to her enhanced vision for the development of the space sector globally, her contribution to the development and consolidation of the federation’s directions, and her role in strengthening the Kingdom’s leadership position in the aerospace sector, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The IAF has over 400 members from 71 different countries and they include leading agencies, space companies, industries, research institutions, universities, societies, associations, museums, and institutes.

The federation advances knowledge about space, supporting the development and application of space assets by promoting global cooperation.

As organizer of the annual International Astronautical Congress as well as other thematic conferences and workshops, the IAF actively encourages the development of astronautics for peaceful purposes and supports the dissemination of scientific and technical information related to space.

Topics: Saudi Arabia space Mishaal Ashemimry

Saudi education minister signs MoU to support English-language teaching

Saudi Minister of Education Hamad Al-Sheikh. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Education Hamad Al-Sheikh. (SPA)
Updated 2 min 34 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi education minister signs MoU to support English-language teaching

Saudi Minister of Education Hamad Al-Sheikh. (SPA)
  • The cooperation aims to advance the work between the English Language Center at the Agency of General Education and the group, conducted last year as a part of a project to implement a sample of language curricula in 50 Saudi primary schools
Updated 2 min 34 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi Minister of Education Hamad Al-Sheikh recently signed a memorandum with a US group specializing in providing language teaching books, materials and services.

The agreement, signed with CEO of MM American Publishing Group, Giannis Malkogiannis, is to support English-language teaching and learning, and is part of Al-Sheikh’s tour of American universities and research centers.

The meeting touched on cooperation between the Saudi Ministry of Education and the MM Group in providing English-language curricula. The group has previously provided English language curricula for the Kingdom’s schools, from the fourth grade to the twelfth grade. The group also owns a “binary logic” company that provides digital skills curricula and engineering curricula.

The two parties discussed supporting cooperation between the ministry and the MM Group in providing a vision for adding a specific course for languages or the STEM track, in line with best international practices.

The cooperation aims to advance the work between the English Language Center at the Agency of General Education and the group, conducted last year as a part of a project to implement a sample of language curricula in 50 Saudi primary schools.

“What the ministry strives to achieve in learning and teaching English is one of the successful steps in utilizing global expertise in this area,” Ahmed Asiri, an educational consultant and former director of the educational supervision department at the ministry in Taif, told Arab News.

“The US specialists in this field are familiar with and have very high experience in dealing with these age groups. They also have the needed requirements to pass their knowledge on through digital and intensive programs, creating a beautiful learning environment,” he said.

He added that the path taken by the ministry was in compliance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“Mastering English will be a helpful instrument to maintain the communication between societies. For instance, all international, cultural and economic relations in various aspects of life all share the same main tool, which is the English language,” he said.

Abdul Rahman Surti, educational supervisor at the ministry, told Arab News that the curricula by MM Publishing Group was considered one of the best educational series. “They were able to serve students, teachers and the entire educational process, and facilitated communication with parents through interactive CDs,” he said.

Surti, who is the author of “Creative Ideas for Teaching English Language,” said that more real-life examples were needed for Saudi students to boost learning.

 

 

Topics: English-language Saudi education ministry

Saudi ministry, HR fund sign deal to train 20,000 graduates through Tamheer program

The deal signed by Ahmed Al-Qarawi, Undersecretary of MoMRAH (R) and Turki Aljawini, Director General of HRDF. (Photo/HRDF)
The deal signed by Ahmed Al-Qarawi, Undersecretary of MoMRAH (R) and Turki Aljawini, Director General of HRDF. (Photo/HRDF)
Updated 26 min 28 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi ministry, HR fund sign deal to train 20,000 graduates through Tamheer program

The deal signed by Ahmed Al-Qarawi, Undersecretary of MoMRAH (R) and Turki Aljawini, Director General of HRDF. (Photo/HRDF)
  • The agreement aims to support the training and employment of national cadres in professions related to municipal and rural affairs and the housing sector
Updated 26 min 28 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing and the Human Resources Development Fund recently signed a memorandum of cooperation to train 20,000 male and female graduates in government institutions and companies through the on-the-job training program Tamheer during the next two years.

The partnership between the institutions to qualify human cadres is important, experts and specialists in the training sector said. “One of the most important steps to achieve success in such projects is the insistence of those wishing to work on developing themselves and their abilities through discipline and commitment during training courses,” one expert said.

The agreement signing was attended by Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadli and Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb.

It was signed by Turki Al-Jawini, director general of the Human Resources Development Fund, and Ahmed Al-Qarawi, undersecretary at the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing.

The agreement aims to support the training and employment of national cadres in professions related to municipal and rural affairs and the housing sector; in addition to upgrading the skills of private and nonprofit sector employees and job seekers to enhance their employment opportunities in the labor market.

The memorandum launches joint initiatives to enhance the professions related to the sector, unifies efforts with the authorities to support the growth and sustainability of national cadres in the labor market, and promotes the localization of municipal, rural and housing professions in the private sector.

This come within the efforts of the two parties to support the employment of young men and women, and to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 on human and economic development.

The memorandum includes several initiatives, inclduding on-the-job training program, electronic training, supporting the growth of small and medium enterprises operating in the sector, in addition to empowering the national workforce in the nonprofit and private sector by supporting their training and upgrading their professional skills to enhance their sustainability in the labor market and keep pace with changes.

The memorandum said that the two parties would work to hold meetings to promote the localization (Saudization) of professions in the sector, study the needs of the private sector, develop supportive plans to promote Saudization and develop national cadres, and raise the awareness of institutions operating in the sector about the fund’s programs and services and the mechanism for benefiting from them, through workshops and periodic meetings.

“Training, qualifying and supporting fresh graduates to get a job in the labor market is a great responsibility and is not an easy task, this is the answer of why the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing seeks to train thousands of graduates in government institutions and distinguished companies,” said Awwad Al-Dhafeeri, CEO of Shabakat ABAD training institute.

He praised the support of several government agencies for the development and education process and the enrichment of electronic training content. “This will contribute to the providing of qualified cadres with strong scientific and practical skills and keep pace with the rapid development that is taking place in the market,” Al-Dhafeeri said.

“The step of the contributors will support the training process, employ national cadres, and raise the level of skills of private and public-sector employees and job seekers to enhance their employment opportunities and their sustainability in the labor market,” he said.

Al-Dhafeeri, who has been running training centers for 15 years, said that “launching joint initiatives to promote professions related to all sectors, and unifying efforts with relevant authorities to support the growth and sustainability of national cadres in the labor market and promote the localization (Saudization) of professions which stand as pillars of building and developing our dear Kingdom.”

“One of the most important steps to achieve success in such projects is the insistence of those wishing to work (job seekers) on developing themselves and their abilities through discipline and commitment during training courses,” he said.

Al-Dhafeeri urged new graduates to choose the right place and expert trainer to establish a solid base of information on which they could build on what they learned during their studies, and reinforce their accumulated experiences during their practical practice in their professions.

Majid Al-Ghamdi, presenter of MAHARAT Podcast, said that “the Saudi Vision 2030 focused on developing the human element, which is the basis of creativity and progress, so today we see such a high number, we are talking about 20,000 graduates of both sexes, who will receive on-the-job training.”

Al-Ghamdi, who previously headed the training and development department at the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, said: “As training specialists and workers in the training field, we consider the importance of building real skills in the practical field, which is a process of bridging between education and the career field and labor market, based on the existence of a related problem in the labor market.”

“Many parties (employers) demand previous experience as a requirement to employ new graduates, so this positive cooperation between many of the government agencies came to solve this real big problem and build the concept of on-the-job training on one hand, and building job experiences on the other,” he said.

“We live in a time of skills, not just certificates, because the field always requires practical skills, soft and hard skills, present and future skills, and all of this comes with continuous training and development,” he said.

 

Topics: Tamheer Training Program

KSRNR to showcase Saudi wildlife efforts at ADIHEX 2022

KSRNR to showcase Saudi wildlife efforts at ADIHEX 2022
Updated 25 September 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

KSRNR to showcase Saudi wildlife efforts at ADIHEX 2022

KSRNR to showcase Saudi wildlife efforts at ADIHEX 2022
  • KSRNR aims to showcase itself as the world’s fourth-largest land reserve and the largest of its kind in the Middle East
  • Last March, the Saudi National Center for Wildlife, in cooperation with the KSRNR, released some 200 endangered species into the wild at Al-Tubayq natural reserve
Updated 25 September 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia begins its participation at the 19th Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2022 on Monday. 

The event will be held from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

The Kingdom will be represented by the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Natural Reserve.

During the exhibition, KSRNR aims to showcase itself as the world’s fourth-largest land reserve and the largest of its kind in the Middle East, with its striking geographical diversity and ancient inscription art sites. KSRNR will also highlight the presence of the rarest endangered animals, such as the Arabian oryx, the houbara bustard and the slender-horned gazelle.

The Saudi participation will focus on the country’s natural treasures and characteristics, besides raising awareness about the importance of wildlife and its role in maintaining environmental balance and biodiversity.

Last March, the Saudi National Center for Wildlife, in cooperation with the KSRNR, released some 200 endangered species into the wild at Al-Tubayq natural reserve in the northwest of the Kingdom. The number included 50 Arabian oryxes, 100 antelopes, 30 houbara birds and 20 mountain ibexes.

Mohammed Qurban, CEO of NCW, said that the release of the animals was part of its initiatives to resettle local endangered species, restore biodiversity, enhance the ecological balance and improve environmental sustainability.

Qurban was also quoted by the Saudi Press Agency as saying that the center had released 785 animals in reserves and national parks in the Kingdom last year, adding that NCW had plans to release more than 1,000 in 2022.

KSRNR has recently conducted its first extensive bird baseline survey to observe migratory, visiting birds and waterbirds, as well as resident species. The study aims to estimate the number of these birds and the resident, migratory and visiting birds. The scientific overview also considers the abundance of these birds and their distribution. It came after discovering large numbers of nestled eagles in several places at the reserve.

This year’s annual ADIHEX, considered the largest of its kind in the MENA region, targets the hunting and equestrian sectors. The event aims to promote and conserve cultural heritage.

The event, held under the theme “Sustainability and Heritage. . . A Reborn Aspiration” will be patronized by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the ruler’s representative in the Al-Dhafra Region and chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

According to the organizers, ADIHEX 2022 will bring together more than 105,000 visitors to explore the 11 sectors across the 50,0000 sq. m. exhibition. More than 680 exhibitors and brands showcasing the latest technologies, innovations and trends in equestrian, hunting and camping gear, as well as accessories and traditional and modern hunting methods are on show. The exhibition will also include falcon, camel and horse auctions. It will include several competitions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Royal Natural Reserve (KSRNR) Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) Al-Tubayq natural reserve

Saudi Arabia to participate in ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 

Saudi Arabia to participate in ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 
Updated 25 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to participate in ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 

Saudi Arabia to participate in ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 
  • Saudi Arabia’s delegation will be headed by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Sawaha
  • The Kingdom will formulate the strategic and financial plan for the ITU and discuss international public policies for the internet
Updated 25 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will participate in the Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union, which will be held in the Romanian capital Bucharest from Sept. 26 to Oct. 14, 2022.

The Kingdom’s delegation is headed by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Sawaha and will see the participation of Governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission Dr. Mohammed Al-Tamimi.

At the conference, the Kingdom will formulate the strategic and financial plan for the ITU and discuss international public policies for the internet and the union’s role in these.

In addition to cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things will be discussed, along with plans for the World Summit on the Information Society and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao said: “Countries will unite at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 to set the direction of digital transformation for years to come, for the benefit of our planet and humanity.”

According to SPA, Saudi Arabia is one of the most important member states in the ITU council due to its international and regional leadership position, its active role in creating international consensus, and its support for partnerships and cooperative work with member states in building the union’s present and future.

In 1947, the ITU became the UN’s agency for information and communication technologies.

The Plenipotentiary Conference, which is held every four years, is the highest policy-making body in the ITU, through which general policies are determined to achieve the goals of the union and the strategic and financial plans of the union for the next four years are approved.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Abdullah Al-Sawaha Dr. Mohammed Al-Tamimi International Telecommunication Union (ITU)

