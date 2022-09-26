You are here

HSBC Saudi Arabia appoints new CEO amid expansion plans 
HSBC Saudi Arabia is a joint venture 51 percent owned by HSBC and 49 percent owned by the Saudi British Bank (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: HSBC Saudi Arabia has appointed Faris AlGhannam as the bank’s new CEO as the lender embarks on a new phase of growth in the Kingdom.

Taking up his new role on Oct. 1 upon regulatory approval, AlGhannam is currently the bank’s deputy CEO, according to a statement.

He succeeds Rajiv Shukla, who was appointed senior managing director and advisor to the regional CEO after leading HSBC Saudi Arabia as its chief since April 2019.

“I am delighted to take on the responsibilities of CEO, leading HSBC Saudi Arabia on a new phase of growth as we focus on the needs of our clients, continue our long-standing contribution to the growth and development of the Kingdom, and help to deliver HSBC’s strategy,” he said.

Founded in 2005, HSBC Saudi Arabia is a joint venture 51 percent owned by HSBC and 49 percent owned by the Saudi British Bank.

RIYADH: Shares of Saudi poultry processing firm Anaam International Holding Co. surged in early trading after it turned a profit of SR1.6 million ($425,599) in the first half of 2022, against a loss of SR2.4 million in the year-earlier period.

Anaam’s shares topped market gainers, surging 9.94 percent to reach SR20.8 percent at 10:32 a.m. Saudi time.

Anaam attributed its performance to an 84 percent surge in sales and revenue during the first six months of the year to reach SR7.2 million, according to a bourse filing.

Its accumulated losses reached SR7.23 million, representing 2.3 percent of capital, as of June 30, 2022.

RIYADH: National Agricultural Development Co. which signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Leha Agriculture to produce potato seeds in Saudi Arabia saw its share prices increase during the early trading hours.

NADEC’s share rose 1.96 percent to open Monday at SR26.05 ($7) as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

The MoU, which will take effect on Oct. 1 and expire on April 30, 2023, outlines a general framework for joint cooperation between the two companies, including a desire to study joint investment in potato seed production, Nadec said in a bourse filing.

Both parties agree to combine their investment efforts and serve their mutual interests.

The parties further agreed to appoint independent financial, legal, and technical advisors if they so desire or if the official authorities so request.

The full financial value will be determined and announced after legal, financial, and commercial due diligence.

Leha Agriculture provides storage and cooling solutions for agricultural products in Saudi Arabia and specializes in cultivating and marketing potatoes and potato seeds.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index continues to decline in response to oil prices dropping below $85 for the first time since January and fears of a global recession due to aggressive interest rate rises.

The Tadawul All Share Index fell 0.45 percent to start Monday at 11,110, while the parallel market Nomu fell 0.11 percent at 19,853, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

Brent crude traded at $85.30 a barrel and WTI crude reached $77.96 a barrel, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco started with a 0.43 percent decline, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. added 0.3 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, decreased by 0.16 percent, while Saudi British Bank declined by 0.53 percent.

National Agricultural Development Co. gained 1.96 percent, following the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the Leha Agricultural Co. to produce potato seeds in the Kingdom.

Retal Urban Development Co. gained 1.62 percent, after selling its share in a land located in Al Khobar city for SR67 million ($18 million) to Maali Holding Co.

Anaam International Holding Group gained 5.6 percent to lead the gainers, after reporting that it turned into profits of SR1.6 million during the first half of 2022.

RIYADH: Saudi stocks started and ended sharply lower on Sunday, in response to the Saudi Central Bank raising interest rates in line with Fed's steep rate hike and forecast for further hikes to curb inflation.

The Tadawul All Share Index lost 2.61 percent to end the session at 11,161, while the parallel market slid 1.92 percent to finish at 19,875.

Kuwait’s index declined 2.5 percent, followed by Qatar's index declining 1.5 percent for a second session.

The index in Bahrain traded down 1.4 percent, while both Egypt’s blue-chip index and Oman index tumbled 0.3 percent.

Oil prices fell below $85 for the first time since January, Brent crude traded at $84.94 a barrel and WTI crude reached $77.70 a barrel, as of 9:20 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock News

Nadec has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the Leha Agricultural Co. to produce potato seeds in the Kingdom.

Sure Global Technology Co. set its price guidance for a direct listing on Saudi Arabia’s parallel stock market at SR70 ($19) per share.

Retal Urban Development Co. sold its share in a land located in Al Khobar city for SR67.44 million to Maali Holding Co.

RIYADH: Sure Global Technology Co. announced the publication of the registration document for a direct listing on the Nomu-Parallel Market, setting its price guidance for the listing at SR70 ($19) per share.

Sure International reached an agreement with its shareholders to allocate 1.284 million shares, representing 25 percent of its capital, to offer and sell in the market to natural or legal persons in order to meet liquidity requirements.

Sure received approval from the Capital Market Authority on June 30 for its registration to trade on Nomu-Parallel Market.

Established in 2006, Sure International Technology offers a wide range of services, including wholesale and retail sales of computers and accessories, printers and inks, systems analysis, software design and programming, and senior management consulting.

 

