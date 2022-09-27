Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

You are here

The Tadawul All Share Index dipped 2.26 percent at the end of Monday’s trade (File/Getty)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index dropped below 11,000 points for the first time in nearly nine months thanks to falling oil prices and global recession fears.

The Tadawul All Share Index dipped 2.26 percent at the end of Monday’s trade, reaching 10,909 for the first time since Dec. 12, while the parallel market Nomu shed 0.84 percent to 19,708.

The UAE’s indexes tumbled in the same direction, Abu Dhabi’s main index tumbled 2.2 percent, while Dubai's main share index dropped 1.8 percent.

The Qatari index fell 1.3 percent, Bahrain's index fell 0.9 percent and Kuwait's index fell 1.1 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index declined by 0.6 percent at the end of Monday.

In energy trading, Brent crude traded at $84.94 a barrel and WTI crude reached $77.53 a barrel, as of 9:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock News

Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development signed two contracts totaling SR94 million ($25 million) with a company that specializes in the establishment and operation of international brands.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. invited its shareholders to vote on raising its capital to SR337 million, following approval by the Capital Markets Authority.

Saudi Parts Center signed a Shariah-compliant credit facility agreement with the Saudi Investment Bank worth SR30 million.

Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu has received CMA’s approval to offer 73 million shares in Tadawul’s initial public offering.

Saudi Top for Trading Co. obtained the CMA approval to float 880,000 shares on the parallel market, Nomu.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

MENA Project Tracker — DEWA awards advisory services contract; Iraq to complete $1bn airport by end of 2023

MENA Project Tracker — DEWA awards advisory services contract; Iraq to complete $1bn airport by end of 2023
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

MENA Project Tracker — DEWA awards advisory services contract; Iraq to complete $1bn airport by end of 2023

MENA Project Tracker — DEWA awards advisory services contract; Iraq to complete $1bn airport by end of 2023
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Emirates Water & Electricity Co. has awarded the contract to develop the Mirfa 2 seawater reverse osmosis project to a consortium led by France’s Engie, reported MEED.

The Engie-led team offered to develop the 120 million imperial gallons a day independent water plant for $48.32 cents a cubic meter, winning the contract over Spain's Acciona by $3.9 c/cm.

DEWA awards advisory services contract

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority has selected a team led by UK-based Deloitte for the advisory services contract on the development of the Hassyan seawater reverse osmosis independent water project, reported MEED.

It shares this title of ‘legal advisor’ with two other companies — Canadian engineering firm WSP and the UK’s Addleshaw Goddard.

The team placed a bid of 2.09 million dirhams ($570,000) to beat its competitors in the contract.

Bank Muscat credits $101m to Galfar

Bank Muscat has agreed to loan Galfar Engineering & Contracting credit facilities of 39 million Omani rials ($101 million) on their projects, reported MEED.

“We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Bank Muscat by concluding this bespoke agreement to facilitate execution of three major projects, which are part of the infrastructure development of our beloved nation,” said Hamoud Al-Tobi, CEO of Galfar.

Ora Developers grants $49m construction contracts

Egypt-based Ora Developers has granted two $49 million construction contracts to Redcon Construction and Concrete Plus for phase one of ZED East project in New Cairo, according to Zawya.

The scope of work in phase one includes constructing 400 residential units — consisting of apartments, duplexes, townhouses, and villas — stretching over 56 acres of land.

The project is expected to be complete by 2025.

Iraq to complete $1bn airport by end of 2023

Iraq is set to complete the first phase of the $1 billion Karbala Airport by the end of 2023, as part of its post-war rebuilding initiative, reported Zawya.

Upon its completion, the airport will hold a capacity of three million passengers.

“We hope that phase one of this strategic project will be completed next year and it will be formally inaugurated at the end of 2023,” stated Suha Al-Najjar, head of the National Investment Commission.

Topics: MENA project tracker DEWA

Qatar Airways and British Airways form joint business to add 42 new countries 

Qatar Airways and British Airways form joint business to add 42 new countries 
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar Airways and British Airways form joint business to add 42 new countries 

Qatar Airways and British Airways form joint business to add 42 new countries 
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In the largest joint partnership of its kind, Gulf carrier Qatar Airways and European airline British Airways have joined hands to offer an expansive network of international flights to their customers.   

The partnership will see both the airlines adding 42 new countries to their shared network, which includes Italy, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and the Maldives, spreading across Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania and the Middle East.

“This is a huge milestone in our long-standing relationship with Qatar Airways, an airline that shares our passion for customer service, choice and flexibility,” said Sean Doyle, chairman and CEO of British Airways.

With the joint business coming into effect, the airlines will now offer customers a network spanning over 185 destinations across more than 60 countries.

The customers of Qatar Airways and British Airways will also have a wider range of prices, schedules, and loyalty programs, as well as more options of direct and connecting flights through London and Doha, according to a press release.

The other benefits include having the freedom to engage with both airlines’ loyalty programs, and earning and spending Avios, their common currency. They will also be able to transfer and combine balances and claim premiums from both the Qatar Airways Privilege Club and the British Airways Executive Club, the release added. 

The airlines said this is all part of their plan to “move further together” by enhancing the joint network and providing passengers with the best of both airlines.

“The growing collaboration between Qatar Airways and British Airways shows our customers our common goal to offer an unparalleled network with unique benefits. Travelers can now experience the best in quality and service as they travel across our joint network,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker.

Topics: Qatar Airways British Airways Partnership airlines

NEOM’s tech unit rebrands amid plans to emerge as cognitive multinational conglomerate

NEOM’s tech unit rebrands amid plans to emerge as cognitive multinational conglomerate
Updated 35 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM’s tech unit rebrands amid plans to emerge as cognitive multinational conglomerate

NEOM’s tech unit rebrands amid plans to emerge as cognitive multinational conglomerate
Updated 35 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Tech & Digital Co. has rebranded as Tonomus, signaling the next stage in its growth plans.

The rebranding focuses on Tonomus’s role as a cognitive multinational company in a bid to enable NEOM to fuel Saudi Arabia’s economic growth and diversification, according to a statement. 

Tonomous, headquartered at NEOM, is building the cognitive foundation and adopting hyper-disruptive solutions integral to the development of NEOM and its flagship initiatives, the statement added.

As it invested $1 billion in 2022 in artificial intelligence-driven products and hyperconnected, predictive and proactive solutions, Tonomous emerged as a global player in the smart-to-cognitive transition. 

“Tonomus will support our ambitions by contributing to the future of the tech and digital industry, stimulating innovation, and driving the development of the world’s first cognitive community,” CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr said. 

“This will be realized by involving the most talented and brightest minds to develop the integrated system that will be utilized across all of NEOM’s businesses, sectors and projects,” he added. 

In this context, NEOM is cooperating with Low Earth Orbit satellite operator OneWe to establish a $200 million joint venture, aimed at providing rapid and reliable connectivity.

Topics: NEOM Tonomus

Netflix sets up studio in Finland to develop video games

Netflix sets up studio in Finland to develop video games
Updated 27 September 2022
Arab News

Netflix sets up studio in Finland to develop video games

Netflix sets up studio in Finland to develop video games
Updated 27 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Online streaming giant Netflix has announced that it will be opening an internal video game studio in Helsinki, Finland, as it aims to reduce its reliance on third-party developers and expand its gaming offerings.

According to a statement released by Netflix, the new game studio will be headed by Marko Lastikka, who has worked at Zynga Inc. for five years, where he worked on FarmVille 3.

Before joining Zynga, Lastikka was the co-founder and executive producer at Electronic Arts Inc.’s Tracktwenty studio in Helsinki, according to his LinkedIn page.

In March, Netflix announced that it was buying Finland-based mobile game developer Next Games in a deal that amounted to $72 million.

The new studio in Finland will be Netflix’s fourth games studio. Earlier this year, Netflix had bought Boss Fight Entertainment, having purchased Night School Studio in September 2021.

“Why Helsinki? It is home to some of the best game talents in the world. This will be a games studio that we build from scratch, and our second games studio in Helsinki alongside Next Games, which became part of Netflix earlier this year,” said Amir Rahimi, vice-president of Netflix Game Studios, in a statement.

He added: “This is another step in our vision to build a world-class games studio that will bring a variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games — with no ads and no in-app purchases — to our hundreds of millions of members around the world.”

Netflix currently has 31 video games on its platform exclusively offered to its customers. The online streaming giant is planning to have 50 games available by the end of the year, according to a Bloomberg report.

One of the most-anticipated games from Netflix that will be released soon is Stranger Things: Puzzle Games, based on the platform’s hit series.

 

Topics: Netflix

TRSDC reveals plans for state-of-the-art Marine Life Institute

TRSDC reveals plans for state-of-the-art Marine Life Institute
Updated 27 September 2022
Arab News

TRSDC reveals plans for state-of-the-art Marine Life Institute

TRSDC reveals plans for state-of-the-art Marine Life Institute
Updated 27 September 2022
Arab News

The Red Sea Development Co has disclosed its design plans for the state-of-the-art Marine Life Institute.

The 10,340 square meter institute is set to boost conservation-driven research, in addition to attracting tourists and marine-lovers from all over the world.

Located in the Triple Bay Marina at AMAALA, the three-story structure will be designed to imitate coral formations and reef patterns, integrating nature within its architecture.

Moreover, the one-of-its-kind project will enhance sustainable and innovative methods to reduce water wastage, pollution, and prevent erosion.

The Red Sea Marine life institute will hold a capacity of 650 guests at once, starting their magical journey with a "Grand Reveal" of the world’s largest man-made reefs.

Moving on, the guests will be taken on a plethora of activities—walking through underwater paths, snorkeling with rare species,exploring research labs,  and diving the depth of the Red Sea in a submarine.

“The Red Sea Marine Life Institute will take guests on a vibrant, educational, and awe-inspiring journey that unveils the natural wonders of the Red Sea and blurs the boundaries between the institute and the ocean,” stated Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio at Foster + Partners, the architectural design firm working on the project.

 “With 10 zones that provide everything from augmented reality experiences to night diving, and spaces for the scientific community to effectively progress their environmental projects, the Red Sea Marine Life Institute is undeniably unique,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of TRSDC.

Topics: Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) #tourism #SAUDI ARABIA

