Saudi Maharah’s unit acquires 41% of Care Shield for $90m

RIYADH: Stock markets across the Gulf closed in the green on Tuesday, with the Saudi index outperforming the region after falling sharply over concerns about economic growth.
The Tadawul All Share Index, known as Tadawul, gained 0.99 percent to reach 11,017 at the end of Tuesday’s trading, while the parallel market Nomu ended almost flat at 19,718.
Dubai's main share index snapped a four-session losing streak to close 0.7 percent higher, while Qatar’s benchmark closed 0.5 percent higher,
The Abu Dhabi index, on the other hand, closed lower by 0.7 percent, bucking the Gulf trend.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index fell for the fourth consecutive session, slipping 0.1 percent at the end of Tuesday.
In energy trading, Brent crude traded at $85.15 a barrel and WTI crude reached $77.42 a barrel, as of 9:44 a.m. Saudi time.
Stock News
Riyad REIT Fund has invested SR62 million ($17 million) in a private closed-end Real Estate Fund that is income-generating and Shariah-compliant.
Al-Jouf Cement Co. has completed the sale of fractional shares worth SR359,132 following the approval of its shareholders to decrease its capital.
Naseej for Technology Co. won a SR10 million project award from King Salman Global Academy to develop an online platform that uses artificial intelligence for Arabic-language writing editing.
The Saudi Public Transport Co. has been awarded an SR88 million ($23 million) public bus transport project with Taif Municipality.
Advanced Petrochemical Co.will distribute SR0.5 per share in dividends to shareholders in the third quarter of 2022.
Raydan Food Co. invited its shareholders to vote on cutting its capital by 100 percent to SR158 million.
Maharah Human Resources Co. secured a long-term Murabaha loan worth SR200 million from Al Rajhi Bank.
Maharah Human Resources’ unit has completed the acquisition of 41 percent of Care Shield Holding Co.
Knowledge Tower Trading Co. intends to proceed with its initial public offering, floating 350,000 shares on the Kingdom’s Parallel Market, following approval from the Capital Market Authority and Saudi exchanges.
Arabian Drilling Co. has set its IPO price range at SR90-100 per share as it begins the book-building period.