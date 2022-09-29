You are here

Saudi minister of culture meets with Mexican counterpart

Saudi minister of culture meets with Mexican counterpart
Saudi minister of culture meets his Mexican counterpart during the UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development. (SPA)
Saudi minister of culture meets with Mexican counterpart

Saudi minister of culture meets with Mexican counterpart
  • Meeting saw signing of memorandum of understanding between two sides to strengthen cooperation in cultural fields
RIYADH: Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan met with his Mexican counterpart Alejandra Frausto Guerrero during the UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development, or Mondiacult, in Mexico City, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting was also attended by the Saudi ambassador to Mexico, Haytham bin Hassan Al-Malki, the General Supervisor of Cultural Affairs and International Relations Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Touq, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture for International Cultural Relations Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Kanaan.

During the meeting, Prince Badr thanked Guerrero for hosting the conference.

The meeting saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi and Mexican ministries of culture to strengthen cooperation in a variety of cultural fields, including heritage, museums, visual arts, libraries, performing arts, theater, books and publishing, translation, fashion, and culinary arts.

The MoU also included the exchange of participation in festivals and cultural events, visits between official delegations and experts in various cultural fields, and artistic residency programs between government and private institutions in the two countries, as well as facilitating the process of communication between their respective cultural authorities and intellectuals.

The memorandum included the exchange of participation in festivals and cultural events, visits between official delegations and experts, and artistic residency programs between government and private institutions in the two countries.

The two states will also work together to implement training programs, work sessions, capacity development, and seminars for specialists, intellectuals, and artists.

In addition to exchanging experiences on cultural systems, regulations, and policies, the pair will collaborate on joint strategic projects in a variety of cultural fields.

Looking forwards, Prince Badr and Guerrero discussed areas of cultural cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, as well as capacity-building in the field of heritage preservation and learning from Mexico’s experiences in this regard.

Topics: Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan

Arab News celebrates International Coffee Day with deep dive into tastes and traditions of Saudi Coffee

Arab News celebrates International Coffee Day with deep dive into tastes and traditions of Saudi Coffee
Updated 23 min 13 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall

Arab News celebrates International Coffee Day with deep dive into tastes and traditions of Saudi Coffee

Arab News celebrates International Coffee Day with deep dive into tastes and traditions of Saudi Coffee
Updated 23 min 13 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall

LONDON: Arab News launched its latest deep dive, “A cup of Gahwa: The taste and traditions of Saudi coffee,” celebrating the Year of Saudi Coffee ahead of International Coffee Day this Saturday.

The long-form, interactive feature delves into the culture and heritage of Saudi coffee as it explores the home of Jazan’s green gold — the Khawlani bean.

Arab News partnered with Jabaliyah, the first coffee brand to originate exclusively in the Kingdom, on the deep dive and a limited edition coffee box.

“As Arab News celebrates the Year of Saudi Coffee, it’s our pleasure to partner with Jabaliyah, a speciality Saudi coffee company. Always supporting talented local business, Jabaliyah has produced delightful smooth Saudi coffee, which we are proud to partner with,” Arab News Assistant Editor-in-Chief Noor Nugali said.

Reporters traveled to Jabaliyah’s headquarters in Jazan to speak to the company’s co-founder and learn how the Khawlani bean goes from the tree to the brew.

“Arab News has been a key supporter of local authentic innovation and local startups from the get-go. We have been privileged at Jabaliyah to have had this support from them since the early days of our launch three years ago, and they continue to celebrate our endeavor as a true local content venture,” Ali Al-Sheneamer, co-founder of Jabaliyah, said.

For centuries, coffee has played a central role in the social life of Saudis. It is nothing less than a national symbol of identity, hospitality and generosity, and the focus of gatherings formal and informal, from the tents of the Bedouin of old in the deserts of Najd, to the stylish new cafes in the Kingdom’s cities.

But what some might not appreciate, even as 2022 is celebrated in the Kingdom as the Year of Saudi Coffee, is that when it comes to the planet’s most popular drink, the whole world owes a debt of gratitude to Saudi Arabia — the Khawlani bean.

Today, coffee is most closely associated with countries such as Brazil and Colombia.

But the potential of the coffee tree, which grows wild only in Ethiopia, was first recognized and developed by Arabs, as far back as the 14th century.

As William Ukers, editor of the Tea and Coffee Trade Journal in New York, wrote in “All About Coffee,” his exhaustive 1922 study: “The Arabians must be given the credit for discovering and promoting the use of the beverage, and also for promoting the propagation of the plant, even if they found it in Abyssinia (Ethiopia).”

Hundreds of years ago, discovering that the plant Coffea arabica thrived in the climate of the lush mountains of the land that would become Saudi Arabia, they brought it across the Red Sea to the Arabian Peninsula.

There, they successfully cultivated it on terraces cut into the flanks of the Sarawat Mountains, perfecting the art of roasting and brewing the seeds of its fruit to make the drink the world would come to know and love.

Not for nothing is the Khawlani coffee bean known in Saudi Arabia as “the green gold of Jazan.”

The bean, and the knowledge and practices related to cultivating it, occupies such a central role in the heritage and traditional social rituals of Saudi Arabia that it is now being considered for inclusion on UNESCO’s List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

According to the document submitted to UNESCO by the Ministry of Culture, the Khawlani bean is named for Khawlan bin Amir, a common ancestor of the coffee-growing tribes that live in the mountains of Jazan province

“During the harvest season,” the document says, “farmers break the monotony of the work by singing poem verses. One person sings and the group repeats after to create a harmonic rhythm as they pick coffee beans.

“Men and women both roast then grind the beans used to prepare coffee.”

Importantly, the skills are handed down from generation to generation: “Families encourage youngsters to work in the lands, starting with minor tasks, until they develop the skills and know-how needed to cultivate coffee trees and the processing of the coffee beans.”

Coffee, adds the UNESCO document, “is a symbol of generosity in Saudi Arabia,” and the tribes of Khawlani personify this “through their dedication and their passion for this practice.”

Topics: International Coffee Day Saudi Arabia Jazan Jabaliyah coffee

Wake up and smell the coffee: Saudi cafes embrace a new era

Wake up and smell the coffee: Saudi cafes embrace a new era
Updated 2 min 51 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Wake up and smell the coffee: Saudi cafes embrace a new era

Wake up and smell the coffee: Saudi cafes embrace a new era
  • Creativity is key as a young generation of baristas transforms the industry
Updated 2 min 51 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Arabic coffee has been officially changed to Saudi coffee in the Kingdom’s restaurants, cafes, stores and roasteries early this year.

The statement by ministry spokesman Abdulrahman Al-Hussein was made in conjunction with a Culture Ministry initiative naming 2022 as the Year of Saudi Coffee, part of moves to strengthen the Kingdom’s identity and culture.

Since the move, the number of young baristas in the Kingdom has increased, with many focusing on creative adaptations and ways of serving the traditional beverage.

Ridhwan Al-Momen wanted to work while studying, so joined the international cafe franchise the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.

Ridhwan Al-Momen has a passion for specialty coffee. (Supplied)

“I had humble beginnings, but when I learned about specialty coffee, I took a deep dive into this world and I can’t get out of it,” he told Arab News.

“This is how many baristas of my generation feel.”

A UNESCO article stated that “serving Arabic coffee is an important aspect of hospitality in Arab societies and considered a ceremonial act of generosity,”.

This is especially true in Saudi Arabia, where coffee plays a central role in an age-old tradition of hospitality. As the Kingdom attracts more tourists, Saudi coffee has become one of its most intriguing attractions.

“Saudi coffee is an important part of our lives. We grew up around it and we still serve it to guests,” said Al-Momen. 

“I think it’s a nice thing that there is a growing interest in Saudi coffee.”

The Kingdom’s large youth population means that in the year of Saudi coffee, tradition is meeting innovation. 

“They (the younger generation) took things from the older generation and gave it a modern touch with new additions,” said Abdullah Al-Shareef, who works at the Wide Awake cafe in Jeddah.

Al-Momen now works as a barista at local cafe Azha. Located in Jeddah’s House Hotel, the cafe serves a variety of teas, coffees and iced beverages, as well as croissants and desserts. Its Saudi coffee is served in a dallah, a traditional Arabic coffee pot, with dates.

“The Saudi coffee we offer is a specialty coffee that comes from expensively harvested beans, and we present it in a unique way,” he said.

Whole-roasted beans are ground and the entire recipe created from scratch, he added.

Typically, cardamom is the star of Saudi coffee, but recipes vary, with some adding cloves and saffron. Spices, beans and roasting method can vary, which means each outlet has its own coffee flavor. 

Ridhwan Al-Momen works as a barista at local cafe Azha. Located in Jeddah’s House Hotel, the cafe serves Saudi coffee in a dallah with dates. (Supplied)

At the Dubai Expo 2020, Sard Cafe offered guests a novel insight into the various types of Saudi coffee. Coffee blends from across 13 regions in the Kingdom were presented along with information cards explaining the characteristics of each.

“Coffee has become a culture,” Al-Shareef said, which means work as a barista can be highly lucrative for men and women in the Kingdom. 

As the coffee industry grows in the Kingdom, government and private organizations are investing in a range of initiatives to support and expand the sector.

In July, the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission signed a cooperation agreement with the Saudi Coffee Co. on several initiatives to preserve the heritage of Saudi coffee.

Initiatives include a program to develop a media library and local culinary arts stories, as well as the designing and marketing of tourism routes to promote coffee plantations. 

The partnership will support Saudi coffee events and festivals, issue licenses to coffee experts, encourage local production, promote the company’s products in digital shops specializing in Saudi culinary arts, and set standards for processing of coffee beans.

Through partnerships with authorities associated with Saudi coffee, the endeavor aims to develop the sector, improve the quality of coffee products, empower those working and investing in coffee, and share the Kingdom’s coffee heritage with the world.

Topics: International Coffee Day Arabic coffee Saudi coffee

Beyond the bean: A taste of Saudi Arabia — in a cup

Beyond the bean: A taste of Saudi Arabia — in a cup
Updated 1 min 24 sec ago
Nada Jan

Beyond the bean: A taste of Saudi Arabia — in a cup

Beyond the bean: A taste of Saudi Arabia — in a cup
  • Saudi coffee is becoming a symbol of hospitality around the world
Updated 1 min 24 sec ago
Nada Jan

JEDDAH: Coffee, the ubiquitous beverage, is as varied as the beans from which it is made.

Almost every country has its unique coffee recipe offering foreigners an insight into the  culture.

The espresso originated in Italy, while drip coffee was developed in the US. And in an interesting confluence of cultures, the Americano first appeared in Italy thanks to American soldiers stationed there during the Second World War who found the espresso too strong for their taste.

There are variations in the type of coffee even within the same country. Cafe bombon and the cortado both originated in different parts of Spain. In India, South Indian filter coffee is known around the country for its milky-sweet blend of coffee and chicory.

Coffee connoisseurs analyze the origin of the beans, the freshness of the roast, the grind size and so on. But in certain parts of the world, particularly the Middle East, coffee goes beyond the bean.

Arabic coffee, or “qahwa,” differs from one country to another, with variations in the bean, roast, brew time and spices.  

Arabic coffee differs from one country to another, with variations in the bean, roast, brew time and spices. (Supplied)

Saudi coffee is no exception and is distinguished by the addition of cardamom. In some regions, spices such as cloves and saffron are added to further enhance the flavor.

The drink is not suited to takeaway mugs and drinking “on the go,” but is an experience to be savored with every sip. In line with the Kingdom’s traditional hospitality, it is often served to guests paired with dates, dried fruits, nuts or chocolate.

However, the unique spiced coffee is not for everyone. American Micha J., 45, described it as an acquired taste. He found the flavors “different” from those he was used to, but has since grown to like it.

Rommel Gregore, 57, from the Philippines, said that the flavors “did not register well at first” — possibly because he was used to drinking instant coffee. 

Saudi coffee is often served to guests at home, but is just as commonplace in the office.

Gregore was first introduced to it at work during a break, while Micha tasted it for the first time at a friend’s house, where it was served along with dates.

Saudi coffee is often served to guests at home, but is just as commonplace in the office. (Supplied)

The distinctive taste of Saudi coffee has been transported across continents, with one Toronto cafe, Hailed (Arabic for “cardamom”), serving it to customers along with dates and a tahini dip.

Much like the Kingdom itself, Saudi coffee is increasingly gaining recognition around the region and the world.

Yerin, 27, from South Korea, told Arab News: “Some countries, such as Ethiopia, are well known for their tasty coffee beans, and some, like Italy, have specialty coffee.”

Still, they all taste the same to her. “But Arabic coffee is unique and totally different from others,” she said.

Topics: International Coffee Day Coffee bean culture Saudi Arabia foreigners

Taste of pride: Saudi coffee transcends tradition 

Every evening, fresh coffee is brewed and served in a dallah, a traditional coffee pot. (AN Photo)
Every evening, fresh coffee is brewed and served in a dallah, a traditional coffee pot. (AN Photo)
Updated 16 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

Taste of pride: Saudi coffee transcends tradition 

Every evening, fresh coffee is brewed and served in a dallah, a traditional coffee pot. (AN Photo)
  • Time-honored blend has become part of Kingdom’s identity
Updated 16 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: “Cardamom, cloves, ginger and a pinch of saffron — that’s the scent that envelops me as my grandparents rush us into their dining room, teasing us that, once again, we’ve barely made it on time,” 16-year-old Lana Ghassan said. 

That comforting aroma, reminiscent of home and family, is often associated with hospitality, generosity and welcoming hugs at formal family gatherings and occasions.

For many, it is a tradition. Every evening, fresh coffee is brewed and served in a dallah, a traditional coffee pot.

“When I inhale that specific scent, it takes me to a very special memory of mine; my parents, brother, aunties and cousins gathered around to break our fast as the muezzin calls for prayer every Ramadan,” Ghassan told Arab News.

Today, Saudi coffee has transcended tradition to become part of Saudis’ self-identity. In a blend of nostalgia and modernity, it has become a matter of national pride for a generation that relies on the beverage as an everyday necessity.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has witnessed a boom in the coffee industry, with new cafes and roasteries opening up in the malls and streets of the Kingdom.

The Saudi Coffee Company was launched in May to develop the national industry and promote Saudi coffee beans as a global product. (Supplied)

Coffee consumption in Saudi Arabia increased by 4 percent annually from 2016 to 2021, and is expected to grow by 5 percent each year until 2026, according to data from Euromonitor.

The commercial name of Arabic coffee was changed to Saudi coffee following a Ministry of Commerce announcement early in the year.

In May, the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund launched the Saudi Coffee Company to develop the national industry, boost production capacity, and promote Saudi coffee beans as a global product.

As the government makes investments into the production and promotion of coffee, local cafes have been quick to embrace Saudi coffee, adapting and adding it to their range of specialty coffees.

Toqa Coffee, for instance, serves spiced coffee, such as saffron latte and cardamom cappuccino. Its “toqaccino” Saudi coffee, which offers a new twist on the traditional drink, is gaining popularity among customers.

These “modern blends” help coffee shops garner attention and demonstrate the creativity of the coffee industry, said Abdullah Al-Shareef, coffee specialist at the Wide Awake coffee shop in Jeddah.

“Saudi coffee has become popular with the current generation,” he said, adding that coffee shops are creating new flavors to meet and bolster demand.

Another cafe, Bafarat, was established in 1952, and today serves everything from artisan coffee to traditional Saudi coffee at outlets in Jeddah and London.

The cafe blends, roasts and distributes daily from its roasting plant to ensure the freshest coffee possible. Its Saudi coffee, lightly roasted and infused with fragrant cardamom and saffron, is served in a dallah.

The swanky new Azha Cafe in the House Hotel in Jeddah is part of local company Caffeine Lab, which specializes in everything from professional equipment costing thousands of riyals to everyday coffee accessories and beans. 

“Caffeine Lab is a local specialty coffeeshop that went the extra mile to create a separate cafe called Azha, which specializes in Saudi coffee,” barista Ridhwan Al-Momen told Arab News. 

The swanky new Azha Cafe in the House Hotel in Jeddah is part of local company Caffeine Lab. (Supplied)

“Our specialty Saudi coffee is harvested from Caffeine Lab’s premium crops, to ensure the freshest coffee blend is served to the customer,” he added.

Suhaib Bahassan, co-founder of Bancam, a casual dining restaurant in Riyadh that serves specialty breakfast and coffee, said: “Saudi coffee is an integral part of people’s daily lives, and has become a cornerstone in meetings, homes and outside.”

Saudi coffee “is a wonderful example of hospitality in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

It is especially popular among young people, and because “the current generation is open to development” with regards to Saudi coffee, the drink will become the “preferred coffee for the current and future generation.”

More than a symbol of pride for Saudi Arabia, Saudi coffee has spread around the Kingdom and beyond to become a part of every Saudi’s self-identity.

Topics: International Coffee Day Saudi Arabia coffee tradition

Saudi crown prince receives message from Bangladesh PM

Saudi crown prince receives message from Bangladesh PM
Updated 29 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince receives message from Bangladesh PM

Saudi crown prince receives message from Bangladesh PM
  • Message was received by Saudi deputy foreign minister when he met with Bangladesh’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Updated 29 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a written message from Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed on ways to support and strengthen  bilateral relations between the two countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The message was received by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji when he met with Bangladeshi Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammed Javed Patwary on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in a variety of fields, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

 

Topics: Sheikh Hasina Wazed Bangladesh

