Saudi minister of culture meets with Mexican counterpart

RIYADH: Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan met with his Mexican counterpart Alejandra Frausto Guerrero during the UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development, or Mondiacult, in Mexico City, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The meeting was also attended by the Saudi ambassador to Mexico, Haytham bin Hassan Al-Malki, the General Supervisor of Cultural Affairs and International Relations Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Touq, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture for International Cultural Relations Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Kanaan.
During the meeting, Prince Badr thanked Guerrero for hosting the conference.
The meeting saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi and Mexican ministries of culture to strengthen cooperation in a variety of cultural fields, including heritage, museums, visual arts, libraries, performing arts, theater, books and publishing, translation, fashion, and culinary arts.
The MoU also included the exchange of participation in festivals and cultural events, visits between official delegations and experts in various cultural fields, and artistic residency programs between government and private institutions in the two countries, as well as facilitating the process of communication between their respective cultural authorities and intellectuals.
The memorandum included the exchange of participation in festivals and cultural events, visits between official delegations and experts, and artistic residency programs between government and private institutions in the two countries.
The two states will also work together to implement training programs, work sessions, capacity development, and seminars for specialists, intellectuals, and artists.
In addition to exchanging experiences on cultural systems, regulations, and policies, the pair will collaborate on joint strategic projects in a variety of cultural fields.
Looking forwards, Prince Badr and Guerrero discussed areas of cultural cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, as well as capacity-building in the field of heritage preservation and learning from Mexico’s experiences in this regard.