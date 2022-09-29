Details of ‘Great Arab Minds’ initiative announced in Dubai

DUBAI: A main purpose of the UAE’s ‘Great Arab Minds’ initiative is to reduce the emigration of Arab scientists, specialists, intellectuals, doctors, and engineers.
The UAE’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Committee leading ‘Great Arab Minds’ Mohammed Al-Gergawi on Thursday highlighted the details of ‘The Great Arab Minds’ initiative, reported the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
In January 2022, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Arab world’s largest movement designed to search for exceptional talents among Arab scientists, thinkers, and innovators across key fields.
Al-Gergawi, also the Secretary-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), said the ‘Great Arab Minds’, under the MBRGI, aims to identify, support and acknowledge leading thinkers in the region, amplify their impact and inspire future generations.
Sheikh Mohammed believes in the importance of movement, change and development, and in the capabilities of Arab talents and their ambitions, said Al-Gergawi.
He affirmed that the initiative reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s vision in reigniting the Arab World’s Civilization Drive, support great Arab minds and acknowledge their work and achievements, in service of humanity.
A study conducted by KPMG, showed that ignorance costs the Arab world more than $2 trillion. The Great Arab Minds initiative aims, according to WAM, to change this reality and contribute to shaping a brighter future for Arab generations.
During an event organized in the Museum of the Future to announce the details of the initiative, Al-Gergawi witnessed the signing of four partnerships between “The Great Arab Minds” initiative and KPMG, LinkedIn, Meta, and Majarra.
The initiative’s mission is to search for exceptional talents among Arab scientists, thinkers, and innovators across key fields, aiming to identify, support and acknowledge leading thinkers in the region, amplify their impact and inspire future generations.
Over a 5-year period, “The Great Arab Minds” will reward scientists, thought leaders, scholars, and innovators across 6 categories: Natural Sciences (Physics and Chemistry), Medicine, Literature and Arts, Economics, Technology and Engineering, and Architecture & Design.
The initiative includes the “Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Great Arab Minds,” which will be awarded to 6 winners of six categories each year.
The Great Arab Minds initiative aims to facilitate the recognition of Arab thought leaders, scholars, scientists, geniuses, and transforming their ideas to real-life breakthroughs and solutions.
It also aims at empowering cluster of Arab scientists and thinkers and building a network of Arab thinkers, scientists, and exceptional talents in various fields to work as one team to drive the Arab world’s intellectual renaissance.
