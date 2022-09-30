Saudi, Oman investment ministers visit clean energy facility at Alfanar Industrial City in Riyadh

RIYADH: Investment ministers from Saudi Arabia and Oman were given a tour of one of the largest private industrial cities in the Middle East in a move to highlight the Kingdom’s clean energy projects.
The Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz AlFalih and his Omani counterpart Qais bin Muhammad AlYousef visited Alfanar Industrial City in Riyadh, where they met leading figures from the company
Amer AlAjmi, executive vice president of Alfanar Development, gave a presentation focusing on the firm's clean energy projects around the world, as well as the full range of services and products the company offers and information about Alfanar’s investment portfolio.
During the tour, the ministers were shown the women’s section, which began in 2003 with four women, and currently has more than 700 female Saudi employees.
Abdulsalam AlMutlaq, chairman of Alfanar, said: “This visit at the level of ministers from Saudi Arabia and Oman, and in the presence of officials from both parties, comes from their belief in the role of the private sector as a successful partner in localizing the industry and promoting local content in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
He added: “Alfanar Company has a distinguished experience and accumulated experience gained over the years in the localization of the energy industry, as it had a leading role in the infrastructure work, as well as transferring the techniques of manufacturing electrical and construction products to the Kingdom, in order to invest in the development of clean energy projects around the world.”