PIF’s green bond issuance to bolster market, says London bourse official

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund green bonds will help bolster the regional and global green bond market, which last year amounted to $900 billion, the head of Debt Capital Markets and Funds at the London Stock Exchange told Al-Arabiya.

The fund currently manages assets of over $600 billion. The PIF targets those sectors for investment that are in line with the framework of green bonds and the fund offers complete transparency to investors, Shrey Kohli added.

As of now, the framework and prospectus of the PIF are available on the London Stock Exchange platform, which allows investors to gain an understanding of the fund’s strategy.

Kohli said the London Stock Exchange supported the PIF during its tour to promote the green bonds and fund witnessed an overwhelming investors’ response from around the world.

The fund has hired a large group of banks including Citi and JPMorgan to arrange a debut issuance of multi-tranche US dollar-denominated green bonds.

BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, mandated as joint global coordinators and active book runners.

A debut issuance in tranches of five, 10 and potentially a longer-dated tenor will follow, subject to market conditions. The issuance will be under GACI First Investment Co. and guaranteed by the PIF.

Credit Agricole, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, SMBC Nikko, SNB Capital, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are also active book runners, while ANB Capital, BofA Securities, Bank of China, GIB Capital, ICBC, IMI Intesa Sanpaolo, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Natixis, Riyad Capital and Saudi Fransi Capital are also on the deal.