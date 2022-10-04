You are here

International literary experts discuss heritage preservation at Saudi book fair

International literary experts discuss heritage preservation at Saudi book fair
The Riyadh International Book Fair will continue until Oct. 8 at Riyadh Front. The fair’s program includes dialogue platforms, interactive lectures, and workshops covering art, reading, writing, publishing, bookmaking, and translation. (Supplied)
Ghadi Joudah
Rahaf Jambi

International literary experts discuss heritage preservation at Saudi book fair

International literary experts discuss heritage preservation at Saudi book fair
  • The event played a prominent role in the ‘renaissance of literature, culture, science, and the arts’ in the Kingdom
Ghadi Joudah Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Literary experts from around the world have been gathering in Saudi Arabia to help further cement the Kingdom’s position on the global heritage map.

Writers, publishers, and translators are among the delegates taking part in events and discussion sessions being held under the umbrella of the Riyadh International Book Fair, running at Riyadh Front until Oct. 8.

The fair’s program includes dialogue platforms, interactive lectures, and workshops covering art, reading, writing, publishing, bookmaking, and translation.

Chief executive officer of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, Dr. Mohammed Alwan, said the event had made significant contributions to the Saudi literary scene and played a prominent role in the renaissance of literature, culture, science, and the arts in the Kingdom.

He described the fair as providing a cultural bridge to understanding others and being a major contributor to the national cultural movement.

Day five of the gathering witnessed six panel discussions, one titled “Saudi Arabia on the world heritage map.”

Saudi archaeological discoveries have recently drawn international attention and experts took to the stage to talk about the Kingdom’s future capabilities, its components, and its growing status as a global leader in heritage preservation.




Day five of the gathering witnessed six panel discussions, one titled ‘Saudi Arabia on the world heritage map.’ Speakers discussed how heritage could enhance Saudi Arabia’s cultural, economic standing. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Ibrahim Aglan, a college research professor at the faculty of letters and human sciences in the Moroccan capital Rabat, said culture was multi-faceted. “It’s a way of life, a way to enhance the Kingdom’s international standing, and economic prosperity.”

Acting general manager of the Saudi Heritage Preservation Society, Rehaf Gassas, said: “The society is considered an arm of government bodies and agencies in preserving heritage and implementing specialized projects in this field.

“Whatever we do on our part as researchers, the community remains the sole owner of the heritage, knowing how it flowed and changed from generation to another, and how it is practiced.”

General manager of the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s intangible heritage, Ebtisam Al-Wehaibi, told delegates that the ultimate goal was communication between peoples.

She said: “It is amazing that we can get to know other people’s cultures and heritage and create a dialogue; that instead of looking for differences, you look for similarities.”

Al-Wehaibi noted that Saudi Arabia had been among 20 countries that got together after World War II to establish the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.

“In 2020, the Kingdom joined the executive board of UNESCO and the World Heritage Committee,” she added.




A workshop was held on the role of the law in protecting cultural heritage by Dr. Muhammad Al-Sudais, a law professor at Al-Yamamah University, who spoke about the laws and penalties imposed on anyone who tries to harm heritage. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Meanwhile, a workshop run by Al-Yamamah University law professor, Dr. Muhammad Al-Sudais, looked at the role of the law in protecting cultural heritage.

He said: “With regard to the legal aspect, the Kingdom presented a wonderful model in the matter of preserving heritage.” And he pointed out that over recent years the Ministry of Culture had introduced a range of rules and regulations related to antiquities, museums, and urban heritage.

Al-Sudais noted that the Saudi Heritage Commission had added the 70-year-old oil Trans-Arabian Pipeline (Tapline), built during the reign of King Abdulaziz, to the national register of industrial heritage, adding that the Kingdom’s urban heritage register provided an important source of information for research centers.

“The Kingdom is very interested in excavating antiquities and preventing licensing except for the authorities designated by the system.

“It also specified that it is not permissible for any person, whether a citizen or not, to sell antiquities and engage in any activity related to the import and export of antiquities without obtaining a license from the commission,” Al-Sudais said.
 

Topics: Riyadh International Book Fair Saudi Arabia heritage

Saudi Arabia reports 155 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 155 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 155 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 155 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported 155 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 816,975.

The authorities also confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,360.

Of the new infections, 59 were recorded in Riyadh, 28 in Jeddah and 12 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 124 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 804,033.

It said that 3,582 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 7,368 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to more than 44 million.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 39 were in critical condition.

More than 68 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with over 25 million people fully vaccinated.
 

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia to celebrate World Teachers' Day

Saudi Arabia to celebrate World Teachers' Day
Updated 5 min 12 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia to celebrate World Teachers' Day

Saudi Arabia to celebrate World Teachers' Day
Updated 5 min 12 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Education Ministry will celebrate World Teachers’ Day, which falls on Oct. 5 each year, under the theme “The transformation of education begins with the teachers,” with three days of events, programs and activities in schools and education departments.

A special celebration at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh will feature a performance of “The Vision’s Teacher” operetta, and an activity titled “For Teachers and Students.”

Activities in schools will allow students and teachers to express gratitude for the role of the teacher in the growth and development of learners.

Education departments, offices and schools in all regions and governorates will honor teachers by devoting the school radio program to presentations highlighting the role of teachers.

The ministry has praised the role of teachers in building generations by establishing and strengthening positive initiatives.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Teachers’ Day

Fun seekers invited to roll up for retro skating disco in ancient AlUla

Fun seekers invited to roll up for retro skating disco in ancient AlUla
Updated 22 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Fun seekers invited to roll up for retro skating disco in ancient AlUla

Fun seekers invited to roll up for retro skating disco in ancient AlUla
Updated 22 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

ALULA: Fun seekers are being invited to get their skates on and head to the ancient city of AlUla for a new outdoor roller disco with music served up by international DJs.

AlUla on Wheels, being held in Al-Jadidah, will run from Thursday until Oct. 22, with organizers AlUla Moments promising an “old-school blast from the past” for roller-skate beginners and experts alike.

Skaters can “glide under the stars,” experience a different way of enjoying music, and join an international revival of the roller discos of the 1980s, all with skates and headphones provided.

The entertainment is curated by Good Intentions, an initiative started by Saudi Noor Taher and American record producer Swizz Beatz, the husband of US singer Alicia Keys.

Seating will be provided for those who want to soak up the entertainment without the potential bruises, and food trucks will also be open.

The venue is free to enter but those wishing to skate on the rink must buy a ticket.

Thursday and Friday nights have been reserved for the biggest parties. Tickets costing SR250 ($66.50) will allow entry for more than three hours of music from an international DJ playing what organizers promise will be “the world’s freshest music.” 

For all other nights, tickets for 45 minutes of skating, starting at SR40, are available on the AlUla website. The rink is open from 7 p.m. until midnight. 

AlUla on Wheels is being held as part of AlUla Wellness Festival, which aims to promote mental and physical health.

Follow @alulamoments and @experiencealula on Twitter for more information, or book via the website.

Topics: AlUla Skating Disco

Saudi Arabia's king, crown prince offer condolences after Indonesia stadium disaster

Saudi Arabia’s king, crown prince offer condolences after Indonesia stadium disaster
Updated 28 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's king, crown prince offer condolences after Indonesia stadium disaster

Saudi Arabia’s king, crown prince offer condolences after Indonesia stadium disaster
  • 131 people killed after officers fired tear gas in a packed stadium to quell a pitch invasion, triggering a stampede
Updated 28 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered their condolences to Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo after 131 people were killed in a stampede at a football stadium.

The tragedy on Saturday night in the city of Malang saw a total of 131 people killed and more than 300 others injured after officers fired tear gas in a packed stadium to quell a pitch invasion, triggering a stampede.

“We have learned of the news of the victims of the stampede that occurred during a football match and the resulting deaths and injuries,” King Salman said in a cable.

“We send you, the families of the deceased, and people of Indonesia our deepest condolences… May God grant the injured a speedy recovery, and protect you and the people of Indonesia from all bad things,” the king added.

Prince Mohammed also sent a cable of condolences in which he wished the injured a swift recovery.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesia Football stampede

Riyadh prepares for opening of 14 top international restaurant brands

Riyadh prepares for opening of 14 top international restaurant brands
Updated 04 October 2022
Ghadi Joudah

Riyadh prepares for opening of 14 top international restaurant brands

Riyadh prepares for opening of 14 top international restaurant brands
  • The new fine-dining establishments, which include five with Michelin-starred restaurants in other countries, are due to open in December
Updated 04 October 2022
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: More than a dozen renowned international restaurant brands are set to open in Riyadh by the end of the year, including several with establishments in other countries that have earned a coveted Michelin star.

As the tastes of Saudis develop, the Kingdom is increasingly becoming a focus for major dining brands, which are contributing to the development of the tourism and entertainment sectors in the country as well as the national economy. During Riyadh Season celebrations, for example, residents and visitors to the capital have spent more than SR6 billion ($1.6 billion), according to the General Entertainment Authority.

Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan, who chairs the board of directors at Yakoon, a leading company in the hospitality industry, said that 14 international restaurant brands are due open in the capital in December. Five of them have establishments elsewhere in the world that have been awarded a Michelin star, an honor considered by many to represent the pinnacle of fine dining.

The new restaurants in Riyadh will include L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, La Cantine du Faubourg, Sass Cafe and MusicHall. Renowned in Europe and elsewhere, they are considered to be among the most luxurious and distinguished in the world. In the Kingdom, they will be located in areas such as The Boulevard, Al-Bujairi in Diriyah, and King Abdullah Financial District.

“Bringing these restaurants to the Kingdom is in line with the development we are witnessing in the tourism and entertainment sectors,” Prince Saud told Arab News.

“We expect this category of restaurants in the food and nutrition sector to contribute positively to the tourist’s journey and the entertainment experience of the citizen and resident.”

He said his team’s investment aims reflect the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, including the development of the Kingdom as a global tourism destination. Part of this involves the comprehensive development of the entertainment sector and the promotion of a luxurious lifestyle, he added, and as part of its efforts to establish itself as a global destination, Riyadh will continue to enhance its image by embracing fine-dining brands.

“We aim to create an exceptional experience in the tourist’s journey or the experience of the citizen and resident in the food sector in the Kingdom, and bringing international restaurants to Riyadh and other cities of the Kingdom will contribute to enhancing the region’s touristic position,” Prince Saud said.

Topics: Riyadh Michelin star International restaurant brands

