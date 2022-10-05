You are here

  • Home
  • Liv Golf makes long-awaited Asian debut in Thailand

Liv Golf makes long-awaited Asian debut in Thailand

Liv Golf makes long-awaited Asian debut in Thailand
In the individual standings, Dustin Johnson leads the pack with 118 points. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rjdnv

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Liv Golf makes long-awaited Asian debut in Thailand

Liv Golf makes long-awaited Asian debut in Thailand
  • 48 world-class players to tee off for $25m in Bangkok
  • Innovative changes to sport ‘thrilling’ fans, says Greg Norman
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

BANGKOK: The 48 world-class players preparing to tee off at the $25-million LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok will have plenty to play for this week when they line up at the all-new Stonehill venue from Oct. 7 to 9.

“In our inaugural year with the Invitational Series, LIV Golf is already making waves among golf fans globally. Innovation creates energy that will further grow the sport into the future, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement,” said Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf.

“Our world-class players and new team format are generating a thrilling conclusion to this first year, and I’m eager to watch the action unfold in our final three tournaments of 2022.”

The world’s best are jostling for position in the individual standings, where a $30 million purse will be shared among the top three podium places at the end of the campaign.

This year’s champion in the final individual standings after the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah will receive a first-place prize of $18 million, with $8 million to the runner-up and $4 million for third place.

In the individual standings, where points are awarded to the top 24 finishers within each tournament’s 48-player field, 2016 US Open and 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson leads the pack with 118 points. The American holds a healthy 39-point lead over his nearest challenger thanks to a win in Boston, top-three finishes in Bedminster and Chicago and consistent play throughout five events in which he has never finished outside the top 10.

South African Branden Grace (79) is in second place with a victory in Portland and is trailed by 2022 Open winner Cameron Smith (56).

The Australian currently holds third place after notable performances in just two events: A fourth-place finish in his LIV Golf debut in Boston, followed by a three-stroke win in Chicago, the largest margin of victory for any LIV Golf individual champion this season.

The team competition is building for an exciting finish, as LIV Golf’s 12 teams prepare for the back-to-back Asian swing in Thailand and Saudi Arabia before turning their attention to the season-ending LIV Golf Invitational Miami Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club from Oct. 28 to 30.

The iconic Blue Monster course will stage the seeded three-day, knockout tournament featuring both match play and stroke play, as teams compete for a historic $50 million purse.

Topics: LIV Golf Thailand

Related

LIV Golf set for first ever Middle East event in Jeddah
Sport
LIV Golf set for first ever Middle East event in Jeddah
Colleagues DeChambeau and Lahiri embracing LIV Golf’s debut in Asia
Sport
Colleagues DeChambeau and Lahiri embracing LIV Golf’s debut in Asia

Andrey Rublev to defend his Mubadala World Tennis Championship crown

Andrey Rublev to defend his Mubadala World Tennis Championship crown
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

Andrey Rublev to defend his Mubadala World Tennis Championship crown

Andrey Rublev to defend his Mubadala World Tennis Championship crown
  • Event’s stars include world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, US and French Open finalist Casper Ruud, world No. 2 Ons Jabeur and British No. 1 Emma Raducanu
  • 3 more ‘big names’ to be announced soon, say organizers
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Andrey Rublev will return to Abu Dhabi in December to defend his Mubadala World Tennis Championship title, organizers have confirmed.

He is the latest star to join the six-player male lineup at the MWTC from Dec. 16 to 18 that includes world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and regular Slam finalist Casper Ruud, with three more big-name players expected to be unveiled soon.

The 24-year-old, who has reached a career-high ranking of No. 5, secured his first MWTC title with a straight sets victory over Andy Murray at the International Tennis Center in Zayed Sports City last December.

Rublev has 11 ATP Tour singles titles and three doubles titles to his credit. He won the mixed doubles gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics alongside compatriot Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and has reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam five times, including at this year’s French and US Opens.

Fans will have the chance to catch two of the best women’s players on the tournament’s first day, with world No. 2 US Open finalist and defending MWTC champion Ons Jabeur taking on 2021 US Open Champion and British No. 1 Emma Raducanu.

“Last year’s event was memorable, firstly to see the return of the championship after the rebound of live events and, secondly, because of the top-class tennis on display. Andrey was a worthy winner so it’s great that we have secured his return alongside the next generation of superstars Carlos, Casper, Ons and Emma. The 14th edition is shaping up to be a very exciting three days of action on and off the court,” said John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment.

The Arabian Gulf’s leading tennis experience will also bring its traditional mix of interactive activities, and player meet-and-greets.

Tickets start from AED95 for adults and AED45 for children. Three-day packages offer a 20 percent saving, guaranteeing spectators a seat for the entire championship.

Premier hospitality tickets also offer fans a special menu and courtside seating. More details are available at www.mubadalawtc.com.

Topics: Mubadala World Tennis Championship Andrey Rublev tennis

Related

World No. 3 Casper Ruud to join Carlos Alcaraz at Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi
Sport
World No. 3 Casper Ruud to join Carlos Alcaraz at Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi
World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz set for Middle East debut at Mubadala World Tennis Championship
Sport
World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz set for Middle East debut at Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Tunisian star Jabeur eases into second round at home in Monastir

Tunisian star Jabeur eases into second round at home in Monastir
Updated 05 October 2022
AFP

Tunisian star Jabeur eases into second round at home in Monastir

Tunisian star Jabeur eases into second round at home in Monastir
  • The 28-year-old, whose ambition is “to be a good example for all the young people who follow her” has won three WTA titles including two this year in Madrid and Berlin
Updated 05 October 2022
AFP

MONASTIR, TUNISIA: Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur eased into the second round of her home tournament at Monastir on Tuesday with a straight sets win over American Ann Li.

Top seed Jabeur, a finalist at both Wimbledon and the US Open this year, won 6-2, 6-3 in the first-ever WTA tour event to be hosted in Tunisia.

The world No. 2 took 73 minutes to dispatch her 67th ranked opponent in their first meeting.

The Monastir tournament, staged on the central coast of Tunisia, is just the second women’s professional circuit organized in Africa, after that of Rabat in Morocco.

Jabeur is hugely popular in north Africa, and the world No. 2 is hoping “to reach the final and win in Monastir to make Tunisians happy.” 

The 28-year-old, whose ambition is “to be a good example for all the young people who follow her” has won three WTA titles including two this year in Madrid and Berlin.

“Young people must gain self-confidence to achieve their ambitions,” said the player dubbed “Minister of Happiness” in a Tunisia hit by a deep political and economic crisis.

Topics: Ons Jabeur WTA

Related

How Ons Jabeur helped bring WTA tennis to Tunisia
Sport
How Ons Jabeur helped bring WTA tennis to Tunisia
Ons Jabeur and Emma Raducanu confirm for Mubadala World Tennis Championship
Sport
Ons Jabeur and Emma Raducanu confirm for Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Oust owners, officials named in US soccer abuse report: Sauerbrunn

Oust owners, officials named in US soccer abuse report: Sauerbrunn
Updated 05 October 2022
AFP

Oust owners, officials named in US soccer abuse report: Sauerbrunn

Oust owners, officials named in US soccer abuse report: Sauerbrunn
  • The 37-year-old two-time World Cup winner said players were “horrified and heartbroken” by the findings of a report published on Monday
Updated 05 October 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: US international captain Becky Sauerbrunn said Tuesday team owners and officials implicated in a bombshell report which detailed systemic sexual abuse and misconduct in US women’s soccer should be barred from the sport.

The 37-year-old two-time World Cup winner said players were “horrified and heartbroken” by the findings of a report published on Monday following a year-long investigation by former US Attorney General Sally Yates.

Yates’ report included interviews with more than 200 National Women’s Soccer League players — many of them members of US national teams — and detailed patterns of abuse from team coaches, manipulation and tirades.

“Every owner and executive and US soccer official who has repeatedly failed the players and failed to protect the players who have hidden behind legalities and have not participated fully in these investigations should be gone,” Sauerbrunn said in a video-conference call from London, where the US women’s team is preparing for a friendly with England on Friday.

Merritt Paulson, the owner of Sauerbrunn’s club, the Portland Thorns, was accused in the Yates report along with other club officials of enabling misconduct by former Thorns manager Paul Riley.

Pressed on whether Paulson was included in the team owners she believes should be forced out of the NWSL, Sauerbrunn replied: “It includes everyone that has continued to fail the players time and time again, who didn’t take players concerns seriously, who didn’t pass on information correctly, who have not participated in investigations. All of them.”

In a separate development on Tuesday, Paulson, who is also the owner of the Portland Timbers Major League Soccer franchise, said he was removing himself from all Thorns-related decision-making until the conclusion of a separate NWSL/NWSL Players Association investigation.

“I cannot apologize enough for our role in a gross systemic failure to protect player safety and the missteps we made in 2015,” Paulson said in a statement.

“I am truly sorry.”

Sauerbrunn, meanwhile, said players were “not doing well” following publication of the findings of the investigation, which was launched last year after reports in The Athletic and Washington Post lifted the lid on abuse in the NWSL.

“We are horrified and heartbroken and frustrated and exhausted and really, really angry,” said Sauerbrunn, a veteran of 208 internationals stretching back to 2008.

“We are angry that it took a third party investigation. We’re angry that it took an article in The Athletic and the Washington Post.

“We’re angry that it took over 200 people sharing their trauma to get to this point right now.

“For so long, this has always fallen on the players to demand change. And that is because the people in authority and decision-making positions have repeatedly failed to protect us. And they have failed to hold themselves and each other accountable.”

US head coach Vlatko Andonovski, meanwhile, said members of his squad would be given the option of sitting out this week’s game against England if they decided they were not in the right frame of mind for the game.

“Some players and staff members need time, need space, need to process all of it,” Andonovski said. “That’s why we as a staff are allowing the players to think and process to do whatever they need in order to get over this difficult time.

“If that means they don’t want to participate in a team meeting, or in a team training, or even if they don’t want to play the game, then it’s up to them,” said Andonovski, adding that he was “sickened and disgusted” by details of the report.

“Now this report is out, it’s our job to do our part to make sure that no one has to deal with this ever again in our sport at any level,” he added.

Sauerbrunn, meanwhile, said she has not contemplated the possibility of going on strike to force change in the NWSL.

“I haven’t thought about not playing,” she said. “I hope it won’t get to that point. A lot of us have been navigating these things for a very long time and you find a way to deal with it. We, as women, as players have faced a lot for a very long time. Unfortunately, I’d say you get used to it.”

Topics: US soccer Becky Sauerbrunn

Related

US Soccer president asks men, women to equalize FIFA money
Sport
US Soccer president asks men, women to equalize FIFA money
US Soccer repeals anthem kneeling ban: official
Sport
US Soccer repeals anthem kneeling ban: official

Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record

Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record
Updated 05 October 2022
AP

Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record

Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record
Updated 05 October 2022
AP

ARLINGTON, Texas: Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard.

The 30-year-old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesus Tinoco into the first row of seats in left field when leading off the second game of New York’s day-night doubleheader.

After No. 99 took a smooth, mighty swing, he had a wide smile on his face as he rounded the bases and his Yankees teammates streamed out of the dugout to celebrate with him. They stayed away from home plate, letting Judge step on it before sharing hugs and high-fives.

Judge’s mother and father were in the stands to see Judge end a five-game homerless streak, including Game 1 of the doubleheader when he was 1 for 5 with a single.

The ball was caught by a fan in Section 31, who was then taken with security to have the ball authenticated.

Another fan was escorted away after leaping out of the seats into a gap between the seats and the left-field wall.

Maris’ 61 for the Yankees in 1961 had been exceeded six times previously, but all were tainted by the stench of steroids. Mark McGwire hit 70 for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998 and 65 the following year. Barry Bonds hit an MLB-record 73 for the San Francisco Giants in 2001, and the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa had 66, 65 and 63 during a four-season span starting in 1998.

McGwire admitted using banned steroids, while Bonds and Sosa denied knowingly using performing-enhancing drugs. Major League Baseball started testing with penalties for PEDs in 2004, and some fans — perhaps many — until now have considered Maris as holder of the legitimate record.

A Ruthian figure with a smile as outsized as his body, the 6-foot-7 Judge has rocked the major leagues with a series of deep drives that hearken to the sepia tone movie reels of his legendary pinstriped predecessors.

“He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ,” Roger Maris Jr. said Wednesday night after his father’s mark was matched by Judge. “I think baseball needs to look at the records and I think baseball should do something.”

Judge had homered only once in the past 13 games, and that was when he hit No. 61 last Wednesday in Toronto. The doubleheader nightcap in Texas was his 55th game in row played since Aug. 5.

Judge was 3 for 17 with five walks and a hit by pitch since moving past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league record for 34 years. Maris hit his 61st off Boston’s Tracy Stallard at old Yankee Stadium on Oct. 1, 1961.

Judge has a chance to become the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012. He leads the AL with 131 RBIs and began the day trailing Minnesota’s Luis Arraez, who was hitting .315.

The home run in his first at-bat put him back to .311, where he had started the day before dropping a point in the opener.

Judge’s accomplishment will cause endless debate.

“To me, the holder of the record for home runs in a season is Roger Maris,” author George Will said earlier this month. “There’s no hint of suspicion that we’re seeing better baseball than better chemistry in the case of Judge. He’s clean. He’s not doing something that forces other players to jeopardize their health.”

 

Topics: Aaron Judge New York Yankees

Liverpool edge Rangers, Napoli underline Champions League credentials

Liverpool edge Rangers, Napoli underline Champions League credentials
Updated 05 October 2022
AFP

Liverpool edge Rangers, Napoli underline Champions League credentials

Liverpool edge Rangers, Napoli underline Champions League credentials
  • Hakan Calhanoglu fired Inter Milan to a 1-0 win over Barcelona at  San Siro
Updated 05 October 2022
AFP

PARIS: Liverpool eased to a comfortable 2-0 win in the ‘Battle of Britain’ against Rangers in the Champions League group games on Tuesday while Napoli underlined their credentials with an impressive 6-1 thrashing of Ajax in Amsterdam.

On a night when a minute’s silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool went into their Group A game against the Scottish champions on the back of just three wins in their first nine Premier League and Champions League games of the season.

But they settled quickly when Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a sublime free-kick to put the home side ahead after just seven minutes.

Rangers’ 40-year-old goalkeeper Allan McGregor produced some fine saves, including four to deny Darwin Nunez his first goal for Liverpool, to keep his side in the hunt at halftime.

Seven minutes into the second half, however, Leon King’s challenge caught the legs of Luis Diaz to give away a penalty.

Mohamed Salah stepped up and struck the ball down the middle as McGregor was unable to repeat the penalty-saving heroics he produced against Napoli.

“It was exactly what we needed. It was a super, solid performance,” said Klopp, who switched from his usual 4-3-3 formation to a 4-2-3-1.

“Sometimes you have to change things.”

Napoli stay top of Group A after another impressive victory, coming from behind to hammer Ajax 6-1 to take their tally of goals to 13 from three matches.

Mohammed Kudus put the home side ahead in the ninth minute but Luciano Spalletti’s side bounced back with first-half goals from Giacomo Raspadori, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Piotr Zielinski.

Raspadori added his second two minutes after the restart and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added the fifth just after the hour.

Ajax’s night was made worse when captain Dusan Tadic was sent off after collecting a second yellow card and Giovanni Simeone closed out the win.

Bayern moved to the edge of qualification with a third successive win, thrashing Viktoria Plzen 5-0 in Group C.

“We were calm, we dominated and we were in total control,” said Bayern captain and Manuel Neuer.

“When everything is going well, we’re almost unstoppable.”

German international Leroy Sane struck twice, opening the scoring from distance after seven minutes and adding a second five minutes after the break.

Between Sane’s two goals, Serge Gnabry added a second on 13 minutes before Sadio Mane posted his first Champions League goal for Bayern with number three after 21 minutes.

Substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting came off the bench at half time and added the fifth just before the hour mark.

Hakan Calhanoglu fired Inter Milan to a 1-0 win over Barcelona at the San Siro which took the Italians into second spot in Group C, three points behind Bayern.

Inter had lost five of the previous 10 matches in all competitions but Turkey midfielder Calhanoglu ended the crisis talk when he lashed in the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time.

“It was very important today for us, to show something to our fans who are always with us. We showed that we deserved it,” said Calhanoglu.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez, however, was left fuming after two key handball decisions went against his team.

The first saw an equalizer ruled out following a pitch review by referee Slavko Vincic for Ansu Fati’s handball just before the ball dropped to Pedri to tuck home.

Barca were then denied a stoppage time penalty after VAR officials ruled that Denzel Dumfries did not commit a handball offense despite touching the ball in a very similar way to Fati.

“If you ask me I’m outraged... the word is outrage because it makes no sense, it’s an injustice,” Xavi told reporters.

“I think it’s an injustice, I just can’t hide it.”

Club Brugge also claimed a third successive win to continue their surprise charge toward the next round.

Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutgla were on target as the Belgian side made short work of Atletico Madrid in Group B.

Atletico had their chances with Antoine Griezmann crashing a penalty off the crossbar. They also had a goal ruled out for offside which added to their frustration.

“It’s a very tight group and we will have to fight because we won’t get anything for free,” said Atletico captain Koke.

Club Brugge top Group B, three points ahead of the other three teams after Porto beat Bayern Leverkusen 2-0 with second half goals from Zaidu and Galeno.

Sporting Lisbon’s march in Group D came to a shuddering halt in Marseille where the home side came from a goal down to win 4-1 and get their first win under their belt.

Lisbon still top the group with six points, two ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspur who played out a goalless draw in Germany.
 

Topics: Liverpool Rangers Napoli champions league

Latest updates

Liv Golf makes long-awaited Asian debut in Thailand
Liv Golf makes long-awaited Asian debut in Thailand
Saudi Arabian Plastic Industrial share soars 19% on debut
Saudi Arabian Plastic Industrial share soars 19% on debut
PIF has complete plan to expand its assets to between $2-3tn by 2030: Al-Rumayyan
PIF has complete plan to expand its assets to between $2-3tn by 2030: Al-Rumayyan
Myanmar junta leader not invited to ASEAN summit: Cambodia
Myanmar junta leader not invited to ASEAN summit: Cambodia
Gigi Hadid wades into fashion week bullying row
Gigi Hadid wades into fashion week bullying row

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.