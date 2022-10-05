You are here

Saudi cloud-based platform ZenHR raises $10m in growth funding round

The founders of ZenHR. (Supplied)
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based human resource software provider ZenHR raised $10 million in a growth funding round, led by Rua Growth Fund with participation from venture capital firm Endeavor Catalyst and existing investors.

The company will utilize the funding to strengthen its presence across the 12 markets it currently serves as well as enhance its product offering.

Established in 2017 by Yousef Shamoun and Mohamed Haj Hassan, ZenHR is a cloud-based HR platform designed to streamline and automate the entire HR function from hiring to retirement.

Shamoun and Haj Hassan were also the founders of the online Arabic card gaming platform, Jawaker, which was acquired in 2021 for $205 million after raising one seed round of $500,000.

GCC market regulators approve plan to facilitate investment accounts opening  

GCC market regulators approve plan to facilitate investment accounts opening  

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council countries have approved an executive plan that facilitates the requirements to open investment accounts.

The heads of the countries’ capital market authorities also activated the Know Your Customer model — a process by which banks periodically obtain personal and financial information of customers for a greater understanding of their financial position.

The decisions were taken during the 25th meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Financial Markets in the GCC countries, held virtually, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting discussed a number of topics, the foremost of which is the adoption of the regulatory framework for the inter-registration of financial products between the financial market regulators in the GCC countries.

The meeting also reviewed the findings of the work team of those responsible for training in the financial market regulators in the GCC countries regarding activating the knowledge portal for the Gulf financial markets to benefit from it in a better way.

Anaam International seeks to pay off its debt through capital increase

Anaam International seeks to pay off its debt through capital increase

RIYADH: Saudi poultry processing firm Anaam International Holding Group seeks to increase its capital to pay off a large part of its SR154 million ($41 million) loan in order to reduce the debt cost in light of high-interest rates.

The loan was used to purchase an administrative building in Jeddah for Anaam, said its CEO, Hassan Saad Al-Yamani.

Earlier this week, Anaam Group announced its board recommendation for SR158 million capital increase through a rights issue.

The capital hike is subject to the approval of the relevant official authorities and the company’s shareholders.

Wasatah Capital was appointed to act as the financial advisor to the offering.

Tech entrepreneurs supported by new $53m Saudi initiative

Tech entrepreneurs supported by new $53m Saudi initiative

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Technology Development Program has launched a new drive  to enable technology entrepreneurs to develop, accelerate, and kick off their projects.

The MVPLab initiative aims to launch 1,000 minimum viable product prototypes with the aim of transforming them into emerging technology companies by providing financial, knowledge and guidance support to beneficiaries.

The program is aiming to provide financial incentives and benefits with a total of up to SR200 million ($53 million) over the next three years.

The initiative has also partnered with The Garage, the Center of Digital Entrepreneurship, NAMA Ventures, SEEDRA Ventures, Rawahel, and BUNAT Ventures.

Gulf region a ‘bright spot’ as global economic crisis continues: IMF director-general

Jana Salloum and Nirmal Narayanan

Jana Salloum and Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Gulf region is the bright spot on the dark horizon at a time when the economies of several world countries are facing challenges, according to Kristalina Georgieva, secretary-general of the International Monetary Fund. 

In an interview given to CNBC Arabia, Georgieva noted that the Gulf region’s economy is expected to grow 6.5 percent this year, followed by 3.6 percent in 2023. 

“The Gulf region is performing very well, which is the bright spot on this dark horizon. We must remember that this world is still witnessing recovery from Covid, and this supports growth,” Georgieva told CNBC Arabia. 

She added: “The combination of oil and gas revenues, diversification of the economy and the success of the non-oil sectors with appropriate reforms and prudent policies ensures the current success of this region.” 

Georgieva added that the world needs to be united to deal with more shocks that may come in the future. 

Her comments came as the IMF released its annual report, which highlighted the importance of providing financial assistance to countries as they face challenges in their economic and financial systems. 

In the report, the IMF pointed out the pandemic was a crisis like no other and two years later, the recovery process is being hampered by further global challenges.

“We live in a more shock-prone world. The development of vaccines and unprecedented monetary, fiscal, and financial support, including the IMF’s historic general special drawing right allocation of about $650 billion, made a global recovery possible. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended it, severely setting back global economic prospects,” says the report. 

In the 2022 fiscal year, the IMF continued to support its members in three areas; economic surveillance, where 126 health checks have been completed in countries; the lending of $113 billion to 23 countries, including $9 billion to 14 low-income countries; and capacity development, with $242 million provided for practical technical advice, policy-oriented training, and peer learning, the report added. 

The IMF report further pointed out that inflation in many countries has risen sharply, triggered by a combination of factors which include surging energy, food, and commodity prices, labor shortages, and supply disruptions.

While attending a conference on food security in Riyadh, Georgieva said that inflation is basically a tax on the poor, and it greatly harms developing countries, CNBC Arabia reported. 

During her speech, she also stressed the vitality of adopting effective measures by the government through their fiscal policies to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis for citizens, while also making sure that it does not contradict the measures of central banks. 

UAE’s e-commerce market value to hit $9.2bn by 2026: Dubai Chamber of Commerce

UAE’s e-commerce market value to hit $9.2bn by 2026: Dubai Chamber of Commerce

RIYADH: E-commerce trade in the UAE is projected to reach $9.2 billion by 2026, while its share of total retail sales is expected to hit 12.6 percent in the same year, according to the latest analysis by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The analysis, which utilized data from Euromonitor, shows that e-commerce sales in the UAE recorded remarkable growth in 2021, reaching $4.8 billion during the year, compared to $2.6 billion in 2019, news agency WAM reported.

According to the report, the sale of mobile gadgets like smartphones and tablets accounted for the majority of transactions in 2021, totaling $2.6 billion, equal to 44 percent of the total e-commerce market value.

The study report further noted that mobile retail sales are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 15.6 percent over the 2022-2026 period, to reach $4.6 billion.

The analysis showed more than one-third of UAE consumers use their smartphones to purchase products or services at least once a week  — above the global average.

The study further noted that the availability of several apps which aid consumers with price comparison has driven the growth of e-commerce purchases in the nation.

The report pointed out that 73 percent of shoppers in the UAE preferred local retail websites, while foreign websites received only a 27 percent share.

The market share of foreign e-commerce platforms is expected to grow by 19.2 percent between 2022 and 2026, which would mark a 34 percent gain in the total retail share.

The report also pointed out that the improvement and modernization of payment systems and services was a crucial factor that elevated the rate of e-commerce shopping in the UAE.

In 2021, consumer electronics which include smartphones, phone accessories, computer accessories, tablets, computers and television accounted for a 34 percent share of the e-commerce sector, followed by apparel and footwear at 31 percent, food and beverages at 12 percent, media products at 8 percent, personal accessories at 5.8 percent, and consumer appliances at 3.3 percent.

