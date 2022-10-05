Labor market experts: It is vital to anticipate future’s most in-demand jobs

RIYADH: Human resources and labor market experts at the Liqaat Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Forum 2022 stressed the importance of anticipating the most in-demand jobs in the future.

The forum, organized by the Human Resources Development Fund in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, was inaugurated by Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Tuesday.

The three-day forum aims to invest in human capital, raise the skills of national cadres, support training programs, employ talented individuals and qualify them to join the labor market. The forum also reviews honorable national models and their success stories and features a job fair.

Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Dr. Abdullah Abu Thunain indicated that work patterns had changed in most sectors based on developments in the labor market, including the preferences of employers and workers.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has approved many legislations and launched multiple initiatives to adapt to changes in the labor market…such as platforms specialized in flexible work, remote work and freelance employment,” he said.

“The ministry has established a supply- and demand-anticipating unit that issues indicators regarding required jobs in various business sectors in the future,” he added.







Dr. Abdullah Abu Thunain, Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor confirmed the ministry's keenness on anticipating the jobs of the future.

(Supplied)



Dr. Ahmed Al-Fuhaid, governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corp., stressed the importance of job researchers focusing on personal skills such as communication, emotional intelligence and innovation, in addition to professional skills related to the nature of work.

“We encourage the private sector to adopt modern trends in the labor market. At the same time, we study the visions of giant enterprises in various business sectors and seek to contribute to the recruitment of national cadres in these sectors,” he said.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Sarani, president of Taibah University, stressed that the university seeks to keep pace with the Kingdom’s vision for the education sector and has thus raised the number of admissions into some of the most sought-after disciplines in the labor market.

“The university has developed applied colleges, given that most jobs require specialized diplomas,” Al-Sarani said.

He emphasized the importance of programs that grant professional degrees: “There are comprehensive studies for all disciplines at the university, and it has already begun to conduct a restructuring of some colleges.”







Specialists in the labor market said it is vital to anticipate the most future in-demand jobs. (Supplied)



Turki Al-Jawini, director-general of the HRDF, said that the fund is working closely with its partners in the private sector, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and a number of other parties to keep pace with changes in the labor market, discover job opportunities and support the training and qualification of national cadres to avail of these opportunities.

Al-Jawini highlighted the fund’s keenness to support and develop national human capital through many programs and initiatives.

“The fund cooperates closely with universities and the TVTC and has signed about 45 agreements with a training institute, within the framework of the strategic partnerships program, based on start-up training support for employment in the private sector,” he said.