You are here

  • Home
  • How Saudi Arabia is fostering a field hockey culture among its youth

How Saudi Arabia is fostering a field hockey culture among its youth

How Saudi Arabia is fostering a field hockey culture among its youth
1 / 5
How Saudi Arabia is fostering a field hockey culture among its youth
2 / 5
(Twitter/@SaudiHockey)
How Saudi Arabia is fostering a field hockey culture among its youth
3 / 5
(Twitter/@SaudiHockey)
How Saudi Arabia is fostering a field hockey culture among its youth
4 / 5
(Twitter/@SaudiHockey)
How Saudi Arabia is fostering a field hockey culture among its youth
5 / 5
(Twitter/@SaudiHockey)
Short Url

https://arab.news/46t4b

Updated 16 sec ago
Khaled Alarafah

How Saudi Arabia is fostering a field hockey culture among its youth

How Saudi Arabia is fostering a field hockey culture among its youth
  • Championships for schools and Gulf to be set up, says official
  • Partnerships with playing nations Egypt and Oman soon
Updated 16 sec ago
Khaled Alarafah

It seems that barely a week goes by without the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee adding yet another sporting federation to its rapidly expanding portfolio.

The latest sport to be given a major boost is field hockey, and leading the campaign to raise awareness about it is Mohammed Al-Mandeel, president of the Saudi Hockey Federation.

“I have (a) passion for different areas in sport so I became Saudi Hockey Federation president for many reasons,” he told Arab News at a training camp set up by the body. “One of them is that I used to play this game when I was a student, and inshallah I’m planning to transfer my knowledge here to make it one of the more popular sports (in Saudi Arabia).”

Al-Mandeel graduated with a degree in telecommunications engineering from Cranfield University in the UK, and assumed his role as head of the federation at the start of 2020, though official affiliation to the Asian Hockey Federation did not come until 2021.

“Field hockey is one of the biggest, oldest historical sports in the world, and also a major Olympic sport,” he said, before highlighting its history including that 4000-year-old inscriptions from ancient Egypt seem to depict a sport similar to hockey.

“When you have a new thing in society there will be resistance, so part of our strategy is to raise awareness, to let people know about this sport,” he said. “Football, basketball and volleyball all have an established audience, but hockey is considered a new challenge, and for people who like to try something new our federation is setting up new training programs for beginners who want to try this sport.”

It is not only in Europe and Southeast Asia that hockey is popular, it already has a following in several Middle Eastern countries.

“The top Arab country in this sport is Egypt while in the Gulf it’s Oman. They have a lot of good players, and we already have partnerships with them to have their knowledge transferred here to Saudi,” Al-Mandeel said.

A strategy to raise the profile of the game is already in place.

“We have different channels (to promote hockey),” said Al-Mandeel. “In digital media, we have Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and we have our official website. And through small pop-up events, we are spreading new ideas to the people.”

The federation’s website is already open for people wishing to register for training programs. Al-Mandeel’s long-term ambitions are far more lofty.

“My (aim) is to have a Saudi team in the top three in the Olympics,” he said.

A member of the federation’s board of directors, Abdullah Sulaiman Al-Sayari, laid out the strategy to attract youngsters to hockey in a country were three or four major sports attract most of the attention.

“We made a plan to reach out to schools (by) nominating three schools in Riyadh, three in Jeddah and three in the Eastern region, and started working with them to transform these schools into hockey academies for their students or other children in the area,” said Al-Sayari.

“So far we are working with Al-Arkam Schools in Riyadh, with a huge number of students. We want to invest in kids, as it’s a new game and it’s hard to attract new players as they have other hobbies an interests in different sports,” he said. “But we are allowing them to attend training sessions of some big clubs to let them know that they can reach their level and compete.”

Al-Sayari was also keen to highlight the support of the government in promoting the sport.

“We faced a lot of challenges in this sport, such as the availability of suitable playgrounds, availability of suitable tools, and coaches (and) referees,” he said. “To be honest, the number is too small but we are currently working on that. We are also working on many championships, especially at school level, which will have one very soon.”

Al-Sayari also revealed that the federation is working on establishing a Gulf region championship in December 2022, having already reached out to willing neighboring countries. They are currently working on a location and budget, he said.

But growing the game and increasing the number of participants is a long-term project with plenty of challenges for Al-Sayari and his colleagues.

“We are trying our best to overcome these obstacles,” he said. “However, taking into consideration that the federation is new and hasn’t even completed one year yet, we have established five championships in which four to five teams have participated from different regions in the Kingdom.”

“The game has started to grow, and we also have a female team now and we are working on expanding it,” Al-Sayari added. “As for the men’s teams, we have already reached the maximum number of players we planned for, but the challenge here is finding suitable coaches to support coach Ahmed Abdo (technical director of the federation).”

“Currently we have four other assistant coaches who are being trained and also working on training some teachers in the schools to become coaches in the future. We are trying our best to overcome all of these obstacles and hoping by the end of this year to reach at least 40 to 50 percent of our plan.”

Participation is coming from unexpected sources.

Adwa Al-Hunaidi and her daughter Meshael have been taking part in the sessions since they discovered they were open to females.

“Meshael initiated the idea of joining the field hockey program because she was the one who was interested,” said Adwa.

“To start with, what we had in mind when we first came was to enroll my son Yousef, that’s when we found out that girls can join too. And the coach made it clear to us that mothers (and) adults can join too,” said Adwa.

She said they were really “excited” and now all three of them have joined up. “We really loved the idea since we have always been fond of sports.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia field hockey

Related

Why nations struggle for sustained dominance across cricket’s different formats

Why nations struggle for sustained dominance across cricket’s different formats
Every cricketing country seems to want to win all competitions all of the time. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 October 2022
Jon Pike

Why nations struggle for sustained dominance across cricket’s different formats

Why nations struggle for sustained dominance across cricket’s different formats
  • National boards often fail to keep up with the times and consistently provide the structure whereby talent is identified, nurtured and shaped into winning teams
Updated 06 October 2022
Jon Pike

Every cricketing country seems to want to win all competitions all of the time. At least this is what appears to be the case if public pronouncements by some national cricket boards are to be believed.

This is simultaneously alluring and aspirational, despite evidence that at times during cricket’s history some teams have dominated all others.

The West Indian men’s team won the 50-over World Cup in 1975 and 1979 whilst, between 1984 and 1991, it did not lose a Test series. After that, Australia became the dominant men’s team, going unbeaten in all Ashes series until 2005, and achieving a hat trick of World Cups in 1999, 2003 and 2007. Currently, it holds the T20I World Cup and tops the table of Test-match-playing countries.

Throughout this time, India has been straining to achieve dominance, but has failed. Its last 50-over World Cup triumph was in 2011, its last T20I World Cup triumph was in 2007 and it last reached a final in 2014, losing to Sri Lanka. In these respects, its record of achievement is inferior to the West Indies, which has twice won the T20I Cup and on a par with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and England. Neither South Africa nor Bangladesh has featured in a final of either format.

At Test level, India came second in the 2019-2021 cycle of performance to New Zealand, who suffered defeat in the finals of the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2021 T20I World Cup.

All of this suggests that the major trophies are shared around over a 10- to 20-year cycle. There are complex reasons why this happens. Successful sides grow old together and the transition takes longer than planned. A raft of injuries to key players prematurely weakens the team. Internal politics stunt performance, as may inappropriate selections, strategies or coaching qualities. The next generation of talent may take up alternative sports, as happened in the West Indies.

One other potential explanation is that the domestic structure is out of keeping with the times. National cricket boards are entrusted with providing the structure whereby talent is identified, nurtured and shaped into national teams. Within this structure lie regional bodies whose responsibility is to achieve the same in their designated area, providing a funnel through which the most talented players can progress to national level.

Recently, in the wake of a disastrous series in Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board, or ECB, published a High-Performance Review of the men’s team. Its starting point is that, over the last 42 years, the team has been the No. 1 Test team in the world for a total of 12 months, No. 1 in ODIs for 64 months and has held top place in T20I cricket for the equivalent of two years since 2011. This is perceived to be a sub-optimum outcome.

Seventeen recommendations have been proposed, including changes to structure, to support a new vision. This is to be, in five years, the world’s best men’s team across all formats, defined as being No. 1 in at least one format, top three in the others and sustaining this for a long time.

It may safely be assumed that such ambition is shared by a number of other Test-playing teams and national boards. Only the ECB has a structure which does not follow the three predominant formats — multi-day matches, ODIs and T20s. Although India and Pakistan have retained domestic T20 competitions alongside T20 franchised tournaments, it is because their depth of talent allows this to happen. The ECB justifies its decision to introduce The Hundred, a format played in no other country, in terms of attracting a different segment of the market — women and young children.

One of the High-Performance Review’s conclusions was that too much cricket is being played. On the back of this, the ECB propose to reduce the number of matches in all competitions except The Hundred. Separation of the 18 first-class counties into three divisions of six is predicated on the basis that it will allow the best to play against the best. This is an objective which underpins the structures found in other countries.

Australia has only six States, so can aspire to this more easily, as can New Zealand with six teams and West Indies with seven. In 2019, a structural reorganization in Pakistan replaced a departmental, city and regional team structure with six regional teams to encourage “best versus best,” an unpopular move with departments.

Sri Lanka Cricket, with a similar objective in mind, introduced a revised structure this year. A National Super League was created, consisting of five teams selected from players who had competed in a prior 26-team Major Clubs Tournament.

Conversely, in 2021, Cricket South Africa reverted to a 15-team provincial structure, which had been replaced in 2004-2005 by a six-team franchised system. India’s domestic structure, apart from the franchised Premier League, has remained constant since each major competition was founded.

A slight tendency toward a narrow top structure of five to six teams may be discerned from the above, but it may reflect circumstances of geography, as much as deliberate strategy. What all of the Boards share in common is the problem of fitting in the requisite number of matches to fulfil national and international agreements, plus T20 franchises. As schedules continue to adapt to a post-pandemic environment, narrow structures may be best for the times.

It is ironic that since the ECB’s review was launched, its men’s team performances have improved significantly. This is a result of changes in leadership and strategy, drawing from the same talent pool that was available previously, produced by the structure deemed to be inadequate. The effects of alterations to structures can take years to become apparent. It would be wise for any Board with lofty aspirations to acknowledge this, along with recognition that dominance across all formats for a sustained time is rare and getting more difficult.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

Related

Saudi Arabia lose to Oman by 6 wickets in U-19 cricket World Cup qualifier
Sport
Saudi Arabia lose to Oman by 6 wickets in U-19 cricket World Cup qualifier
A tale of two creases as latest revisions to Laws of Cricket come into effect
Sport
A tale of two creases as latest revisions to Laws of Cricket come into effect

Mickelson says world golf rankings need LIV events to be credible

Mickelson says world golf rankings need LIV events to be credible
Updated 06 October 2022
AFP

Mickelson says world golf rankings need LIV events to be credible

Mickelson says world golf rankings need LIV events to be credible
  • The LIV Series stages its first event in Asia this week
  • LIV has announced plans to expand from eight events this year to 14 in 2023
Updated 06 October 2022
AFP

BANGKOK: Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson on Thursday backed moves to award world ranking points for events on the breakaway LIV Golf circuit, saying it would help maintain the “credibility” of the global leaderboard.
The LIV Series stages its first event in Asia this week and on Wednesday announced a deal to have tournaments co-sanctioned by the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Tour and awarded Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.
The OWGR has not announced whether points will now be awarded to LIV events, starting with this week’s tournament in Bangkok.
But Mickelson, whose departure from the US PGA Tour helped kickstart the big-money LIV series, said it was in the ranking body’s interests to do so.
“I think for the World Golf Rankings, this is a great way to keep its credibility, while not bringing politics into the decision-making process,” the 52-year-old left-hander said on the eve of the LIV’s Bangkok Invitational.
LIV has already staged five events but without any ranking points awarded for its players — including British Open champion Cameron Smith and former world number one Dustin Johnson.
Mickelson, Smith and Johnson are all competing at the new Stonehill course outside the Thai capital for a share of $20 million, with $4 million up for grabs for the winner, easily the largest purse for a golf tournament in Asia.
A host of top players have joined the series, plunging golf into bitter civil war as the US PGA Tour and the Europe-based DP World Tour have scrambled to hold on to talent while the Asian Tour, and now the lesser-known MENA Tour, have aligned themselves with LIV.
Only the top 50 players in the world qualify automatically for the four majors, so top names have been concerned about slipping down the rankings.
But Mickelson said he had no worries that LIV events would be given points appropriately.
“The reason I’m not concerned is that the number of points are based on the quality of the field and not the organization that’s running the tournament, and the quality of our field is remarkably strong,” he said.
“I’m sure for the world golf rankings to maintain their credibility, they’ll continue to award the proper number of points that the tournaments deserve for all tours.”
US players who have signed up to LIV Golf have been indefinitely suspended from the PGA Tour, while the DP World Tour has issued fines and short-term bans.
LIV has announced plans to expand from eight events this year to 14 in 2023, with players competing for $405 million in prize money.

Topics: golf LIV Golf Phil Mickelson

Related

Liv Golf makes long-awaited Asian debut in Thailand
Sport
Liv Golf makes long-awaited Asian debut in Thailand
LIV Golf set for first ever Middle East event in Jeddah
Sport
LIV Golf set for first ever Middle East event in Jeddah

For Saudi fan, road to World Cup is a desert trek

For Saudi fan, road to World Cup is a desert trek
Updated 06 October 2022
AFP

For Saudi fan, road to World Cup is a desert trek

For Saudi fan, road to World Cup is a desert trek
  • Alsulmi says the journey, faithfully documented for his thousands of Snapchat followers, is meant to highlight regional enthusiasm for the first World Cup in the Middle East
  • Alsulmi hopes that by posting about his experience, he can inspire other Saudis to consider trekking through their homeland
Updated 06 October 2022
AFP

AL-KHASRAH, SAUDI ARABIA: The idea hit Abdullah Alsulmi earlier this year, while he was watching a television show in which a senior Qatari official promised an “exceptional” experience at the upcoming World Cup.

His excitement building, the 33-year-old Saudi recalls thinking: “I will go to Doha no matter what, even if I have to walk!“

It was an unlikely beginning to what has become an audacious adventure dismissed by some of Alsulmi’s own relatives as “crazy“: A two-month, 1,600-kilometer (1,000-mile) solo trek from his native Jeddah to the Qatari capital.

Alsulmi says the journey, faithfully documented for his thousands of Snapchat followers, is meant to highlight regional enthusiasm for the first World Cup in the Middle East — which Saudi officials have pitched as a milestone “for all Arabs.” 

“We want to support the World Cup,” Alsulmi told AFP one day last week as he sheltered from the midday sun near roadside shrubs in the town of Al-Khasrah, 340 kilometers southwest of Riyadh.

Wearing a wide-brim hat and a backpack to which he’d affixed Saudi and Qatari flags, he said: “I consider myself like a Qatari who is very interested in this World Cup and its success.”

Alsulmi has experience with extended treks in Canada and Australia, where he used to live, yet those pale in comparison to the rigors of traversing the Arabian Peninsula.

He typically sets out at sunrise and walks until 10 or 10:30 a.m., but then the heat forces him to break for a few hours before resuming in the afternoon and continuing until sundown.

Occasionally he walks at night to maintain his goal of around 35 kilometers per day.

To keep his load light, Alsulmi subsists on food he can buy at petrol stations, often chicken and rice, while showering and washing his clothes at mosques.

His social media posts capture details of life on the trail, from the mundane to the menacing: His nightly search for a spot to sleep, and the time he eyed a scorpion dozing dangerously close to his tent.

He also records conversations with Saudis he meets along the way, many of whom offer snacks and juice to keep him going.

“There are moments of ups and downs, but when I meet people and hear these sweet words — ‘We will follow you on your account and support you’ — this encourages me to finish,” he said.

Straying from the main roads as often as he can, he says he has been rewarded with a taste of the varied scenery on offer in the Kingdom — something he didn’t fully appreciate before.

“Walking from Jeddah to Doha, every 100 kilometers is different. I mean, the first 100 kilometers there are sand dunes, then mountains, and then comes empty land, then farms,” he said.

“I am going through all terrains in one country in two months. This is a beautiful thing.”

Alsulmi hopes that by posting about his experience, he can inspire other Saudis to consider trekking through their homeland.

“When I do this, I want to convey to people that hiking and walking is a beautiful sport, even if the weather is difficult here in Saudi Arabia, even if the terrain is difficult. We can do it,” he said.

“It is a sport for simple people. You only need a bag and a few simple things, and a tent and nature.”

If all goes according to plan, Alsulmi will arrive in Doha in time for Saudi Arabia’s opening showdown against Argentina on Nov. 22.

It will be a moment of divided loyalty, since Argentina is his favorite team.

Four days later, he has a ticket for the Green Falcons’ match against Poland.

His hopes are high for a Saudi squad that has now qualified for six World Cups but advanced to the knockout stage just once, during its 1994 debut.

“This year we have good players. The coach is the great French coach (Herve) Renard,” he said.

“We expect and hope that this year the team will deliver an exceptional performance.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar desert trek

Related

Official FIFA 23 game soundtrack launched on Spotify
Media
Official FIFA 23 game soundtrack launched on Spotify
FIFA fever: Avani hotels in Dubai get the ball rolling
Corporate News
FIFA fever: Avani hotels in Dubai get the ball rolling

Bucks clash with Hawks in basketball’s debut in UAE

Bucks clash with Hawks in basketball’s debut in UAE
Updated 06 October 2022
Reem Abulleil

Bucks clash with Hawks in basketball’s debut in UAE

Bucks clash with Hawks in basketball’s debut in UAE
  • MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo mulls a 50-point haul
  • Atlanta guard Trae Young has plans to counter the offense
Updated 06 October 2022
Reem Abulleil

As Abu Dhabi gets set to host the region’s first NBA games this Thursday and Saturday, stars of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks have vowed to put on a show at the Etihad Arena.

The Bucks and the Hawks – who squared off in the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals before the former went on to win their first championship in 50 years – will get their preseason campaigns up and running with two sold-out clashes on Yas Island.

Both teams held open practice sessions at Etihad Arena on Wednesday and spent some time talking to the press. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from an exciting media day in the capital.

A 50-point game from Giannis?

Milwaukee superstar and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo initially laughed off the idea he would score 50 points against the Hawks on Thursday before adding: “But you never know though, never say never.”

The Greek Freak then shared what he thinks fans can expect from him and his teammates.

“A good game with a lot of intensity, a lot of excitement, a lot of threes, a lot of dunks and hopefully the Bucks win,” said Antetokounmpo.

While Atlanta guard Trae Young would not promise any half-court shots, the two-time NBA All-Star predicts a high-octane battle with the Bucks, after spending a full five days enjoying the sights in Abu Dhabi while upping preseason training with his team.

“I’m definitely going to come out here and try to put on a show for the fans,” said Young.

“I know this is big for the people out here and what’s going on for the game.

“From our team you’re definitely going to get a competitive side, I know Giannis is going to do the same for his team, the Bucks. It’s going to be competitive but at the same time we know what the long run is and we’re trying to build and trying to get better still.”

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer hopes his team’s values shine through when they take to the court for these two games.

“Hopefully the fans will see a team that plays with a lot of passion, that plays hard, that plays unselfishly; it’s got great energy,” he said.

“There’s probably nobody that’s got more passion than Giannis and I think it’s infectious, the whole team kind of plays similarly so hopefully they’ll see a team that plays hard, plays together, and hopefully does some special things.”

Trae’s ‘unreal experience’

You don’t often see players from opposing teams in professional sport decide to train together during the offseason, but that’s what Young and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry did over the summer.

Two of the best shooters of the game, Young, 24, and Curry, 34, spent a week working out together and honing their skills for the new season and it was an experience Young says he’ll never forget.

“That was an unreal experience. For me, just knowing how he’s changed the game, and what he brought to the game; I’m always a sponge and learning new things, so there are a lot of things that he’s done that I’ve never seen or I’ve never been a part of,” said Young on Wednesday, heaping praise on Curry.

“So just being a part of workouts and getting on the court and actually playing some games with him was actually really fun, so I’ve actually learned some things.”

Dejounte Murray, who joined the Hawks from the San Antonio Spurs in June, also rubbed shoulders with an all-time great during the offseason. Murray had “a really great workout” with LeBron James this summer and got a brief but close look at some of the things that make the four-time NBA champion a strong contender in the GOAT debate.

“He’s not just one word, he’s a great,” said Murray of the 37-year-old James, considered one of the Greatest of All Time players.

“Longevity, 20 years, that means he takes care of his body, his diet, the food he eats, he works on his game, in the weight room, however you want to put it; he’s the whole package. We’ve got to appreciate guys like that. Those are guys who you honor and look up to when you’re trying to be a basketball player.”

First look at Young and Murray

Since news broke that the Hawks had acquired Murray from the Spurs, the anticipation has been building to see how he and Young will look to share the back court this upcoming campaign.

The guard mates sound excited about teaming up and Hawks coach Nate McMillan is keen to see what kind of chemistry they will have in their first game together on Thursday.

“We’re excited about bringing Murray on with us to join our roster. I think he’s just going to add so much to the team on both ends of the floor; the offensive end of the floor as well as the defensive end of the floor,” McMillan told Arab News.

“His ability to defend, (he’s) one of the top defenders in the league, which is the area we felt that we needed to improve on; he will help us establish our defense.

“Offensively, the combination of Trae and Murray in the back court, they both will be able to play off of each other. It’s really been good in training camp; we’re excited to see it for the first time tomorrow night against Milwaukee and we’ll be able to learn from that game the things we can do with those two guys now playing in the back court together.”

Young will understandably need to make some adjustments with the arrival of Murray but is not daunted by that prospect.

“It’s going to be fun, it’s not going to be, say a challenge. I think the only challenge is just learning how to play off the ball a little bit with him and just kind of getting a feel. You’ve got a new teammate, you’ve got to learn how different things feel, so that’s going to be the only challenge,” said Young.

“Besides that, we’re both competitors, we’re both very smart, we can pass, score; we have a lot of similarities. The connection is already there, it’s just now you’ve got to get some game reps and get it going.”

They’ve already gone on camel rides together in the Abu Dhabi desert; that’s definitely a good start.

‘The mind is infinite’

He’s already shaping up to be one of the best to ever play the game but what makes Antetokounmpo even more intriguing is the fact he hasn’t even come close to hitting his ceiling yet.

“I think that’s the most special thing about Giannis when we think about him today, it’s how much better he can get,” explained coach Budenholzer.

“I don’t think we ever want to put a ceiling on him. He’s very special, very unique and we look forward to watching him grow.”

The big man from Greece says he has put the Bucks’ 2020-2021 championship-winning season behind him and insists it’s time to create new memories and hit new milestones with the team.

Antetokounmpo has dominated a lot of the conversations between players and the press so far in Abu Dhabi, with Young noting his passion for the game as the Greek’s most standout attribute, while Giannis’ older brother Thanasis hailed his “unselfishness.”

Giannis spoke about how much attention he gives to preserving his mental health and described the constant work he does with his sports psychologist as the “best investment” he’s ever made.

“We invest in real estate, we invest in stocks, we invest in whatever people invest in, but the biggest investment you can do is with yourself and it’s okay to not be okay,” said the 27-year-old.

“The stigma around young athletes, or anybody in general, when they say something is wrong with them and they’re being labeled as weak, it’s got to stop.

“For me, daily or every other day I talk to a sports psychologist; that helps me a lot. I believe in my body, you can improve until a point; you can jump this high, you can be this quick or whatever, but mentally, your mind is infinite.

“You can always improve, you can always learn something new, you can always develop good coping mental mechanisms to cope with your life and it has helped me to become a better father, a better partner, a better son, a better teammate, just a better human being. So the best investment you can do is that.”

Topics: NBA Abu Dhabi UAE

Related

French star Wembanyama set for his first taste of NBA life
Sport
French star Wembanyama set for his first taste of NBA life
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism and NBA launch official countdown to The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 video
Sport
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism and NBA launch official countdown to The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022

Paris 2024 marathon to trace path of French Revolution

Paris 2024 marathon to trace path of French Revolution
Updated 06 October 2022
Reuters

Paris 2024 marathon to trace path of French Revolution

Paris 2024 marathon to trace path of French Revolution
  • The marathon route unveiled on Wednesday was modelled on the path of the October 1789 Women’s March on Versailles
  • Organizers have also added two mass events — a marathon and a 10-km run — to allow non-Olympians to run the course
Updated 06 October 2022
Reuters

PARIS: Competitors in the marathon at the Paris 2024 Olympics will run from central Paris to Versailles and back, on a course designed to salute women and trace one of the pivotal historic events of the French Revolution.

The marathon route unveiled on Wednesday was modelled on the path of the October 1789 Women’s March on Versailles — when thousands, mainly female market traders furious over the price of bread, marched to the lavish palace of King Louis XVI.

They forced him to return with them to the center of the capital in an event that historians say ended the absolute power of the monarchy.

“We’re trying to give some meaning to our events and choosing this course was a good way to do it,” Paris 2024 boss Tony Estanguet told Reuters. “We really want to innovate.”

For the first time since women began running the Olympic marathon in 1984, women will conclude the athletics program, with their marathon coming a day after the men’s event.

This map released by Olympics Paris 2024 on Wednesday shows the marathon course for Paris Olympics in 2024. The marathon will start from Paris City Hall and wind past famed landmarks. (AP)

“Women first. We wanted to celebrate women,” Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo told a news conference.

“Paris is a place of revolution. It’s a revolutionary city, so this course makes sense,” added Valerie Pecresse, the head of the Ile de France (greater Paris) region.

Organizers have also added two mass events — a marathon and a 10-km run — to allow non-Olympians to run the course. Each will be open to 20,024 participants.

“Our country proclaims loud and clear that high-level sport must more than ever be a source of inspiration for all generations while driving mass participation,” French Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said.

“Sport has the power to positively transform society: Let us give it every means to do so.”

The marathon course will pass Parisian monuments including the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, the Palais Garnier, the Jardin des Tuileries and several world-famous bridges.

“Beyond a doubt, the Paris 2024 marathon will have something special about it. To perform in such an impressive setting, in a place so charged with history and symbolism, will be a unique experience,” said two-time Olympic champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge.

“I could not ask for a more perfect race for the Games.”

It will also be an unusually challenging route, with 438 meters of altitude gain.

“It appears to be more demanding than normal,” World Athletics president Sebastian Coe told Reuters. “Clearly it’s a marathon that will be challenging. But some marathon runners prefer undulating courses.” 

Topics: Paris 2024 Olympics French Revolution King Louis XVI

Related

‘All lights green’ for 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony: official
Sport
‘All lights green’ for 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony: official
Olympics 2024 — A ‘tale of two great Olympic cities’, says IOC
Sport
Olympics 2024 — A ‘tale of two great Olympic cities’, says IOC

Latest updates

Saudi Central Bank to finalize finance companies control law by consulting the public
Saudi Central Bank to finalize finance companies control law by consulting the public
Judge fines Lebanese bank heist figure, issues travel ban
Judge fines Lebanese bank heist figure, issues travel ban
Al-Rajhi, Qassim Health Cluster to open diabetes center in Buraidah
Waleed Al Mogbel, CEO of the bank, and Dr. Sultan Al-Shaya, CEO of Qassim Health Cluster, signed the agreement.
Iran airs video with 2 French citizens arrested for spying
Iran airs video with 2 French citizens arrested for spying
Qatar plans to produce 500k bpd oil outside its borders by 2023: MEED
Qatar plans to produce 500k bpd oil outside its borders by 2023: MEED

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.