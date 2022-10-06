Brent to reach $100 a barrel quicker than previous estimation: Morgan Stanley

DUBAI: The cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise, Help AG, has launched an operation center in Riyadh to provide managed security services in compliance with local data regulations.
The Cybersecurity Operations Center is also having 24/7 security monitoring and events management solutions, according to a statement.
Its launch coincides with Saudi Arabia’s accelerated digital transformation and focuses on developing a collaborative ecosystem to become a global investment powerhouse, a critical pillar of its 2030 Vision, it said.
“Featuring our next-generation security operations framework for enterprises and governmental entities, as well as offering flexible deployment through a cloud, on-premise or a hybrid model, the CSOC in Riyadh will enable our Saudi clients to take timely action based on threat intelligence feeds and through our security orchestration and automation platforms,” said Help AG’s CEO Stephan Berner.
CSOC analysts monitor complex information technology security infrastructures, analyze security events, and interpret abnormal behavior.
DAE signs agreement to acquire Sky Fund I Irish, Ltd.
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd. announced that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Sky Fund I Irish, Ltd. and its subsidiaries.
Sky Fund I owns and leases 36 aircraft to 14 airline customers in 11 countries, a statement said. More than 90 percent of the portfolio comprises next-generation technology aircraft.
DAE’s CEO Firoz Tarapore said: “We are delighted to acquire this unique portfolio of new technology, fuel-efficient aircraft on lease to 14 airlines, including six new airline customers for DAE.”
Subject to regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.
TAQA enters into agreement with Waldorf Energy Netherlands BV
Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. has entered into definitive agreements with Waldorf Energy Netherlands BV to sell 100 percent of its ownership in the upstream oil and gas business in the Netherlands through its wholly-owned subsidiary, TAQA Energy BV, according to a statement.
Approval by regulatory authorities and other third parties is still required for this transaction.
AI-based Realiste launched in UAE and Saudi Arabia
Realiste, an Artificial Intelligence-based real estate market development company, was launched in the UAE and Saudi Arabia as part of its Middle East North Africa expansion.
Using AI technology, investors from all over the world can sign up, and invest in real estate in major capital cities, including New York, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, and London, according to a statement
Realiste customers can buy cheaper, up to 25 percent off market price, be notified when it’s the right time to buy or sell, and finally invest in properties abroad without having to travel or deal with third parties.
Since launching in December 2021, the company has established operations in Riyadh, Dubai, London, New York, and Moscow, and plans to expand further.
Abu Dhabi to host Middle East Blockchain Awards
The Middle East Blockchain Awards will be held in Abu Dhabi in November 2022 to recognize and reward outstanding efforts in the fields of blockchain and Web 3.0.
The Awards will be hosted by Hok Agency the Middle East, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Global Market’s flagship platform, Abu Dhabi Finance Week, and the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association, according to a statement.