Diriyah Gate, National Housing Co. join efforts to enhance Saudi housing sector

RIYADH: Diriyah Gate Development Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi National Housing Co. to enhance cooperation in common areas that serve the housing sector.

Through this deal, Diriyah and NHC aim to elevate quality of life, improve the urban landscape, and provide designs models that are compatible with the urban code of Wadi Hanifa — a valley in Riyadh — and its tributaries, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The deal also aims at supporting the integration of efforts to increase the supply of designs for beneficiaries of NHC's services within Diriyah authority’s supervisory scope, based on the importance of coordination between them and seeking to expand areas of cooperation, which include initiatives, workshops, joint projects, exchange of data, experiences and statistics between the two parties.

Diriyah CEO Jerry Inzerillo stressed the importance of the MoU, as it includes holding a workshop entitled 'Design Studio', as well as NHC's notification to the authority of all its initiatives within the supervisory scope of the authority.

Workshops will be held by the authority regarding participation in the initiatives to explain the urban code of Wadi Hanifa, Inzerillo said.

The cooperation includes allocating a page on the company’s Sakani platform for beneficiaries of residential villa models within the supervisory scope of Diriyah under the title ‘Engineering designs compatible with the Wadi Hanifa code and its tributaries’, with the ability to display the designs of the authority on the Sakani platform through the same page, in addition to Diriyah platforms, NHC CEO Mohammad Albuty said.