Tunisia’s home hope Ons Jabeur beaten in Monastir quarterfinals

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns a ball as she plays against US' Claire Liu, during the quarterfinal of the WTA Jasmin Open, in the Tunisian coastal city of Monastir on Oct. 7, 2022. (AFP)
Claire Liu returns a ball against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their WTA Jasmin Open match in the Tunisian coastal city of Monastir on October 7, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 08 October 2022
AFP

  • Jabeur was handed a surprise defeat by Liu, ranked 71 places below her, who came into the tournament in good form
AFP

MONASTIR, Tunisia: World No. 2 Ons Jabeur failed in her bid to land the first-ever WTA tournament to be held in her homeland Tunisia when she lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to American Claire Liu in Monastir on Friday.

Top seed Jabeur went into the quarterfinals in irrepressible form having dropped just nine games in her previous two matches against the American Ann Li then the Russian Evgeniya Rodina.

But she was handed a surprise defeat by Liu, ranked 71 places below her, who came into the tournament in good form. The 22-year-old from California reached the quarterfinals in Tokyo in mid-September and was a finalist in Rabat in May.

Liu broke Jabeur’s first service game and held on to that advantage to take the opening set.

The Tunisian favorite managed just 45 percent on her first serves but, in spite of further problems in the second, bounced back to level the match.

The errors continued in the third set — both players clocking 51 unforced errors in the match — with Liu edging the Wimbledon and US Open runner-up.

In the semifinals, Liu will face Belgian Elize Mertens who needed two hours to wear down the 21-year-old Japanese player Moyuka Uchijima 6-0, 3-6, 6-4.

The other semifinal will pit Frenchwoman Alize Cornet against 12th ranked Russian Veronika Kudermetova.

Newcastle manager ready to unleash freshly fit Saint-Maximin in Brentford clash

Liam Kennedy

  • Talismanic forward could help Magpies sting the Bees and claim back-to-back wins
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed Allan Saint-Maximin has made “good progress” and is likely to play some part for Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies take on Brentford at St. James’ Park looking to make it back-to-back Premier League wins, following on from their 4-1 victory at Fulham last time out.

Newcastle won that match without Frenchman Saint-Maximin, who has been missing since August with a hamstring problem. The 25-year-old was not deemed fit enough to travel to southwest London having only returned to training 24 hours before the clash.

However, with another four days under his belt at the club’s Benton training base, the talismanic forward is set to be unleashed against the Bees.

“He’s doing OK,” Howe said when asked about the player.

“He’s trained well this week. We’re pleased with him, he’s making good progress. Yeah, there’s a chance (he’ll be in the squad).”

Meanwhile, it is good news on United’s two other medium-term absentees, with Alexander Isak and Jonjo Shelvey said to be making good progress in their own bids to get back to action.

Neither will be available this weekend.

Howe said that the timescale for a return for record signing Isak, who picked up a leg injury while on international duty with Sweden, is “unknown at the moment.”

The United head coach added: “He’s progressing very well. He’s running on grass, increasing his speed, so he’s in a good place. But the medical team are just holding him back slightly.

“Hopefully it won’t be too long. He’s suffered a muscle problem in his thigh. The scan wasn’t overly bad, but again, the medical team are just being cautious with him at this moment.”

Shelvey has not kicked a ball for United yet this season, despite looking sharp in the club’s friendlies in the summer.

He was not expected to return until around November, but Howe is hopeful that it will be a bit sooner than first thought.

“Jonjo, I’d say, is ahead of schedule,” the manager said.

“He’s hopefully going to be involved with us in training today for the first time. There will still be a bit of caution from me and the medical team as to when he’s ready to play, but he’s certainly making positive strides at the moment.”

Has Shelvey been missed? Howe certainly thinks so.

“I think that’s the case with all players. Sometimes, you can take them for granted,” he said.

“Jonjo’s got real strengths for us, which when he’s in the team and playing well, we miss. His range of pass, his eye for a pass and his execution of that is of the very highest level. I think there have definitely been games and times during the period where he’s been missed.”

Djokovic sets up Medvedev clash in Astana semifinals

Updated 08 October 2022
AFP

  • Second seed Medvedev trails Djokovic 6-4 in career meetings
  • Medvedev ended Djokovic's bid for a calendar Grand Slam in 2021 by winning the US Open
AFP

ASTANA, Kazakhstan: Novak Djokovic dominated Russian Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Astana ATP semifinals on Friday where he will face Daniil Medvedev.

“I didn’t play as well from the baseline as I did in the first two matches, but still it was enough,” said Djokovic.

“I managed to produce some good tennis when it was the most needed in both sets.”

Facing the US Open semifinalist, the Serb dropped serve for the first time this week but still has not lost a set since returning to the ATP Tour after a three-month break following his Wimbledon title.

He made his comeback at the Laver Cup team event in London before winning the Tel Aviv tournament last weekend for his 89th career crown.

In the semifinals, Djokovic will face world No. 4 Medvedev, the man who ended his bid for a calendar Grand Slam in 2021 by winning the US Open.

“I always expect highs from myself,” said 21-time Grand Slam title winner Djokovic.

“Hopefully I can elevate still the level of my game for tomorrow because it’s going to be needed.”

Medvedev made the last-four by seeing off Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-1, 6-1 to record his 40th win of 2022.

Second seed Medvedev trails Djokovic 6-4 in career meetings.

“I am really happy to play against Novak,” Medvedev said.

“I thought about it before the match and we have only played one tournament together this year, which was Roland Garros. This is the second one and we meet again and I am really happy.”

In Saturday’s other semifinals, Andrey Rublev, the fifth seed from Russia, will tackle Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

On Friday, Rublev defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-2 while Tsitsipas saw off Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.

England women beat US 2-1 in statement victory at Wembley

Updated 08 October 2022
AP

  • Victory extended England’s unbeaten run to 23 games under coach Sarina Wiegman
  • England and the US wore teal armbands in solidarity with sexual abuse victims and together held a banner that read “Protect the Players” just before kickoff
AP

LONDON: Ten weeks after conquering Europe, England women proclaimed themselves ready for even more after beating the world champion US 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway scored to help England beat the US for the first time since 2017 and less than 10 months before the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Stanway’s penalty in the 33rd minute put the hosts in front for good before 76,893 fans. Victory extended England’s unbeaten run to 23 games under coach Sarina Wiegman.

“It was a great result,” Hemp told broadcaster ITV. “There’s a lot of preparation now for the World Cup. It’s important that we stay grounded.”

England, who won the European championship in late July, took the lead in the 10th when Beth Mead sent a low cross into the box. US defender Alana Cook tried to make a sliding block but the ball wiggled through to Hemp, who finished from close range.

The Americans equalized just before the half-hour mark. Millie Bright tried to pass out of the back to a tightly covered Stanway, and Lindsey Horan poked the ball forward to Sophia Smith, who turned and fired low to the left corner past a diving Mary Earps.

Stanway made amends from the spot, though, shooting the ball into the right corner as goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher went the wrong way.

Minutes later, the visitors thought they tied the game again but Trinity Rodman’s strike was ruled out for offside.

England and the US wore teal armbands in solidarity with sexual abuse victims and together held a banner that read “Protect the Players” just before kickoff. A report this week into the scandals that erupted in the National Women’s Soccer League last season found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the league.

There was also a moment of silence for the victims of the deadly crush of fans at a soccer match in Indonesia.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard were among the stars in attendance. The Packers play the New York Giants on Sunday in an NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. “Ted Lasso” actor Jason Sudeikis was also on hand.

US wing Crystal Dunn went on as a second-half substitute — less than five months after giving birth to her son. It was her 124th international appearance and first in nearly 13 months.

The draw for the World Cup will be in Auckland on Oct. 22.

France’s Mbappe tops football earnings list at $128 mn: Forbes

Updated 07 October 2022
AFP

  • The magazine noted Mbappe crossed the $100 million milestone at age 23
  • Forbes reported the deal will bring Mbappe about $110 million for his salary
AFP

NEW YORK: French superstar striker Kylian Mbappe will earn a record $128 million in annual earnings to top the list of the world’s highest-paid football players, according to a Friday Forbes magazine report.
The magazine noted Mbappe crossed the $100 million milestone at age 23 while such legends as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were in their 30s and at the peak of their careers when crossing that money mark for the first time.
Mbappe signed a three-year contract extension in May to remain with dominant Ligue 1 side Paris-Saint Germain.
Forbes reported the deal will bring Mbappe about $110 million for his salary and season share of a signing bonus plus an estimated $18 million in annual endorsement income from such companies as Nike, Dior, Hublot and Oakley.
Mbappe was on the cover of the EA Sports FIFA video game, founded the production company Zebra Valley and is an investor in fantasy NFT platform Sorare.
“He’s a global icon already,” Sorare co-founder Nicolas Julia told Forbes. “He wants to aid the world and show, also, that huge things can be built out of France.”
PSG teammate Messi, 35, ranks second at $120 million with Manchester United’s Ronaldo, 37, third on $100 million. They had shared the top two spots since 2014 and still set the endorsements pace, Ronaldo at $60 million and Messi at $55 million.
In all, the top top-10 players will collect $652 million this season, an 11 percent jump from last year’s $585 million figure. Mbappe, Messi and Portugal’s Ronaldo together account from more than half of that money total.
PSG forward Neymar of Brazil ranked fourth on $87 million followed in order by Mohamed Salah, on $53 million, Erling Haaland on $39 million, Robert Lewandowski at $35 million, Eden Hazard at $31 million, Andres Iniesta at $30 million and Kevin De Bruyne at $29 million.

Three steal thunder from star players to share lead at LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok

Updated 07 October 2022
AP
AFP

AP AFP

BANGKOK: Richard Bland, Branden Grace and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra upstaged their more illustrious opponents on Friday to shoot 7-under 65s and share the lead after the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok.

Marc Leishman and Ian Poulter were a stroke behind while Kim Sihwan, Brooks Koepka and Morgan Jediah were among those two behind in the 54-hole event.

The tournament is being played on the new Stonehill Golf Club north of downtown Bangkok. The course was created by American designer Kyle Phillips and opened this year.

Dustin Johnson, who leads the money list with just over $12.5 million in five events, shot 70. British Open champion Cameron Smith, who won the last LIV event in Chicago in mid-September, shot 72. It is the first time LIV Golf is being played outside the US since its inaugural event in early June near London.

Before the start of play, players learned that they still won’t accrue ranking points on the LIV series. The Official World Golf Ranking said in a statement Thursday that it had denied the MENA Tour’s request to immediately add the Saudi-backed series to its schedule.

The OWGR said the MENA Tour did not give it sufficient notice and there would not be time to finish the review ahead of the Bangkok tournament and next week’s event in Saudi Arabia.

FASTFACT

The Thailand invitational is the first time LIV Golf is being played outside the US since the tour’s inaugural event in early June near London.

LIV Golf created an alliance with the MENA Tour, which hasn’t run a tournament of its own since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The MENA Tour stands for Middle East and North Africa and is a developmental tour that has been getting the bare minimum of world ranking points since 2016. It has 54-hole events with a 36-hole cut, offering a $75,000 purse.

“I don’t think it really was much of a response. I just hate when you sit on the fence. Just pick a side,” Koepka said Friday. “If it’s yes or no, just pick one. So I’m not a big fan of that.”

Bryson DeChambeau, who shot 69 Friday, said the decision by the rankings group was only “delaying the inevitable.

“We’ve hit every mark in their criteria, so for us not to get points is kind of crazy with having the top — at least I believe we have the top players in the world,” DeChambeau said. “We certainly believe that there’s enough that are in the top 50, and we deserve to be getting world ranking points. When they keep holding it back, they’re going to just keep playing a waiting game.”


MENA Tour says golf rankings ‘inaccurate’ without LIV events

Failure to award world-ranking points at the LIV Golf event in Thailand starting on Friday renders the rankings “inaccurate,” the MENA Tour said on Friday.

The top 50 players in the rankings qualify automatically for all four major tournaments. LIV Golf is not currently recognized by OWGR, meaning LIV players tumble down the rankings.

The MENA Tour hit back at the OWGR’s decision.

“Not including our event in this week’s OWGR render the results and subsequent player movements inaccurate,” David Spencer, commissioner of the MENA Tour, said in a statement.

Spencer added that “we will continue to work tirelessly to resolve this situation with the OWGR.”

LIV, which offers record $25 million purses, has already staged five events in its inaugural year.

But no ranking points have been awarded to its players, including Smith, former world No. 1 Johnson and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

LIV golfers have been banned from the PGA Tour, ruling out American players from qualifying for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

European stars who have left for LIV, including stalwarts Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia, have all plummeted down the world rankings and seem unlikely to make Luke Donald’s team for the biennial contest, which takes place near Rome.

