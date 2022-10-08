Tunisia’s home hope Ons Jabeur beaten in Monastir quarterfinals

Newcastle manager ready to unleash freshly fit Saint-Maximin in Brentford clash

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed Allan Saint-Maximin has made “good progress” and is likely to play some part for Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies take on Brentford at St. James’ Park looking to make it back-to-back Premier League wins, following on from their 4-1 victory at Fulham last time out.

Newcastle won that match without Frenchman Saint-Maximin, who has been missing since August with a hamstring problem. The 25-year-old was not deemed fit enough to travel to southwest London having only returned to training 24 hours before the clash.

However, with another four days under his belt at the club’s Benton training base, the talismanic forward is set to be unleashed against the Bees.

“He’s doing OK,” Howe said when asked about the player.

“He’s trained well this week. We’re pleased with him, he’s making good progress. Yeah, there’s a chance (he’ll be in the squad).”

Meanwhile, it is good news on United’s two other medium-term absentees, with Alexander Isak and Jonjo Shelvey said to be making good progress in their own bids to get back to action.

Neither will be available this weekend.

Howe said that the timescale for a return for record signing Isak, who picked up a leg injury while on international duty with Sweden, is “unknown at the moment.”

The United head coach added: “He’s progressing very well. He’s running on grass, increasing his speed, so he’s in a good place. But the medical team are just holding him back slightly.

“Hopefully it won’t be too long. He’s suffered a muscle problem in his thigh. The scan wasn’t overly bad, but again, the medical team are just being cautious with him at this moment.”

Shelvey has not kicked a ball for United yet this season, despite looking sharp in the club’s friendlies in the summer.

He was not expected to return until around November, but Howe is hopeful that it will be a bit sooner than first thought.

“Jonjo, I’d say, is ahead of schedule,” the manager said.

“He’s hopefully going to be involved with us in training today for the first time. There will still be a bit of caution from me and the medical team as to when he’s ready to play, but he’s certainly making positive strides at the moment.”

Has Shelvey been missed? Howe certainly thinks so.

“I think that’s the case with all players. Sometimes, you can take them for granted,” he said.

“Jonjo’s got real strengths for us, which when he’s in the team and playing well, we miss. His range of pass, his eye for a pass and his execution of that is of the very highest level. I think there have definitely been games and times during the period where he’s been missed.”