Snap shows power of AR in transforming fashion, beauty in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Snap Inc. showcased the power of augmented reality to transform fashion and beauty in the Kingdom through a variety of exclusive try-on experiences and immersive tech features.

The company hosted an AR event on Oct. 6 in Riyadh in Lakum Artspace, demonstrating how various tools on the app could improve user experience.

Zainab Hawsawi, head of communications for Snap in Saudi, told Arab News: “This event shows how the AR technology that Snap uses is enabling fashion and beauty.”

She added: “Snap is a company that cares about diversity and inclusion, and we are opening an office here soon, so hiring local talent is very important.”

Shouq, a fashion and beauty influencer, had the chance to explore the AR features and discover how the technology is changing the way consumers shop, browse products and engage with try-on experiences.

“I’m so happy that Snapchat is opening an office in Saudi. It’s nice that we, as influencers, can communicate in depth with the company, and they can help us improve our experience,” Shouq told Arab News.

Attendees had the chance to try on new outfits without having to change their clothes using brand-new 2D try-on standing mirrors. Simply touching the Snapcodes on the mirrors, they were able to access a lens that instantly changed their appearance.

The top makeup brands’ glamorous beauty lenses were available for guests to interact with at a special makeup station, where a makeup artist was on hand to simulate their AR look in real time.

By taking a full-body selfie, Snapchat users can try on various outfits from the comfort of their homes using this groundbreaking technology.

Abdulla Al-Hammadi, regional business lead for the KSA market at Snap Inc., said: “Our technology has transformed the way people can interact with fashion and beauty. Snapchat has a unique and highly engaged community of content creators in the Kingdom, with a monthly addressable reach of 20 million users. Through AR technology, we’re giving our community the opportunity to enter a world where online shopping is focused more on the consumer and not the product.

“Businesses also have an unmatched opportunity to utilize our AR features to tap into new audiences and increase their reach, helping them push their creative boundaries and drive real sales. We’re pleased to have had the chance to welcome the press, businesses, as well as Snap Stars to be among the first to interact with our immersive try-on experiences and learn about the future of shopping through Snapchat.”

Over 90 percent of 13 to 34-year-olds in Saudi Arabia have access to Snapchat, giving businesses the chance to share their products through AR with a wide audience.

A study commissioned by Snap and carried out by Deloitte Digital predicts that by 2025, nearly all Saudi Arabia’s Gen Z and Millennial populations will be frequent AR users.

