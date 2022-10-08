You are here

NBA in Abu Dhabi: A legacy that goes beyond two preseason games
As part of the initiative as well, the NBA launched its first Arabic social media channels to connect with fans across the Arab world. (Getty Images via AFP)
Reem Abulleil

  • It’s taken the NBA a long time to finally venture into the Arab world and Gulf region but its arrival in the UAE capital this week could build a lasting legacy far beyond that
Reem Abulleil

Dubai teenager Anja Obradovic is dripping in sweat and out of words – she just finished a basketball clinic with players from the Milwaukee Bucks and was given a signed shirt from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I have Giannis’ shirt, I don’t even know how, he signed it. I have no words. I turned around and then the coach came and said, ‘Giannis gave you this’. I can’t believe it,” Anja told Arab News at the gym of the NYU Abu Dhabi campus, where hundreds of kids from across the UAE have taken part in clinics with NBA players and coaches over the past week.

It’s taken the NBA a long time to finally venture into the Arab world and Gulf region but its arrival to the UAE capital this week, where two preseason games between the Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks are taking place at Etihad Arena, was well worth the wait.

A multi-year deal between the NBA and Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) was announced last November and with it came a promise the collaboration would be much more than just hosting two games; it would build a lasting legacy far beyond that.

 

 

A Jr. NBA UAE program was launched, which saw over 450 kids between the ages of 11 to 14 take part in a basketball league that featured 20 boys’ teams and 10 girls’. A Draft Day was organized in the presence of Portland Trail Blazers legend Clyde Drexler as the children found out which teams – named after actual NBA franchises – they landed in.

Season two will feature an expanded version of the league, with 60 teams from Abu Dhabi schools set to take part.

“Every year they select one girl and one boy to go with the Elite team to the Jr. NBA Europe camp,” explained Bassam Nawfal, managing director of Sport360X, the local agency operating Jr. NBA UAE.

“This year there was a boy selected from Lycee Abu Dhabi and he traveled with the Jr. NBA Elite team to Rome, where they had a four-day camp. They do that every single season, hoping that one day we can get the first NBA player from the UAE that will join an NBA team.”

 

 

The league is just one part of the story. This week, some 2,000 kids were involved in various clinics and activities organized as part of this NBA-DCT agreement. USA Basketball coaches held sessions with P.E teachers from Abu Dhabi schools.

Legends like Shaquille O’Neal, Isiah Thomas, Vince Carter and Chris Bosch were invited to engage with fans and participated in Q&As at NBA District, a fan zone set up at Manarat Al Saadiyat that provides an immersive experience for lovers of the game.

The UAE’s first-ever NBA store opened at Yas Mall and an e-commerce site dedicated to this region is going live soon.

As part of the initiative as well, the NBA launched its first Arabic social media channels to connect with fans across the Arab world.

“The games are the tip of the iceberg and I think that everyone would always want to have games come into their market; but for us the games are a catalyst to do all these other things and finding that right combination of a place with a good arena but then a place that also thinks about it more holistically in terms of the impact that it can have beyond the games. This is what we have found here,” Ralph Rivera, Managing Director of NBA Europe and Middle East told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

 

 

The Bucks had just landed in the UAE capital, coming off a 14-hour flight, and went straight to the NYU campus on Saadiyat Island to take part in a clinic with 150 youngsters from NBA Basketball School in Dubai, the Filipino basketball community and Jr. NBA.

As the Bucks introduced themselves to the group, kids were lifting each other on their backs just to get a better view of the NBA stars standing before them. It wasn’t long before those kids actually played basketball with the Bucks squad and coaches, going for lay-ups with the likes of Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton guarding them and giving them tips.

“It’s great, they’re a bunch of players that we see on TV all the time, people that we look up to, people that have games we try to emulate. It’s fantastic to see them in person,” said 16-year-old Italian Frederick Graewert from NBA Basketball School in Dubai.  

“I would say the biggest thing we learned was once we’re on the court with them, kind of their bodies, really how small we look compared to them. So a tip I would take away from this, is to put a lot work in the weight room because these guys are a lot bigger than us and if we want to stand a chance to compete then that’s what you have to do.”

 

 

NBA commissioner Adam Silver admits it has taken the organization a long time to come to the region in this manner and says part of the wait was because they were looking for an indoor arena that fit all the criteria needed to host a successful event.

“Traveling NBA teams is not something that we take lightly. There are enormous traveling parties that come with them; there’s a lot at stake in terms of their physical wellbeing need for state-of-the-art facilities. So it’s largely been a function of arena infrastructure and we’re fortunate now that we have truly a state-of-the-art arena here,” Silver said in a roundtable interview held at Etihad Arena earlier this week.

“We’re very optimistic that these games will have an impact and there will be more that follow, not just here in Abu Dhabi but throughout the region.”

These NBA Abu Dhabi games haven’t just impacted the UAE community; Hawks and Bucks players and coaches have spoken about how beneficial this overseas trip can be for their respective teams, and how rewarding it felt to be part of the spread of the game to new territories.

“We’re going to be a part of history; so just go out compete and have fun and remember this moment forever,” said newly-acquired Hawks guard Dejounte Murray about participating in the first-ever NBA game in the region.

 

 

Coach Nate McMillan said the Hawks organization was keen on sending the team early – they arrived to Abu Dhabi last Saturday, five days before their first game – so they could take in the full experience.

“Our ownership wanted us to come over and experience the culture and the people and the land,” he told Arab News.

“For us to have the opportunity to be a part of this NBA global game; I’ve been a part of three of these – we went to Japan and I’ve gone to Mumbai and now coming here and introducing our game to this city, this country, this community, really excited to be a part of that again.”

Hawks star Trae Young has enjoyed his week so far, which included a ride on a camel he named Jerry.

“Just being with our team and being able to have this time to really build chemistry; going to the Louvre and having dinner there, we did a camel ride in the desert, that was a different experience. We’re building chemistry out here with new guys,” said Young.

“Trying to go where we want, you have to be connected off the floor. So I think if you continue to build that and that’s strong, it’s going to show on the court. That’s my favorite part about this whole trip so far.”

 

 

Two-time MVP and 2021 NBA champion Antetokounmpo brought his family with him to the Emirates and has been soaking up every moment. He brought incredible energy to the gym during the clinic held last Tuesday, keen on giving the kids an unforgettable experience.

“I’m excited about the game but at the end of the day this makes it even more fun, this is what basketball is about; just giving back to the kids,” said the Greek Freak.

“And I know they’re going to remember it because when I was 14, 15, a lot of NBA or Euro League legends came to my practice and helped me become great and who I am today. I know this one hour, two hours, we’re spending here with the kids, they’re going to always remember it and this is what basketball is about.”

  • Talismanic forward could help Magpies sting the Bees and claim back-to-back wins
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed Allan Saint-Maximin has made “good progress” and is likely to play some part for Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies take on Brentford at St. James’ Park looking to make it back-to-back Premier League wins, following on from their 4-1 victory at Fulham last time out.

Newcastle won that match without Frenchman Saint-Maximin, who has been missing since August with a hamstring problem. The 25-year-old was not deemed fit enough to travel to southwest London having only returned to training 24 hours before the clash.

However, with another four days under his belt at the club’s Benton training base, the talismanic forward is set to be unleashed against the Bees.

“He’s doing OK,” Howe said when asked about the player.

“He’s trained well this week. We’re pleased with him, he’s making good progress. Yeah, there’s a chance (he’ll be in the squad).”

Meanwhile, it is good news on United’s two other medium-term absentees, with Alexander Isak and Jonjo Shelvey said to be making good progress in their own bids to get back to action.

Neither will be available this weekend.

Howe said that the timescale for a return for record signing Isak, who picked up a leg injury while on international duty with Sweden, is “unknown at the moment.”

The United head coach added: “He’s progressing very well. He’s running on grass, increasing his speed, so he’s in a good place. But the medical team are just holding him back slightly.

“Hopefully it won’t be too long. He’s suffered a muscle problem in his thigh. The scan wasn’t overly bad, but again, the medical team are just being cautious with him at this moment.”

Shelvey has not kicked a ball for United yet this season, despite looking sharp in the club’s friendlies in the summer.

He was not expected to return until around November, but Howe is hopeful that it will be a bit sooner than first thought.

“Jonjo, I’d say, is ahead of schedule,” the manager said.

“He’s hopefully going to be involved with us in training today for the first time. There will still be a bit of caution from me and the medical team as to when he’s ready to play, but he’s certainly making positive strides at the moment.”

Has Shelvey been missed? Howe certainly thinks so.

“I think that’s the case with all players. Sometimes, you can take them for granted,” he said.

“Jonjo’s got real strengths for us, which when he’s in the team and playing well, we miss. His range of pass, his eye for a pass and his execution of that is of the very highest level. I think there have definitely been games and times during the period where he’s been missed.”

  • Second seed Medvedev trails Djokovic 6-4 in career meetings
  • Medvedev ended Djokovic's bid for a calendar Grand Slam in 2021 by winning the US Open
ASTANA, Kazakhstan: Novak Djokovic dominated Russian Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3 to reach the Astana ATP semifinals on Friday where he will face Daniil Medvedev.

“I didn’t play as well from the baseline as I did in the first two matches, but still it was enough,” said Djokovic.

“I managed to produce some good tennis when it was the most needed in both sets.”

Facing the US Open semifinalist, the Serb dropped serve for the first time this week but still has not lost a set since returning to the ATP Tour after a three-month break following his Wimbledon title.

He made his comeback at the Laver Cup team event in London before winning the Tel Aviv tournament last weekend for his 89th career crown.

In the semifinals, Djokovic will face world No. 4 Medvedev, the man who ended his bid for a calendar Grand Slam in 2021 by winning the US Open.

“I always expect highs from myself,” said 21-time Grand Slam title winner Djokovic.

“Hopefully I can elevate still the level of my game for tomorrow because it’s going to be needed.”

Medvedev made the last-four by seeing off Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-1, 6-1 to record his 40th win of 2022.

Second seed Medvedev trails Djokovic 6-4 in career meetings.

“I am really happy to play against Novak,” Medvedev said.

“I thought about it before the match and we have only played one tournament together this year, which was Roland Garros. This is the second one and we meet again and I am really happy.”

In Saturday’s other semifinals, Andrey Rublev, the fifth seed from Russia, will tackle Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

On Friday, Rublev defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-2 while Tsitsipas saw off Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.

  • Jabeur was handed a surprise defeat by Liu, ranked 71 places below her, who came into the tournament in good form
MONASTIR, Tunisia: World No. 2 Ons Jabeur failed in her bid to land the first-ever WTA tournament to be held in her homeland Tunisia when she lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to American Claire Liu in Monastir on Friday.

Top seed Jabeur went into the quarterfinals in irrepressible form having dropped just nine games in her previous two matches against the American Ann Li then the Russian Evgeniya Rodina.

But she was handed a surprise defeat by Liu, ranked 71 places below her, who came into the tournament in good form. The 22-year-old from California reached the quarterfinals in Tokyo in mid-September and was a finalist in Rabat in May.

Liu broke Jabeur’s first service game and held on to that advantage to take the opening set.

The Tunisian favorite managed just 45 percent on her first serves but, in spite of further problems in the second, bounced back to level the match.

The errors continued in the third set — both players clocking 51 unforced errors in the match — with Liu edging the Wimbledon and US Open runner-up.

In the semifinals, Liu will face Belgian Elize Mertens who needed two hours to wear down the 21-year-old Japanese player Moyuka Uchijima 6-0, 3-6, 6-4.

The other semifinal will pit Frenchwoman Alize Cornet against 12th ranked Russian Veronika Kudermetova.

  • Victory extended England’s unbeaten run to 23 games under coach Sarina Wiegman
  • England and the US wore teal armbands in solidarity with sexual abuse victims and together held a banner that read “Protect the Players” just before kickoff
LONDON: Ten weeks after conquering Europe, England women proclaimed themselves ready for even more after beating the world champion US 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway scored to help England beat the US for the first time since 2017 and less than 10 months before the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Stanway’s penalty in the 33rd minute put the hosts in front for good before 76,893 fans. Victory extended England’s unbeaten run to 23 games under coach Sarina Wiegman.

“It was a great result,” Hemp told broadcaster ITV. “There’s a lot of preparation now for the World Cup. It’s important that we stay grounded.”

England, who won the European championship in late July, took the lead in the 10th when Beth Mead sent a low cross into the box. US defender Alana Cook tried to make a sliding block but the ball wiggled through to Hemp, who finished from close range.

The Americans equalized just before the half-hour mark. Millie Bright tried to pass out of the back to a tightly covered Stanway, and Lindsey Horan poked the ball forward to Sophia Smith, who turned and fired low to the left corner past a diving Mary Earps.

Stanway made amends from the spot, though, shooting the ball into the right corner as goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher went the wrong way.

Minutes later, the visitors thought they tied the game again but Trinity Rodman’s strike was ruled out for offside.

England and the US wore teal armbands in solidarity with sexual abuse victims and together held a banner that read “Protect the Players” just before kickoff. A report this week into the scandals that erupted in the National Women’s Soccer League last season found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the league.

There was also a moment of silence for the victims of the deadly crush of fans at a soccer match in Indonesia.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard were among the stars in attendance. The Packers play the New York Giants on Sunday in an NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. “Ted Lasso” actor Jason Sudeikis was also on hand.

US wing Crystal Dunn went on as a second-half substitute — less than five months after giving birth to her son. It was her 124th international appearance and first in nearly 13 months.

The draw for the World Cup will be in Auckland on Oct. 22.

  • The magazine noted Mbappe crossed the $100 million milestone at age 23
  • Forbes reported the deal will bring Mbappe about $110 million for his salary
NEW YORK: French superstar striker Kylian Mbappe will earn a record $128 million in annual earnings to top the list of the world’s highest-paid football players, according to a Friday Forbes magazine report.
The magazine noted Mbappe crossed the $100 million milestone at age 23 while such legends as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were in their 30s and at the peak of their careers when crossing that money mark for the first time.
Mbappe signed a three-year contract extension in May to remain with dominant Ligue 1 side Paris-Saint Germain.
Forbes reported the deal will bring Mbappe about $110 million for his salary and season share of a signing bonus plus an estimated $18 million in annual endorsement income from such companies as Nike, Dior, Hublot and Oakley.
Mbappe was on the cover of the EA Sports FIFA video game, founded the production company Zebra Valley and is an investor in fantasy NFT platform Sorare.
“He’s a global icon already,” Sorare co-founder Nicolas Julia told Forbes. “He wants to aid the world and show, also, that huge things can be built out of France.”
PSG teammate Messi, 35, ranks second at $120 million with Manchester United’s Ronaldo, 37, third on $100 million. They had shared the top two spots since 2014 and still set the endorsements pace, Ronaldo at $60 million and Messi at $55 million.
In all, the top top-10 players will collect $652 million this season, an 11 percent jump from last year’s $585 million figure. Mbappe, Messi and Portugal’s Ronaldo together account from more than half of that money total.
PSG forward Neymar of Brazil ranked fourth on $87 million followed in order by Mohamed Salah, on $53 million, Erling Haaland on $39 million, Robert Lewandowski at $35 million, Eden Hazard at $31 million, Andres Iniesta at $30 million and Kevin De Bruyne at $29 million.

