Efficient energy design in homes reduces demand for renewables

Efficient energy design in homes reduces demand for renewables
An energy-efficient design involves constructing buildings that can reduce energy loss, such as decreasing heat loss through the building envelope. (SPA)
Updated 17 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

  • Retrofitting housing stock with energy efficiency measures could reduce peak demand by about 6 gigawatts
Updated 17 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Incorporating energy efficiency techniques during the construction of a house is far more effective than investing in renewable energy sources for residences, said a leading researcher at King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center.

Speaking to Arab News, Mohammad Al-Dubyan, a researcher in KAPSARC’s climate and environment program, revealed that Saudi homes consumed more than 47 percent of the total domestic electricity consumption in 2020 i.e., around 138 terawatt-hours.

That is not all. Around 44 percent of Saudi homes were more than 20 years old and were not designed to conserve energy.

“We are working on enhancing the energy efficiency in real estate,” said Al-Dubyan.

According to industry reports, an energy-efficient design involves constructing buildings that can reduce energy loss, such as decreasing heat loss through the building envelope.

A University of Calgary paper recently expounded that such homes are less expensive, more comfortable and more environmentally friendly.

Al-Dubyan pointed out that retrofitting Saudi housing stock with only one effective energy efficiency measure could reduce peak demand by about 6 gigawatts. This reduction is more than double the effect of installing photovoltaic systems on all residential roof areas.

The potential to apply renewable energy to buildings is there. Still, energy efficiency is always the first step before going renewable.

“When we invest enough in enhancing our buildings’ energy efficiency, we reduce the need for renewables,” added Al-Dubyan.

Solar PV system is unviable at home

“Generally, it’s not financially attractive to install solar PV in homes despite the huge amounts of solar radiation that we get,” said Amro El-Shurafa, another KAPSARC researcher.

El-Shurafa pointed out that capital costs are considerably high, electricity prices are relatively low and payback periods are over 10 years in the residential sector.

“Nobody would spend around SR20,000 ($5,333) to SR40,000 to save around SR100 to SR200 a month. That’s not financially appealing,” said El-Shurafa.

Another challenge that affects solar energy adoption is the vast rented landscape in Saudi Arabia.

“If you rent a house, you’re not going to invest huge sums in a solar PV system and leave it when you move out,” he added.

Living the REEM

KAPSARC has been developing the Residential Energy Model, a framework that can assess energy consumption and the impact of energy efficiency programs.

“REEM is a bottom-up engineering-economic model to simulate energy consumption of the entire Saudi residential buildings by their types, vintages and locations,” explained Al-Dubyan.

The experiment assesses three main building types in the Kingdom in three weather conditions.

“The experiment goes from mild cold sometimes in the south to extremely hot in the middle of the country,” he said.

The goal of REEM is to indicate which building vintages consume more electricity than the other. It is also suitable for testing green initiatives before further regulatory procedures occur.

“What might be applicable in one country or region might not be successful in different regions,” he said.

Advent of circular carbon economy

According to Aljawhara Al-Quaid, a research associate at KAPSARC, CCE offers a holistic and inclusive path to the Kingdom, utilizing and benefiting from all technologies, energy sources and mitigation opportunities based on the availability of resources and the economic and national circumstances.

This process includes improvements to energy efficiency, electrification, the creation of nature-based carbon sinks such as planting more trees, investments in carbon capture utilization and storage, reducing the share of fossil fuels in the energy mix and more.

The Kingdom is also taking a leadership role in climate action on a regional level by introducing the Middle East Green Initiative.

It starts with the goal of planting 50 billion trees across the Middle East, equivalent to 5 percent of the global afforestation target.

“The Kingdom is currently aiming to increase the target of their renewable share of the electricity mix by up to 50 percent by 2030,” Al-Quaid said.

In line with the Saudi Green Initiative announced in October 2021, the Kingdom is applying the CCUS approach.

It encompasses technologies to remove carbon dioxide from the flue gas and atmosphere and further recycle the carbon emission for industrial use or safe and permanent storage options.

According to Al-Quaid, the CCE achieves meaningful emissions reductions by following the four R principles: Reduce, reuse, recycle and remove.

Topics: Renewable Energy King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) KAPSARC

Updated 24 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

  • Educational technology opens up new opportunities for learning experiences
Updated 24 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Technology has opened new vistas for the education sector by optimizing the ability to learn inside a classroom and beyond.

Educational technology has supported teaching facilities using online learning and smart applications in various academic and non-academic environments.

According to market research firm Valuates Reports, the 2021 global e-learning market revenue was about $15 billion, and the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5 percent from 2021 to 2028.

Arab News has compiled a list of the Middle East and North African region’s top 10 most funded edtech startups.

1. Abwaab

Total funding: $27.5 million

Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, Sabri Hakim and Hussein Al-Sarabi

Investors: BECO Capital, 4DX Ventures, GSV Ventures and Water Partners

Funding rounds: Four

Headquarters: Jordan

Founded in 2019, Abwaab provides online content tailored to the local curriculums of secondary school students, thereby filling the educational resources gap.

Through the platform, students can participate in lessons, get access to feedback and join discussion boards to tackle the region’s high dependence on offline tutoring.

In its last funding round, Abwaab raised $20 million in a series A funding round to expand its services to Egypt and Pakistan.

2. Noon Academy

Total funding: $21 million

Founders: Mohammed Al-Dhalaan and Aziz Al-Saeed

Investors: STV, Al-Turki Holding and NFX Ventures

Funding rounds: Two

Headquarters: Saudi Arabia

Noon Academy is a student-centric social learning platform that offers free live and interactive tutoring with “gamified” features.

Established in 2013, the company incorporates social and “gamification” features to make learning more enjoyable and collaborative for students.

With a presence in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, India and Pakistan, the company managed to raise $13 million in a pre-series B funding round led by STV in 2020.

3. Al-Mentor

Total funding: $14.5 million

Founders: Ihab Fikry, Ibrahim Kamel, Hesham Heikal, Husni Khuffash and Abdelrhman Fahmy

Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, Egypt Ventures and Sango Capital

Funding rounds: Five

Headquarters: UAE

Al-Mentor, one of the leading video learning platforms in the region, offers online content for Arabic speakers with a wide range of courses developed by distinguished experts.

Founded in 2016, the company delivered over 2 million learning experiences with over 80 enterprise partnerships in the Middle East and North African region.

In 2021, Al-Mentor raised $6.5 million in a series B funding round led by Partech as it aimed to sustain its position as a leader in the industry. 

Orcas links parents and students with nearby tutors or online courses. (Supplied)

4. Orcas

Total funding: $3.5 million

Founders: Hossam Taher, Amira El-Gharib, Omar Fayez and Ahmed Ismail

Investors: NFX Ventures, Launch Africa and Access Bridge Ventures

Funding rounds: Five

Headquarters: Egypt

Established in 2013, Orcas is a mobile application that connects parents and students with nearby tutors or online courses.

Based in Cairo, the company provides K-12 students with live one-on-one tutoring sessions online and in person.

In January 2022, Orcas secured $2.1 million in pre-series A funding round to expand geographically.

5. Ostaz

Total funding: $2.8 million

Founders: Audrey Nakad, Zeina Sultani and Sibylle Nakad

Investors: Hub71, Inspired Education and Phoenician Funds

Funding rounds: Five

Headquarters: Lebanon

Founded in 2017, Ostaz connects students with qualified private tutors to support the pupils in setting learning goals on their academic journey.

The UK-based Inspired Education Group acquired the company in 2021 as it had registered more than 43,000 students and clocked over 65,000 tutoring hours.

6. Al-Gooru

Total funding: $2.6 million

Founders: Khalid Abou Kassem

Investors: Oqal, Raz Holding Group, 100 Ventures, Ray Investment and RZM Investment

Funding rounds: Two

Headquarters: Saudi Arabia

Al-Gooru, another player in the online tutoring space, is a platform for students to connect with their desired private teachers.

Founded in 2021, the company secured $1.8 million in a seed funding round to expand its scope in the education sector across Saudi Arabia.

7. Baims

Total funding: $2.2 million

Founders: Yousef Al-Husaini and Bader Al-Rasheed

Investors: Rasameel Investment Co. and AlWazzan Education

Funding round: One

Headquarters: Kuwait

Established in 2017, Baims is an online platform that offers customized courses for university students in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

The company raised $2.2 million in a pre-series A funding round in 2022 to grow its content library and strengthen its presence in existing markets.

8. Al-Academia

Total funding: $2 million

Founder: Ahmed Ashour

Investors: Entlaqa and Goldmines

Funding round: One

Headquarters: Egypt

Al-Academia is a distance education platform focusing on professional development in small courses from industry experts.

The company launched in 2020 after raising $2 million in investments to support the enormous digital transformation ignited by COVID-19.

9. Aanaab

Total funding: $1.5 million

Founders: Mounira Jamjoom and Naila Al-Khalawi

Investors: Nour Nouf and Wamda Capital

Funding Rounds: One

Headquarters: Saudi Arabia

Founded in 2016, Aanaab’s platform facilitates ongoing professional and personal development of Arab teachers through distance learning solutions, providing them an opportunity to acquire Cambridge credentials.

The company secured its first funding in 2020 with a $1.5 million investment to strengthen its presence in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and explore business-to-business opportunities.

10. Zedny

Total funding: $1.2 million

Founders: Mohamed Youssef El-Baz and Basil Khattab

Investors: Undisclosed

Funding round: One

Headquarters: Egypt

Established in 2020, Zedny is an Arabic learning platform that targets individuals keen on developing their business skills, acquiring general knowledge and scouting for jobs.

The company launched after a $1.2 million pre-seed funding round and has offered over 200 online courses on its platform since then.

Topics: startups edtech startups MENA

Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News

  • ‘We look at oil as a commodity and we look at all this is important to the global economy in which we have a huge stake’
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has hit back against allegations the Kingdom was responsible for higher US gas prices, and instead said that America’s inadequate refining capacity was behind the uptick in costs.

“Saudi Arabia does not politicize oil or oil decisions. Oil is not a weapon… we look at oil as a commodity and we look at all this is important to the global economy in which we have a huge stake,” Al-Jubeir said in an interview with Fox News.

“The idea that Saudi Arabia would do that would do this to harm the US or to be in any way politically involved is absolutely not correct at all. With due respect the reason you have high prices in the United States is because you have a refining shortage that has been in existence for more than 20 years, you haven’t built refineries in decades,” Al-Jubeir told Fox News.

US gasoline prices rose sharply early this year due to high demand and tight global refining supplies, but began to drop after peaking in June. The national average is now up 20 cents from its mid-September lows of $3.67 a gallon, largely driven by gains in the Midwest and West Coast.

US oil refiners were using 91 percent of their capacity as of early October, but overall US refining capacity has declined since the coronavirus pandemic crushed demand in early 2020, industry estimates show.

“You have a number of refineries in the Midwest that were shut down. It is a result of this shortage of refining capacity that you have a shortage of gasoline and increase in the price of gasoline, it has nothing to do with the fundamentals of crude oil supply and demand,” Al-Jubeir explained.

Al-Jubeir added that OPEC member nations, plus Russia, were “very committed to ensuring stability in the oil markets to the benefit of consumers and producers.”

“Over the past year when we saw shortages, we increased our all production gradually. Now, we are seeing – we meaning the 22 countries that make up OPEC plus – we’re seeing shortages, we are seeing headwinds in terms of geopolitics, we’re seeing headwinds in terms of growth rates and slowdown in economies throughout the world and we want to make sure that we act in a pre-emptive fashion to ensure that we don’t have a collapse of the energy markets, which would be detrimental not only to producers but also to consumers and the global economy,” he said, after facing criticisms particularly from US about the group’s decision to oil production from November.

Al-Jubeir also downplayed speculations that oil prices would shoot up because of OPEC plus’s production cuts: “The decision was unanimous. We saw... a reduction in the demand for crude oil going forward and there were multiple factors that would have an impact on the supply/demand fundamentals and we wanted to make sure that we were preemptive or proactive and that we avert a potential collapse of the energy markets that would not benefit consumers or producers.”

“We will continue to watch the situation carefully as we have over the past year and we will determine what the market needs. And we will make decisions in accord with that as we have not only over the past year, but over the past decades.”

Topics: Adel Al-Jubeir OPEC+ Saudi Arabia Oil US Russia

Updated 08 October 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

  • Country’s outlook is robust as the Kingdom is estimated to be the fastest-growing economy in 2022
Updated 08 October 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has seen a rapid increase in foreign direct investments this year, recording the highest inflow since the $16.3 billion gains of 2011, according to Andrew Nichol, partner of Dubai-based Lumina Capital Advisers.

“That’s the second highest amount of foreign direct investment into the Kingdom in the last decade; the last time it exceeded this was in 2011,” Nichol said in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

According to Nichol, the FDI outlook is robust as the Kingdom is estimated to be the fastest-growing economy in 2022.

“I think this is going to be a record year. We’ve seen confidence. If we look at the global tailwinds and the challenges the markets face, you’ll find that investors are looking very practically at this region, and I do expect this year to be a fantastic year for FDI,” he added.

Andrew Nichol, partner of Dubai-based Lumina Capital Advisers.

According to a report issued by the International Monetary Fund, the Kingdom is likely to be one of the world’s fastest-growing economies this year, thanks to its sweeping pro-business reforms, a sharp rise in oil prices, and a recovery from a pandemic-induced recession in 2020.

The IMF reported that gross domestic product is expected to expand by 7.6 percent, the fastest growth in almost a decade.

Growing venture capital investments

Bullish on the Kingdom, Lumina has advised several series A, B and C funding rounds for regional and international startups.

The region’s venture capital scale has been multiplying in the past three years. For example, those who invested $5 million in the initial rounds are today investing $20 million to $30 million in the same round levels.

“Those rounds have been getting larger and larger. So, what used to be a $5 million to $10 million series A have become $20 million to $30 million,” Nichol said.

According to Nama Ventures, a pre-seed venture capital fund focused on fueling innovation in the Middle East and North African region, in 2021 alone, venture capital provided more than SR630 million ($168 million) to new firms in the country.

Nichol believes that the region will see many more startups reaching the billion-dollar market valuation or becoming unicorns in the near future.

“The region has been very successful in importing skills and technologies. There have been a few big unicorns, and we’re going to continue to see that as the Middle East becomes a real hub for innovation,” he said.

Metaverse in spotlight

Lumina considers the Gulf Cooperation Council a highly innovative region with a lot of liquidity, where investors are more selective in allocating their capital.

To Nichol, any opportunity that combines digital and links people together is a potential success, including investing in the metaverse.

The financing advisory firm is currently advising on the region’s first deal involving a leading global metaverse creator.

“We are working on our first metaverse transaction, and this is a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity,” he said.

Founded in 2013, Lumina Capital Advisers provides services in mergers and acquisitions, capital restructuring, equity capital, debt advisory and infrastructure project financing.

The firm closes between 15-20 transactions yearly, with an average deal size between $20 million and $100 million.

“We’re not an asset manager. We’re not directly investing our capital, but we advise our clients on either making direct investments or selling assets within their portfolios,” Nichol added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Investment

Updated 07 October 2022
Farida Elgazzar

  • Motor insurance GWP, which constitutes 18.6 percent of total GWP, saw a 23.7 percent growth
Updated 07 October 2022
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Total gross written premiums of the insurance sector increased 28.8 percent to SR12.2 billion ($3.3 billion) in the second quarter from SR9.5 billion in the same period last year, reported Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

“GWPs are a good indicator of the overall development of the sector,” Jarmo Kotilaine, an economist and strategist focusing on the Gulf region, told Arab News.

The health sector’s GWP, which makes up 54.6 percent of the Kingdom’s total GWPs, rose by 31.8 percent, amounting to SR6.8 billion in the second quarter.

Other general insurance GWP rose by 24.3 percent, reaching SR2.6 billion in the second quarter compared to the corresponding period of 2021. It makes up 22.2 percent of the country’s GWPs.

Motor insurance GWP, which constitutes 18.6 percent of total GWP, saw a 23.7 percent growth totaling SR2.2 billion, showed the SAMA report.

Protection and savings insurance GWP amounted to 4.6 percent of the aggregate and saw a 35.1 percent rise reaching SR589 million last quarter.

Kotilaine clarified that the increase in the Kingdom’s GWPs “is not necessarily linked to the financial performance of individual companies.”

He pointed out that it faces the challenge of sector fragmentation.

“Especially after health insurance became mandatory, many businesses entered the sector. As a result, there has been margin erosion, slowing down the sector,” said Kotilaine.

FASTFACT

Protection and savings insurance GWP amounted to 4.6 percent of the aggregate and saw a 35.1 percent rise reaching SR589 million last quarter.

Moreover, the report highlighted that three major key insurance indicators saw a year-on-year drop in the second quarter of 2022: operating income, net income and net investment income.

Insurance operating income, the revenue of an insurance company after the expenses of operation and depreciation are deducted, dropped by a staggering 118.1 percent in the second quarter, reaching a loss of SR10 million.

The sector’s net income fell by 29.7 percent year on year to SR262 million in the second quarter, showed the SAMA data.

Moreover, the net investment income between April and May dropped 13.8 percent to SR273 million from SR317 million in the corresponding period last year.

When asked about the future of Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector, Kotilaine projected a positive outlook.

“The population is growing, the economy is becoming increasingly diverse, and gross domestic product growth dynamics look solid.”

“A key challenge for the sector,” he continued, “is to develop its product offering and insurance awareness to drive growth beyond the mandatory policies.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Insurance Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Updated 07 October 2022
Peter Harrison

Updated 07 October 2022
Peter Harrison

The building and construction industry is one of the largest in the world’s economy with approximately $10 trillion spent on construction-related goods and services every year.

But it is also disproportionately destructive as one of the world’s most energy-intensive polluting industries on the planet.

According to figures published on the website USCAD.com in July this year, the world’s construction industry is still responsible for 38 percent of CO2 emissions, 23 percent of air pollution, 40 percent of water pollution, 50 percent of landfill waste, 21 percent of the depletion of natural resources and 40 percent of energy usage.

These are not new figures. It’s not as if the construction industry has suddenly tumbled down a path of self-destruction.

In Las Vegas in 2019, a conference held by the software company Autodesk was told that the construction and manufacturing industries were hugely wasteful and among the world’s biggest polluters.

And in 2021, the general picture for the world’s future was dealt another blow when delegates at COP 26 admitted they were nowhere near to reaching the targets set previously to slow global warming.

“Our theory for how we transform the AEC industry (Architectural Engineering and Construction) is unchanged. We very much want to bring (new) industrial methods and processes to it,” said Andrew Anagnost, CEO of Autodesk on the sidelines of the 2022 Autodesk University conference in New Orleans.

Anagnost said the data and technology was available to help make the industry more environmentally efficient and less wasteful.

There are companies already in existence that provide digital information that can predict potential flaws in plans before they become a reality, and even how much material is needed – and yet Anagnost said there were still companies that were not using the information.

“The biggest waste that you see in the AEC ecosystem, is people making it up along the way.”

In contrast, he said the manufacturing industry generally stuck to its plans so that the end product was what was intended from the outset.

“That kind of precision needs to evolve into the AEC industry. And that's why you see us building these things that are coming together from both sides. And when that when that work is done, we believe we will have made an impact on how these industries work. Until then, they still redo and undo at a pace that's, you know, unparalleled in other industries,” he added.

But it’s not all bad news, there are efforts to reduce the amount of waste using cloud-based technology, and it is the Middle East that seems to be embracing this technology.

TURNING BUILDINGS INTO DATA FARMS

The good news is that the Middle East has largely cleaned up its act, according to Naji Atallah, head of construction and manufacturing at Autodesk Middle East.

Speaking to Arab News, he said the reason for the improvement was a factor that had always been present.

He said construction in the region was usually based on undeveloped land, thus removing the need to take into consideration existing structures, that might introduce additional costs.

“There’s no major legacy of buildings and bridges and roads that need to be maintained,” he explained, adding that the construction industry in the region was effectively working on a “blank canvas,” which enabled developers to place sustainability at the forefront of their projects.

“If I look at probably all of the mega projects in the region, sustainability has been one of the big goals that they see.”

“We have seen a shift (in the Gulf region) from we want everything delivered tomorrow, to we want things delivered in a better way.”

Pointing to Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project and Dubai’s Museum of the future, he said there was now greater effort to ensure a sustainable approach to these projects.

And by using software technology developers have been able to create structures that use less energy and materials in their construction by using information gathered from predictive modeling that shows designers how a structure will behave before it is even built.

The digitization of the building industry – if embraced – could potentially revolutionize the way it works – from lowering waste, reducing pollution and to cutting costs.

“Sensors are so cheap now,” Atallah said, “that they could be placed into every new structure – we don’t even need to know what – or if they-re going to be used – and collect all sorts of information.”

That data, he said, could then be used to predict any structural issues, how to improve fuel economies – to name two – but not just for that structure, but also for future projects.

This data, he said could become a commodity that could be sold to help improve future projects.

BRIDGING THE GAP

Imagine a building – in fact any structure – that from the moment it is complete, starts to collect data that can be used to address problems before they are noticed by the human eye and aid in future new builds.

Sounds futuristic – but the truth is the technology is already here – it’s just a question of people in the industry using it.

The Dubai-headquartered company Dar Al-Handasah, which heralds from Lebanon, and is the 10th leading design firm in the world – third in the Middle East has created a cantilever bridge that was built using recycled plastic – mixed with fiberglass to create a poxy – and a 3D printer.

Using algorithms, the designers were able to come up with a design that created a bridge using minimal materials that, when fixed with the sensors, was able to teach them how to better improve the product in later designs.

The bridge is made up in a modular system from 70 percent recycled materials.

It is a step away from traditional construction methods, with the bridge being built as one piece in a factory environment before being transported to its place of use once complete.

Cloud-based technology provided by Autodesk was used to create virtual modules of the bridge to calculate the best design in terms of material use, look and its structural durability.

Ghassan Zein, the Lebanese digital practice manager at Dar Al-Handasah said the bridge was a first of its kind, he said as such they needed to see how it behaved when put into use was essential for future developments, so it was fitted with sensors.

“We have the monitoring of the intelligence of the bridge that would monitor how it’s doing because it’s new,” Zein told Arab News on the sidelines of the Autodesk University 2022 conference in New Orleans.

The bridge is a new shape, a new design, Zein explained, “So we have to know if it's doing well.”

The company has a team whose role is to monitor the data gathered from the bridge.

“They analyze the data and keep changing the design of future projects,” he said.

Zein said the structural engineers addressed the design, what was safe, what was not, what performed well, what did not, using live data gathered from sensors in the structure of the bridge.

FROM PREFAB TO MODULAR

The modular approach to building the bridge is not a new concept. In Britain in the 1950s low-cost social housing was created.

These usually low-leveled, single-storied buildings were made up of walls and roofs that were created off-site and then put together once ready.

But they were usually of a low standard with materials that were not long lasting, leaving properties structurally unsound and some of the materials even being harmful to people’s health – including asbestos cladding.

Move forward 70 – 80 years and the concept of building parts, or entire structures such as the 3D printed bridge off-site and then moving them to their final location is now proving to be a leading method of construction – both economically and also environmentally.

Beach villas on the Red Sea project off the coast of Saudi Arabia and Dubai’s Museum of the Future were all built in a factory environment, before they were shipped to their final destination.

The methods being offered at functions such as Autodesk University are an eye opener for the industry.

Invest in the technology and the construction industry could change from being one of the environment’s biggest enemies, to a major green player.

It just needs those in the industry to embrace the future.

The key take away being, collect the data, learn what the potholes are before the building work starts and then embark on the real deal – ultimately the outcome is more efficient.

Topics: construction environment

Related

More than 75% of TRSDC buildings aiming for top global sustainability rating graphic
Business & Economy
More than 75% of TRSDC buildings aiming for top global sustainability rating
Special Middle East hospitality project pushes the boundaries of sustainable construction photos
Middle-East
Middle East hospitality project pushes the boundaries of sustainable construction

