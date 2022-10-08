MENA H1 2022 venture-capital activity rises 46% to $1.8bn: MAGNiTT

CAIRO: The venture capital activity in the Middle East and North Africa region increased 46 percent to $1.8 billion in the first half of 2022, according to Dubai-based startup data-crunching firm MAGNiTT.
According to the latest study, the total number of deals in the MENA region increased by 2 percent to 400 during the period under review. However, the region clocked 33 VC exits between January and June this year.
While the MENA region venture capital market registered encouraging growth between January and June, it paled in comparison to other markets such as Turkey and Europe.
For instance, Turkey alone raised $1.4 billion of venture funding in the first half of 2022 compared to $1.8 billion in the MENA region which, according to the World Bank, includes 21 countries.
On the other hand, European startups managed to raise $58.6 billion in the first half of 2022, according to the Silicon Valley Bank, while the Latin American market deployed $5.4 billion in investments in the same period, according to a survey by the Latin American Association of Private Equity & Venture Capital.
Moreover, Saudi Arabia has been a key player in boosting the region’s venture ecosystem with huge momentum in funding deals and amounts.
MAGNiTT further reported that the Kingdom saw 79 deals in the first half of 2022, an increase of 36 percent over the same period last year.
It also indicated that 88 investors participated in funding deployed by Saudi startups, up by 126 percent in the first half of 2022 over the year-ago period as 42 percent of investors were from outside the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia was the second largest venture-capital market in the Middle East and North Africa in total transactions and funding.
The MENA region is moving in parallel with other global markets to deploy funding to specific industries with the highest focus.
Fintech had the highest number of transactions with 17 deals, followed by logistics with 12 deals, and e-commerce with eight deals in the first half of 2022.
In Europe, fintech accounted for almost a quarter of all funding deployed in the same period raising $15.6 billion across 651 deals, while logistics startups raised $5.7 billion.
Turkey’s total funding in the first half of 2022 was bolstered thanks to logistics startup Getir’s $768 million series E round.
Abu Dhabi’s twofour54 launches hub for content creators
The Community Hub is in Yas Creative Hub, the region’s first custom-built space for content production industries
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi-based media firm twofour54 has launched the Community Hub, a collaborative production space for media and entertainment professionals.
The Community Hub is in Yas Creative Hub, the region’s first custom-built space for content production industries.
Through this space, creative people can connect, collaborate and realize their full potential across increasing synergies in the creative industries.
Abdulaziz Al-Dosari, chief of support services, twofour54, told Arab News that the company had collaborated closely with Abu Dhabi’s leadership to establish Yas Creative Hub.
The project was developed under Abu Dhabi’s 30-billion-dirham ($8.6 billion) investment strategy for the cultural and creative industries, he said.
Yara Awad, head of commercial projects and strategic partnerships, twofour54, told Arab News that the company created the venue for small and medium enterprises that may not have funds to invest in an office space.
“We’ve created a facility that they can access whenever they need. So they don’t have to invest in a massive office and create all these spaces for themselves; it’s here for them. They can book it whenever they need it,” said Awad.
The Community Hub includes talent from Creative Lab, Arab Film Studio and AD Gaming.
AD Gaming Hub is home to Unity Technologies’s gaming center of excellence.
UAE residents can also use the Community Hub to access other platforms and devices.
US tech major Nvidia also launched a studio comprising 10 Studio computers with GeForce RTX Studio graphics processing units and Nvidia RTX accelerated applications. According to Awad, the space can be reserved free of charge and used for as long as needed.
“It is not just focused on gaming. It is also content creation. It is any form of storytelling. So they can come and book it, use it free of charge, and it really will help accelerate their projects,” she said.
Nvidia will also organize a range of training sessions and events to bring professional creatives together.
Awad said that the Community Hub was designed with remote operations in mind. “We know that things have changed, people are working more remotely, COVID has made a big impact on that,” she said.
“We’ve thought about the future of workplaces and created that space in mind,” she added. In place of a big office, businesses can rent a desk in the co-working space at the Community Hub, Awad said.
Efficient energy design in homes reduces demand for renewables
Retrofitting housing stock with energy efficiency measures could reduce peak demand by about 6 gigawatts
Updated 10 min 51 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
RIYADH: Incorporating energy efficiency techniques during the construction of a house is far more effective than investing in renewable energy sources for residences, said a leading researcher at King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center.
Speaking to Arab News, Mohammad Al-Dubyan, a researcher in KAPSARC’s climate and environment program, revealed that Saudi homes consumed more than 47 percent of the total domestic electricity consumption in 2020 i.e., around 138 terawatt-hours.
That is not all. Around 44 percent of Saudi homes were more than 20 years old and were not designed to conserve energy.
“We are working on enhancing the energy efficiency in real estate,” said Al-Dubyan.
According to industry reports, an energy-efficient design involves constructing buildings that can reduce energy loss, such as decreasing heat loss through the building envelope.
A University of Calgary paper recently expounded that such homes are less expensive, more comfortable and more environmentally friendly.
Al-Dubyan pointed out that retrofitting Saudi housing stock with only one effective energy efficiency measure could reduce peak demand by about 6 gigawatts. This reduction is more than double the effect of installing photovoltaic systems on all residential roof areas.
The potential to apply renewable energy to buildings is there. Still, energy efficiency is always the first step before going renewable.
“When we invest enough in enhancing our buildings’ energy efficiency, we reduce the need for renewables,” added Al-Dubyan.
Solar PV system is unviable at home
“Generally, it’s not financially attractive to install solar PV in homes despite the huge amounts of solar radiation that we get,” said Amro El-Shurafa, another KAPSARC researcher.
El-Shurafa pointed out that capital costs are considerably high, electricity prices are relatively low and payback periods are over 10 years in the residential sector.
“Nobody would spend around SR20,000 ($5,333) to SR40,000 to save around SR100 to SR200 a month. That’s not financially appealing,” said El-Shurafa.
Another challenge that affects solar energy adoption is the vast rented landscape in Saudi Arabia.
“If you rent a house, you’re not going to invest huge sums in a solar PV system and leave it when you move out,” he added.
Living the REEM
KAPSARC has been developing the Residential Energy Model, a framework that can assess energy consumption and the impact of energy efficiency programs.
“REEM is a bottom-up engineering-economic model to simulate energy consumption of the entire Saudi residential buildings by their types, vintages and locations,” explained Al-Dubyan.
The experiment assesses three main building types in the Kingdom in three weather conditions.
“The experiment goes from mild cold sometimes in the south to extremely hot in the middle of the country,” he said.
The goal of REEM is to indicate which building vintages consume more electricity than the other. It is also suitable for testing green initiatives before further regulatory procedures occur.
“What might be applicable in one country or region might not be successful in different regions,” he said.
Advent of circular carbon economy
According to Aljawhara Al-Quaid, a research associate at KAPSARC, CCE offers a holistic and inclusive path to the Kingdom, utilizing and benefiting from all technologies, energy sources and mitigation opportunities based on the availability of resources and the economic and national circumstances.
This process includes improvements to energy efficiency, electrification, the creation of nature-based carbon sinks such as planting more trees, investments in carbon capture utilization and storage, reducing the share of fossil fuels in the energy mix and more.
The Kingdom is also taking a leadership role in climate action on a regional level by introducing the Middle East Green Initiative.
It starts with the goal of planting 50 billion trees across the Middle East, equivalent to 5 percent of the global afforestation target.
“The Kingdom is currently aiming to increase the target of their renewable share of the electricity mix by up to 50 percent by 2030,” Al-Quaid said.
In line with the Saudi Green Initiative announced in October 2021, the Kingdom is applying the CCUS approach.
It encompasses technologies to remove carbon dioxide from the flue gas and atmosphere and further recycle the carbon emission for industrial use or safe and permanent storage options.
According to Al-Quaid, the CCE achieves meaningful emissions reductions by following the four R principles: Reduce, reuse, recycle and remove.
Top 10 most funded edtech startups in the MENA region
Educational technology opens up new opportunities for learning experiences
Updated 16 min 26 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
CAIRO: Technology has opened new vistas for the education sector by optimizing the ability to learn inside a classroom and beyond.
Educational technology has supported teaching facilities using online learning and smart applications in various academic and non-academic environments.
According to market research firm Valuates Reports, the 2021 global e-learning market revenue was about $15 billion, and the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5 percent from 2021 to 2028.
Arab News has compiled a list of the Middle East and North African region’s top 10 most funded edtech startups.
1. Abwaab
Total funding: $27.5 million
Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, Sabri Hakim and Hussein Al-Sarabi
Investors: BECO Capital, 4DX Ventures, GSV Ventures and Water Partners
Funding rounds: Four
Headquarters: Jordan
Founded in 2019, Abwaab provides online content tailored to the local curriculums of secondary school students, thereby filling the educational resources gap.
Through the platform, students can participate in lessons, get access to feedback and join discussion boards to tackle the region’s high dependence on offline tutoring.
In its last funding round, Abwaab raised $20 million in a series A funding round to expand its services to Egypt and Pakistan.
2. Noon Academy
Total funding: $21 million
Founders: Mohammed Al-Dhalaan and Aziz Al-Saeed
Investors: STV, Al-Turki Holding and NFX Ventures
Funding rounds: Two
Headquarters: Saudi Arabia
Noon Academy is a student-centric social learning platform that offers free live and interactive tutoring with “gamified” features.
Established in 2013, the company incorporates social and “gamification” features to make learning more enjoyable and collaborative for students.
With a presence in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, India and Pakistan, the company managed to raise $13 million in a pre-series B funding round led by STV in 2020.
3. Al-Mentor
Total funding: $14.5 million
Founders: Ihab Fikry, Ibrahim Kamel, Hesham Heikal, Husni Khuffash and Abdelrhman Fahmy
Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, Egypt Ventures and Sango Capital
Funding rounds: Five
Headquarters: UAE
Al-Mentor, one of the leading video learning platforms in the region, offers online content for Arabic speakers with a wide range of courses developed by distinguished experts.
Founded in 2016, the company delivered over 2 million learning experiences with over 80 enterprise partnerships in the Middle East and North African region.
In 2021, Al-Mentor raised $6.5 million in a series B funding round led by Partech as it aimed to sustain its position as a leader in the industry.
4. Orcas
Total funding: $3.5 million
Founders: Hossam Taher, Amira El-Gharib, Omar Fayez and Ahmed Ismail
Investors: NFX Ventures, Launch Africa and Access Bridge Ventures
Funding rounds: Five
Headquarters: Egypt
Established in 2013, Orcas is a mobile application that connects parents and students with nearby tutors or online courses.
Based in Cairo, the company provides K-12 students with live one-on-one tutoring sessions online and in person.
In January 2022, Orcas secured $2.1 million in pre-series A funding round to expand geographically.
5. Ostaz
Total funding: $2.8 million
Founders: Audrey Nakad, Zeina Sultani and Sibylle Nakad
Investors: Hub71, Inspired Education and Phoenician Funds
Funding rounds: Five
Headquarters: Lebanon
Founded in 2017, Ostaz connects students with qualified private tutors to support the pupils in setting learning goals on their academic journey.
The UK-based Inspired Education Group acquired the company in 2021 as it had registered more than 43,000 students and clocked over 65,000 tutoring hours.
6. Al-Gooru
Total funding: $2.6 million
Founders: Khalid Abou Kassem
Investors: Oqal, Raz Holding Group, 100 Ventures, Ray Investment and RZM Investment
Funding rounds: Two
Headquarters: Saudi Arabia
Al-Gooru, another player in the online tutoring space, is a platform for students to connect with their desired private teachers.
Founded in 2021, the company secured $1.8 million in a seed funding round to expand its scope in the education sector across Saudi Arabia.
7. Baims
Total funding: $2.2 million
Founders: Yousef Al-Husaini and Bader Al-Rasheed
Investors: Rasameel Investment Co. and AlWazzan Education
Funding round: One
Headquarters: Kuwait
Established in 2017, Baims is an online platform that offers customized courses for university students in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.
The company raised $2.2 million in a pre-series A funding round in 2022 to grow its content library and strengthen its presence in existing markets.
8. Al-Academia
Total funding: $2 million
Founder: Ahmed Ashour
Investors: Entlaqa and Goldmines
Funding round: One
Headquarters: Egypt
Al-Academia is a distance education platform focusing on professional development in small courses from industry experts.
The company launched in 2020 after raising $2 million in investments to support the enormous digital transformation ignited by COVID-19.
9. Aanaab
Total funding: $1.5 million
Founders: Mounira Jamjoom and Naila Al-Khalawi
Investors: Nour Nouf and Wamda Capital
Funding Rounds: One
Headquarters: Saudi Arabia
Founded in 2016, Aanaab’s platform facilitates ongoing professional and personal development of Arab teachers through distance learning solutions, providing them an opportunity to acquire Cambridge credentials.
The company secured its first funding in 2020 with a $1.5 million investment to strengthen its presence in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and explore business-to-business opportunities.
10. Zedny
Total funding: $1.2 million
Founders: Mohamed Youssef El-Baz and Basil Khattab
Investors: Undisclosed
Funding round: One
Headquarters: Egypt
Established in 2020, Zedny is an Arabic learning platform that targets individuals keen on developing their business skills, acquiring general knowledge and scouting for jobs.
The company launched after a $1.2 million pre-seed funding round and has offered over 200 online courses on its platform since then.
Al-Jubeir: Saudi Arabia does not politicize oil or oil decisions
‘We look at oil as a commodity and we look at all this is important to the global economy in which we have a huge stake’
Updated 08 October 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has hit back against allegations the Kingdom was responsible for higher US gas prices, and instead said that America’s inadequate refining capacity was behind the uptick in costs.
“Saudi Arabia does not politicize oil or oil decisions. Oil is not a weapon… we look at oil as a commodity and we look at all this is important to the global economy in which we have a huge stake,” Al-Jubeir said in an interview with Fox News.
“The idea that Saudi Arabia would do that would do this to harm the US or to be in any way politically involved is absolutely not correct at all. With due respect the reason you have high prices in the United States is because you have a refining shortage that has been in existence for more than 20 years, you haven’t built refineries in decades,” Al-Jubeir told Fox News.
US gasoline prices rose sharply early this year due to high demand and tight global refining supplies, but began to drop after peaking in June. The national average is now up 20 cents from its mid-September lows of $3.67 a gallon, largely driven by gains in the Midwest and West Coast.
US oil refiners were using 91 percent of their capacity as of early October, but overall US refining capacity has declined since the coronavirus pandemic crushed demand in early 2020, industry estimates show.
“You have a number of refineries in the Midwest that were shut down. It is a result of this shortage of refining capacity that you have a shortage of gasoline and increase in the price of gasoline, it has nothing to do with the fundamentals of crude oil supply and demand,” Al-Jubeir explained.
Al-Jubeir added that OPEC member nations, plus Russia, were “very committed to ensuring stability in the oil markets to the benefit of consumers and producers.”
“Over the past year when we saw shortages, we increased our all production gradually. Now, we are seeing – we meaning the 22 countries that make up OPEC plus – we’re seeing shortages, we are seeing headwinds in terms of geopolitics, we’re seeing headwinds in terms of growth rates and slowdown in economies throughout the world and we want to make sure that we act in a pre-emptive fashion to ensure that we don’t have a collapse of the energy markets, which would be detrimental not only to producers but also to consumers and the global economy,” he said, after facing criticisms particularly from US about the group’s decision to oil production from November.
Al-Jubeir also downplayed speculations that oil prices would shoot up because of OPEC plus’s production cuts: “The decision was unanimous. We saw... a reduction in the demand for crude oil going forward and there were multiple factors that would have an impact on the supply/demand fundamentals and we wanted to make sure that we were preemptive or proactive and that we avert a potential collapse of the energy markets that would not benefit consumers or producers.”
“We will continue to watch the situation carefully as we have over the past year and we will determine what the market needs. And we will make decisions in accord with that as we have not only over the past year, but over the past decades.”
Saudi FDI to touch 2011 peak of $16.3bn this year: Lumina Capital
Country’s outlook is robust as the Kingdom is estimated to be the fastest-growing economy in 2022
Updated 08 October 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has seen a rapid increase in foreign direct investments this year, recording the highest inflow since the $16.3 billion gains of 2011, according to Andrew Nichol, partner of Dubai-based Lumina Capital Advisers.
“That’s the second highest amount of foreign direct investment into the Kingdom in the last decade; the last time it exceeded this was in 2011,” Nichol said in an exclusive interview with Arab News.
According to Nichol, the FDI outlook is robust as the Kingdom is estimated to be the fastest-growing economy in 2022.
“I think this is going to be a record year. We’ve seen confidence. If we look at the global tailwinds and the challenges the markets face, you’ll find that investors are looking very practically at this region, and I do expect this year to be a fantastic year for FDI,” he added.
According to a report issued by the International Monetary Fund, the Kingdom is likely to be one of the world’s fastest-growing economies this year, thanks to its sweeping pro-business reforms, a sharp rise in oil prices, and a recovery from a pandemic-induced recession in 2020.
The IMF reported that gross domestic product is expected to expand by 7.6 percent, the fastest growth in almost a decade.
Growing venture capital investments
Bullish on the Kingdom, Lumina has advised several series A, B and C funding rounds for regional and international startups.
The region’s venture capital scale has been multiplying in the past three years. For example, those who invested $5 million in the initial rounds are today investing $20 million to $30 million in the same round levels.
“Those rounds have been getting larger and larger. So, what used to be a $5 million to $10 million series A have become $20 million to $30 million,” Nichol said.
According to Nama Ventures, a pre-seed venture capital fund focused on fueling innovation in the Middle East and North African region, in 2021 alone, venture capital provided more than SR630 million ($168 million) to new firms in the country.
Nichol believes that the region will see many more startups reaching the billion-dollar market valuation or becoming unicorns in the near future.
“The region has been very successful in importing skills and technologies. There have been a few big unicorns, and we’re going to continue to see that as the Middle East becomes a real hub for innovation,” he said.
Metaverse in spotlight
Lumina considers the Gulf Cooperation Council a highly innovative region with a lot of liquidity, where investors are more selective in allocating their capital.
To Nichol, any opportunity that combines digital and links people together is a potential success, including investing in the metaverse.
The financing advisory firm is currently advising on the region’s first deal involving a leading global metaverse creator.
“We are working on our first metaverse transaction, and this is a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity,” he said.
Founded in 2013, Lumina Capital Advisers provides services in mergers and acquisitions, capital restructuring, equity capital, debt advisory and infrastructure project financing.
The firm closes between 15-20 transactions yearly, with an average deal size between $20 million and $100 million.
“We’re not an asset manager. We’re not directly investing our capital, but we advise our clients on either making direct investments or selling assets within their portfolios,” Nichol added.