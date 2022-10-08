You are here

Heartbreak as Thais mourn 24 children slain in massacre at daycare center
A grandmother looks at a photo of her grandchild, one of the victims of a mass shooting in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, northeastern Thailand. (AP)
Phuriphat Sangkhapat

Heartbreak as Thais mourn 24 children slain in massacre at daycare center
  • The attack was the worst mass killing by a sole perpetrator in Thailand’s history
Phuriphat Sangkhapat

BANGKOK: Thailand began a mourning period of three days on Saturday, shaken by the killing of 24 children at a daycare center in the country’s northeast.

The gunman responsible for the mass shooting, identified by authorities as ex-policeman Panya Kamrab, killed 36 people, mostly children, at the facility in the Na Klang area of Nong Bua Lamphu province on Thursday. He also shot and killed his wife and son before taking his own life.

The attack was the worst mass killing by a sole perpetrator in Thailand’s history.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida visited hospitals and addressed family members of the victims in a rare public appearance late on Friday.

The king offered condolences as the grieving community knelt on the hospital floor — as is Thai custom in the presence of the monarch, who is seen as semi-divine.

“I am grieving and disheartened that such a tragedy occurred. I share your sorrow, your grief,” he said in footage published online on Saturday.

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak,” he continued.

“Now, we do the things that help us the most, the best we can, so that we have the courage to live on.”

The royal visit came after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha had joined mourners on Friday, laying flowers and handing out compensation cheques to the grieving families.

A local Buddhist temple was shown in local media broadcasts on Saturday to be filled with tributes to the children who lost their lives: keepsakes, flowers, and photos of the dead. After the three-day mourning period, the royal-sponsored funerals will take place, which, in accordance with Buddhist tradition, will culminate in the cremation of the bodies.

“My heartbreak can’t be put into words. My son will never come back, no matter what,” Saisamorn, a 34-year-old mother who had lost her only child in the massacre, told local news outlet Matichon.

The husband of Supaporn Pramongmuk, a teacher who was eight months pregnant and among those killed, took to Facebook to post a tribute for his wife.

“My wife has done her best as a teacher. She is now a teacher in heaven. My child will take care of his mother in heaven,” Seksan Srirach wrote.

Thailand’s national police chief Gen. Damrongsak Kittipraphat said Kamrab had been fired from the police force for possession of methamphetamine, but a hospital report revealed that no drugs were found in his system.

Kamrab was thought to have had an argument with his wife on Thursday morning, a day before he was due in court for a hearing in his drugs case.

Archbishop of Canterbury Welby weighs in on proposed British Israeli embassy move

Archbishop of Canterbury Welby weighs in on proposed British Israeli embassy move
Arab News
Arab News

Archbishop of Canterbury Welby weighs in on proposed British Israeli embassy move
  • Welby’s comments add to concerns voiced by Truss’ domestic political opponents
LONDON: The archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has raised warnings over UK prime minister Liz Truss’ seeming determination to move the British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Truss told Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid on the sidelines of last month’s UN summit in New York that she was considering the relocation, with commentators having expressed concern that she will pursue a more partisan approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict than her predecessor.

In a statement to the Jewish News on Friday, Welby’s spokesperson said: “The archbishop is concerned about the potential impact of moving the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before a negotiated settlement between Palestinians and Israelis has been reached.

“He is in touch with Christian leaders in the Holy Land and continues to pray for the peace of Jerusalem.”

Amid the potential move, Truss has also highlighted a pending free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council as one of the cornerstones of her foreign policy agenda, but some Arab diplomats have warned the embassy move could jeopardize the deal.

Welby’s comments add to concerns voiced by Truss’ domestic political opponents, with Labour and the Liberal Democrats condemning discussion on the matter as a “provocation.”

Foreign affairs spokesperson for the Lib Dems, Layla Moran, said: ““The UK should under no circumstances be taking steps which risk inflaming tensions and damaging the prospects of peace.

“I have written to the foreign secretary to make clear moving the embassy should only come as part of a negotiated peace settlement, and that this review should accordingly be stopped.”

Despite the pushback, Truss said that she understood the “importance and sensitivity” over the embassy’s location but were a move to happen it would follow in the wake of the controversial decision of the Trump administration to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem.

Muslim World League launches flood relief campaign in Pakistan

Muslim World League launches flood relief campaign in Pakistan
08 October 2022

Muslim World League launches flood relief campaign in Pakistan
  • MWL chief in South Asian country to review aftermath of catastrophic floods
  • Pakistani PM held meeting with Al-Issa in Islamabad on Saturday
KASHIF IMRAN

ISLAMABAD: The Muslim World League launched a flood relief campaign in Pakistan on Saturday, with support aimed at providing the basic needs of tens of thousands still reeling from catastrophic floods that have devastated the South Asian country.

More than 33 million people have been affected by unusually heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan this year, which many experts have blamed on climate change. At least 1,700 people have been killed in the floods since mid-June.

With large swathes of the country still submerged, hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis have been living in temporary shelters and battling disease outbreaks with little or no food.

Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the MWL and chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, held a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Saturday.

“We highly appreciate the delegations of the association in this difficult circumstance that our country is going through,” Sharif said.

“I proudly follow your efforts, and we thank you for your great role in bringing together the nation’s scholars and highlighting the true face of Islam.”

Al-Issa arrived in Islamabad on Thursday, where he attended the International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference. He is also set to review the aftermath of one of the worst disasters in Pakistan’s history.

The flood relief campaign launched in Islamabad was part of a “humanitarian duty,” Al-Issa said.

“We are proud of the performance of our Islamic and humanitarian duty toward our brothers, which represents the compassion and affection of Muslims among themselves,” he said.

The MWL chief, who will be in Pakistan until Oct. 14, delivered Friday sermons at a number of mosques and held meetings with other officials, including Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

Al-Issa and Shakoor discussed issues related to Islamic affairs and humanitarian work in the region, as well as prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Shakoor praised the role of the Muslim World League in serving Islamic causes, resolving the issues of Muslim minorities around the world, and the centrality of its efforts to promote unity among Muslims, representing the true message of Islam abroad.

MWL is an international Islamic NGO based in Makkah, which aims to spread the true message of Islam and advance moderate values that promote peace and tolerance.

Brussels airport attack survivor is euthanized after struggle with trauma 

Brussels airport attack survivor is euthanized after struggle with trauma 
08 October 2022
Arab News

Brussels airport attack survivor is euthanized after struggle with trauma 
  • Shanti De Corte, 23, was 17 when she was involved in the Daesh-claimed attack in Belgium
LONDON: One of the survivors of the Brussels airport attack in 2016 has died after electing to be euthanized following severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and after two attempts to take her own life.

Shanti De Corte, 23, was 17 when she was walking through the airport’s departure lounge on March 22, 2016, with her classmates ahead of a school trip to Italy as Daesh detonated a bomb that claimed 32 lives and injured more than 300 others.

The Daily Mail reports that the psychological effects of the attack left De Corte facing constant panic attacks and depression.

She attempted suicide in 2018, and again two years later. De Corte attended a psychiatric hospital in her hometown of Antwerp but, unable to relieve the psychological wounds of the attack, she opted for euthanasia, a legal procedure in Belgium. She died on May 7 this year after two psychiatrists approved her request.

De Corte’s mother Marielle, speaking to Belgian TV earlier this week, said: “That day really cracked her; she never felt safe after that. She didn’t want to go anywhere where other people were, out of fear. She also had frequent panic attacks and she never got rid of it.”

De Corte had written on social media: “With all the medications I take, I feel like a ghost that can’t feel anything anymore. Maybe there were other solutions than medications.”

Her school psychologist described De Corte as “one of those fragile” people, telling Belgian media that some react worse than others to traumatic events.

De Corte, who was surrounded by family as she died, posted: “I was laughing and crying. Until the last day. I loved and was allowed to feel what true love is. Now I will go away in peace. Know that I miss you already.” 

Bus catches fire in west India, killing 12 and injuring 43

Bus catches fire in west India, killing 12 and injuring 43
08 October 2022
AP

Bus catches fire in west India, killing 12 and injuring 43
  • Most passengers were sleeping when the bus caught fire around 5 a.m. and the vehicle was completely burned
  • Some people living near the highway reached the spot but could not help as the raging fire engulfed the vehicle
NEW DELHI: A bus caught fire after hitting a truck on a highway in western India early Saturday, killing at least 12 passengers, an official said.
Another 43 people with serious burns were taken to a hospital in Nashik, a city in Maharashtra state, said police officer Bhagwan Adke.
Most passengers were sleeping when the bus caught fire around 5 a.m. and the vehicle was completely burned, the Press Trust of India news agency said.
Some people living near the highway reached the spot but could not help as the raging fire engulfed the vehicle. The rescue work started after the fire service and police doused the blaze, Adke said.
Eknath Shinde, the top state elected official, said the cause of the fire is being investigated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the bus tragedy. “May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” Modi tweeted.
Nashik is nearly 200 kilometers northeast of Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra.
Hundreds of thousands of people are killed or injured annually on India’s roads. Most accidents are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges UK action as Iran protests intensify

Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges UK action as Iran protests intensify
08 October 2022
Alex Whiteman
Alex Whiteman

Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges UK action as Iran protests intensify
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe recalls experience while in custody in Iran
  • Describes the women taking to Iran’s streets in protest as ‘very powerful’
LONDON: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has told the world not to “turn a blind eye” to Iran’s human rights abuses and urged the UK government to act as protests in the republic intensify.

Speaking to Sky News, Zaghari-Ratcliffe said the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last month while in the custody of Tehran’s morality police brought up memories of her own sense of “how helpless you are while in police custody” in Iran.

“What has helped the Iranian regime sustain the way they are treating people is just the way they arrest you and disconnect you from the rest of the world,” she said.

“So, they put (you) in solitary confinement, or they take you somewhere unknown and break you emotionally. This is in my head every time I hear the news of somebody being arrested. I think about what I have gone through... imagining what they will be going through now.”

Amini was detained for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict Islamic dress code, requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab.

Protests erupted after her death, with police claiming she had suffered cardiac arrest in a detention center before dying in a hospital, but this has been contested by Amini’s family who claim her death was the result of police brutality.

Describing the women taking to Iran’s streets in protest as “very powerful,” Zaghari-Ratcliffe said they were “making history.”

Thousands in Iran have taken to the streets in protest against the nation’s morality police and treatment of women. Human rights groups claim that at least 133 protestors have been killed so far.

Addressing the UK government, Zaghari-Ratcliffe said: “If you’re talking about citizens and their rights as a priority, you have to really act, just talking about it doesn’t solve it.

“I want the (UK) to observe what’s happening, not turn a blind eye. I want them to protect us. We cannot be indifferent about what’s happening in Iran. If we talk about protecting rights of citizens, we have to do something about it. And I think we have to hold Iran accountable.”

