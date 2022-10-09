Swiatek into Ostrava final with 60th win of 2022

PSG rescue point at Reims after Ramos sees red for 28th time
PSG coach Christophe Galtier made five changes from the team that drew 1-1 away to Benfica in midweek
Updated 22 min 25 sec ago
AFP
PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain salvaged a point with 10 men as they drew 0-0 at struggling Reims on Saturday but still increased their Ligue 1 lead after Marseille lost 2-1 at home to last-place Ajaccio.
Both PSG and Marseille rested starters with an eye on midweek Champions League games and their showdown next Sunday.
Marseille came a cropper, despite Dimitri Payet’s 100th Ligue 1 goal. PSG escaped with a draw, despite Sergio Ramos’ 28th career red card.
PSG coach Christophe Galtier made five changes from the team that drew 1-1 away to Benfica in midweek and his side spent much of the first 40 minutes on the back foot.
Reims pressed but struggled to create clear-cut chances while PSG were dangerous on the counter-attack.
Yehvann Diouf flew to his right to save a drive by Fabian Ruiz and then blocked a powerful shot from Kylian Mbappe, when the only one of the three PSG superstar strikers to start, broke clear after 33 minutes.
Two minutes later, Marshall Munetsi spun in the PSG box but Gianluigi Donnarumma, the hero against Benfica in midweek, saved the low shot at full stretch.
Four minutes before half time, Ramos argued himself into two quick yellow cards as PSG mobbed referee Pierre Gaillouste to protest a free kick against Marco Verratti.
“I know Sergio Ramos well, I am not convinced that the insult that came out was in the direction of the referee. It is a training-grond insult that you hear a lot on the field in Spain. The referee took it personally and sent him off,” said Galtier
Reims, who had collected six red cards, comfortably the most in Ligue 1 this season, struggled to exploit their advantage.
Abner Zeneli drew a sharp save from Donnarumma at the start of the second half but then the home team ran out of steam.
Neymar came on and shot wide when clean through.
The game ended with a string of fouls followed by bad-tempered confrontations as Neymar, Achraf Hakimi, who had come on in the 88th minute, and Mbappe, as well as Andrew Gravillon and Bradley Locko of Reims collected added-time yellow cards.
“There was a lot of tension, I can’t explain it,” said Galtier. “On both sides, with a lot of duels, clashes, discussions. Neither team was in control.”
Earlier Marseille crashed back to earth after crushing Sporting Lisbon 4-1 in midweek and lost for the first time in Ligue 1 this season.
“We didn’t imagine that we would remain unbeaten all season but it’s certainly hard to lose at home to the last-placed team,” said coach Igor Tudor, who said he was “very angry.”
Tudor made seven changes to the starting lineup that beat Sporting.
His team took the lead after 15 minutes when Dimitri Payet converted a penalty afer a handball by Ajaccio defender Cedric Avinel.
It was the 35-year-old playmaker’s 100th Ligue 1 goal, 16 years after his first for Nantes.
The Velodrome crowd’s delight did not last long.
Ajaccio striker Bevic Moussiti-Oko equalized with a low left-footed shot, his first Ligue 1 goal, in the 25th minute.
The Corsicans had only scored five goals in nine matches before Saturday, but got some help when Argentine defender Leonardo Balerdi, who scored for Marseille on Tuesday, put the ball in his own net in the 47th minute.
Marseille pressed but the equalizer never came.
“I feel like even if we had played 200 minutes, we still wouldn’t have won,” said Tudor.
Marseille stay second but could be overtaken by Lens and Lorient on Sunday.
Ajaccio climbed off the bottom to 18th in the 20-team league, but could be back in last by the end of the weekend.
“Maybe facing the last-place team did not motivate the Marseille players, especially after they opened the scoring,” said Ajaccio coach Olivier Pantaloni. “But maybe we also did what was necessary to upset them.”
Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas talks social media, GOATs and Gulf NBA games
Thomas led the ‘Bad Boys’ Detroit Pistons to two championship titles in 1989 and 1990
Updated 08 October 2022
Reem Abulleil
ABU DHABI: Basketball Hall-of-Famer Isiah Thomas laughs when he considers the idea of him and his teammates from the Bad Boys-era Detroit Pistons having social media during their playing days in the 1980s and early ‘90s.
One of the most explosive point guards the game has ever seen, Thomas led the ‘Bad Boys’ to two championship titles in 1989 and 1990 and the Pistons were Michael Jordan’s ultimate nemeses as they knocked out the Chicago Bulls three years in a row before the tables finally turned in 1991.
Thomas, Dennis Rodman, John Salley, Bill Lambier, Joe Dumars and Rick Mahorn were the poster boys for the Pistons at the time and were the reason the team was labeled as extremely physical and aggressive.
“I can’t imagine Dennis Rodman, John Salley, Bill Lambier on social media back in the day. That would have been funny,” said Thomas with a chuckle as he spoke to Arab News at the NBA District fan zone in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
In the ‘Last Dance’ docu-series released in 2020 that chronicled the Bulls’ journey with Jordan – who produced the series – the Pistons were painted as the villains of the story. It included the infamous moment from 1991 when the Detroit players walked off court before the horn without shaking their opponents’ hands after losing to the Bulls.
The incident saw the Pistons heavily criticized and Thomas reckons the team’s reputation would have been even worse had there been social media at the time.
“Oh, we would have been perceived very differently because the information that was out and about how disparagingly Michael Jordan was talking about, not only the Pistons but also the state of Michigan, those words would have been known worldwide, as opposed to just in a small section,” said Thomas.
“A little bit of it has come out now but I think people are starting to understand why the state of Michigan, in Detroit, felt the way we felt during that particular time.”
Such extreme rivalries between teams have become rare in today’s NBA. Thomas spent his entire 13-season career with the Pistons – something you don’t see often nowadays.
“We have rivalry now between players, but we don’t have the visceral competitiveness that teams used to have for each other and that’s probably because it’s still a young league,” explains Thomas.
“They haven’t developed enough time competing against each other at a high level, where the cities can really like get behind and be like, ‘Oh, we don’t like that city’.
“I think that time (of bitter rivalries between teams) may be gone because people keep moving (between teams). So it’s very rarely do you have one player playing for a franchise as long as we did back then.”
One player committed to a single franchise and looks likely to finish his career with the same team is two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been with the Milwaukee Bucks since 2013 and has led them to the championship title in 2021.
Earlier this year, Shaquille O’Neal said Antetokounmpo will very soon be considered the undisputed best player in the league and Thomas believes “he’s there almost now”.
“His will and his determination, along with his skill, is really the thing that sets him apart,” said Thomas of the Greek Freak.
“He’s talented, he has skill. But he also still has the heart and the will to go out and compete every night. And then he understands his responsibility, not only to his team, but to the fans. So he shows up and he competes and people pay their money to come see him. So he goes out and he performs no night out.”
While Antetokounmpo is one of the top stars of the league right now, French teenager Victor Wembanyama has been getting an incredible amount of attention before even making it to the NBA.
The 18-year-old has been described as “an alien” by LeBron James, was tipped to become one of the greatest ever by Antetokounmpo and has been anointed as a top prospect by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
“The hype is deserved. He’s that special of a player, he’s that rare of a player,” said Thomas of Wembanyama.
“And do I think he’ll live up to it? Yes. The thing that you just hope for his sake, is that he has an injury-free career because that’s the key, to stay healthy. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was able to stay healthy, play a long time. LeBron James able to stay healthy, play a long time. And they were game-changers. He has a chance to be that. We just hope that he can stay healthy.”
Thomas, who is currently an analyst for NBA TV, is looking forward to the upcoming new season and expects the New Orleans Pelicans to be the “surprise team” of the 2022-2023 campaign.
“With Zion Williams coming back; he’s another different kind of athlete, and by him being away from the game for a year and then Covid a little bit, so he’s got a chance to be pretty special. And I think the Pelicans could be a surprise team,” he added.
Thomas is one of five legends invited to help promote the historic NBA Games in Abu Dhabi, alongside O’Neal, Vince Carter, Chris Bosch and Dominique Wilkins.
The 61-year-old believes the Games – the first-ever to be held in the Gulf and Arab world – will leave a lasting legacy in the region.
“I think it will be more because I think the NBA will continue to come,” said Thomas.
“When you’re welcomed as much as we’ve been welcomed, it’s impressive. You want to continue to build, you want to continue to come back and really show your gratitude for the way you’ve been treated. So I don’t think this is a one off and I think it will be long lasting.
“It’s definitely special to be a person who’s chosen to come over to introduce the sport.
“To still be relevant now and to still have people know your story 30 years later. It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty cool.
“The country is just overwhelmingly beautiful,” he said of the UAE. “Not only that, but just how hospitable the people have been.
“You don’t realize how impactful you’ve been from afar. So seeing the kids and in the way people have reacted to the players and NBA and knowing the history, it’s been impressive.”
Goal hero Bruno Guimaraes a ‘bargain,’ says Newcastle boss Howe
The Magpies have spent more than $200million in the last two transfer windows, with around 20 percent of that splashed on Brazil international
Updated 08 October 2022
Liam Kennedy
NEWCASTLE: Bruno Guimaraes is Newcastle United’s Premier League “bargain,” that’s the view of head coach Eddie Howe.
The 24-year-old was instrumental as the Magpies recorded their second emphatic top flight win on the bounce at St. James’ Park on Saturday, hammering Brentford 5-1. Guimaraes netted the first and crucial third in the encounter.
The Magpies have spent more than $200million in the last two transfer windows, with around 20 percent of that splashed on Brazil international Guimaraes.
And despite the incredible sum it cost to land Bruno from French outfit Lyon, Howe believes in today’s transfer market, United have netted themselves a steal.
“I find it difficult with that number, but yes he is. In the current climate he is absolutely a bargain,” said Howe.
“He has had a huge effect on the club and team. And in today’s market that is a relatively modest sum, even though I can’t believe I am saying that.”
When asked whether Guimaraes is the best player he’s ever played with or coached, Howe joked: “That makes me laugh — play with? No disrespect to anyone I played with, bar maybe Jermain Defoe in his early days was incredible. But there is no one like him.
“Coaching, I have coached some good individuals, but he would be right up there. An incredible talent, an incredible person. We love him to bits, enjoying watching him, coaching him and playing a part in his development.”
An almost flawless display from the player, set to star for his nation in Qatar this winter, was cut short midway through the second period, which was a cause for concern among the United faithful, who serenaded the player as he walked off.
However, Howe admits he was protecting the player’s fitness, rather than taking him off due to injury.
Howe said: “I said to him to run himself out and once he was done let me know.
“Again, I think the beauty of Bruno is he won’t let the team down when he gets to the point of being done.
“He’s obviously building up his fitness levels after his injury. He took responsibility for that to let me know so I could withdraw him.”
United climbed to fifth in the top flight table with the win and have done so by only conceding nine in their first nine games and losing just once.
However, it still feels like there’s more to come from this team.
Howe said: “There is definitely more to come because I think there are elements of our game we are not happy with. But that will always be the case under my eye, as I want perfection.
“The goal that went to VAR was maybe the jolt we needed. The first goal is always important and we got it.”
And on his match-winner, he concluded: “It takes very good players to effect games and I thought Bruno did throughout.
“The finish for the third goal was excellent because he had players outside him and he decided to take responsibility. It was a great finish.”
Newcastle up to 5th in Premier League after 5-1 rout of Brentford
Eddie Howe’s Magpies were in rampant form on Tyneside as they put the west Londoners to the sword
Updated 08 October 2022
Liam Kennedy
NEWCASTLE: It seemed only fitting that one year on from those jubilant takeover scenes, Newcastle United would again create a party atmosphere at St. James’ Park.
Eddie Howe’s Magpies were in rampant form on Tyneside as they put Brentford to the sword, with Bruno Guimaraes the man at the heart of it all.
The crafty Brazilian netted twice on the day from defensive midfield as he orchestrated yet another comprehensive win for United.
Miguel Almiron took his goals tally for the season to four, making him top-scorer ahead of Callum Wilson, while Jacob Murphy got his first of the campaign before an Ethan Pinnock own goal rounded things off.
While Ivan Toney netted from the spot for the visitors, as United climbed into the Premier League’s top five with three points.
Having seen off Fulham at Craven Cottage with relative ease last weekend, head coach Howe stuck with the same starting XI against the Bees.
And it was one of those who he decided to keep in the side — Murphy — who more than justified his decision, with a pacey, dynamic display, capped with the second in a blistering opening 45 at St. James’ Park.
So close to bagging a hat-trick last weekend, Almiron almost added another to his growing collection of United wonder goals. His cut in from the right was tipped wide by David Raya when it looked destined for the far corner.
Despite a dominant start, Brentford showed they can hurt anyone on the break. And they had the ball in the net with 11 minutes gone only for VAR, and referee John Brooks to rule it out.
The impressive Bryan Mbuemo found the bottom corner of Nick Pope’s goal only for Ivan Toney to be ruled out for offside, having been adjudged to have interfered with play in the build-up.
It was a let off for United, and it was not one they weren’t going to take warning of.
Vibrant in attack, full of pressing and running, and creating chances galore, it looks like only a matter of time before Newcastle score in games at the moment — and score they did on 22. It was something a little special, too.
Straight off the training pitches of the club’s Benton training base, Almiron played back to creator-in-chief, Kieran Trippier, whose high ball to the back post was nodded brilliantly past Raya for 1-0.
It was two goals to the good soon after when Raya inexplicably played the ball straight to Wilson who drove into the area and cut back for Murphy to score his first of the season.
No matter the game, no matter the opposition, every team always has a period in a game — and just after half-time was Brentford’s.
They managed to reduce the deficit when a cross was handled by Dan Burn in the area and former United frontman Toney, who never misses, to tuck home from the spot.
What’s the perfect way to answer that? A goal, of course.
And that man Bruno was again the man on the spot for United. Winning the ball back as Brentford looked to break, the Brazilian strode into wide open spaces in front of him and caressed the ball into Raya’s bottom corner.
Wilson went close to making it four when he hammered wide after a smart free-kick by Sean Longstaff put him free. The home faithful didn’t have long to wait for that fourth, however, when an error Pinnock gifted Almiron possession in the area and the Paraguayan rounded the keeper for a deserved fourth.
That bit of icing was put on the Geordie cake, one year on from those jubilant scenes, when Pinnock clipped a Joelinton cross past the helpless Raya for 5-1.
And with that, United made it nine goals in a week in the Premier League — it’s fair to say it feels like a long time since they’ve done anything remotely close to that. In fact, you have to go back two decades and the reign of the late, great Sir Bobby Robson to find a sequence where United have netted four goals in successive Premier League encounters.
All that, without really feeling like they’re firing on all cylinders. It still feels like there is more to come from Howe’s men — and long may this upward trajectory continue.
Dolce More wins Saudi Arabia Royal Cup at Tokyo Racecourse
The 2-year-old was ridden by Kazuo Yokoyama and trained by Naosuke Sugai
Updated 08 October 2022
Khaldon Azhari
TOKYO: Dolce More took his second straight victory in the 8th Saudi Arabia Royal Cup at Tokyo Racecourse on Saturday.
The 2-year-old was ridden by Kazuo Yokoyama and trained by Naosuke Sugai.
The G3 race for 2-year-olds was run over 1,600 meters for 33 million yen in prize money. Nine runners participated in this year’s race, with 20,000 fans packing the stands.
Dolce More, the second favorite at 6-1, chased down frontrunner Granite and won by a head. Silver Duke finished third. Favorite Knocking Point finished in fourth place.
Dolce More is descended from his father, Rulership, mother, Ayusan, and mother’s father, Deep Impact, one of Japan’s most famous racehorses.
His previous win was in August in Sapporo city of Hokkaido prefecture.
Eng. Marwan Al-Olayan, the secretary-general of the Saudi Equestrian Authority and the Chief Executive Officer of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, extended the winning prize of $619,000 to the jockey Yokoyama.
“I would like to thank Nayef Al-Fahadi, our ambassador in Japan, for the support he provided,” Al-Olayan told Arab News Japan.
“I’m very happy and proud to present Saudi Arabia and the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia on behalf of Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud and extend my welcome for the warm hospitality I’ve found here in Japan. This race is an opportunity for us to collaborate on this partnership and for Japan and Saudi Arabia to take it to the next level.”
Meanwhile, Japan Racing Association General Manager ITO Hiroshi told Arab News Japan that Saudi Arabia and Japan have been very close, and we have established the Saudi Arabia Royal Cup. “The Saudi Arabia Royal Cup winner in Japan has been very successful and has become a very good 3-year-old in the classic seasons.
Ito expressed his hope that the winner will be able to participate in races in Saudi Arabia. “We hope representatives from Japan racing will have opportunities to visit the great Kingdom. Japanese horsemen look forward to participating in the Saudi Cup and other races.”
Ambassador Al-Fahadi hosted a reception at the venue attended by high-ranking Japanese officials of JRA, the foreign ministry, and diplomats.