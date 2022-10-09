You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Almarai's shares dip at the end of Sunday trading despite announcing 10% profits for Q3

Saudi Almarai's shares dip at the end of Sunday trading despite announcing 10% profits for Q3

Update Saudi Almarai's shares dip at the end of Sunday trading despite announcing 10% profits for Q3
The dairy giant attributed its higher profit to 20-percent revenue growth. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rrruh

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Almarai's shares dip at the end of Sunday trading despite announcing 10% profits for Q3

Saudi Almarai's shares dip at the end of Sunday trading despite announcing 10% profits for Q3
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based Almarai Co.’s shares dip at the end of Sunday, despite a 10 percent increase in net profit to SR1.4 billion ($372 million) in the third quarter of the year, driven by a surge in revenue.

Almarai’s shares dropped 4.15 percent to end the session at SR53.10.

The dairy giant attributed its higher profit to 20-percent revenue growth, driven mainly by poultry and bakery revenue growth, according to its bourse filing.

Almarai’s revenue during the first nine months of the year stood at SR14 billion, compared to SR12 billion in the same period last year.

Positive revenue growth was also witnessed across all categories following the removal of COVID-19 movement restrictions, the re-opening of educational institutions and higher visitor numbers, it said.

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares Almarai

Related

Saudi dairy giant Almarai closes $426m sukuk issuance
Business & Economy
Saudi dairy giant Almarai closes $426m sukuk issuance
Update Saudi dairy giant Almarai’s shares fall despite a rise in H1 profits
Business & Economy
Saudi dairy giant Almarai’s shares fall despite a rise in H1 profits

Saudi Ports Authority signs $170m contracts to establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port

Saudi Ports Authority signs $170m contracts to establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ports Authority signs $170m contracts to establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port

Saudi Ports Authority signs $170m contracts to establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, has signed two contracts totaling SR642 million ($170 million) to deepen and establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port.

The two contracts were signed with contractors PC Marine Services and Modern Building Leaders, the latter in a consortium with Huta Hegerfeld Saudia, according to a statement. 

In line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, this comes as part of the authority’s growth in the maritime transport and logistics industry. 

It will also underpin a transformative shift in port operations by implementing over 160 projects in a bid to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub connecting three major continents. 

The contract with MBL, in association with Huta Hegerfeld Saudia, aims to develop the credentials of Jeddah Islamic Port as a logistics destination.

This will happen through the deepening of harbor approach channels, turning basins, waterways, and the South Terminal basin. 

The upgrades will allow the arrival of giant vessels that hold a capacity of up to 24,000 twenty-foot equivalent containers, and will enhance the port’s competitive capability and attract new global shipping lines to local shores. 

The contract with PC Marine Services will see new berths, measuring 16 meters deep and 1,100 meters long, to receive large bulk grain carriers and accommodate larger vessels to cover the local market demand.

This is part of an effort to secure the Kingdom’s strategic grain reserves through higher imports, and boost overall food security through Jeddah Islamic Port. 

In June 2021, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the country’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The comprehensive program aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

A host of game-changing projects are planned to help achieve the strategy’s economic and social goals, along with improved governance to enhance the work of the organizations involved. It also reflects the renaming of the Ministry of Transport as the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services.

“This strategy will strengthen human and technical capabilities in the transport and logistics sector in the Kingdom,” the Crown Prince had said at the launch.

“It will enhance the connection with the global economy and enable our country to invest its geographical position, in the middle of three continents, in diversifying our economy by establishing an advanced logistics-services industry, building high-quality systems of services, and applying competitive business models to enhance productivity and sustainability in the logistics sector," he had added. 

 

Topics: Saudi Mawani port shipping

Related

Update MAWANI achieves 14% increase in container volume this year
Business & Economy
MAWANI achieves 14% increase in container volume this year
Mawani completes S4.5m expansion work of Jeddah Port to facilitate fast movement of trucks
Business & Economy
Mawani completes S4.5m expansion work of Jeddah Port to facilitate fast movement of trucks

Over 40 real estate, housing developers expected at Restatex Jeddah Expo

Over 40 real estate, housing developers expected at Restatex Jeddah Expo
Updated 32 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Over 40 real estate, housing developers expected at Restatex Jeddah Expo

Over 40 real estate, housing developers expected at Restatex Jeddah Expo
Updated 32 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 40 real estate developers and housing companies will exhibit at the Restatex Jeddah Real Estate Expo which will be held on Oct. 10-13 at Jeddah Center for Forums and Events.

Led by ROSHN, one of the Public Investment Fund companies, the event will also see participation from Saudi financing agencies, banks and relevant government agencies.

The expo will be organized under the patronage of Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid Al-Hogail.

The expo aims to highlight and convey the developments and latest happenings in the Saudi real estate sector in residential, commercial, and multi-use projects. 

It will also showcase emerging solutions, advancements, investments, and new companies in the sector, whether in real estate development or housing projects, along with the market’s innovations in designs, spaces, features, and housing financing programs.

Meanwhile, a number of partnerships and deals are expected to take place, including exclusive offers throughout the event from the exhibitors.

 

Topics: Saudi real estate Projects developers

Saudi Arabia’s increased spending could reduce saving but drive economic diversification: Moody’s

Saudi Arabia’s increased spending could reduce saving but drive economic diversification: Moody’s
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s increased spending could reduce saving but drive economic diversification: Moody’s

Saudi Arabia’s increased spending could reduce saving but drive economic diversification: Moody’s
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s decision to increase its planned spending by 18 percent will reduce windfall savings from oil, but the move could help the Kingdom accelerate its economic diversification, said global rating agency Moody’s.

On Sept. 30, the Saudi government announced that it plans to revise its spending upward to around SR175 billion ($46.5 billion) in 2022-24, compared to the targets previously published at the end of 2021.

The increase amounted to around 4-4.5 percent of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product. 

The upwardly revised spending targets point to smaller fiscal surpluses in the coming years, moderating prospects for the sovereign's balance sheet improvement, Moody’s noted.

It said that the government’s decision to increase spending may contribute to reducing the Kingdom’s economic reliance on hydrocarbons, provided the spending is deployed to advance government-sponsored diversification projects, the report added. 

Earlier, Moody’s had predicted a robust fiscal surplus of nearly 6 percent of GDP this year, a fall in the debt burden below 2 percent of GDP, due to strong nominal growth driven by higher oil prices and an increase in government reserve deposits held with the central bank.

In June, Credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service affirmed Saudi Arabia's rating at ‘A1’ with a stable outlook, primarily driven by the government’s fiscal policy effectiveness.

The Saudi national debt management center said in a press release citing Moody’s that the latter expected Saudi Arabia’s GDP to grow at an average rate of 5 percent in 2021-2023. This will be supported by further post-pandemic recovery, progress on economic diversification, capital and development projects, and a further unwinding of oil production cuts.

Moody’s added that the growth of financial institutions in the Kingdom highlights the positive impact of the structural measures and reforms taken by the government in the past five years.

The report further noted that Saudi Arabia's government demonstrates an increasingly more effective fiscal policy framework even during the time of rising oil prices.

Topics: Saudi budget spending Moody's GDP

Related

Update Moody's affirms ratings of nine Saudi Banks and changes outlook to stable
Business & Economy
Moody's affirms ratings of nine Saudi Banks and changes outlook to stable
TASI rebounds following plunge as Saudi GDP rises: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI rebounds following plunge as Saudi GDP rises: Opening bell

UAE In-Focus — DEWA launches DEWAVerse platform on metaverse

UAE In-Focus — DEWA launches DEWAVerse platform on metaverse
Updated 09 October 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — DEWA launches DEWAVerse platform on metaverse

UAE In-Focus — DEWA launches DEWAVerse platform on metaverse
Updated 09 October 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has launched its ‘DEWAVerse’ platform on the metaverse for its customers, employees, and members of society, becoming the first local government organization to do so, according to Dubai Media Office.

DEWA will implement and develop its current and future projects through metaverse technology, contributing to stakeholder happiness, business development, increasing efficiency, and reducing costs.

As part of DEWA’s digital transformation steering committee meeting, McKinsey presented the Digital Quotient Assessment 2022 report, highlighting DEWA’s position as a global digital leader in utilities.

Managing Director and CEO of DEWA Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer said: “This also boosts the Dubai Metaverse Strategy launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

“It aims to turn Dubai into one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies as well as a global hub for the metaverse community, to enhance its success in this field.”

Al-Futtaim Toyota launches new Yaris 2023

Toyota’s exclusive distributor in the UAE, Al-Futtaim Toyota, recently launched the new Yaris 2023.

Chief Engineer of the all-new Toyota Yaris Hideyuki Kamino said: “With the all-new Yaris, we set out to ensure that the vehicle is not only functional but also represents the lifestyle and values of our customers.”

Toyota said it maintains its safety standards with the all-new Yaris. Toyota Safety Sense, an advanced safety technology package containing a pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, lane departure prevention, and automatic high beams, is also a part of the car’s safety system.

As a result of a new front departure alert feature, drivers are warned visually and audibly when a stationary vehicle in front begins to move forward.

DP World adds new trade routes to ease supply chain congestion

The UAE-based global logistics company DP World said it had created more than 23,000 nautical miles of new trade routes between India, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as connections between Latin America, Europe, and Asia between January and September of this year.

The new routes, which also included multiple new routes connecting smaller ports with Rotterdam in Europe, have enabled the opening up of new trading opportunities for cargo owners.

They also led to improved access to goods and services for underserved populations, and provided alternative routes and ports to congested global routes, according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

A new route connecting Ecuador’s fruit and cocoa producers to Asia is also part of DP World’s route expansions this year.

CMA CGM launched a new service in August from DP World Posorja at Guayaquil port connecting the country to Asia.

A new direct route to Asia uses 11 vessels on rotation, reducing transit times.

With the new service, Guayaquil and Ecuador will become key hubs not only for the west coast of South America but also for the South Pacific.

This route expansion is part of DP World’s effort to provide end-to-end logistics solutions, it said.

It includes innovative technology and global intermodal transportation services across shipping, rail, and road, which enable the seamless movement of goods from production to consumer, it added.

Topics: DEWA Metaverse technology

Related

UAE In-Focus — Dubai-based Help AG launches first cybersecurity center in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — Dubai-based Help AG launches first cybersecurity center in Saudi Arabia
UAE In-Focus — DMCC named Global Free Zone of the Year for eighth consecutive time
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — DMCC named Global Free Zone of the Year for eighth consecutive time

CBI first UAE bank to launch metaverse location

CBI first UAE bank to launch metaverse location
Updated 59 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

CBI first UAE bank to launch metaverse location

CBI first UAE bank to launch metaverse location
Updated 59 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Commercial Bank International, a corporate and retail bank headquartered in Dubai, has announced the official launch of their metaverse location, making it the first UAE bank to have a presence in the metaverse.

CBI is now among the few early adapting banks not only regionally, but globally too.
 
CBI’s virtual location can be accessed by visitors via Decentraland at cbi.dcl.eth or (63, -127) using the Decentraland map coordinates. The bank’s virtual location can also be accessed through portals, the bank said in a statement.
 
CBI will debut their virtual location next week as an Activation Partner when they participate in XVERSE, a space in GITEX 2022 dedicated exclusively to those embracing metaverse technology. 
 
The event will take place from Oct. 10-14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
 
CBI have strategized a future facing agenda for the event, with all plans focused on further exploring the metaverse and its potential.
 
As part of the agenda, CBI, in partnership with homegrown UAE burger brand Pickl, will showcase a real time metaverse use case. 
 
CBI and Pickl will demonstrate how the metaverse can further enable a digital economy. 
 
“We are proud to be the first ever bank in the UAE and among the first in the Middle East to bring the metaverse experience to our customers and people,” Ali Al-Amri, the CEO of CBI said. 
 
He added: “It’s testament to our strong support and belief in the country's vision of being a leader in innovation worldwide. We aim to enhance the integration of real and digital worlds, and we will continue to implement new digitization initiatives and advanced technologies to serve our customers better.”
 
Showcasing CBI’s metaverse location in a technology focused event such as GITEX 2022 aligns with CBI’s commitment towards supporting the digitization and innovation aspirations of the UAE, it said. 
 
The Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to create 40,000 virtual jobs over the next five years, as the city aims to become one of the top 10 global metaverse economies.
 
Crown Prince of Dubai and the Chairman of Dubai Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who officially launched the metaverse strategy, said that the technology will shape a new digital future for humanity, news agency WAM reported.
 
“Dubai is emerging as a major contributor to shaping a new global vision for advanced technology and a pioneer in adopting next-generation digital innovation,” said Sheikh Hamdan.
 
The metaverse strategy also aims to attract over 1000 companies in the significant field of blockchain and metaverse.
 
Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are the two main enablers of the metaverse, and it has created 6,700 jobs, along with contributing $500 million to the economy of the UAE, the press release added.

Topics: Metaverse UAE economy

Related

Metaverse to add $360bn to MENA’s GDP over the next decade
Business & Economy
Metaverse to add $360bn to MENA’s GDP over the next decade
Dubai Metaverse Assembly at Museum of the Future draws 20,000 on opening day
Middle-East
Dubai Metaverse Assembly at Museum of the Future draws 20,000 on opening day

Latest updates

Saudi Ports Authority signs $170m contracts to establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port
Saudi Ports Authority signs $170m contracts to establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port
French PM leads delegation to Algeria as ties ease
French PM leads delegation to Algeria as ties ease
Over 40 real estate, housing developers expected at Restatex Jeddah Expo
Over 40 real estate, housing developers expected at Restatex Jeddah Expo
Saudi Arabia’s increased spending could reduce saving but drive economic diversification: Moody’s
Saudi Arabia’s increased spending could reduce saving but drive economic diversification: Moody’s
UAE In-Focus — DEWA launches DEWAVerse platform on metaverse
UAE In-Focus — DEWA launches DEWAVerse platform on metaverse

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.