Hospitality firm Alhokair's shareholders approve 52% capital reduction

Hospitality firm Alhokair’s shareholders approve 52% capital reduction
The hospitality firm’s plan includes reducing the company’s share capital from SR650 million ($173 million) to SR315 million. (Supplied)
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Hospitality firm Alhokair’s shareholders approve 52% capital reduction

Hospitality firm Alhokair’s shareholders approve 52% capital reduction
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development has received its shareholders’ approval to reduce its capital by 52 percent.

The hospitality firm’s plan includes reducing the company’s share capital from SR650 million ($173 million) to SR315 million, according to a bourse filing.

The move is to “amortize 98 percent of accumulated losses,” the company said.

Saudi Arabia's increased spending could reduce saving but drive economic diversification: Moody's

Saudi Arabia’s increased spending could reduce saving but drive economic diversification: Moody’s
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s increased spending could reduce saving but drive economic diversification: Moody’s

Saudi Arabia’s increased spending could reduce saving but drive economic diversification: Moody’s
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s decision to increase its planned spending by 18 percent will reduce windfall savings from oil, but the move could help the Kingdom accelerate its economic diversification, said global rating agency Moody’s.

On Sept. 30, the Saudi government announced that it plans to revise its spending upward to around SR175 billion ($46.5 billion) in 2022-24, compared to the targets previously published at the end of 2021.

The increase amounted to around 4-4.5 percent of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product. 

The upwardly revised spending targets point to smaller fiscal surpluses in the coming years, moderating prospects for the sovereign's balance sheet improvement, Moody’s noted.

It said that the government’s decision to increase spending may contribute to reducing the Kingdom’s economic reliance on hydrocarbons, provided the spending is deployed to advance government-sponsored diversification projects, the report added. 

Earlier, Moody’s had predicted a robust fiscal surplus of nearly 6 percent of GDP this year, a fall in the debt burden below 2 percent of GDP, due to strong nominal growth driven by higher oil prices and an increase in government reserve deposits held with the central bank.

In June, Credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service affirmed Saudi Arabia's rating at ‘A1’ with a stable outlook, primarily driven by the government’s fiscal policy effectiveness.

The Saudi national debt management center said in a press release citing Moody’s that the latter expected Saudi Arabia’s GDP to grow at an average rate of 5 percent in 2021-2023. This will be supported by further post-pandemic recovery, progress on economic diversification, capital and development projects, and a further unwinding of oil production cuts.

Moody’s added that the growth of financial institutions in the Kingdom highlights the positive impact of the structural measures and reforms taken by the government in the past five years.

The report further noted that Saudi Arabia's government demonstrates an increasingly more effective fiscal policy framework even during the time of rising oil prices.

UAE In-Focus — DEWA launches DEWAVerse platform on metaverse

UAE In-Focus — DEWA launches DEWAVerse platform on metaverse
Updated 6 min 31 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — DEWA launches DEWAVerse platform on metaverse

UAE In-Focus — DEWA launches DEWAVerse platform on metaverse
Updated 6 min 31 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has launched its ‘DEWAVerse’ platform on the metaverse for its customers, employees, and members of society, becoming the first local government organization to do so, according to Dubai Media Office.

DEWA will implement and develop its current and future projects through metaverse technology, contributing to stakeholder happiness, business development, increasing efficiency, and reducing costs.

As part of DEWA’s digital transformation steering committee meeting, McKinsey presented the Digital Quotient Assessment 2022 report, highlighting DEWA’s position as a global digital leader in utilities.

Managing Director and CEO of DEWA Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer said: “This also boosts the Dubai Metaverse Strategy launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

“It aims to turn Dubai into one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies as well as a global hub for the metaverse community, to enhance its success in this field.”

Al-Futtaim Toyota launches new Yaris 2023

Toyota’s exclusive distributor in the UAE, Al-Futtaim Toyota, recently launched the new Yaris 2023.

Chief Engineer of the all-new Toyota Yaris Hideyuki Kamino said: “With the all-new Yaris, we set out to ensure that the vehicle is not only functional but also represents the lifestyle and values of our customers.”

Toyota said it maintains its safety standards with the all-new Yaris. Toyota Safety Sense, an advanced safety technology package containing a pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, lane departure prevention, and automatic high beams, is also a part of the car’s safety system.

As a result of a new front departure alert feature, drivers are warned visually and audibly when a stationary vehicle in front begins to move forward.

DP World adds new trade routes to ease supply chain congestion

The UAE-based global logistics company DP World said it had created more than 23,000 nautical miles of new trade routes between India, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as connections between Latin America, Europe, and Asia between January and September of this year.

The new routes, which also included multiple new routes connecting smaller ports with Rotterdam in Europe, have enabled the opening up of new trading opportunities for cargo owners.

They also led to improved access to goods and services for underserved populations, and provided alternative routes and ports to congested global routes, according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

A new route connecting Ecuador’s fruit and cocoa producers to Asia is also part of DP World’s route expansions this year.

CMA CGM launched a new service in August from DP World Posorja at Guayaquil port connecting the country to Asia.

A new direct route to Asia uses 11 vessels on rotation, reducing transit times.

With the new service, Guayaquil and Ecuador will become key hubs not only for the west coast of South America but also for the South Pacific.

This route expansion is part of DP World’s effort to provide end-to-end logistics solutions, it said.

It includes innovative technology and global intermodal transportation services across shipping, rail, and road, which enable the seamless movement of goods from production to consumer, it added.

CBI first UAE bank to launch metaverse location

CBI first UAE bank to launch metaverse location
Updated 22 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

CBI first UAE bank to launch metaverse location

CBI first UAE bank to launch metaverse location
Updated 22 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Commercial Bank International, a corporate and retail bank headquartered in Dubai, has announced the official launch of their metaverse location, making it the first UAE bank to have a presence in the metaverse.

CBI is now among the few early adapting banks not only regionally, but globally too.

CBI’s virtual location can be accessed by visitors via Decentraland at cbi.dcl.eth or (63, -127) using the Decentraland map coordinates. The bank’s virtual location can also be accessed through portals the bank said in a statement.

CBI will debut their virtual location next week as an Activation Partner when they participate in XVERSE, a space in GITEX 2022 dedicated exclusively to those embracing metaverse technology, as an Activation Partner. 

The event will take place from 10-14 Oct. at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

CBI have strategized a future facing agenda for the event, with all plans focused on further exploring the metaverse and its potential.

As part of the agenda, CBI, in partnership with homegrown UAE burger brand Pickl, will showcase a real time metaverse use case. 

CBI and Pickl will demonstrate how the metaverse can further enable a digital economy. 

“We are proud to be the first ever bank in the UAE and among the first in the Middle East to bring the metaverse experience to our customers and people,” Ali Al-Amri, the CEO of CBI said. 

Al-Amri added: “It’s testament to our strong support and belief in the country's vision of being a leader in innovation worldwide. We aim to enhance the integration of real and digital worlds, and we will continue to implement new digitization initiatives and advanced technologies to serve our customers better.”

Showcasing CBI’s metaverse location in a technology focused event such as GITEX 2022 aligns with CBI’s commitment towards supporting the digitization and innovation aspirations of the UAE. 

The Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to create 40,000 virtual jobs over the next five years, as the city aims to become one of the top 10 global metaverse economies.

Crown Prince of Dubai and the Chairman of Dubai Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who officially launched the Metaverse Strategy, said that the technology will shape a new digital future for humanity, news agency WAM reported.

“Dubai is emerging as a major contributor to shaping a new global vision for advanced technology and a pioneer in adopting next-generation digital innovation,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

The Metaverse Strategy also aims to attract over 1000 companies in the significant field of blockchain and metaverse.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are the two main enablers of the metaverse, and it has created 6,700 jobs, along with contributing $500 million to the economy of the UAE

SAGO buys 16k tons of wheat for $7.9m from local farmers  

SAGO buys 16k tons of wheat for $7.9m from local farmers  
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

SAGO buys 16k tons of wheat for $7.9m from local farmers  

SAGO buys 16k tons of wheat for $7.9m from local farmers  
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has made a payment of SR30 million ($7.9 million) to 34 local wheat farmers who supplied quantities allocated for this season.

Purchasing an amount of 16,309 tons, the payment constitutes the seventeenth batch, according to SAGO’s statement. 

It noted that the total amount spent this season so far has reached SR853.6 million.

Saudi hospital operator Dr Sulaiman Al Habib appoints acting CEO

Saudi hospital operator Dr Sulaiman Al Habib appoints acting CEO
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi hospital operator Dr Sulaiman Al Habib appoints acting CEO

Saudi hospital operator Dr Sulaiman Al Habib appoints acting CEO
Updated 09 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group Co. has appointed Faisal Al-Nassar as acting CEO, effective Nov. 1.

The decision was taken after Nasser Al-Huqbani stepped down as CEO due to “personal reasons”, according to a bourse filing.

Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group is one of the largest providers of comprehensive healthcare services in the Middle East. The company is currently operating 20 medical facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain, as well as developing Saudi Arabia's first private health city.

 

